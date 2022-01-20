ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experimental Large-Scale Jet Flames' Geometrical Features Extraction for Risk Management Using Infrared Images and Deep Learning Segmentation Methods

By Carmina Pérez-Guerrero, Adriana Palacios, Gilberto Ochoa-Ruiz, Christian Mata, Joaquim Casal, Miguel Gonzalez-Mendoza, Luis Eduardo Falcón-Morales
 4 days ago

Carmina Pérez-Guerrero, Adriana Palacios, Gilberto Ochoa-Ruiz, Christian Mata, Joaquim Casal, Miguel Gonzalez-Mendoza, Luis Eduardo Falcón-Morales. Jet fires are relatively small and have the least severe effects among the diverse fire accidents that can occur in industrial plants; however, they are usually involved in a process known as the domino effect, that...

Identify Plant Species using Deep Learning tools in ArcGIS Pro

Being able to identify different plant species is a common task in many industries such as Agriculture, Horticultural, and Forestry. Vegetation management is essential to fight against wildfires, since being able to classify different plant species is important for identifying species that can be vulnerable to fire. Automatic recognition of plants is also useful for tasks such as species identification/reservation for management in botany gardens or farms uses plants.
Incidents1M: a large-scale dataset of images with natural disasters, damage, and incidents

Natural disasters, such as floods, tornadoes, or wildfires, are increasingly pervasive as the Earth undergoes global warming. It is difficult to predict when and where an incident will occur, so timely emergency response is critical to saving the lives of those endangered by destructive events. Fortunately, technology can play a role in these situations. Social media posts can be used as a low-latency data source to understand the progression and aftermath of a disaster, yet parsing this data is tedious without automated methods. Prior work has mostly focused on text-based filtering, yet image and video-based filtering remains largely unexplored. In this work, we present the Incidents1M Dataset, a large-scale multi-label dataset which contains 977,088 images, with 43 incident and 49 place categories. We provide details of the dataset construction, statistics and potential biases; introduce and train a model for incident detection; and perform image-filtering experiments on millions of images on Flickr and Twitter. We also present some applications on incident analysis to encourage and enable future work in computer vision for humanitarian aid. Code, data, and models are available at this http URL.
Using Deep Learning to Generate Complete Log Statements

Logging is a practice widely adopted in several phases of the software lifecycle. For example, during software development log statements allow engineers to verify and debug the system by exposing fine-grained information of the running software. While the benefits of logging are undisputed, taking proper decisions about where to inject log statements, what information to log, and at which log level (e.g., error, warning) is crucial for the logging effectiveness. In this paper, we present LANCE (Log stAtemeNt reCommEnder), the first approach supporting developers in all these decisions. LANCE features a Text-To-Text-Transfer-Transformer (T5) model that has been trained on 6,894,456 Java methods. LANCE takes as input a Java method and injects in it a full log statement, including a human-comprehensible logging message and properly choosing the needed log level and the statement location. Our results show that LANCE is able to (i) properly identify the location in the code where to inject the statement in 65.9% of Java methods requiring it; (ii) selecting the proper log level in 66.2% of cases; and (iii) generate a completely correct log statement including a meaningful logging message in 15.2% of cases.
#Segmentation#Deep Learning#Explosions#Flame#Infrared#Attention Unet
Small Object Detection using Deep Learning

Now a days, UAVs such as drones are greatly used for various purposes like that of capturing and target detection from ariel imagery etc. Easy access of these small ariel vehicles to public can cause serious security threats. For instance, critical places may be monitored by spies blended in public using drones. Study in hand proposes an improved and efficient Deep Learning based autonomous system which can detect and track very small drones with great precision. The proposed system consists of a custom deep learning model Tiny YOLOv3, one of the flavors of very fast object detection model You Look Only Once (YOLO) is built and used for detection. The object detection algorithm will efficiently the detect the drones. The proposed architecture has shown significantly better performance as compared to the previous YOLO version. The improvement is observed in the terms of resource usage and time complexity. The performance is measured using the metrics of recall and precision that are 93% and 91% respectively.
Towards Adversarially Robust Deep Image Denoising

This work systematically investigates the adversarial robustness of deep image denoisers (DIDs), i.e, how well DIDs can recover the ground truth from noisy observations degraded by adversarial perturbations. Firstly, to evaluate DIDs' robustness, we propose a novel adversarial attack, namely Observation-based Zero-mean Attack ({\sc ObsAtk}), to craft adversarial zero-mean perturbations on given noisy images. We find that existing DIDs are vulnerable to the adversarial noise generated by {\sc ObsAtk}. Secondly, to robustify DIDs, we propose an adversarial training strategy, hybrid adversarial training ({\sc HAT}), that jointly trains DIDs with adversarial and non-adversarial noisy data to ensure that the reconstruction quality is high and the denoisers around non-adversarial data are locally smooth. The resultant DIDs can effectively remove various types of synthetic and adversarial noise. We also uncover that the robustness of DIDs benefits their generalization capability on unseen real-world noise. Indeed, {\sc HAT}-trained DIDs can recover high-quality clean images from real-world noise even without training on real noisy data. Extensive experiments on benchmark datasets, including Set68, PolyU, and SIDD, corroborate the effectiveness of {\sc ObsAtk} and {\sc HAT}.
Realistic Endoscopic Image Generation Method Using Virtual-to-real Image-domain Translation

This paper proposes a realistic image generation method for visualization in endoscopic simulation systems. Endoscopic diagnosis and treatment are performed in many hospitals. To reduce complications related to endoscope insertions, endoscopic simulation systems are used for training or rehearsal of endoscope insertions. However, current simulation systems generate non-realistic virtual endoscopic images. To improve the value of the simulation systems, improvement of reality of their generated images is necessary. We propose a realistic image generation method for endoscopic simulation systems. Virtual endoscopic images are generated by using a volume rendering method from a CT volume of a patient. We improve the reality of the virtual endoscopic images using a virtual-to-real image-domain translation technique. The image-domain translator is implemented as a fully convolutional network (FCN). We train the FCN by minimizing a cycle consistency loss function. The FCN is trained using unpaired virtual and real endoscopic images. To obtain high quality image-domain translation results, we perform an image cleansing to the real endoscopic image set. We tested to use the shallow U-Net, U-Net, deep U-Net, and U-Net having residual units as the image-domain translator. The deep U-Net and U-Net having residual units generated quite realistic images.
MAg: a simple learning-based patient-level aggregation method for detecting microsatellite instability from whole-slide images

The prediction of microsatellite instability (MSI) and microsatellite stability (MSS) is essential in predicting both the treatment response and prognosis of gastrointestinal cancer. In clinical practice, a universal MSI testing is recommended, but the accessibility of such a test is limited. Thus, a more cost-efficient and broadly accessible tool is desired to cover the traditionally untested patients. In the past few years, deep-learning-based algorithms have been proposed to predict MSI directly from haematoxylin and eosin (H&E)-stained whole-slide images (WSIs). Such algorithms can be summarized as (1) patch-level MSI/MSS prediction, and (2) patient-level aggregation. Compared with the advanced deep learning approaches that have been employed for the first stage, only the naïve first-order statistics (e.g., averaging and counting) were employed in the second stage. In this paper, we propose a simple yet broadly generalizable patient-level MSI aggregation (MAg) method to effectively integrate the precious patch-level information. Briefly, the entire probabilistic distribution in the first stage is modeled as histogram-based features to be fused as the final outcome with machine learning (e.g., SVM). The proposed MAg method can be easily used in a plug-and-play manner, which has been evaluated upon five broadly used deep neural networks: ResNet, MobileNetV2, EfficientNet, Dpn and ResNext. From the results, the proposed MAg method consistently improves the accuracy of patient-level aggregation for two publicly available datasets. It is our hope that the proposed method could potentially leverage the low-cost H&E based MSI detection method. The code of our work has been made publicly available at this https URL.
Science
De-Noising of Photoacoustic Microscopy Images by Deep Learning

As a hybrid imaging technology, photoacoustic microscopy (PAM) imaging suffers from noise due to the maximum permissible exposure of laser intensity, attenuation of ultrasound in the tissue, and the inherent noise of the transducer. De-noising is a post-processing method to reduce noise, and PAM image quality can be recovered. However, previous de-noising techniques usually heavily rely on mathematical priors as well as manually selected parameters, resulting in unsatisfactory and slow de-noising performance for different noisy images, which greatly hinders practical and clinical applications. In this work, we propose a deep learning-based method to remove complex noise from PAM images without mathematical priors and manual selection of settings for different input images. An attention enhanced generative adversarial network is used to extract image features and remove various noises. The proposed method is demonstrated on both synthetic and real datasets, including phantom (leaf veins) and in vivo (mouse ear blood vessels and zebrafish pigment) experiments. The results show that compared with previous PAM de-noising methods, our method exhibits good performance in recovering images qualitatively and quantitatively. In addition, the de-noising speed of 0.016 s is achieved for an image with $256\times256$ pixels. Our approach is effective and practical for the de-noising of PAM images.
Identification of chicken egg fertility using SVM classifier based on first-order statistical feature extraction

This study aims to identify chicken eggs fertility using the support vector machine (SVM) classifier method. The classification basis used the first-order statistical (FOS) parameters as feature extraction in the identification process. This research was developed based on the process's identification process, which is still manual (conventional). Although currently there are many technologies in the identification process, they still need development. Thus, this research is one of the developments in the field of image processing technology. The sample data uses datasets from previous studies with a total of 100 egg images. The egg object in the image is a single object. From these data, the classification of each fertile and infertile egg is 50 image data. Chicken egg image data became input in image processing, with the initial process is segmentation. This initial segmentation aims to get the cropped image according to the object. The cropped image is repaired using image preprocessing with grayscaling and image enhancement methods. This method (image enhancement) used two combination methods: contrast limited adaptive histogram equalization (CLAHE) and histogram equalization (HE). The improved image becomes the input for feature extraction using the FOS method. The FOS uses five parameters, namely mean, entropy, variance, skewness, and kurtosis. The five parameters entered into the SVM classifier method to identify the fertility of chicken eggs. The results of these experiments, the method proposed in the identification process has a success percentage of 84.57%. Thus, the implementation of this method can be used as a reference for future research improvements. In addition, it may be possible to use a second-order feature extraction method to improve its accuracy and improve supervised learning for classification.
Systematic biases when using deep neural networks for annotating large catalogs of astronomical images

Deep convolutional neural networks (DCNNs) have become the most common solution for automatic image annotation due to their non-parametric nature, good performance, and their accessibility through libraries such as TensorFlow. Among other fields, DCNNs are also a common approach to the annotation of large astronomical image databases acquired by digital sky surveys. One of the main downsides of DCNNs is the complex non-intuitive rules that make DCNNs act as a ``black box", providing annotations in a manner that is unclear to the user. Therefore, the user is often not able to know what information is used by the DCNNs for the classification. Here we demonstrate that the training of a DCNN is sensitive to the context of the training data such as the location of the objects in the sky. We show that for basic classification of elliptical and spiral galaxies, the sky location of the galaxies used for training affects the behavior of the algorithm, and leads to a small but consistent and statistically significant bias. That bias exhibits itself in the form of cosmological-scale anisotropy in the distribution of basic galaxy morphology. Therefore, while DCNNs are powerful tools for annotating images of extended sources, the construction of training sets for galaxy morphology should take into consideration more aspects than the visual appearance of the object. In any case, catalogs created with deep neural networks that exhibit signs of cosmological anisotropy should be interpreted with the possibility of consistent bias.
Feature Extraction Framework based on Contrastive Learning with Adaptive Positive and Negative Samples

In this study, we propose a feature extraction framework based on contrastive learning with adaptive positive and negative samples (CL-FEFA) that is suitable for unsupervised, supervised, and semi-supervised single-view feature extraction. CL-FEFA constructs adaptively the positive and negative samples from the results of feature extraction, which makes it more appropriate and accurate. Thereafter, the discriminative features are re extracted to according to InfoNCE loss based on previous positive and negative samples, which will make the intra-class samples more compact and the inter-class samples more dispersed. At the same time, using the potential structure information of subspace samples to dynamically construct positive and negative samples can make our framework more robust to noisy data. Furthermore, CL-FEFA considers the mutual information between positive samples, that is, similar samples in potential structures, which provides theoretical support for its advantages in feature extraction. The final numerical experiments prove that the proposed framework has a strong advantage over the traditional feature extraction methods and contrastive learning methods.
Transferability in Deep Learning: A Survey

The success of deep learning algorithms generally depends on large-scale data, while humans appear to have inherent ability of knowledge transfer, by recognizing and applying relevant knowledge from previous learning experiences when encountering and solving unseen tasks. Such an ability to acquire and reuse knowledge is known as transferability in deep learning. It has formed the long-term quest towards making deep learning as data-efficient as human learning, and has been motivating fruitful design of more powerful deep learning algorithms. We present this survey to connect different isolated areas in deep learning with their relation to transferability, and to provide a unified and complete view to investigating transferability through the whole lifecycle of deep learning. The survey elaborates the fundamental goals and challenges in parallel with the core principles and methods, covering recent cornerstones in deep architectures, pre-training, task adaptation and domain adaptation. This highlights unanswered questions on the appropriate objectives for learning transferable knowledge and for adapting the knowledge to new tasks and domains, avoiding catastrophic forgetting and negative transfer. Finally, we implement a benchmark and an open-source library, enabling a fair evaluation of deep learning methods in terms of transferability.
Unlocking large-scale crop field delineation in smallholder farming systems with transfer learning and weak supervision

Crop field boundaries aid in mapping crop types, predicting yields, and delivering field-scale analytics to farmers. Recent years have seen the successful application of deep learning to delineating field boundaries in industrial agricultural systems, but field boundary datasets remain missing in smallholder systems due to (1) small fields that require high resolution satellite imagery to delineate and (2) a lack of ground labels for model training and validation. In this work, we combine transfer learning and weak supervision to overcome these challenges, and we demonstrate the methods' success in India where we efficiently generated 10,000 new field labels. Our best model uses 1.5m resolution Airbus SPOT imagery as input, pre-trains a state-of-the-art neural network on France field boundaries, and fine-tunes on India labels to achieve a median Intersection over Union (IoU) of 0.86 in India. If using 4.8m resolution PlanetScope imagery instead, the best model achieves a median IoU of 0.72. Experiments also show that pre-training in France reduces the number of India field labels needed to achieve a given performance level by as much as $20\times$ when datasets are small. These findings suggest our method is a scalable approach for delineating crop fields in regions of the world that currently lack field boundary datasets. We publicly release the 10,000 labels and delineation model to facilitate the creation of field boundary maps and new methods by the community.
Pseudo-Labeled Auto-Curriculum Learning for Semi-Supervised Keypoint Localization

Localizing keypoints of an object is a basic visual problem. However, supervised learning of a keypoint localization network often requires a large amount of data, which is expensive and time-consuming to obtain. To remedy this, there is an ever-growing interest in semi-supervised learning (SSL), which leverages a small set of labeled data along with a large set of unlabeled data. Among these SSL approaches, pseudo-labeling (PL) is one of the most popular. PL approaches apply pseudo-labels to unlabeled data, and then train the model with a combination of the labeled and pseudo-labeled data iteratively. The key to the success of PL is the selection of high-quality pseudo-labeled samples. Previous works mostly select training samples by manually setting a single confidence threshold. We propose to automatically select reliable pseudo-labeled samples with a series of dynamic thresholds, which constitutes a learning curriculum. Extensive experiments on six keypoint localization benchmark datasets demonstrate that the proposed approach significantly outperforms the previous state-of-the-art SSL approaches.
A Deep Learning Approach for Semantic Segmentation of Unbalanced Data in Electron Tomography of Catalytic Materials

