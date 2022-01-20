AstBERT: Enabling Language Model for Code Understanding with Abstract Syntax Tree

Very-high-energy gamma rays produce electron positron pairs in interactions with low-energy photons of extragalactic background light during propagation through the intergalactic medium. The electron-positron pairs generate secondary gamma rays detectable by gamma-ray telescopes. This secondary emission can be used to detect Inter-Galactic Magnetic Fields (IGMF) in the voids of Large Scale Structure. New gamma-ray observatory, Cherenkov Telescope Array (CTA), will provide an increase of sensitivity for detection of these secondary gamma-ray emission and enable measurement of its properties for sources at cosmological distances. Interpretation of the CTA data including detection of IGMF and study of it's properties and origin will require precision modelling of the primary and secondary gamma-ray fluxes. We asses the precision of the modelling of the secondary gamma-ray emission using model calculations with publicly available Monte-Carlo codes CRPropa and ELMAG and compare their predictions with theoretical expectations and with model calculations of a newly developed CRbeam code. We find that model predictions of different codes differ by up to 50% for low-redshift sources, with discrepancies increasing up to order-of-magnitude level with the increasing source redshifts. We identify the origin of these discrepancies and argue that the new CRbeam code provides reliable predictions for spectral, timing and imaging properties of the secondary gamma-ray signal and can be used to study gamma-ray sources and IGMF with precision relevant for the prospective CTA study of the effects of gamma-ray propagation through the intergalactic medium.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO