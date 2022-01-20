ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

HumanIBR: High Quality Image-based Rendering of Challenging Human Performers using Sparse Views

By Tiansong Zhou, Tao Yu, Ruizhi Shao, Kun Li
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In this paper, we introduce HumanIBR, a method that addresses the challenge of novel view rendering of human performers that wear clothes with complex patterns using a sparse set of camera views. Some recent works have achieved remarkable rendering quality on humans that wear pure...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Cross-Modality Sub-Image Retrieval using Contrastive Multimodal Image Representations

In tissue characterization and cancer diagnostics, multimodal imaging has emerged as a powerful technique. Thanks to computational advances, large datasets can be exploited to improve diagnosis and discover patterns in pathologies. However, this requires efficient and scalable image retrieval methods. Cross-modality image retrieval is particularly demanding, as images of the same content captured in different modalities may display little common information. We propose a content-based image retrieval system (CBIR) for reverse (sub-)image search to retrieve microscopy images in one modality given a corresponding image captured by a different modality, where images are not aligned and share only few structures. We propose to combine deep learning to generate representations which embed both modalities in a common space, with classic, fast, and robust feature extractors (SIFT, SURF) to create a bag-of-words model for efficient and reliable retrieval. Our application-independent approach shows promising results on a publicly available dataset of brightfield and second harmonic generation microscopy images. We obtain 75.4% and 83.6% top-10 retrieval success for retrieval in one or the other direction. Our proposed method significantly outperforms both direct retrieval of the original multimodal (sub-)images, as well as their corresponding generative adversarial network (GAN)-based image-to-image translations. We establish that the proposed method performs better in comparison with a recent sub-image retrieval toolkit, GAN-based image-to-image translations, and learnt feature extractors for the downstream task of cross-modal image retrieval. We highlight the shortcomings of the latter methods and observe the importance of equivariance and invariance properties of the learnt representations and feature extractors in the CBIR pipeline. Code will be available at this http URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Sparsely Annotated Object Detection: A Region-based Semi-supervised Approach

Research shows a noticeable drop in performance of object detectors when the training data has missing annotations, i.e. sparsely annotated data. Contemporary methods focus on proxies for missing ground-truth annotations either in the form of pseudo-labels or by re-weighing gradients for unlabeled boxes during training. In this work, we revisit the formulation of sparsely annotated object detection. We observe that sparsely annotated object detection can be considered a semi-supervised object detection problem at a region level. Building on this insight, we propose a region-based semi-supervised algorithm, that automatically identifies regions containing unlabeled foreground objects. Our algorithm then processes the labeled and un-labeled foreground regions differently, a common practice in semi-supervised methods. To evaluate the effectiveness of the proposed approach, we conduct exhaustive experiments on five splits commonly used by sparsely annotated approaches on the PASCAL-VOC and COCO datasets and achieve state-of-the-art performance. In addition to this, we show that our approach achieves competitive performance on standard semi-supervised setups demonstrating the strength and broad applicability of our approach.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Novel Skeleton-Based Human Activity Discovery Technique Using Particle Swarm Optimization with Gaussian Mutation

Human activity discovery aims to distinguish the activities performed by humans, without any prior information of what defines each activity. Most methods presented in human activity recognition are supervised, where there are labeled inputs to train the system. In reality, it is difficult to label data because of its huge volume and the variety of activities performed by humans. In this paper, a novel unsupervised approach is proposed to perform human activity discovery in 3D skeleton sequences. First, important frames are selected based on kinetic energy. Next, the displacement of joints, set of statistical, angles, and orientation features are extracted to represent the activities information. Since not all extracted features have useful information, the dimension of features is reduced using PCA. Most human activity discovery proposed are not fully unsupervised. They use pre-segmented videos before categorizing activities. To deal with this, we used the fragmented sliding time window method to segment the time series of activities with some overlapping. Then, activities are discovered by a novel hybrid particle swarm optimization with a Gaussian mutation algorithm to avoid getting stuck in the local optimum. Finally, k-means is applied to the outcome centroids to overcome the slow rate of PSO. Experiments on three datasets have been presented and the results show the proposed method has superior performance in discovering activities in all evaluation parameters compared to the other state-of-the-art methods and has increased accuracy of at least 4 % on average. The code is available here: this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Performance Investigation of p-FETs Based on Highly Air-stable Mono-layer Pentagonal PdSe2

