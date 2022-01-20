ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vectorial wavefront holography based on a polarisation-insensitive hologram

By Haoran Ren
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Polarisation holography generally demands polarisation-sensitive holograms for reconstructing either polarisation-multiplexed holographic images or polarisation-sensitive image channels. To date, polarisation holography is underpinned by the Jones matrix method that uses birefringent holograms, including ultrathin metasurface...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

On the Polarisation of Radio Relics

Radio relics are extended radio emission features which trace shock waves in the periphery of galaxy clusters originating from cluster mergers. Some radio relics show a highly polarised emission, which make relics an excellent probe for the magnetisation of the intra-cluster medium. The origin of the relic polarisation is still debated. It could be a result of tangentially stretching the magnetic field at the shock surface. This scenario would naturally explain the alignment of the polarisation (E-vectors) with the shock normal. We have implemented a toy model for the relic polarisation according to this scenario. We find that the magnetic field strength itself crucially affects the fractional polarisation. Moreover, we find that the shock strength has surprisingly little effect on the overall polarisation fraction. Finally, we find that the fractional polarisation may decrease downstream depending on the magnetic field strength. Our results demonstrates that the shock compression scenario provides a very plausible explanation for the radio relic polarisation which specific features permitting to test the origin of radio relic polarisation.
arxiv.org

Reconfigurable optical logic operations through scattering media with wavefront shaping

Optical logic gates are fundamental blocks of optical computing to accelerate information processing. While significant progress has been achieved in recent years, existing implementations typically rely on dedicated structures that are predesigned to modulate the phases and intensities of optical beams accurately for specific logic functions. Thus, these optical gates usually lack reconfigurability and are incapable within or through dynamic complex media/environment, such as fog and turbid water. In this work, as a conceptual demonstration, we propose reconfigurable optical logic operations through scattering media with transmission matrix-based wavefront shaping. A light beam is reflected by a spatial light modulator divided into several subregions functioning as logic units, with each displayed with predetermined wavefronts via transmission matrix-based wavefront shaping. Each modulated wavefront transmits through the scattering medium to form a desired light field. The interference of these light fields generates bright optical focus at pre-assigned locations, representing different logic states. As a proof of concept, we experimentally demonstrate five basic logic functions (AND, OR, NOT, NAND, NOR). As the transmission matrix of the scattering medium/system can be measured instantly to adapt to environment perturbation, the method, if further engineered, opens new venues towards reconfigurable optical logic computing in a dynamically complex environment.
arxiv.org

Multi-view Monocular Depth and Uncertainty Prediction with Deep SfM in Dynamic Environments

3D reconstruction of depth and motion from monocular video in dynamic environments is a highly ill-posed problem due to scale ambiguities when projecting to the 2D image domain. In this work, we investigate the performance of the current State-of-the-Art (SotA) deep multi-view systems in such environments. We find that current supervised methods work surprisingly well despite not modelling individual object motions, but make systematic errors due to a lack of dense ground truth data. To detect such errors during usage, we extend the cost volume based Deep Video to Depth (DeepV2D) framework \cite{teed2018deepv2d} with a learned uncertainty. Our Deep Video to certain Depth (DeepV2cD) model allows i) to perform en par or better with current SotA and ii) achieve a better uncertainty measure than the naive Shannon entropy. Our experiments show that a simple filter strategy based on the uncertainty can significantly reduce systematic errors. This results in cleaner reconstructions both on static and dynamic parts of the scene.
arxiv.org

Conceptor Learning for Class Activation Mapping

Class Activation Mapping (CAM) has been widely adopted to generate saliency maps which provides visual explanations for deep neural networks (DNNs). The saliency maps are conventionally generated by fusing the channels of the target feature map using a weighted average scheme. It is a weak model for the inter-channel relation, in the sense that it only models the relation among channels in a contrastive way (i.e., channels that play key roles in the prediction are given higher weights for them to stand out in the fusion). The collaborative relation, which makes the channels work together to provide cross reference, has been ignored. Furthermore, the model has neglected the intra-channel relation this http URL this paper, we address this problem by introducing Conceptor learning into CAM generation. Conceptor leaning has been originally proposed to model the patterns of state changes in recurrent neural networks (RNNs). By relaxing the dependency of Conceptor learning to RNNs, we make Conceptor-CAM not only generalizable to more DNN architectures but also able to learn both the inter- and intra-channel relations for better saliency map generation. Moreover, we have enabled the use of Boolean operations to combine the positive and pseudo-negative evidences, which has made the CAM inference more robust and comprehensive. The effectiveness of Conceptor-CAM has been validated with both formal verifications and experiments on the dataset of the largest scale in literature. The experimental results show that Conceptor-CAM is compatible with and can bring significant improvement to all well recognized CAM-based methods, and has outperformed the state-of-the-art methods by 43.14%~72.79% (88.39%~168.15%) on ILSVRC2012 in Average Increase (Drop), 15.42%~42.55% (47.09%~372.09%) on VOC, and 17.43%~31.32% (47.54%~206.45%) on COCO, respectively.
#Vector#Holography#Holograms#Wavefront#Applied Physics
arxiv.org

Stochastic Mirror Descent for Convex Optimization with Consensus Constraints

The mirror descent algorithm is known to be effective in applications where it is beneficial to adapt the mirror map to the underlying geometry of the optimization model. However, the effect of mirror maps on the geometry of distributed optimization problems has not been previously addressed. In this paper we propose and study exact distributed mirror descent algorithms in continuous-time under additive noise and present the settings that enable linear convergence rates. Our analysis draws motivation from the augmented Lagrangian and its relation to gradient tracking. To further explore the benefits of mirror maps in a distributed setting we present a preconditioned variant of our algorithm with an additional mirror map over the Lagrangian dual variables. This allows our method to adapt to the geometry of the consensus manifold and leads to faster convergence. We illustrate the performance of the algorithms in convex settings both with and without constraints. We also explore their performance numerically in a non-convex application with neural networks.
arxiv.org

A Comprehensive Study of Vision Transformers on Dense Prediction Tasks

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), architectures consisting of convolutional layers, have been the standard choice in vision tasks. Recent studies have shown that Vision Transformers (VTs), architectures based on self-attention modules, achieve comparable performance in challenging tasks such as object detection and semantic segmentation. However, the image processing mechanism of VTs is different from that of conventional CNNs. This poses several questions about their generalizability, robustness, reliability, and texture bias when used to extract features for complex tasks. To address these questions, we study and compare VT and CNN architectures as feature extractors in object detection and semantic segmentation. Our extensive empirical results show that the features generated by VTs are more robust to distribution shifts, natural corruptions, and adversarial attacks in both tasks, whereas CNNs perform better at higher image resolutions in object detection. Furthermore, our results demonstrate that VTs in dense prediction tasks produce more reliable and less texture-biased predictions.
arxiv.org

A phase transition for finding needles in nonlinear haystacks with LASSO artificial neural networks

To fit sparse linear associations, a LASSO sparsity inducing penalty with a single hyperparameter provably allows to recover the important features (needles) with high probability in certain regimes even if the sample size is smaller than the dimension of the input vector (haystack). More recently learners known as artificial neural networks (ANN) have shown great successes in many machine learning tasks, in particular fitting nonlinear associations. Small learning rate, stochastic gradient descent algorithm and large training set help to cope with the explosion in the number of parameters present in deep neural networks. Yet few ANN learners have been developed and studied to find needles in nonlinear haystacks. Driven by a single hyperparameter, our ANN learner, like for sparse linear associations, exhibits a phase transition in the probability of retrieving the needles, which we do not observe with other ANN learners. To select our penalty parameter, we generalize the universal threshold of Donoho and Johnstone (1994) which is a better rule than the conservative (too many false detections) and expensive cross-validation. In the spirit of simulated annealing, we propose a warm-start sparsity inducing algorithm to solve the high-dimensional, non-convex and non-differentiable optimization problem. We perform precise Monte Carlo simulations to show the effectiveness of our approach.
arxiv.org

Exploring Fusion Strategies for Accurate RGBT Visual Object Tracking

Zhangyong Tang (1), Tianyang Xu (1), Hui Li (1), Xiao-Jun Wu (1), Xuefeng Zhu (1), Josef Kittler (2) ((1) Jiangnan University, Wuxi, China, (2) University of Surrey, UK) We address the problem of multi-modal object tracking in video and explore various options of fusing the complementary information conveyed by the visible (RGB) and thermal infrared (TIR) modalities including pixel-level, feature-level and decision-level fusion. Specifically, different from the existing methods, paradigm of image fusion task is heeded for fusion at pixel level. Feature-level fusion is fulfilled by attention mechanism with channels excited optionally. Besides, at decision level, a novel fusion strategy is put forward since an effortless averaging configuration has shown the superiority. The effectiveness of the proposed decision-level fusion strategy owes to a number of innovative contributions, including a dynamic weighting of the RGB and TIR contributions and a linear template update operation. A variant of which produced the winning tracker at the Visual Object Tracking Challenge 2020 (VOT-RGBT2020). The concurrent exploration of innovative pixel- and feature-level fusion strategies highlights the advantages of the proposed decision-level fusion method. Extensive experimental results on three challenging datasets, \textit{i.e.}, GTOT, VOT-RGBT2019, and VOT-RGBT2020, demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of the proposed method, compared to the state-of-the-art approaches. Code will be shared at \textcolor{blue}{\emph{this https URL}.
arxiv.org

Adaptive Data Analysis with Correlated Observations

The vast majority of the work on adaptive data analysis focuses on the case where the samples in the dataset are independent. Several approaches and tools have been successfully applied in this context, such as differential privacy, max-information, compression arguments, and more. The situation is far less well-understood without the independence assumption.
martechseries.com

Nextech AR Launches ARitize NFT For Its 3D Models and Human Holograms

Company’s 3D Model Factory Now Mints 3D models into NFTs Listed on Rarible and OpenSea. To Offer a Metaverse NFT Showcase through ARitize Maps. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. , a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is excited to announce that brands now have the ability to mint NFTs of their 3D models and human holograms created by Nextech. The Company is also preparing to launch in Q2, 2022 the capability to showcase these NFTs in any Metaverse, including the Mini-Metaverses created with Nextech’s Metaverse creator app, ARitize Maps.
arxiv.org

Enhancing Hyperbolic Graph Embeddings via Contrastive Learning

Recently, hyperbolic space has risen as a promising alternative for semi-supervised graph representation learning. Many efforts have been made to design hyperbolic versions of neural network operations. However, the inspiring geometric properties of this unique geometry have not been fully explored yet. The potency of graph models powered by the hyperbolic space is still largely underestimated. Besides, the rich information carried by abundant unlabelled samples is also not well utilized. Inspired by the recently active and emerging self-supervised learning, in this study, we attempt to enhance the representation power of hyperbolic graph models by drawing upon the advantages of contrastive learning. More specifically, we put forward a novel Hyperbolic Graph Contrastive Learning (HGCL) framework which learns node representations through multiple hyperbolic spaces to implicitly capture the hierarchical structure shared between different views. Then, we design a hyperbolic position consistency (HPC) constraint based on hyperbolic distance and the homophily assumption to make contrastive learning fit into hyperbolic space. Experimental results on multiple real-world datasets demonstrate the superiority of the proposed HGCL as it consistently outperforms competing methods by considerable margins for the node classification task.
arxiv.org

A nonlinear conjugate gradient method with complexity guarantees and its application to nonconvex regression

Nonlinear conjugate gradients are among the most popular techniques for solving continuous optimization problems. Although these schemes have long been studied from a global convergence standpoint, their worst-case complexity properties have yet to be fully understood, especially in the nonconvex setting. In particular, it is unclear whether such methods possess better guarantees than first-order methods such as gradient descent. On the other hand, recent results have shown good performance of standard nonlinear conjugate gradient methods on nonconvex problems, even when compared with methods endowed with the best known complexity guarantees.
arxiv.org

Minrank of Embedded Index Coding Problems and its Relation to Connectedness of a Bipartite Graph

This paper deals with embedded index coding problem (EICP), introduced by A. Porter and M. Wootters, which is a decentralized communication problem among users with side information. An alternate definition of the parameter minrank of an EICP, which has reduced computational complexity compared to the existing definition, is presented. A graphical representation for an EICP is given using directed bipartite graphs, called bipartite problem graph, and the side information alone is represented using an undirected bipartite graph called the side information bipartite graph. Inspired by the well-studied single unicast index coding problem (SUICP), graphical structures, similar to cycles and cliques in the side information graph of an SUICP, are identified in the side information bipartite graph of a single unicast embedded index coding problem (SUEICP). Transmission schemes based on these graphical structures, called tree cover scheme and bi-clique cover scheme are also presented for an SUEICP. Also, a relation between connectedness of the side information bipartite graph and the number of transmissions required in a scalar linear solution of an EICP is established.
arxiv.org

Deep reinforcement learning under signal temporal logic constraints using Lagrangian relaxation

Deep reinforcement learning (DRL) has attracted much attention as an approach to solve sequential decision making problems without mathematical models of systems or environments. In general, a constraint may be imposed on the decision making. In this study, we consider the optimal decision making problems with constraints to complete temporal high-level tasks in the continuous state-action domain. We describe the constraints using signal temporal logic (STL), which is useful for time sensitive control tasks since it can specify continuous signals within a bounded time interval. To deal with the STL constraints, we introduce an extended constrained Markov decision process (CMDP), which is called a $\tau$-CMDP. We formulate the STL constrained optimal decision making problem as the $\tau$-CMDP and propose a two-phase constrained DRL algorithm using the Lagrangian relaxation method. Through simulations, we also demonstrate the learning performance of the proposed algorithm.
arxiv.org

Enhancing Pseudo Label Quality for Semi-SupervisedDomain-Generalized Medical Image Segmentation

Generalizing the medical image segmentation algorithms tounseen domains is an important research topic for computer-aided diagnosis and surgery. Most existing methods requirea fully labeled dataset in each source domain. Although (Liuet al. 2021b) developed a semi-supervised domain general-ized method, it still requires the domain labels. This paperpresents a novel confidence-aware cross pseudo supervisionalgorithm for semi-supervised domain generalized medicalimage segmentation. The main goal is to enhance the pseudolabel quality for unlabeled images from unknown distribu-tions. To achieve it, we perform the Fourier transformationto learn low-level statistic information across domains andaugment the images to incorporate cross-domain information.With these augmentations as perturbations, we feed the inputto a confidence-aware cross pseudo supervision network tomeasure the variance of pseudo labels and regularize the net-work to learn with more confident pseudo labels. Our methodsets new records on public datasets,i.e., M&Ms and SCGM.Notably, without using domain labels, our method surpassesthe prior art that even uses domain labels by 11.67% on Diceon M&Ms dataset with 2% labeled data. Code will be avail-able after the conference.
arxiv.org

Nilpotent dynamics on signed interaction graphs and weak converses of Thomas' rules

A finite dynamical system with $n$ components is a function $f:X\to X$ where $X=X_1\times\dots\times X_n$ is a product of $n$ finite intervals of integers. The structure of such a system $f$ is represented by a signed digraph $G$, called interaction graph: there are $n$ vertices, one per component, and the signed arcs describe the positive and negative influences between them. Finite dynamical systems are usual models for gene networks. In this context, it is often assumed that $f$ is {\em degree-bounded}, that is, the size of each $X_i$ is at most the out-degree of $i$ in $G$ plus one. Assuming that $G$ is connected and that $f$ is degree-bounded, we prove the following: if $G$ is not a cycle, then $f^{n+1}$ may be a constant. In that case, $f$ describes a very simple dynamics: a global convergence toward a unique fixed point in $n+1$ iterations. This shows that, in the degree-bounded case, the fact that $f$ describes a complex dynamics {\em cannot} be deduced from its interaction graph. We then widely generalize the above result, obtaining, as immediate consequences, other limits on what can be deduced from the interaction graph only, as the following weak converses of Thomas' rules: if $G$ is connected and has a positive (negative) cycle, then $f$ may have two (no) fixed points.
arxiv.org

Orders of Oscillation Motivated by Sarnak's Conjecture, Part II

I have investigated orders of oscillating sequences motivated by Sarnak's conjecture in~\cite{JPAMS} and proved that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ is linearly disjoint from affine distal flows on the $d$-torus. One of the consequences is that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ in the arithmetic sense is linearly disjoint from affine flows with zero topological entropy on the $d$-torus. In this paper, I will extend these results to polynomial skew products on the $d$-torus, that is, given a polynomial skew product on the $d$-torus, there is a positive integer $m$ such that any oscillating sequence of order $m$ is linearly disjoint from this polynomial skew product. In particular, when all polynomials depend only on the first variable, I have that an oscillating sequence of order $m=d+k-1$ is linearly disjoint from all polynomial skew products on the $d$-torus with polynomials of degree less than or equal to $k$. One of the consequences is the linear disjointness for flows which are automorphisms of the $d$-torus with absolute values of eigenvalues $1$ plus a polynomial vector and oscillating sequences of order $m$ in the arithmetic sense. Furthermore, I will prove that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ is linearly disjoint from minimal mean attractable and minimal quasi-discrete spectrum of order $d$ flows. Finally, I define and give some examples of Chowla sequences from our paper~\cite{AJ}.
arxiv.org

How does unlabeled data improve generalization in self-training? A one-hidden-layer theoretical analysis

Self-training, a semi-supervised learning algorithm, leverages a large amount of unlabeled data to improve learning when the labeled data are limited. Despite empirical successes, its theoretical characterization remains elusive. To the best of our knowledge, this work establishes the first theoretical analysis for the known iterative self-training paradigm and proves the benefits of unlabeled data in both training convergence and generalization ability. To make our theoretical analysis feasible, we focus on the case of one-hidden-layer neural networks. However, theoretical understanding of iterative self-training is non-trivial even for a shallow neural network. One of the key challenges is that existing neural network landscape analysis built upon supervised learning no longer holds in the (semi-supervised) self-training paradigm. We address this challenge and prove that iterative self-training converges linearly with both convergence rate and generalization accuracy improved in the order of $1/\sqrt{M}$, where $M$ is the number of unlabeled samples. Experiments from shallow neural networks to deep neural networks are also provided to justify the correctness of our established theoretical insights on self-training.
arxiv.org

Fast Differentiable Matrix Square Root

Computing the matrix square root or its inverse in a differentiable manner is important in a variety of computer vision tasks. Previous methods either adopt the Singular Value Decomposition (SVD) to explicitly factorize the matrix or use the Newton-Schulz iteration (NS iteration) to derive the approximate solution. However, both methods are not computationally efficient enough in either the forward pass or in the backward pass. In this paper, we propose two more efficient variants to compute the differentiable matrix square root. For the forward propagation, one method is to use Matrix Taylor Polynomial (MTP), and the other method is to use Matrix Padé Approximants (MPA). The backward gradient is computed by iteratively solving the continuous-time Lyapunov equation using the matrix sign function. Both methods yield considerable speed-up compared with the SVD or the Newton-Schulz iteration. Experimental results on the de-correlated batch normalization and second-order vision transformer demonstrate that our methods can also achieve competitive and even slightly better performances. The code is available at \href{this https URL}{this https URL}.
