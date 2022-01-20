ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Symplectic Momentum Neural Networks -- Using Discrete Variational Mechanics as a prior in Deep Learning

By Saul Santos, Monica Ekal, Rodrigo Ventura
 4 days ago

With deep learning being gaining attention from the research community for prediction and control of real physical systems, learning important representations is becoming now more than ever mandatory. It is of extremely importance that deep learning representations are coherent with physics. When learning from...

Nature.com

Multimodal transistors as ReLU activation functions in physical neural network classifiers

Artificial neural networks (ANNs) providing sophisticated, power-efficient classification are finding their way into thin-film electronics. Thin-film technologies require robust, layout-efficient devices with facile manufacturability. Here, we show how the multimodal transistor's (MMT's) transfer characteristic, with linear dependence in saturation, replicates the rectified linear unit (ReLU) activation function of convolutional ANNs (CNNs). Using MATLAB, we evaluate CNN performance using systematically distorted ReLU functions, then substitute measured and simulated MMT transfer characteristics as proxies for ReLU. High classification accuracy is maintained, despite large variations in geometrical and electrical parameters, as CNNs use the same activation functions for training and classification.
TECHNOLOGY
esri.com

Identify Plant Species using Deep Learning tools in ArcGIS Pro

Being able to identify different plant species is a common task in many industries such as Agriculture, Horticultural, and Forestry. Vegetation management is essential to fight against wildfires, since being able to classify different plant species is important for identifying species that can be vulnerable to fire. Automatic recognition of plants is also useful for tasks such as species identification/reservation for management in botany gardens or farms uses plants.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Wind Park Power Prediction: Attention-Based Graph Networks and Deep Learning to Capture Wake Losses

With the increased penetration of wind energy into the power grid, it has become increasingly important to be able to predict the expected power production for larger wind farms. Deep learning (DL) models can learn complex patterns in the data and have found wide success in predicting wake losses and expected power production. This paper proposes a modular framework for attention-based graph neural networks (GNN), where attention can be applied to any desired component of a graph block. The results show that the model significantly outperforms a multilayer perceptron (MLP) and a bidirectional LSTM (BLSTM) model, while delivering performance on-par with a vanilla GNN model. Moreover, we argue that the proposed graph attention architecture can easily adapt to different applications by offering flexibility into the desired attention operations to be used, which might depend on the specific application. Through analysis of the attention weights, it was showed that employing attention-based GNNs can provide insights into what the models learn. In particular, the attention networks seemed to realise turbine dependencies that aligned with some physical intuition about wake losses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Evaluation of Neural Networks Defenses and Attacks using NDCG and Reciprocal Rank Metrics

The problem of attacks on neural networks through input modification (i.e., adversarial examples) has attracted much attention recently. Being relatively easy to generate and hard to detect, these attacks pose a security breach that many suggested defenses try to mitigate. However, the evaluation of the effect of attacks and defenses commonly relies on traditional classification metrics, without adequate adaptation to adversarial scenarios. Most of these metrics are accuracy-based, and therefore may have a limited scope and low distinctive power. Other metrics do not consider the unique characteristics of neural networks functionality, or measure the effect of the attacks indirectly (e.g., through the complexity of their generation). In this paper, we present two metrics which are specifically designed to measure the effect of attacks, or the recovery effect of defenses, on the output of neural networks in multiclass classification tasks. Inspired by the normalized discounted cumulative gain and the reciprocal rank metrics used in information retrieval literature, we treat the neural network predictions as ranked lists of results. Using additional information about the probability of the rank enabled us to define novel metrics that are suited to the task at hand. We evaluate our metrics using various attacks and defenses on a pretrained VGG19 model and the ImageNet dataset. Compared to the common classification metrics, our proposed metrics demonstrate superior informativeness and distinctiveness.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Exploring the LSTM Neural Network Model for Time Series

Practical, straightforward implementation with the scalecast library. One of the most advanced models out there to forecast time series is the Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) Neural Network. According to Korstanje in his book, Advanced Forecasting with Python:. “The LSTM cell adds long-term memory in an even more performant way because...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Neural Networks to solve Partial Differential Equations: a Comparison with Finite Elements

We compare the Finite Element Method (FEM) simulation of a standard Partial Differential Equation thermal problem of a plate with a hole with a Neural Network (NN) simulation. The largest deviation from the true solution obtained from FEM ($0.025$ for a solution on the order of unity) is easily achieved with NN too without much tuning of the hyperparameters. A higher accuracy value ($0.001$) instead requires refinement with an alternative optimizer to reach a similar performance with NN. A rough comparison between the Floating Point Operations values, as a machine-independent quantification of the computational performance, suggests a significant difference between FEM and NN in favour of the former. This also strongly holds for computation time: for an accuracy on the order of $10^{-5}$, FEM and NN require $54$ and $1100$ seconds, respectively. A detailed analysis of the effect of varying different hyperparameters shows that accuracy and computational time only weakly depend on the major part of them. Accuracies below $0.01$ cannot be achieved with the "Adam" optimizers and it looks as though accuracies below $10^{-5}$ cannot be achieved at all. Training turns to be equally effective when performed on points extracted from the FEM mesh.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Facial Expression Recognition (FER) without Artificial Neural Networks

When it comes to talking about Machine Learning, it’s clear that it is the science (and art) of programming computers that learn from data [1]. However, this definition raises some questions, and the first one is: data? Excel spreadsheets?. The first thing people think (or at least that’s the...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Connecting reservoir computing with statistical forecasting and deep neural networks

Among the existing machine learning frameworks, reservoir computing demonstrates fast and low-cost training, and its suitability for implementation in various physical systems. This Comment reports on how aspects of reservoir computing can be applied to classical forecasting methods to accelerate the learning process, and highlights a new approach that makes the hardware implementation of traditional machine learning algorithms practicable in electronic and photonic systems.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Implicit Bias of MSE Gradient Optimization in Underparameterized Neural Networks

We study the dynamics of a neural network in function space when optimizing the mean squared error via gradient flow. We show that in the underparameterized regime the network learns eigenfunctions of an integral operator $T_{K^\infty}$ determined by the Neural Tangent Kernel (NTK) at rates corresponding to their eigenvalues. For example, for uniformly distributed data on the sphere $S^{d - 1}$ and rotation invariant weight distributions, the eigenfunctions of $T_{K^\infty}$ are the spherical harmonics. Our results can be understood as describing a spectral bias in the underparameterized regime. The proofs use the concept of "Damped Deviations", where deviations of the NTK matter less for eigendirections with large eigenvalues due to the occurence of a damping factor. Aside from the underparameterized regime, the damped deviations point-of-view can be used to track the dynamics of the empirical risk in the overparameterized setting, allowing us to extend certain results in the literature. We conclude that damped deviations offers a simple and unifying perspective of the dynamics when optimizing the squared error.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

State Estimation in Electric Power Systems Leveraging Graph Neural Networks

The goal of the state estimation (SE) algorithm is to estimate complex bus voltages as state variables based on the available set of measurements in the power system. Because phasor measurement units (PMUs) are increasingly being used in transmission power systems, there is a need for a fast SE solver that can take advantage of PMU high sampling rates. This paper proposes training a graph neural network (GNN) to learn the estimates given the PMU voltage and current measurements as inputs, with the intent of obtaining fast and accurate predictions during the evaluation phase. GNN is trained using synthetic datasets, created by randomly sampling sets of measurements in the power system and labelling them with a solution obtained using a linear SE with PMUs solver. The presented results display the accuracy of GNN predictions in various test scenarios and tackle the sensitivity of the predictions to the missing input data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Deep Learning-Aided 6G Wireless Networks: A Comprehensive Survey of Revolutionary PHY Architectures

Deep learning (DL) has proven its unprecedented success in diverse fields such as computer vision, natural language processing, and speech recognition by its strong representation ability and ease of computation. As we move forward to a thoroughly intelligent society with 6G wireless networks, new applications and use-cases have been emerging with stringent requirements for next-generation wireless communications. Therefore, recent studies have focused on the potential of DL approaches in satisfying these rigorous needs and overcoming the deficiencies of existing model-based techniques. The main objective of this article is to unveil the state-of-the-art advancements in the field of DL-based physical layer (PHY) methods to pave the way for fascinating applications of 6G. In particular, we have focused our attention on four promising PHY concepts foreseen to dominate next-generation communications, namely massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems, sophisticated multi-carrier (MC) waveform designs, reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS)-empowered communications, and PHY security. We examine up-to-date developments in DL-based techniques, provide comparisons with state-of-the-art methods, and introduce a comprehensive guide for future directions. We also present an overview of the underlying concepts of DL, along with the theoretical background of well-known DL techniques. Furthermore, this article provides programming examples for a number of DL techniques and the implementation of a DL-based MIMO by sharing user-friendly code snippets, which might be useful for interested readers.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks

Class imbalance occurs in many real-world applications, including image classification, where the number of images in each class differs significantly. With imbalanced data, the generative adversarial networks (GANs) leans to majority class samples. The two recent methods, Balancing GAN (BAGAN) and improved BAGAN (BAGAN-GP), are proposed as an augmentation tool to handle this problem and restore the balance to the data. The former pre-trains the autoencoder weights in an unsupervised manner. However, it is unstable when the images from different categories have similar features. The latter is improved based on BAGAN by facilitating supervised autoencoder training, but the pre-training is biased towards the majority classes. In this work, we propose a novel Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks (CAPGAN) as an augmentation tool to generate realistic synthetic images. In particular, we utilize a conditional convolutional variational autoencoder with supervised and balanced pre-training for the GAN initialization and training with gradient penalty. Our proposed method presents a superior performance of other state-of-the-art methods on the highly imbalanced version of MNIST, Fashion-MNIST, CIFAR-10, and two medical imaging datasets. Our method can synthesize high-quality minority samples in terms of Fréchet inception distance, structural similarity index measure and perceptual quality.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Small Object Detection using Deep Learning

Now a days, UAVs such as drones are greatly used for various purposes like that of capturing and target detection from ariel imagery etc. Easy access of these small ariel vehicles to public can cause serious security threats. For instance, critical places may be monitored by spies blended in public using drones. Study in hand proposes an improved and efficient Deep Learning based autonomous system which can detect and track very small drones with great precision. The proposed system consists of a custom deep learning model Tiny YOLOv3, one of the flavors of very fast object detection model You Look Only Once (YOLO) is built and used for detection. The object detection algorithm will efficiently the detect the drones. The proposed architecture has shown significantly better performance as compared to the previous YOLO version. The improvement is observed in the terms of resource usage and time complexity. The performance is measured using the metrics of recall and precision that are 93% and 91% respectively.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Disentangled Graph Neural Networks for Session-based Recommendation

Session-based recommendation (SBR) has drawn increasingly research attention in recent years, due to its great practical value by only exploiting the limited user behavior history in the current session. Existing methods typically learn the session embedding at the item level, namely, aggregating the embeddings of items with or without the attention weights assigned to items. However, they ignore the fact that a user's intent on adopting an item is driven by certain factors of the item (e.g., the leading actors of an movie). In other words, they have not explored finer-granularity interests of users at the factor level to generate the session embedding, leading to sub-optimal performance. To address the problem, we propose a novel method called Disentangled Graph Neural Network (Disen-GNN) to capture the session purpose with the consideration of factor-level attention on each item. Specifically, we first employ the disentangled learning technique to cast item embeddings into the embedding of multiple factors, and then use the gated graph neural network (GGNN) to learn the embedding factor-wisely based on the item adjacent similarity matrix computed for each factor. Moreover, the distance correlation is adopted to enhance the independence between each pair of factors. After representing each item with independent factors, an attention mechanism is designed to learn user intent to different factors of each item in the session. The session embedding is then generated by aggregating the item embeddings with attention weights of each item's factors. To this end, our model takes user intents at the factor level into account to infer the user purpose in a session. Extensive experiments on three benchmark datasets demonstrate the superiority of our method over existing methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Congestion Control Mechanisms for Inter-Datacenter Networks

Applications running in geographically distributed setting are becoming prevalent. Large-scale online services often share or replicate their data into multiple data centers (DCs) in different geographic regions. Driven by the data communication need of these applications, inter-datacenter network (IDN) is getting increasingly important. However, we find congestion control for inter-datacenter...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Structure and position-aware graph neural network for airway labeling

We present a novel graph-based approach for labeling the anatomical branches of a given airway tree segmentation. The proposed method formulates airway labeling as a branch classification problem in the airway tree graph, where branch features are extracted using convolutional neural networks (CNN) and enriched using graph neural networks. Our graph neural network is structure-aware by having each node aggregate information from its local neighbors and position-aware by encoding node positions in the graph.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

GraphVAMPNet, using graph neural networks and variational approach to markov processes for dynamical modeling of biomolecules

Finding low dimensional representation of data from long-timescale trajectories of biomolecular processes such as protein-folding or ligand-receptor binding is of fundamental importance and kinetic models such as Markov modeling have proven useful in describing the kinetics of these systems. Recently, an unsupervised machine learning technique called VAMPNet was introduced to learn the low dimensional representation and linear dynamical model in an end-to-end manner. VAMPNet is based on variational approach to Markov processes (VAMP) and relies on neural networks to learn the coarse-grained dynamics. In this contribution, we combine VAMPNet and graph neural networks to generate an end-to-end framework to efficiently learn high-level dynamics and metastable states from the long-timescale molecular dynamics trajectories. This method bears the advantages of graph representation learning and uses graph message passing operations to generate an embedding for each datapoint which is used in the VAMPNet to generate a coarse-grained representation. This type of molecular representation results in a higher resolution and more interpretable Markov model than the standard VAMPNet enabling a more detailed kinetic study of the biomolecular processes. Our GraphVAMPNet approach is also enhanced with an attention mechanism to find the important residues for classification into different metastable states.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Eigenvalue Distribution of Large Random Matrices Arising in Deep Neural Networks: Orthogonal Case

The paper deals with the distribution of singular values of the input-output Jacobian of deep untrained neural networks in the limit of their infinite width. The Jacobian is the product of random matrices where the independent rectangular weight matrices alternate with diagonal matrices whose entries depend on the corresponding column of the nearest neighbor weight matrix. The problem was considered in \cite{Pe-Co:18} for the Gaussian weights and biases and also for the weights that are Haar distributed orthogonal matrices and Gaussian biases. Basing on a free probability argument, it was claimed that in these cases the singular value distribution of the Jacobian in the limit of infinite width (matrix size) coincides with that of the analog of the Jacobian with special random but weight independent diagonal matrices, the case well known in random matrix theory. The claim was rigorously proved in \cite{Pa-Sl:21} for a quite general class of weights and biases with i.i.d. (including Gaussian) entries by using a version of the techniques of random matrix theory. In this paper we use another version of the techniques to justify the claim for random Haar distributed weight matrices and Gaussian biases.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Active Predictive Coding Networks: A Neural Solution to the Problem of Learning Reference Frames and Part-Whole Hierarchies

We introduce Active Predictive Coding Networks (APCNs), a new class of neural networks that solve a major problem posed by Hinton and others in the fields of artificial intelligence and brain modeling: how can neural networks learn intrinsic reference frames for objects and parse visual scenes into part-whole hierarchies by dynamically allocating nodes in a parse tree? APCNs address this problem by using a novel combination of ideas: (1) hypernetworks are used for dynamically generating recurrent neural networks that predict parts and their locations within intrinsic reference frames conditioned on higher object-level embedding vectors, and (2) reinforcement learning is used in conjunction with backpropagation for end-to-end learning of model parameters. The APCN architecture lends itself naturally to multi-level hierarchical learning and is closely related to predictive coding models of cortical function. Using the MNIST, Fashion-MNIST and Omniglot datasets, we demonstrate that APCNs can (a) learn to parse images into part-whole hierarchies, (b) learn compositional representations, and (c) transfer their knowledge to unseen classes of objects. With their ability to dynamically generate parse trees with part locations for objects, APCNs offer a new framework for explainable AI that leverages advances in deep learning while retaining interpretability and compositionality.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

