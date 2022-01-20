ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

PRMI: A Dataset of Minirhizotron Images for Diverse Plant Root Study

By Weihuang Xu, Guohao Yu, Yiming Cui, Romain Gloaguen, Alina Zare, Jason Bonnette, Joel Reyes-Cabrera, Ashish Rajurkar, Diane Rowland, Roser Matamala, Julie D. Jastrow, Thomas E. Juenger, Felix B. Fritschi
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Weihuang Xu, Guohao Yu, Yiming Cui, Romain Gloaguen, Alina Zare, Jason Bonnette, Joel Reyes-Cabrera, Ashish Rajurkar, Diane Rowland, Roser Matamala, Julie D. Jastrow, Thomas E. Juenger, Felix B. Fritschi. Understanding a plant's root system architecture (RSA) is crucial for a variety of plant science problem domains including sustainability and...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Peanut studies open the door to better understanding epigenetic mechanisms in plants

Plants encounter microbes all the time, in the air, water, and soil. Some cause disease, others are neutral, but a few microbes promote plant health and growth. Beneficial bacteria, called rhizobia, form an intimate interaction with legumes, inducing the formation of symbiotic root nodules in which bacteria fix nitrogen and provide the plant with an internal source of fertilizer. As a result of this ready supply of nitrogen, legumes, such as peanuts, are valued for their protein-rich seeds and are an important part of the food supply world-wide.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Untangling the roots of plant genomes: Supporting a 'moonshot' for botany

Research featured this month in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences highlights the progress of plant genomics and includes a roadmap for the enormous task of sequencing the genomes of plants worldwide. The article, titled "Green Plant Genomes: What We Know in an Era of Rapidly Expanding Opportunities," underscores...
WILDLIFE
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
The Jewish Press

Planting Trees Root our Future

(Written by Gilad Ostrovsky) The riots in the Negev over the planting of trees by the Jewish National Fund took over the headlines last week, emphasizing the national-political aspect and even prompting extensive discourse about the fact that we are in the sabbatical year, known as shmita, when except for a few cases, planting trees is forbidden by Jewish law. This year, we are meant to give the land a rest and take time to reflect and make changes.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Root System#Plant Science#Rsa
arxiv.org

Simulation of a first case study for magnetic field imaging with the Magic-$μ$ technique

So far, most of the developments in muography (or cosmic-ray muon radiography) have been based on either the scattering or the absorption of cosmic-ray muons produced by the nuclear interactions between primary cosmic-rays and the nuclei of the Earth's atmosphere. Applications of muography are increasing in various disciplines. A new use of this technique to measure a magnetic field has recently been proposed by our group. This new application takes advantage of the electric charge of cosmic-ray muons, which causes them to change their trajectory due to the Lorentz force generated by a magnetic field. In this study, we present a feasibility study of the proposed technique by simulating a simple dipole magnet using the three-dimensional finite element solution package AMaze, together with the PHITS Monte Carlo simulation tools. The distribution of magnetic field flux densities around the magnet was calculated in AMaze and entered into the PHITS code. Positive and negative cosmic-ray muons were generated based on the PHITS-based analytical radiation model (PARMA). A comparison of the count rate maps of the detected muons on two position-sensitive scintillator detectors for the magnetic field ON and OFF was studied using PHITS. The simulation results show the effect of the magnet on the count rate maps and are promising for the newly proposed application of cosmic-ray muons, the imaging of a magnetic field.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New study shows the toll industrial farming takes on bird diversity

A new University of British Columbia (UBC)-led study looking into the impacts that large industrial farming has on biodiversity found that increased farm size causes a decline in bird diversity. "Wildlife is a good indicator of a healthy agroecosystem and one thing we wanted to understand was the link between...
ANIMALS
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Volume Transport by a 3D Quasigeostrophic Heton

Oceanic flows self-organize into coherent vortices which strongly influence their transport and mixing properties. Counter-rotating vortex pairs can travel long distances and carry trapped fluid as they move. These structures are often modeled as hetons, viz. counter-rotating quasigeostrophic point vortex pairs with equal circulations. Here, we investigate the structure of the transport induced by a single three-dimensional heton. The transport is determined by the Hamiltonian structure of the velocity field induced by the heton's component vortices. The dynamics displays a sequence of bifurcations as one moves through the heton-induced velocity field in height. These bifurcations create and destroy unstable fixed points whose associated invariant manifolds bound the trapped volume. Heton configurations fall into three categories. Vertically aligned hetons do not move and do not transport fluid. Horizontally aligned hetons have a single parameter, the horizontal vortex half-separation $Y$, and simple scaling shows the dimensional trapped volume scales as $Y^3$. Tilted hetons are described by two parameters, $Y$ and the vertical vortex half-separation $Z$, rendering the scaling analysis more complex. A scaling theory is developed for the trapped volume of tilted hetons showing that it scales as $Z^4/Y$ for large $Z$. Numerical calculations illustrate the structure of the trapped volume and verify the scaling theory.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

AMICal Sat: A sparse RGB imager on board a 2U cubesat to study the aurora

Mathieu Barthelemy, Elisa Robert, Vladimir Kalegaev, Vincent Grennerat, Thierry Sequies, Guillaume Bourdarot, Etienne Le Coarer, Jean-Jacques Correia, Patrick Rabou. AMICal sat, a dedicated 2U cubesat, has been developed, in order to monitor the auroral emissions, with a dedicated imager. It aims to help to reconstruct the low energy electrons fluxes up to 30 keV in Earth auroral regions. It includes an imager entirely designed in Grenoble University Space Center. The imager uses a 1.3 Mpixels sparse RGB CMOS detector and a wide field objective (f=22.5 mm). The satellite platform has been built by the polish company Satrevolution. Launched September, 3rd, 2020 from Kuru (French Guyana) on board the Vega flight 16, it produces its first images in October 2020. The aim of this paper is to describe the design of the payload especially the optics and the proximity electronics, to describe the use of the payload for space weather purpose. A preliminary analysis of a first image showing the relevance of such an instrument for auroral monitoring is performed. This analysis allowed to reconstruct from one of the first images the local electron input flux at the top of the atmosphere during the exposure time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Research and experimental design of Astrojax double balls trajectory based on double pendulum system

Based on the double pendulum and Lagrange equation, the moving particles are captured by a binocular three-dimensional capture camera. Two trajectory models of Astrojax and the relationship between trajectory empirical formula and parameters are established. Through research, the calculated trajectory of this formula and related parameters fit well with the actual measured trajectory, and can accurately predict and change the trajectory of the model. The equipment and materials required in the experiment are simple and easy to obtain, and the experimental theme is relatively interesting and novel, which can be applied as an extended experiment in college physics experiment course, so that students can understand the motion characteristics of the double pendulum and learn physics from life. The designing experiment can not only improve students' interest in learning, but also broaden their knowledge and cultivate their practical ability.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

CaS: a medium for the Ca-S-O cycles and rare metal aggregation in Earth

Oldhamite is a rare mineral only observed naturally in enstatite meteorites (chondrites and achondrites). It has never been observed on terrestrial samples, nor in other meteorite groups. However, under the conditions of 1.5 GPa, 1425K and 0.5 GPa, 1325K, with the oxygen fugacity is in the range of FMQ-2 to FMQ-0.2 (the logfO2 value determined relative to the buffering equilibrium 3Fe2SiO4 + O2 = 2Fe3O4 + 3SiO2; we denote this value FMQ), the oldhamite (CaS) was found during the melt reaction between the pyrrhotite-pentlandite-bearing orthopyroxene and CaCO3. We name this the two-melt mechanism. It is seasonable to infer that the formation of CaS can occur at the interface between the asthenosphere and the oceanic lithosphere under the mid-ocean ridge and during the process of mantle plume intruding into the lithosphere in Earth. CaS is very easy to combine with oxygen to form CaSO4, which probably is the reason why it has never been found in geological samples from Earth. We speculate that part of the anhydrite and gypsum in the black smokers of mid-ocean ridges are related to the oxidation of CaS in the underlying mantle. The Siberian mantle plume can generate CaS when it intruded into the lithosphere. The C and CO in the mantle plume lava with low oxygen fugacity can also react with gypsum in the crust to generate CaS and CO2. When the magma cools, CaS can be oxidized to form CaSO4. During the formation and oxidation of 1 molecule of CaS, 1 molecule of CO2 can be produced, and a half to two moles of O2 will be fixed by CaSO4. This mechanism perhaps is a reason for the reduction of oxygen content in the atmosphere at the Permian-Triassic boundary. The existence of the intermediary product CaS was one of the factors to promote the mass extinction most severe biotic crisis in the past 500 million years at the Permian-Triassic boundary.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Standing shock prevents propagation of sparks in supersonic explosive flows

Jens von der Linden, Clare Kimblin, Ian McKenna, Skyler Bagley, Hsiao-Chi Li, Ryan Houim, Christopher S. Kueny, Allen Kuhl, Dave Grote, Mark Converse, Caron E. J. Vossen, Sönke Stern, Corrado Cimarelli, Jason Sears. Volcanic jet flows in explosive eruptions emit radio frequency signatures, indicative of their fluid dynamic and...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inference of bipolar neutrino flavor oscillations near a core-collapse supernova, based on multiple measurements at Earth

Eve Armstrong, Amol V. Patwardhan, A.A. Ahmetaj, M. Margarette Sanchez, Sophia Miskiewicz, Marcus Ibrahim, Ishaan Singh. Neutrinos in compact-object environments, such as core-collapse supernovae, can experience various kinds of collective effects in flavor space, engendered by neutrino-neutrino interactions. These include "bipolar" collective oscillations, which are exhibited by neutrino ensembles where different flavors dominate at different energies. Considering the importance of neutrinos in the dynamics and nucleosynthesis in these environments, it is desirable to ascertain whether an Earth-based detection could contain signatures of bipolar oscillations that occurred within a supernova envelope. To that end, we continue examining a cost-function formulation of statistical data assimilation (SDA) to infer solutions to a small-scale model of neutrino flavor transformation. SDA is an inference paradigm designed to optimize a model with sparse data. Our model consists of two mono-energetic neutrino beams with different energies emanating from a source and coherently interacting with each other and with a matter background, with time-varying interaction strengths. We attempt to infer flavor transformation histories of these beams using simulated measurements of the flavor content at locations in vacuum (that is, far from the source), which could in principle correspond to earth-based detectors. Within the scope of this small-scale model, we found that: (i) based on such measurements, the SDA procedure is able to infer \textit{whether} bipolar oscillations had occurred within the protoneutron star envelope, and (ii) if the measurements are able to sample the full amplitude of the neutrino oscillations in vacuum, then the amplitude of the prior bipolar oscillations is also well predicted. This result intimates that the inference paradigm can well complement numerical integration codes, via its ability to infer flavor evolution at physically inaccessible locations.
ASTRONOMY
techxplore.com

Competition sheds light on approximation methods for large spatial datasets

Organizing a global competition between approximation methods used for analyzing and modeling large spatial datasets enabled KAUST researchers to compare the performance of these different methods. Spatial datasets can contain many different types of data, from topographical, geometric or geographic information, such as environmental or financial data, comprising measurements taken...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hybrid Wave/Current Energy Harvesting with a Flexible Piezoelectric Plate

We investigate the dynamics and energy production capability of a flexible piezoelectric plate submerged near the free surface and exposed to incident head gravity waves and current. An inviscid theoretical vortex model is employed to describe the hydrodynamic interactions between a flexible body, its wake, gravity waves and the incident current. The model reveals two distinct vibration states of a piezoelectric device that correspond to almost similar optimal energy production levels. The first is associated with the cantilever fluttering mode of the plate with limited dependency on the plate's flexibility across different Froude numbers and incoming wave frequencies. The other is the flow-induced flapping mode in more flexible plates, wherein much higher dependency on the plate flexibility is observed. The concurrent existence of these two energetic modes allows adjustment of the plate length to consistently achieve the maximum energy production level across different flow conditions. The role of the Froude number of the system's responses is explored and correlated to the appearance of gravity wave groups on the surface, each propagating with a different wavenumber. It is shown that the submergence depth of less than half of the body length is required to reach a high energetic condition in subcritical and critical flows, with Froude number less than or equal to one. Finally, the role of electrical parameters are quantified and the optimal inductive and resistive values are related to proper matching between timescales of flow, mechanical and electrical domains.
INDUSTRY
sciworthy.com

Bacteria that live on plant roots are important for farming

Scientists used DNA sequencing to identify what microbes live on or near the root systems of farmed and wild wheat. They found that farmed and wild wheat had different microbial communities, but what does this mean for farming?. Microbes can affect our health, but humans are not alone in this....
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Copy or innovate? Study sheds light on chimp culture

Chimpanzees in one part of Guinea crack and eat nuts while others declined to do so even when offered tools, research published on Monday found, and the difference could shed light on their culture. "Having observed nut cracking by Bossou chimpanzees on many occasions, it was so interesting to watch the Nimba chimpanzees interact with the same materials without ever cracking a nut," Koops told AFP. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour suggests that nut cracking may in fact be an outcome of cumulative culture, similar to that of humans.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy