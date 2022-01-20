ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Self-supervised Video Representation Learning with Cascade Positive Retrieval

By Cheng-En Wu, Farley Lai, Yu Hen Hu, Asim Kadav
 4 days ago

Self-supervised video representation learning has been shown to effectively improve downstream tasks such as video retrieval and action this http URL this paper, we present the Cascade Positive Retrieval (CPR) that successively mines positive examples w.r.t. the query for contrastive learning in a cascade of stages. Specifically, CPR exploits multiple views...

Related
arxiv.org

Multi-query Video Retrieval

Retrieving target videos based on text descriptions is a task of great practical value and has received increasing attention over the past few years. In this paper, we focus on the less-studied setting of multi-query video retrieval, where multiple queries are provided to the model for searching over the video archive. We first show that the multi-query retrieval task is more pragmatic and representative of real-world use cases and better evaluates retrieval capabilities of current models, thereby deserving of further investigation alongside the more prevalent single-query retrieval setup. We then propose several new methods for leveraging multiple queries at training time to improve over simply combining similarity outputs of multiple queries from regular single-query trained models. Our models consistently outperform several competitive baselines over three different datasets. For instance, Recall@1 can be improved by 4.7 points on MSR-VTT, 4.1 points on MSVD and 11.7 points on VATEX over a strong baseline built on the state-of-the-art CLIP4Clip model. We believe further modeling efforts will bring new insights to this direction and spark new systems that perform better in real-world video retrieval applications. Code is available at this https URL.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Supervised Contrastive Learning for Recommendation

Compared with the traditional collaborative filtering methods, the graph convolution network can explicitly model the interaction between the nodes of the user-item bipartite graph and effectively use higher-order neighbors, which enables the graph neural network to obtain more effective embeddings for recommendation, such as NGCF And LightGCN. However, its representations is very susceptible to the noise of interaction. In response to this problem, SGL explored the self-supervised learning on the user-item graph to improve the robustness of GCN. Although effective, we found that SGL directly applies SimCLR's comparative learning framework. This framework may not be directly applicable to the scenario of the recommendation system, and does not fully consider the uncertainty of user-item this http URL this work, we aim to consider the application of contrastive learning in the scenario of the recommendation system adequately, making it more suitable for recommendation task. We propose a supervised contrastive learning framework to pre-train the user-item bipartite graph, and then fine-tune the graph convolutional neural network. Specifically, we will compare the similarity between users and items during data preprocessing, and then when applying contrastive learning, not only will the augmented views be regarded as the positive samples, but also a certain number of similar samples will be regarded as the positive samples, which is different from SimCLR who treats other samples in a batch as negative samples. We term this learning method as Supervised Contrastive Learning(SCL) and apply it on the most advanced LightGCN. In addition, in order to consider the uncertainty of node interaction, we also propose a new data augment method called node replication.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Asymmetric Hash Code Learning for Remote Sensing Image Retrieval

Remote sensing image retrieval (RSIR), aiming at searching for a set of similar items to a given query image, is a very important task in remote sensing applications. Deep hashing learning as the current mainstream method has achieved satisfactory retrieval performance. On one hand, various deep neural networks are used to extract semantic features of remote sensing images. On the other hand, the hashing techniques are subsequently adopted to map the high-dimensional deep features to the low-dimensional binary codes. This kind of methods attempts to learn one hash function for both the query and database samples in a symmetric way. However, with the number of database samples increasing, it is typically time-consuming to generate the hash codes of large-scale database images. In this paper, we propose a novel deep hashing method, named asymmetric hash code learning (AHCL), for RSIR. The proposed AHCL generates the hash codes of query and database images in an asymmetric way. In more detail, the hash codes of query images are obtained by binarizing the output of the network, while the hash codes of database images are directly learned by solving the designed objective function. In addition, we combine the semantic information of each image and the similarity information of pairs of images as supervised information to train a deep hashing network, which improves the representation ability of deep features and hash codes. The experimental results on three public datasets demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms symmetric methods in terms of retrieval accuracy and efficiency. The source code is available at this https URL AHCL for TGRS2022.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Uniformer: Unified Transformer for Efficient Spatiotemporal Representation Learning

It is a challenging task to learn rich and multi-scale spatiotemporal semantics from high-dimensional videos, due to large local redundancy and complex global dependency between video frames. The recent advances in this research have been mainly driven by 3D convolutional neural networks and vision transformers. Although 3D convolution can efficiently aggregate local context to suppress local redundancy from a small 3D neighborhood, it lacks the capability to capture global dependency because of the limited receptive field. Alternatively, vision transformers can effectively capture long-range dependency by self-attention mechanism, while having the limitation on reducing local redundancy with blind similarity comparison among all the tokens in each layer. Based on these observations, we propose a novel Unified transFormer (UniFormer) which seamlessly integrates merits of 3D convolution and spatiotemporal self-attention in a concise transformer format, and achieves a preferable balance between computation and accuracy. Different from traditional transformers, our relation aggregator can tackle both spatiotemporal redundancy and dependency, by learning local and global token affinity respectively in shallow and deep layers. We conduct extensive experiments on the popular video benchmarks, e.g., Kinetics-400, Kinetics-600, and Something-Something V1&V2. With only ImageNet-1K pretraining, our UniFormer achieves 82.9%/84.8% top-1 accuracy on Kinetics-400/Kinetics-600, while requiring 10x fewer GFLOPs than other state-of-the-art methods. For Something-Something V1 and V2, our UniFormer achieves new state-of-the-art performances of 60.9% and 71.2% top-1 accuracy respectively. Code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Active Reinforcement Learning -- A Roadmap Towards Curious Classifier Systems for Self-Adaptation

Intelligent systems have the ability to improve their behaviour over time taking observations, experiences or explicit feedback into account. Traditional approaches separate the learning problem and make isolated use of techniques from different field of machine learning such as reinforcement learning, active learning, anomaly detection or transfer learning, for instance. In this context, the fundamental reinforcement learning approaches come with several drawbacks that hinder their application to real-world systems: trial-and-error, purely reactive behaviour or isolated problem handling. The idea of this article is to present a concept for alleviating these drawbacks by setting up a research agenda towards what we call "active reinforcement learning" in intelligent systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

BridgeFormer: Bridging Video-text Retrieval with Multiple Choice Questions

Pre-training a model to learn transferable video-text representation for retrieval has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. Previous dominant works mainly adopt two separate encoders for efficient retrieval, but ignore local associations between videos and texts. Another line of research uses a joint encoder to interact video with texts, but results in low efficiency since each text-video pair needs to be fed into the model. In this work, we enable fine-grained video-text interactions while maintaining high efficiency for retrieval via a novel pretext task, dubbed as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), where a parametric module BridgeFormer is trained to answer the "questions" constructed by the text features via resorting to the video features. Specifically, we exploit the rich semantics of text (i.e., nouns and verbs) to build questions, with which the video encoder can be trained to capture more regional content and temporal dynamics. In the form of questions and answers, the semantic associations between local video-text features can be properly established. BridgeFormer is able to be removed for downstream retrieval, rendering an efficient and flexible model with only two encoders. Our method outperforms state-of-the-art methods on the popular text-to-video retrieval task in five datasets with different experimental setups (i.e., zero-shot and fine-tune), including HowTo100M (one million videos). We further conduct zero-shot action recognition, which can be cast as video-to-text retrieval, and our approach also significantly surpasses its counterparts. As an additional benefit, our method achieves competitive results with much shorter pre-training videos on single-modality downstream tasks, e.g., action recognition with linear evaluation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Knowledge Graph Augmented Network Towards Multiview Representation Learning for Aspect-based Sentiment Analysis

Aspect-based sentiment analysis (ABSA) is a fine-grained task of sentiment analysis. To better comprehend long complicated sentences and obtain accurate aspect-specific information, linguistic and commonsense knowledge are generally required in this task. However, most methods employ complicated and inefficient approaches to incorporate external knowledge, e.g., directly searching the graph nodes. Additionally, the complementarity between external knowledge and linguistic information has not been thoroughly studied. To this end, we propose a knowledge graph augmented network (KGAN), which aims to effectively incorporate external knowledge with explicitly syntactic and contextual information. In particular, KGAN captures the sentiment feature representations from multiple different perspectives, i.e., context-, syntax- and knowledge-based. First, KGAN learns the contextual and syntactic representations in parallel to fully extract the semantic features. Then, KGAN integrates the knowledge graphs into the embedding space, based on which the aspect-specific knowledge representations are further obtained via an attention mechanism. Last, we propose a hierarchical fusion module to complement these multiview representations in a local-to-global manner. Extensive experiments on three popular ABSA benchmarks demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of our KGAN. Notably, with the help of the pretrained model of RoBERTa, KGAN achieves a new record of state-of-the-art performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Formula graph self-attention network for representation-domain independent materials discovery

The success of machine learning (ML) in materials property prediction depends heavily on how the materials are represented for learning. Two dominant families of material descriptors exist, one that encodes crystal structure in the representation and the other that only uses stoichiometric information with the hope of discovering new materials. Graph neural networks (GNNs) in particular have excelled in predicting material properties within chemical accuracy. However, current GNNs are limited to only one of the above two avenues owing to the little overlap between respective material representations. Here, we introduce a new concept of formula graph which unifies both stoichiometry-only and structure-based material descriptors. We further develop a self-attention integrated GNN that assimilates a formula graph and show that the proposed architecture produces material embeddings transferable between the two domains. Our model substantially outperforms previous structure-based GNNs as well as structure-agnostic counterparts while exhibiting better sample efficiency and faster convergence. Finally, the model is applied in a challenging exemplar to predict the complex dielectric function of materials and nominate new substances that potentially exhibit epsilon-near-zero phenomena.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Motion-Focused Contrastive Learning of Video Representations

Motion, as the most distinct phenomenon in a video to involve the changes over time, has been unique and critical to the development of video representation learning. In this paper, we ask the question: how important is the motion particularly for self-supervised video representation learning. To this end, we compose a duet of exploiting the motion for data augmentation and feature learning in the regime of contrastive learning. Specifically, we present a Motion-focused Contrastive Learning (MCL) method that regards such duet as the foundation. On one hand, MCL capitalizes on optical flow of each frame in a video to temporally and spatially sample the tubelets (i.e., sequences of associated frame patches across time) as data augmentations. On the other hand, MCL further aligns gradient maps of the convolutional layers to optical flow maps from spatial, temporal and spatio-temporal perspectives, in order to ground motion information in feature learning. Extensive experiments conducted on R(2+1)D backbone demonstrate the effectiveness of our MCL. On UCF101, the linear classifier trained on the representations learnt by MCL achieves 81.91% top-1 accuracy, outperforming ImageNet supervised pre-training by 6.78%. On Kinetics-400, MCL achieves 66.62% top-1 accuracy under the linear protocol. Code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-task Joint Strategies of Self-supervised Representation Learning on Biomedical Networks for Drug Discovery

Self-supervised representation learning (SSL) on biomedical networks provides new opportunities for drug discovery which is lack of available biological or clinic phenotype. However, how to effectively combine multiple SSL models is challenging and rarely explored. Therefore, we propose multi-task joint strategies of self-supervised representation learning on biomedical networks for drug discovery, named MSSL2drug. We design six basic SSL tasks that are inspired by various modality features including structures, semantics, and attributes in biomedical heterogeneous networks. In addition, fifteen combinations of multiple tasks are evaluated by a graph attention-based adversarial multi-task learning framework in two drug discovery scenarios. The results suggest two important findings. (1) The combinations of multimodal tasks achieve the best performance compared to other multi-task joint strategies. (2) The joint training of local and global SSL tasks yields higher performance than random task combinations. Therefore, we conjecture that the multimodal and local-global combination strategies can be regarded as a guideline for multi-task SSL to drug discovery.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Graph Representation Learning for Multi-Task Settings: a Meta-Learning Approach

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have become the state-of-the-art method for many applications on graph structured data. GNNs are a framework for graph representation learning, where a model learns to generate low dimensional node embeddings that encapsulate structural and feature-related information. GNNs are usually trained in an end-to-end fashion, leading to highly specialized node embeddings. While this approach achieves great results in the single-task setting, generating node embeddings that can be used to perform multiple tasks (with performance comparable to single-task models) is still an open problem. We propose a novel training strategy for graph representation learning, based on meta-learning, which allows the training of a GNN model capable of producing multi-task node embeddings. Our method avoids the difficulties arising when learning to perform multiple tasks concurrently by, instead, learning to quickly (i.e. with a few steps of gradient descent) adapt to multiple tasks singularly. We show that the embeddings produced by a model trained with our method can be used to perform multiple tasks with comparable or, surprisingly, even higher performance than both single-task and multi-task end-to-end models.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arxiv.org

Boosting Video Representation Learning with Multi-Faceted Integration

Video content is multifaceted, consisting of objects, scenes, interactions or actions. The existing datasets mostly label only one of the facets for model training, resulting in the video representation that biases to only one facet depending on the training dataset. There is no study yet on how to learn a video representation from multifaceted labels, and whether multifaceted information is helpful for video representation learning. In this paper, we propose a new learning framework, MUlti-Faceted Integration (MUFI), to aggregate facets from different datasets for learning a representation that could reflect the full spectrum of video content. Technically, MUFI formulates the problem as visual-semantic embedding learning, which explicitly maps video representation into a rich semantic embedding space, and jointly optimizes video representation from two perspectives. One is to capitalize on the intra-facet supervision between each video and its own label descriptions, and the second predicts the "semantic representation" of each video from the facets of other datasets as the inter-facet supervision. Extensive experiments demonstrate that learning 3D CNN via our MUFI framework on a union of four large-scale video datasets plus two image datasets leads to superior capability of video representation. The pre-learnt 3D CNN with MUFI also shows clear improvements over other approaches on several downstream video applications. More remarkably, MUFI achieves 98.1%/80.9% on UCF101/HMDB51 for action recognition and 101.5% in terms of CIDEr-D score on MSVD for video captioning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Multimodal Representations Learning Based on Mutual Information Maximization and Minimization and Identity Embedding for Multimodal Sentiment Analysis

Multimodal sentiment analysis (MSA) is a fundamental complex research problem due to the heterogeneity gap between different modalities and the ambiguity of human emotional expression. Although there have been many successful attempts to construct multimodal representations for MSA, there are still two challenges to be addressed: 1) A more robust multimodal representation needs to be constructed to bridge the heterogeneity gap and cope with the complex multimodal interactions, and 2) the contextual dynamics must be modeled effectively throughout the information flow. In this work, we propose a multimodal representation model based on Mutual information Maximization and Minimization and Identity Embedding (MMMIE). We combine mutual information maximization between modal pairs, and mutual information minimization between input data and corresponding features to mine the modal-invariant and task-related information. Furthermore, Identity Embedding is proposed to prompt the downstream network to perceive the contextual information. Experimental results on two public datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

GearNet: Stepwise Dual Learning for Weakly Supervised Domain Adaptation

This paper studies weakly supervised domain adaptation(WSDA) problem, where we only have access to the source domain with noisy labels, from which we need to transfer useful information to the unlabeled target domain. Although there have been a few studies on this problem, most of them only exploit unidirectional relationships from the source domain to the target domain. In this paper, we propose a universal paradigm called GearNet to exploit bilateral relationships between the two domains. Specifically, we take the two domains as different inputs to train two models alternately, and asymmetrical Kullback-Leibler loss is used for selectively matching the predictions of the two models in the same domain. This interactive learning schema enables implicit label noise canceling and exploits correlations between the source and target domains. Therefore, our GearNet has the great potential to boost the performance of a wide range of existing WSDL methods. Comprehensive experimental results show that the performance of existing methods can be significantly improved by equipping with our GearNet.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Local2Global: A distributed approach for scaling representation learning on graphs

We propose a decentralised "local2global"' approach to graph representation learning, that one can a-priori use to scale any embedding technique. Our local2global approach proceeds by first dividing the input graph into overlapping subgraphs (or "patches") and training local representations for each patch independently. In a second step, we combine the local representations into a globally consistent representation by estimating the set of rigid motions that best align the local representations using information from the patch overlaps, via group synchronization. A key distinguishing feature of local2global relative to existing work is that patches are trained independently without the need for the often costly parameter synchronization during distributed training. This allows local2global to scale to large-scale industrial applications, where the input graph may not even fit into memory and may be stored in a distributed manner. We apply local2global on data sets of different sizes and show that our approach achieves a good trade-off between scale and accuracy on edge reconstruction and semi-supervised classification. We also consider the downstream task of anomaly detection and show how one can use local2global to highlight anomalies in cybersecurity networks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Neural Residual Flow Fields for Efficient Video Representations

Implicit neural representation (INR) has emerged as a powerful paradigm for representing signals, such as images, videos, 3D shapes, etc. Although it has shown the ability to represent fine details, its efficiency as a data representation has not been extensively studied. In INR, the data is stored in the form of parameters of a neural network and general purpose optimization algorithms do not generally exploit the spatial and temporal redundancy in signals. In this paper, we suggest a novel INR approach to representing and compressing videos by explicitly removing data redundancy. Instead of storing raw RGB colors, we propose Neural Residual Flow Fields (NRFF), using motion information across video frames and residuals that are necessary to reconstruct a video. Maintaining the motion information, which is usually smoother and less complex than the raw signals, requires far fewer parameters. Furthermore, reusing redundant pixel values further improves the network parameter efficiency. Experimental results have shown that the proposed method outperforms the baseline methods by a significant margin. The code is available in this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Cross-Modality Sub-Image Retrieval using Contrastive Multimodal Image Representations

In tissue characterization and cancer diagnostics, multimodal imaging has emerged as a powerful technique. Thanks to computational advances, large datasets can be exploited to improve diagnosis and discover patterns in pathologies. However, this requires efficient and scalable image retrieval methods. Cross-modality image retrieval is particularly demanding, as images of the same content captured in different modalities may display little common information. We propose a content-based image retrieval system (CBIR) for reverse (sub-)image search to retrieve microscopy images in one modality given a corresponding image captured by a different modality, where images are not aligned and share only few structures. We propose to combine deep learning to generate representations which embed both modalities in a common space, with classic, fast, and robust feature extractors (SIFT, SURF) to create a bag-of-words model for efficient and reliable retrieval. Our application-independent approach shows promising results on a publicly available dataset of brightfield and second harmonic generation microscopy images. We obtain 75.4% and 83.6% top-10 retrieval success for retrieval in one or the other direction. Our proposed method significantly outperforms both direct retrieval of the original multimodal (sub-)images, as well as their corresponding generative adversarial network (GAN)-based image-to-image translations. We establish that the proposed method performs better in comparison with a recent sub-image retrieval toolkit, GAN-based image-to-image translations, and learnt feature extractors for the downstream task of cross-modal image retrieval. We highlight the shortcomings of the latter methods and observe the importance of equivariance and invariance properties of the learnt representations and feature extractors in the CBIR pipeline. Code will be available at this http URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning Temporally and Semantically Consistent Unpaired Video-to-video Translation Through Pseudo-Supervision From Synthetic Optical Flow

Unpaired video-to-video translation aims to translate videos between a source and a target domain without the need of paired training data, making it more feasible for real applications. Unfortunately, the translated videos generally suffer from temporal and semantic inconsistency. To address this, many existing works adopt spatiotemporal consistency constraints incorporating temporal information based on motion estimation. However, the inaccuracies in the estimation of motion deteriorate the quality of the guidance towards spatiotemporal consistency, which leads to unstable translation. In this work, we propose a novel paradigm that regularizes the spatiotemporal consistency by synthesizing motions in input videos with the generated optical flow instead of estimating them. Therefore, the synthetic motion can be applied in the regularization paradigm to keep motions consistent across domains without the risk of errors in motion estimation. Thereafter, we utilize our unsupervised recycle and unsupervised spatial loss, guided by the pseudo-supervision provided by the synthetic optical flow, to accurately enforce spatiotemporal consistency in both domains. Experiments show that our method is versatile in various scenarios and achieves state-of-the-art performance in generating temporally and semantically consistent videos. Code is available at: this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Progressively Optimized Bi-Granular Document Representation for Scalable Embedding Based Retrieval

Shitao Xiao, Zheng Liu, Weihao Han, Jianjin Zhang, Chaozhuo Li, Yingxia Shao, Defu Lian, Xing Xie, Hao Sun, Denvy Deng, Liangjie Zhang, Qi Zhang. Ad-hoc search calls for the selection of appropriate answers from a massive-scale corpus. Nowadays, the embedding-based retrieval (EBR) becomes a promising solution, where deep learning based document representation and ANN search techniques are allied to handle this task. However, a major challenge is that the ANN index can be too large to fit into memory, given the considerable size of answer corpus. In this work, we tackle this problem with Bi-Granular Document Representation, where the lightweight sparse embeddings are indexed and standby in memory for coarse-grained candidate search, and the heavyweight dense embeddings are hosted in disk for fine-grained post verification. For the best of retrieval accuracy, a Progressive Optimization framework is designed. The sparse embeddings are learned ahead for high-quality search of candidates. Conditioned on the candidate distribution induced by the sparse embeddings, the dense embeddings are continuously learned to optimize the discrimination of ground-truth from the shortlisted candidates. Besides, two techniques: the contrastive quantization and the locality-centric sampling are introduced for the learning of sparse and dense embeddings, which substantially contribute to their performances. Thanks to the above features, our method effectively handles massive-scale EBR with strong advantages in accuracy: with up to +4.3% recall gain on million-scale corpus, and up to +17.5% recall gain on billion-scale corpus. Besides, Our method is applied to a major sponsored search platform with substantial gains on revenue (+1.95%), Recall (+1.01%) and CTR (+0.49%).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Domain Adaptation for Cross-Modality Retinal Vessel Segmentation via Disentangling Representation Style Transfer and Collaborative Consistency Learning

Various deep learning models have been developed to segment anatomical structures from medical images, but they typically have poor performance when tested on another target domain with different data distribution. Recently, unsupervised domain adaptation methods have been proposed to alleviate this so-called domain shift issue, but most of them are designed for scenarios with relatively small domain shifts and are likely to fail when encountering a large domain gap. In this paper, we propose DCDA, a novel cross-modality unsupervised domain adaptation framework for tasks with large domain shifts, e.g., segmenting retinal vessels from OCTA and OCT images. DCDA mainly consists of a disentangling representation style transfer (DRST) module and a collaborative consistency learning (CCL) module. DRST decomposes images into content components and style codes and performs style transfer and image reconstruction. CCL contains two segmentation models, one for source domain and the other for target domain. The two models use labeled data (together with the corresponding transferred images) for supervised learning and perform collaborative consistency learning on unlabeled data. Each model focuses on the corresponding single domain and aims to yield an expertized domain-specific segmentation model. Through extensive experiments on retinal vessel segmentation, our framework achieves Dice scores close to target-trained oracle both from OCTA to OCT and from OCT to OCTA, significantly outperforming other state-of-the-art methods.
SCIENCE

