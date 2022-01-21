ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD recovery plagued by late surge in risk aversion

By OzForex Research
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar extended its recovery through trade on Thursday, consolidating a break above 0.72 to mark intraday highs at 0.7270. The correction and pullback in global rates, a robust labour market performance and a broad improvement in market appetite for risk, helped lift the currency off intraday lows. Having struggled...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could turn south on a hawkish Fed surprise

Gold registered its highest weekly close since mid-November. Sharp decline witnessed in US T-bond yields and technical breakout boosted XAU/USD. Focus shifts to high-tier US data releases and FOMC's policy meeting. After a tarnished start to the week, gold made impressive gains, breaking above a key resistance area on Wednesday...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Federal Reserve between a rock and a hard place

Pandemic-related disruptions are likely to push inflation even higher around the world. The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision on January 26. EUR/USD is poised to resume its decline in the long term and could pierce 2021 low. The EUR/USD pair gave up its latest gains and...
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Awaits Fed Risk

Fed at Risk of Disappointing Uber Hawkish Expectations. Yet another choppy week for the Australian Dollar and further emphasising the tug and pull of several narratives that G10 FX has been caught up in. That said, on the domestic front, the outlook is promising for the Aussie, the latest jobs report will make the case harder to argue for the RBA to pushback on rising speculation over rate hikes this year. The unemployment rate fell to the 4.2% and hitting the lowest level since pre-GFC, a level not expected by the RBA until 2023. However, with risk appetite under pressure, the domestic story will take a back seat for the time being.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: The Fed’s next step is balance sheet reduction

USD/JPY weakens to one-month low ahead of Fed meeting. BOJ keeps overnight call rate static at -0.1%, raises inflation forecast slightly. No change in rates or taper expected from FOMC on Thursday. Credit market is wary that Fed balance sheet reduction could begin in March. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts USD/JPY...
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 113.91. The greenback intra-day firm break of 113.97 (Thur) on active yen buying due to risk-off trade suggests recovery from last Fri's 113.49 has possibly ended at 115.05 Tue and re-test of 113.49 would be forthcoming next, break would extend decline from Jan's 5-year high at 116.34 towards 113.15, then 112.90/95.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates under 114.00, heads for lowest close in a month

US dollar posts mixt results on Friday ahead of Fed’s week. Risk aversion and lower US yields weigh on USD/JPY. Pair drops for the second week in a row, next support at 113.50. After a short-lived recovery, the USD/JPY resumed the downside and dropped to 113.59, reaching a fresh...
FXStreet.com

US yields have risen enough for bonds to retake their safe haven role

Yesterday, investor confidence faded throughout the day and finally resulted even in a standard risk-off repositioning. A positive risk sentiment in Asia encouraged by the outlook for further PBOC easing initially only modestly inspired European investors. US equities tried to do better despite mixed US data, including an unexpected jump in US weekly jobless claims as omicron dented activity (286k vs 231k expected). Initial US equity gains of 1.5%/2.0% apparently were seen as an opportunity to further offload risk. European indices ended near best levels of the day (EuroStoxx +0.73%). However, a late session US sell-off resulted in losses of up to 1.30%. The risk-off this time also supported a (temporary?) change the dynamics on the bond markets. Of late, bond sales/higher rates in anticipation of accelerated Fed rate hikes weighted in risky assets. Yesterday, some investors apparently concluded that US yields had risen enough for bonds to retake their safe haven role. US yields and the end of the day declined between 3.2 bps (2-y) and 6 bps (5 & 10-y). The move was more or less equally divided between real yields and inflation expectations. A setback in oil prices didn’t help to support sentiment. European yields ended with modest losses between 0.7 bps (2-y) and 2.1 bps (30-y). The accounts of the December ECB policy meeting showed some (hawkish) members made reservations both on the ECB’s assessment of inflation as well as on the proposed package with respect to monetary policy. Even so, it doesn’t look that the hawks had the leverage to profoundly alter the ECB’s anti-inflation strategy anytime soon. On the FX market, the dollar initially showed no clear trend. However, at the of US dealings FX also returned to a ‘standard’ risk-off move. The yen slightly outperformed the dollar (USD/JPY close at 114.11). At the same time DXY rebounded to close at 95.73. EUR/USD drifted further south in the 1.13 big figure (close 1.1312). Sterling initially traded strong with EUR/GBP setting a new cycle low, but the UK currency returned some of its gains in the late session repositioning (close EUR/GBP 0.8317).
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers to take action with a drop below 1.1300

EUR/USD has found support near 1.1300 early Friday. Technical outlook suggests that recovery attempts are likely to remain as corrections. Euro could find demand in case safe-haven flows continue to dominate the markets. EUR/USD has declined toward 1.1300 during the Asian trading hours on Friday but managed to erase its...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Dollar’s upside has further to run in the first half of 2022 – Rabobank

Analysts from Rabobank consider the US dollar’s upside has further to run in the first half of 2022 and they maintain a 6 month price forecast for EUR/USD of 1.10. “We remain constructive on the outlook for the USD, at least through the first half of the year. Aside from supportive interest rate differentials, the USD may be a beneficiary of safe-haven flows in the weeks ahead connected to the news-flow regarding a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. That said, the bullish USD view is not without risks, particularly in the latter months of 2022.”
poundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar Recovery Threatens Further Losses for GBP/AUD

Sliding jobless rate lifts AUD & stokes wage growth. Job gains & rising inflation could shift RBA outlook. The Pound to Australian Dollar is under pressure and could push lower still if the latest Aussie employment and inflation figures lead the currency market to suspect that a faster change of Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy is in the pipeline.
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY flirts with multi-week low amid risk-off, holds above mid-154.00s

A combination of factors dragged GBP/JPY to over a three-week low on Friday. The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted heave pressure. The UK political drama weighed on the GBP and contributed to the selling bias. The GBP/JPY cross maintained its heavily offered tone and dropped to over...