Heterogeneous catalysts possess complex surface and bulk structures, relatively poor intrinsic contrast, and often a sparse distribution of the catalytic nanoparticles (NPs), posing a significant challenge for image segmentation, including the current state-of-the-art deep learning methods. To tackle this problem, we apply a deep learning-based approach for the multi-class semantic segmentation of a $\gamma$-Alumina/Pt catalytic material in a class imbalance situation. Specifically, we used the weighted focal loss as a loss function and attached it to the U-Net's fully convolutional network architecture. We assessed the accuracy of our results using Dice similarity coefficient (DSC), recall, precision, and Hausdorff distance (HD) metrics on the overlap between the ground-truth and predicted segmentations. Our adopted U-Net model with the weighted focal loss function achieved an average DSC score of 0.96 $\pm$ 0.003 in the $\gamma$-Alumina support material and 0.84 $\pm$ 0.03 in the Pt NPs segmentation tasks. We report an average boundary-overlap error of less than 2 nm at the 90th percentile of HD for $\gamma$-Alumina and Pt NPs segmentations. The complex surface morphology of the $\gamma$-Alumina and its relation to the Pt NPs were visualized in 3D by the deep learning-assisted automatic segmentation of a large data set of high-angle annular dark-field (HAADF) scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) tomography reconstructions.
Methods for calculating coexistence mechanisms: Beyond scaling factors

How do species coexist? A framework known as Modern Coexistence Theory measures mechanisms of coexistence by comparing a species perturbed to low density (the invader) to other species that remain at their typical densities (the residents); this invader-resident comparison measures a rare-species advantage that results from specialization. However, there are several reasonable ways (i.e., methods) to compare invaders and residents, each differing in practicality and biological interpretation. Here, using theoretical arguments and case studies, we compare four such methods for calculating coexistence mechanisms: 1) Scaling factors, the traditional approach where resident growth rates are scaled by a measure of relative sensitivity to competition, obtained by solving a system of linear equations; 2) The simple comparison, which gives equal weight to all resident species; 3) Speed conversion factors, a novel method in which resident growth rates are scaled by a ratio of generation times, and; 4) The invader-invader comparison, another novel method in which a focal species is compared to itself at high vs. low density. We conclude that the conventional scaling factors can be useful in some theoretical research, but are not recommended for empirical applications, i.e., determining the mechanisms of coexistence in real communities. Instead, we recommend the simple comparison and speed conversion factor methods. The speed conversion factors are most useful when comparing species with dissimilar generation times. However, ecologists often study coexistence in guilds of species with similar life-histories, and therefore, similar generation times. In such scenarios, the easier-to-use simple comparison method is reasonable.
TransFuse: A Unified Transformer-based Image Fusion Framework using Self-supervised Learning

Image fusion is a technique to integrate information from multiple source images with complementary information to improve the richness of a single image. Due to insufficient task-specific training data and corresponding ground truth, most existing end-to-end image fusion methods easily fall into overfitting or tedious parameter optimization processes. Two-stage methods avoid the need of large amount of task-specific training data by training encoder-decoder network on large natural image datasets and utilizing the extracted features for fusion, but the domain gap between natural images and different fusion tasks results in limited performance. In this study, we design a novel encoder-decoder based image fusion framework and propose a destruction-reconstruction based self-supervised training scheme to encourage the network to learn task-specific features. Specifically, we propose three destruction-reconstruction self-supervised auxiliary tasks for multi-modal image fusion, multi-exposure image fusion and multi-focus image fusion based on pixel intensity non-linear transformation, brightness transformation and noise transformation, respectively. In order to encourage different fusion tasks to promote each other and increase the generalizability of the trained network, we integrate the three self-supervised auxiliary tasks by randomly choosing one of them to destroy a natural image in model training. In addition, we design a new encoder that combines CNN and Transformer for feature extraction, so that the trained model can exploit both local and global information. Extensive experiments on multi-modal image fusion, multi-exposure image fusion and multi-focus image fusion tasks demonstrate that our proposed method achieves the state-of-the-art performance in both subjective and objective evaluations. The code will be publicly available soon.
A New Deep Hybrid Boosted and Ensemble Learning-based Brain Tumor Analysis using MRI

Brain tumors analysis is important in timely diagnosis and effective treatment to cure patients. Tumor analysis is challenging because of tumor morphology like size, location, texture, and heteromorphic appearance in the medical images. In this regard, a novel two-phase deep learning-based framework is proposed to detect and categorize brain tumors in magnetic resonance images (MRIs). In the first phase, a novel deep boosted features and ensemble classifiers (DBF-EC) scheme is proposed to detect tumor MRI images from healthy individuals effectively. The deep boosted feature space is achieved through the customized and well-performing deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs), and consequently, fed into the ensemble of machine learning (ML) classifiers. While in the second phase, a new hybrid features fusion-based brain tumor classification approach is proposed, comprised of dynamic-static feature and ML classifier to categorize different tumor types. The dynamic features are extracted from the proposed BRAIN-RENet CNN, which carefully learns heteromorphic and inconsistent behavior of various tumors, while the static features are extracted using HOG. The effectiveness of the proposed two-phase brain tumor analysis framework is validated on two standard benchmark datasets; collected from Kaggle and Figshare containing different types of tumor, including glioma, meningioma, pituitary, and normal images. Experimental results proved that the proposed DBF-EC detection scheme outperforms and achieved accuracy (99.56%), precision (0.9991), recall (0.9899), F1-Score (0.9945), MCC (0.9892), and AUC-PR (0.9990). While the classification scheme, the joint employment of the deep features fusion of proposed BRAIN-RENet and HOG features improves performance significantly in terms of recall (0.9913), precision (0.9906), F1-Score (0.9909), and accuracy (99.20%) on diverse datasets.
Hamiltonian zigzag speeds up large-scale learning of direct effects among mixed-type biological traits

Inferring correlation among mixed-type biological traits while controlling for the evolutionary relationship among taxa is of great scientific interest yet remains computationally challenging. The recently developed phylogenetic multivariate probit model accommodates binary and continuous traits by assuming latent parameters underlying binary traits. The most expensive inference step is to sample the latent parameters from their conditional posterior that is a high dimensional truncated normal. The current best approach uses the bouncy particle sampler (BPS) optimized with a linear-order gradient evaluation method that employs a dynamic programming strategy on the directed acyclic structure of the phylogeny. Despite its significant improvement upon previous methods, with increasing sample sizes BPS encounters difficulty in exploring the parameter space and fails to provide reliable estimates for the across-trait partial correlation that describes the direct effects among traits. We develop a new inference scheme that highlights Zigzag Hamiltonian Monte Carlo (Zigzag-HMC), a variant of traditional HMC that uses Laplace momentum. Zigzag-HMC can utilize the same gradient evaluation method that speeds up BPS, yet it is much more efficient. We further improve the efficiency by jointly updating the latent parameters and correlation elements using a differential operator splitting technique. In an application exploring HIV-1 evolution that requires joint sampling from a 11,235-dimensional truncated normal and a 24-dimensional covariance matrix, our method yields a $ 5\times $ speedup compared to BPS and makes it possible to estimate the direct effects among important viral mutations and virulence. We also extend the phylogenetic probit model to categorical traits for broader applicability, and demonstrate its use to study Aquilegia flower and pollinator co-evolution.
SCIENCE

