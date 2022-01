Microsoft has released the first cumulative patch of 2022 for Windows 11 in the form of the KB5009566 update. The patch is a mandatory cumulative update that addresses security problems thanks to the inclusion of January 2022 Patch Tuesday fixes. These address no fewer than six zero-day vulnerabilities, and a total of 97 security issues in all. The KB5009566 update also address a long-standing issue with Windows 11 and takes the operating system up to build 22000.434.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO