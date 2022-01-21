See Tracy Lawrence LIVE in Tyler

Happy hour can be more than having a drink after work, it can also be a time for bonding and getting to know people. While you're at the 8 to 5 each day, you might be stuck in your cubicle pretty much all day working on customer claims or various reports and occasionally get up to go to the bathroom or refill your water or grab a cup of coffee. While you're up you might run into a co-worker and say 'hi' to them and that's pretty much it. You never have the chance to get to know who you're working with.

TYLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO