2021 was another banner year for development in St. Louis. The pandemic didn’t slow things down, resulting in a record dollar amount of building permits issued surpassing 2018. In nominal terms at least. The 2018 amount adjusted by the Consumer Price Index (July 2018 to July 2021) would be $1.314B. The CPI doesn’t track construction materials and labor exclusively, so is probably not the best to use for this adjustment. Nor can we count on the building permit amounts to reflect price changes. It’s not like someone is obligated to get the amount exactly right or adjust it after the fact. Anyways it’s a big number and an indication of how much is being invested in the city of St. Louis. #Stlbillion2021.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO