Physics

Quantized Fractional Thouless Pumping of Solitons

By Marius Jürgensen, Sebabrata Mukherjee, Christina Jörg, Mikael C. Rechtsman
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In many contexts, the interaction between particles gives rise to emergent and perhaps unanticipated physical phenomena. An example is the fractional quantum Hall effect, where interaction between electrons gives rise to fractionally quantized Hall conductance. In photonic systems, the nonlinear response...

arxiv.org

IFLScience

A Single Cold Atom Has Been Imaged For A Fraction Of A Second

Scientists are now capable of imaging a single cold atom in just a fraction of a second – an important technological breakthrough when it comes to studying quantum physics at an atomic level. Crucial to this breakthrough is the technique known as super-resolution imaging. This microscopy method can overcome...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Raman fingerprints of fractionalized Majorana excitations in honeycomb iridate Ag$_3$LiIr$_2$O$_6$

Srishti Pal, Vinod Kumar, Debendra Prasad Panda, A. Sundaresan, Avinash V. Mahajan, D. V. S. Muthu, A. K. Sood. We report low-temperature (down to $\sim$5 K) Raman signatures of the recently discovered intercalated honeycomb magnet Ag$_3$LiIr$_2$O$_6$, a putative Kitaev quantum spin liquid (QSL) candidate. The Kitaev QSL is predicted to host Majorana fermions as its emergent elementary excitations through a thermal fractionalization of entangled spins $S = 1/2$. We observe evidence of this fractionalization in the low-energy magnetic continuum whose temperature evolution harbours signatures of the predicted Fermi statistics obeyed by the itinerant Majorana quasiparticles. The magnetic Raman susceptibility evinces a crossover from the conventional to a Kitaev paramagnetic state below the temperature of $\sim$80 K. Additionally, the development of the Fano asymmetry in the low frequency phonon mode and the enhancement of integrated Raman susceptibilities below the crossover temperature signifies prominent coupling between the vibrational and Majorana fermionic excitations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Damage Phase-Field Model for Fractional Viscoelastic Materials in Finite Strain

This paper proposes a thermodynamically consistent phase-field damage model for viscoelastic materials. Suitable free-energy and pseudo-potentials of dissipation are developed to build a model leading to a stress-strain relation, under the assumption of finite {strain}, in terms of fractional derivatives. A novel degradation function, which properly couples stress response and damage evolution for viscoelastic materials, is proposed. We obtain a set of differential equations that accounts for the evolution of motion, damage, and temperature. In the present work, for simplicity, this model is numerically solved for isothermal cases by using a semi-implicit/explicit scheme. Several numerical tests, including fitting with experimental data, show that the developed model accounts appropriately for damage in viscoelastic materials for small and finite strains. Non-isothermal numerical simulations will be considered in future works.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soliton#Chern
arxiv.org

A Planck Radiation and Quantization Scheme for Human Cognition and Language

As a result of the identification of 'identity' and 'indistinguishability' and strong experimental evidence for the presence of the associated Bose-Einstein statistics in human cognition and language, we argued in previous work for an extension of the research domain of quantum cognition. In addition to quantum complex vector spaces and quantum probability models, we showed that quantization itself, with words as quanta, is relevant and potentially important to human cognition. In the present work, we build on this result, and introduce a powerful radiation quantization scheme for human cognition. We show that the lack of independence of the Bose-Einstein statistics compared to the Maxwell-Boltzmann statistics can be explained by the presence of a 'meaning dynamics', which causes words to be attracted to the same words. And so words clump together in the same states, a phenomenon well known for photons in the early years of quantum mechanics, leading to fierce disagreements between Planck and Einstein. Using a simple example, we introduce all the elements to get a better and detailed view of this 'meaning dynamics', such as micro and macro states, and Maxwell-Boltzmann, Bose-Einstein and Fermi-Dirac numbers and weights, and compare this example and its graphs, with the radiation quantization scheme of a Winnie the Pooh story, also with its graphs. By connecting a concept directly to human experience, we show that entanglement is a necessity for preserving the 'meaning dynamics' we identified, and it becomes clear in what way Fermi-Dirac addresses human memory. There, in spaces with internal parameters identical words can nevertheless be assigned different states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Galilean-transformed solitons and supercontinuum generation in dispersive media

The Galilean transformation is a universal operation connecting the coordinates of a dynamical system, which move relative to each other with a constant speed. In the context of exact solutions of the universal nonlinear Schrödinger equation (NLSE), inducing a Galilean velocity (GV) to the pulse involves a frequency shift to satisfy the symmetry of the wave equation. As such, the Galilean transformation has been deemed to be not applicable to wave groups in nonlinear dispersive media. In this paper, we demonstrate that in a wave tank generated Galilean transformed envelope and Peregrine solitons show clear variations from their respective pure dynamics on the water surface. The type of deviations depends on the sign of the GV and can be captured by the modified NLSE or the Euler equations. Moreover, we show that positive Galilean-translated envelope soliton pulses exhibit self-modulation. While designated GS and wave steepness values expedite multi-soliton dynamics, the strong focusing of such higher-order coherent waves inevitably lead to the generation of supercontinua as a result of soliton fission. We anticipate that kindred experimental and numerical studies might be implemented in other dispersive wave guides governed by nonlinearity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Experimental test of the third quantization of the electromagnetic field

Each mode $\small{j}$ of the electromagnetic field is mathematically equivalent to a harmonic oscillator described by a wave function $\small{\psi_j(x_j)}$ in the quadrature representation. An approach was recently introduced in which the wave function $\small{\psi_j(x_j)}$ was further quantized to produce a field operator $\small{{\hat \psi}_j(x_j)}$ [J.D. Franson, Phys. Rev. A 104, 063702 (2021)]. This approach allows a generalization of quantum optics and quantum electrodynamics based on an unknown mixing angle $\small{\gamma}$ that is somewhat analogous to the Cabibbo angle or the Weinberg angle. The theory is equivalent to conventional quantum electrodynamics if $\small{\gamma=0}$, while it predicts a new form of inelastic photon scattering if $\small{\gamma\neq0}$. Here we report the results of an optical scattering experiment that set an upper bound of $\small{\gamma\leq 1.93 \times 10^{-4}}$ at the 99% confidence level, provided that the particles created by the field operator $\small{{\hat \psi}_j(x_j)}$ have negligible mass. High-energy experiments would be required to test the theory if the mass of these particles is very large.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantitative near-field characterization of surface plasmon polaritons on monocrystalline gold platelets

The subwavelength confinement of surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs) makes them attractive for various applications such as sensing, light generation and solar energy conversion. Near-field microscopy associated with interferometric detection allows to visualize both the amplitude and phase of SPPs. However, their full quantitative characterization in a reflection configuration is challenging due to complex wave patterns arising from the interference between several excitation channels. Here, we present near-field measurements of SPPs on large monocrystalline gold platelets in the visible spectral range. We study systematically the influence of the incident angle of the exciting light on the SPPs launched by an atomic force microscope tip. We find that the amplitude and phase signals of these SPPs are best disentangled from other signals at grazing incident angle relative to the edge of the gold platelet. Furthermore, we introduce a simple model to explain the phase shift observed between the SPP amplitude and phase profiles. Using this model, the wavelength and propagation length of the tip-launched plasmons are retrieved by isolating and fitting their signals far from the platelets edges. Our experimental results are in excellent agreement with theoretical models using gold refractive index values. The presented method to fully characterize the SPP complex wavevector could enable the quantitative analysis of polaritons occurring in different materials at visible wavelengths.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Quantization of mode shifts in nanocavities integrated with atomically thin sheets

The unique optical properties of two-dimensional layered materials are attractive for achieving increased functionality in integrated photonics. Owing to the van der Waals nature, these materials are ideal for integrating with nanoscale photonic structures. Here we report on carefully designed air-mode silicon photonic crystal nanobeam cavities for efficient control through two-dimensional materials. By systematically investigating various types and thickness of two-dimensional materials, we are able to show that enhanced responsivity allows for giant shifts of the resonant wavelength. With atomically precise thickness over a macroscopic area, few-layer flakes give rise to quantization of the mode shifts. We extract the dielectric constant of the flakes and find that it is independent of the layer number down to a monolayer. Flexible reconfiguration of a cavity is demonstrated by stacking and removing ultrathin flakes. With an unconventional cavity design, our results open up new possibilities for photonic devices integrated with two-dimensional materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Strict quantization of polynomial Poisson structures

We show how combinatorial star products can be used to obtain strict deformation quantizations of polynomial Poisson structures on $\mathbb R^d$, generalizing known results for constant and linear Poisson structures to polynomial Poisson structures of arbitrary degree. We give several examples of nonlinear Poisson structures and construct explicit formal star products whose deformation parameter can be evaluated to any real value of $\hbar$, giving strict quantizations on the space of analytic functions on $\mathbb R^d$ with infinite radius of convergence.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stabilization of 1D solitons by fractional derivatives in systems with quintic nonlinearity

We study theoretically the properties of a soliton solution of the fractional SchrÃ¶dinger equation with quintic nonlinearity. Under "fractional" we understand the SchrÃ¶dinger equation, where ordinary Laplacian (second spatial derivative in 1D) is substituted by its fractional counterpart with LÃ©vy index \(\alpha\). We speculate that the latter substitution corresponds to phenomenological account for disorder in a system. Using analytical (variational and perturbative) and numerical arguments, we have shown that while in the case of SchrÃ¶dinger equation with the ordinary Laplacian (corresponding to LÃ©vy index \(\alpha =2\)), the soliton is unstable, even infinitesimal difference \(\alpha\) from 2 immediately stabilizes the soliton texture. Our analytical and numerical investigations of \(\omega (N)\) dependence (\(\omega\) is soliton frequency and N its mass) show (within the famous Vakhitov"“Kolokolov criterion) the stability of our soliton texture in the fractional \(\alpha <2\) case. Direct numerical analysis of the linear stability problem of soliton texture also confirms this point. We show analytically and numerically that fractional SchrÃ¶dinger equation with quintic nonlinearity admits the existence of (stable) soliton textures at \(2/3<\alpha <2\), which is in accord with existing literature data. These results may be relevant to both Bose"“Einstein condensates in cold atomic gases and optical solitons in the disordered media.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quasilinear theory for inhomogeneous plasma

This paper presents local quasilinear theory that describes classical plasma interacting with inhomogeneous turbulence in the presence of background fields. The particle Hamiltonian is kept general; for example, relativistic, electromagnetic, and gravitational effects are subsumed. A Fokker--Plank equation for a dressed `oscillation-center' (OC) distribution is derived from the Klimontovich equation and captures quasilinear diffusion, interaction with the background fields, and ponderomotive effects simultaneously. In particular, the expression for the OC Hamiltonian is generalized to resonant interactions, and the diffusion coefficient is positive-semidefinite. Waves are allowed to be off-shell (i.e. not constrained by a dispersion relation), and a collision integral of the Balescu--Lenard type emerges as a part of the theory. Without being restricted to electrostatic interactions, this operator conserves particles, momentum, and energy, and it also satisfies the H-theorem. As a spin-off, a general expression for the spectrum of microscopic fluctuations is derived. For on-shell waves, which satisfy a quasilinear wave-kinetic equation, the theory conserves the momentum and energy of the wave--plasma system. Dewar's OC quasilinear theory of electrostatic turbulence (1973, Phys. Fluids 16, 1102) is proven formally as a particular case and given a concise formulation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Simulating wet active polymers by multiparticle collision dynamics

The conformational and dynamical properties of active Brownian polymers embedded in a fluid depend on the nature of the driving mechanism, e.g., self-propulsion or external actuation of the monomers. Implementations of self-propelled and actuated active Brownian polymers in a multiparticle collision dynamics (MPC) fluid are presented, which capture the distinct differences between the two driving mechanisms. The active force-free nature of self-propelled monomers requires adaptations of the MPC simulation scheme, with its streaming and collision steps, where the monomer self-propulsion velocity has to be omitted in the collision step. Comparison of MPC simulation results for active polymers in dilute solution with results of Brownian dynamics simulations accounting for hydrodynamics via the Rotne-Prager-Yamakawa tensor confirm the suitability of the implementation. The polymer conformational and dynamical properties are analyzed by the static and dynamic structure factor, and the scaling behavior of the latter with respect to the wave-number and time dependence are discussed. The dynamic structure factor displays various activity-induced temporal regimes, depending on the considered wave number, which reflect the persistent diffusive motion of the whole polymer at small wave numbers, and the activity-enhanced internal dynamics at large wave numbers. The obtained simulation results are compared with theoretical predictions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Transient behaviour of electrovortex flow in a cylindrical container

This study is a continuation of the combined experimental and numerical investigation [1] of the flow of the eutectic GaInSn alloy inside a cylindrical vessel exposed to a constant electrical current. The emerging electrovortex flow driven by the interaction of the current, which is applied through a tapered electrode, with its own magnetic field might have both detrimental and advantageous effects in liquid metal batteries. While the former work [1] was mainly concerned with time-averaged results, this paper focuses on the transient behaviour of the electrovortex flow which becomes most relevant under the influence of an external axial field. The additional Lorentz force generated by the interaction of the imposed current with the vertical component of the geomagnetic field bz drives the ordinary electrovortex jet flow into a swirling motion. Velocity distributions and motion characteristics, such as spiral streamlines and shortened and irregularly swinging jet regions, are investigated. The mechanism is analysed in detail for bz = 25.5 {\mu}T. The maximum angular velocity of the rotating jet is basically linearly dependent on bz, at least for the values studied here. A good agreement between the transient simulation and the experimental result is shown.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Solitons in $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric systems with spin-orbit coupling and critical nonlinearity

We construct families of one-dimensional (1D) stable solitons in two-component $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric systems with spin-orbit coupling (SOC) and quintic nonlinearity, which plays the critical role in 1D setups. The system models light propagation in a dual-core waveguide with skewed coupling between the cores. Stability regions for the solitons are identified in the system's parameter space. They include the main semi-infinite gap, and an additional finite $\textit{annex gap}$. Stability boundaries are identified by means of simulations of the perturbed evolution, which agree with results produced by the linear-stability analysis for small perturbations. Distinct evolution scenarios are identified for unstable solitons. Generally, they suffer blowup or decay, while weakly unstable solitons transform into breathers. Due to a regularizing effect of SOC, stationary solitons are also found beyond the exceptional point, at which the $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry breaks down, but they are unstable. Interactions between adjacent solitons are explored too, featuring rebound or merger followed by blowup. Slowly moving (tilted) solitons develop weak oscillations, while fast ones are completely unstable. Also considered is the reduced diffractionless system, which creates only unstable solitons.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Two-particle time-domain interferometry in the Fractional Quantum Hall Effect regime

I. Taktak, M. Kapfer, J. Nath, P. Roulleau, M. Acciai, J. Splettstoesser, I. Farrer, D. A. Ritchie, D. C. Glattli. As with like particles in ordinary vacuum, quasi-particles are elementary excitations of the ground state of condensed matter quantum phases. Demonstrating that they keep quantum coherence while propagating is a fundamental issue and an important challenge for their manipulation for quantum information tasks. This is particularly the case for the quasi-particles called anyons of the Fractional Quantum Hall Effect (FQHE), a quantum phase displayed by two-dimensional electronic conductors in high magnetic fields. These fractionally charged quasi-particles obey anyonic statistics intermediate between fermionic and bosonic. Their quantum coherence has been observed by their transmission through the discrete localized states of electronic Fabry-Pérot interferometers. Surprisingly, no quantum interference of anyons was observed in electronic Mach-Zehnder interferometers for which the quasi-particle transmission occurs via propagating states forming a continuum of states. Here we address this puzzle by demonstrating that FQHE anyons do keep a finite quantum coherence while propagating along extended states by using a different kind of interferometry, namely two-particle time-domain interference using an electronic beam-splitter. By varying the time delay between photo-created electron-hole pairs and measuring cross-correlated noise sensitive to the two-particle Hanbury Brown Twiss (HBT) phase, we observe strong quasi-particle interference. Visibilities as high as 53% and 60% are observed for e/5 and e/3 charged anyons propagating on the FQHE chiral edges modes. Our results give a positive message for the challenge of performing controlled quantum coherent braiding of anyons and call for a better understanding of the absence of interference in Mach-Zehnder interferometers.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Standing shock prevents propagation of sparks in supersonic explosive flows

Jens von der Linden, Clare Kimblin, Ian McKenna, Skyler Bagley, Hsiao-Chi Li, Ryan Houim, Christopher S. Kueny, Allen Kuhl, Dave Grote, Mark Converse, Caron E. J. Vossen, Sönke Stern, Corrado Cimarelli, Jason Sears. Volcanic jet flows in explosive eruptions emit radio frequency signatures, indicative of their fluid dynamic and...
SCIENCE