Pentagonal PdSe$_2$ is a promising candidate for layered electronic devices, owing to its high air-stability and anisotropic transport properties. Here, we investigate the performance of p-type FET based on PdSe$_2$ mono-layer using multi-scale simulation framework combining Density functional theory and quantum transport. We find that mono-layer PdSe$_2$ devices show excellent switching characteristics ($<$ 65 mV/decade) for the source-drain direction aligned along both [010] and [100] directions. Both directions also show good on-state current and large transconductance, though these are larger along the [010] direction for a 15 nm channel device. The channel length scaling study of these p-FETs indicates that channel length can be easily scaled down to 7 nm without any significance compromise in the performance. Going below 7 nm, we find that there is a severe degradation in the sub-threshold swing for 4 nm channel length. However, this degradation can be minimized by introducing an underlap structure. The length of underlap is determined by the trade-off between on-state current and the switching performance.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparse Views
arxiv.org

TransFuse: A Unified Transformer-based Image Fusion Framework using Self-supervised Learning

Image fusion is a technique to integrate information from multiple source images with complementary information to improve the richness of a single image. Due to insufficient task-specific training data and corresponding ground truth, most existing end-to-end image fusion methods easily fall into overfitting or tedious parameter optimization processes. Two-stage methods avoid the need of large amount of task-specific training data by training encoder-decoder network on large natural image datasets and utilizing the extracted features for fusion, but the domain gap between natural images and different fusion tasks results in limited performance. In this study, we design a novel encoder-decoder based image fusion framework and propose a destruction-reconstruction based self-supervised training scheme to encourage the network to learn task-specific features. Specifically, we propose three destruction-reconstruction self-supervised auxiliary tasks for multi-modal image fusion, multi-exposure image fusion and multi-focus image fusion based on pixel intensity non-linear transformation, brightness transformation and noise transformation, respectively. In order to encourage different fusion tasks to promote each other and increase the generalizability of the trained network, we integrate the three self-supervised auxiliary tasks by randomly choosing one of them to destroy a natural image in model training. In addition, we design a new encoder that combines CNN and Transformer for feature extraction, so that the trained model can exploit both local and global information. Extensive experiments on multi-modal image fusion, multi-exposure image fusion and multi-focus image fusion tasks demonstrate that our proposed method achieves the state-of-the-art performance in both subjective and objective evaluations. The code will be publicly available soon.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Contrastive and Selective Hidden Embeddings for Medical Image Segmentation

Zhuowei Li, Zihao Liu, Zhiqiang Hu, Qing Xia, Ruiqin Xiong, Shaoting Zhang, Dimitris Metaxas, Tingting Jiang. Medical image segmentation has been widely recognized as a pivot procedure for clinical diagnosis, analysis, and treatment planning. However, the laborious and expensive annotation process lags down the speed of further advances. Contrastive learning-based weight pre-training provides an alternative by leveraging unlabeled data to learn a good representation. In this paper, we investigate how contrastive learning benefits the general supervised medical segmentation tasks. To this end, patch-dragsaw contrastive regularization (PDCR) is proposed to perform patch-level tugging and repulsing with the extent controlled by a continuous affinity score. And a new structure dubbed uncertainty-aware feature selection block (UAFS) is designed to perform the feature selection process, which can handle the learning target shift caused by minority features with high uncertainty. By plugging the proposed 2 modules into the existing segmentation architecture, we achieve state-of-the-art results across 8 public datasets from 6 domains. Newly designed modules further decrease the amount of training data to a quarter while achieving comparable, if not better, performances. From this perspective, we take the opposite direction of the original self/un-supervised contrastive learning by further excavating information contained within the label.
SCIENCE
reviewofoptometry.com

SMILE Nets Good Marks for Image Quality in Myopia Correction

Patients who received SMILE demonstrated better image quality than those who received PRK or FS-LASIK. Photo: Bobby Saenz, OD, Anthony Vanrachack, OD, and Alexandra Wiechmann, OD. Click image to enlarge. When it comes to myopia correction, photorefractive keratectomy (PRK), femtosecond laser assisted in-situ keratomileusis (FS-LASIK) and ReLEx small incision lenticule...
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Enhancing Pseudo Label Quality for Semi-SupervisedDomain-Generalized Medical Image Segmentation

Generalizing the medical image segmentation algorithms tounseen domains is an important research topic for computer-aided diagnosis and surgery. Most existing methods requirea fully labeled dataset in each source domain. Although (Liuet al. 2021b) developed a semi-supervised domain general-ized method, it still requires the domain labels. This paperpresents a novel confidence-aware cross pseudo supervisionalgorithm for semi-supervised domain generalized medicalimage segmentation. The main goal is to enhance the pseudolabel quality for unlabeled images from unknown distribu-tions. To achieve it, we perform the Fourier transformationto learn low-level statistic information across domains andaugment the images to incorporate cross-domain information.With these augmentations as perturbations, we feed the inputto a confidence-aware cross pseudo supervision network tomeasure the variance of pseudo labels and regularize the net-work to learn with more confident pseudo labels. Our methodsets new records on public datasets,i.e., M&Ms and SCGM.Notably, without using domain labels, our method surpassesthe prior art that even uses domain labels by 11.67% on Diceon M&Ms dataset with 2% labeled data. Code will be avail-able after the conference.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Empirical likelihood method for complete independence test on high dimensional data

Given a random sample of size $n$ from a $p$ dimensional random vector, where both $n$ and $p$ are large, we are interested in testing whether the $p$ components of the random vector are mutually independent. This is the so-called complete independence test. In the multivariate normal case, it is equivalent to testing whether the correlation matrix is an identity matrix. In this paper, we propose a one-sided empirical likelihood method for the complete independence test for multivariate normal data based on squared sample correlation coefficients. The limiting distribution for our one-sided empirical likelihood test statistic is proved to be $Z^2I(Z>0)$ when both $n$ and $p$ tend to infinity, where $Z$ is a standard normal random variable. In order to improve the power of the empirical likelihood test statistic, we also introduce a rescaled empirical likelihood test statistic. We carry out an extensive simulation study to compare the performance of the rescaled empirical likelihood method and two other statistics which are related to the sum of squared sample correlation coefficients.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effect of Human Involvement on Work Performance and Fluency in Human-Robot Collaboration for Recycling

Human-robot collaboration has significant potential in recycling due to the wide variation in the composition of recyclable products. Six participants performed a recyclable item sorting task collaborating with a robot arm equipped with a vision system. The effect of three different levels of human involvement or assistance to the robot (Level 1- occlusion removal; Level 2- optimal spacing; Level 3- optimal grip) on performance metrics such as robot accuracy, task time and subjective fluency were assessed. Results showed that human involvement had a remarkable impact on the robot's accuracy, which increased with human involvement level. Mean accuracy values were 33.3% for Level 1, 69% for Level 2 and 100% for Level 3. The results imply that for sorting processes involving diverse materials that vary in size, shape, and composition, human assistance could improve the robot's accuracy to a significant extent while also being cost-effective.
ADVOCACY
arxiv.org

Less is Less: When Are Snippets Insufficient for Human vs Machine Relevance Estimation?

Traditional information retrieval (IR) ranking models process the full text of documents. Newer models based on Transformers, however, would incur a high computational cost when processing long texts, so typically use only snippets from the document instead. The model's input based on a document's URL, title, and snippet (UTS) is akin to the summaries that appear on a search engine results page (SERP) to help searchers decide which result to click. This raises questions about when such summaries are sufficient for relevance estimation by the ranking model or the human assessor, and whether humans and machines benefit from the document's full text in similar ways. To answer these questions, we study human and neural model based relevance assessments on 12k query-documents sampled from Bing's search logs. We compare changes in the relevance assessments when only the document summaries and when the full text is also exposed to assessors, studying a range of query and document properties, e.g., query type, snippet length. Our findings show that the full text is beneficial for humans and a BERT model for similar query and document types, e.g., tail, long queries. A closer look, however, reveals that humans and machines respond to the additional input in very different ways. Adding the full text can also hurt the ranker's performance, e.g., for navigational queries.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Improved Random Features for Dot Product Kernels

Dot product kernels, such as polynomial and exponential (softmax) kernels, are among the most widely used kernels in machine learning, as they enable modeling the interactions between input features, which is crucial in applications like computer vision, natural language processing, and recommender systems. We make several novel contributions for improving the efficiency of random feature approximations for dot product kernels, to make these kernels more useful in large scale learning. First, we present a generalization of existing random feature approximations for polynomial kernels, such as Rademacher and Gaussian sketches and TensorSRHT, using complex-valued random features. We show empirically that the use of complex features can significantly reduce the variances of these approximations. Second, we provide a theoretical analysis for understanding the factors affecting the efficiency of various random feature approximations, by deriving closed-form expressions for their variances. These variance formulas elucidate conditions under which certain approximations (e.g., TensorSRHT) achieve lower variances than others (e.g, Rademacher sketch), and conditions under which the use of complex features leads to lower variances than real features. Third, by using these variance formulas, which can be evaluated in practice, we develop a data-driven optimization approach to random feature approximations for general dot product kernels, which is also applicable to the Gaussian kernel. We describe the improvements brought by these contributions with extensive experiments on a variety of tasks and datasets.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Computation of Regions of Attraction for Hybrid Limit Cycles Using Reachability: An Application to Walking Robots

Contact-rich robotic systems, such as legged robots and manipulators, are often represented as hybrid systems. However, the stability analysis and region-of-attraction computation for these systems are often challenging because of the discontinuous state changes upon contact (also referred to as state resets). In this work, we cast the computation of region-ofattraction as a Hamilton-Jacobi (HJ) reachability problem. This enables us to leverage HJ reachability tools that are compatible with general nonlinear system dynamics, and can formally deal with state and input constraints as well as bounded disturbances. Our main contribution is the generalization of HJ reachability framework to account for the discontinuous state changes originating from state resets, which has remained a challenge until now. We apply our approach for computing region-of-attractions for several underactuated walking robots and demonstrate that the proposed approach can (a) recover a bigger region-of-attraction than state-of-the-art approaches, (b) handle state resets, nonlinear dynamics, external disturbances, and input constraints, and (c) also provides a stabilizing controller for the system that can leverage the state resets for enhancing system stability.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Nilpotent dynamics on signed interaction graphs and weak converses of Thomas' rules

A finite dynamical system with $n$ components is a function $f:X\to X$ where $X=X_1\times\dots\times X_n$ is a product of $n$ finite intervals of integers. The structure of such a system $f$ is represented by a signed digraph $G$, called interaction graph: there are $n$ vertices, one per component, and the signed arcs describe the positive and negative influences between them. Finite dynamical systems are usual models for gene networks. In this context, it is often assumed that $f$ is {\em degree-bounded}, that is, the size of each $X_i$ is at most the out-degree of $i$ in $G$ plus one. Assuming that $G$ is connected and that $f$ is degree-bounded, we prove the following: if $G$ is not a cycle, then $f^{n+1}$ may be a constant. In that case, $f$ describes a very simple dynamics: a global convergence toward a unique fixed point in $n+1$ iterations. This shows that, in the degree-bounded case, the fact that $f$ describes a complex dynamics {\em cannot} be deduced from its interaction graph. We then widely generalize the above result, obtaining, as immediate consequences, other limits on what can be deduced from the interaction graph only, as the following weak converses of Thomas' rules: if $G$ is connected and has a positive (negative) cycle, then $f$ may have two (no) fixed points.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Sparse-view Cone Beam CT Reconstruction using Data-consistent Supervised and Adversarial Learning from Scarce Training Data

Reconstruction of CT images from a limited set of projections through an object is important in several applications ranging from medical imaging to industrial settings. As the number of available projections decreases, traditional reconstruction techniques such as the FDK algorithm and model-based iterative reconstruction methods perform poorly. Recently, data-driven methods such as deep learning-based reconstruction have garnered a lot of attention in applications because they yield better performance when enough training data is available. However, even these methods have their limitations when there is a scarcity of available training data. This work focuses on image reconstruction in such settings, i.e., when both the number of available CT projections and the training data is extremely limited. We adopt a sequential reconstruction approach over several stages using an adversarially trained shallow network for 'destreaking' followed by a data-consistency update in each stage. To deal with the challenge of limited data, we use image subvolumes to train our method, and patch aggregation during testing. To deal with the computational challenge of learning on 3D datasets for 3D reconstruction, we use a hybrid 3D-to-2D mapping network for the 'destreaking' part. Comparisons to other methods over several test examples indicate that the proposed method has much potential, when both the number of projections and available training data are highly limited.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Extended Randomized Kaczmarz Method for Sparse Least Squares and Impulsive Noise Problems

The Extended Randomized Kaczmarz method is a well known iterative scheme which can find the Moore-Penrose inverse solution of a possibly inconsistent linear system and requires only one additional column of the system matrix in each iteration in comparison with the standard randomized Kaczmarz method. Also, the Sparse Randomized Kaczmarz method has been shown to converge linearly to a sparse solution of a consistent linear system. Here, we combine both ideas and propose an Extended Sparse Randomized Kaczmarz method. We show linear expected convergence to a sparse least squares solution in the sense that an extended variant of the regularized basis pursuit problem is solved. Moreover, we generalize the additional step in the method and prove convergence to a more abstract optimization problem. We demonstrate numerically that our method can find sparse least squares solutions of real and complex systems if the noise is concentrated in the complement of the range of the system matrix and that our generalization can handle impulsive noise.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Exploring Fusion Strategies for Accurate RGBT Visual Object Tracking

Zhangyong Tang (1), Tianyang Xu (1), Hui Li (1), Xiao-Jun Wu (1), Xuefeng Zhu (1), Josef Kittler (2) ((1) Jiangnan University, Wuxi, China, (2) University of Surrey, UK) We address the problem of multi-modal object tracking in video and explore various options of fusing the complementary information conveyed by the visible (RGB) and thermal infrared (TIR) modalities including pixel-level, feature-level and decision-level fusion. Specifically, different from the existing methods, paradigm of image fusion task is heeded for fusion at pixel level. Feature-level fusion is fulfilled by attention mechanism with channels excited optionally. Besides, at decision level, a novel fusion strategy is put forward since an effortless averaging configuration has shown the superiority. The effectiveness of the proposed decision-level fusion strategy owes to a number of innovative contributions, including a dynamic weighting of the RGB and TIR contributions and a linear template update operation. A variant of which produced the winning tracker at the Visual Object Tracking Challenge 2020 (VOT-RGBT2020). The concurrent exploration of innovative pixel- and feature-level fusion strategies highlights the advantages of the proposed decision-level fusion method. Extensive experimental results on three challenging datasets, \textit{i.e.}, GTOT, VOT-RGBT2019, and VOT-RGBT2020, demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of the proposed method, compared to the state-of-the-art approaches. Code will be shared at \textcolor{blue}{\emph{this https URL}.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Improving Across-Dataset Brain Tissue Segmentation Using Transformer

Brain tissue segmentation has demonstrated great utility in quantifying MRI data through Voxel-Based Morphometry and highlighting subtle structural changes associated with various conditions within the brain. However, manual segmentation is highly labor-intensive, and automated approaches have struggled due to properties inherent to MRI acquisition, leaving a great need for an effective segmentation tool. Despite the recent success of deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs) for brain tissue segmentation, many such solutions do not generalize well to new datasets, which is critical for a reliable solution. Transformers have demonstrated success in natural image segmentation and have recently been applied to 3D medical image segmentation tasks due to their ability to capture long-distance relationships in the input where the local receptive fields of CNNs struggle. This study introduces a novel CNN-Transformer hybrid architecture designed for brain tissue segmentation. We validate our model's performance across four multi-site T1w MRI datasets, covering different vendors, field strengths, scan parameters, time points, and neuropsychiatric conditions. In all situations, our model achieved the greatest generality and reliability. Out method is inherently robust and can serve as a valuable tool for brain-related T1w MRI studies. The code for the TABS network is available at: this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Deep reinforcement learning under signal temporal logic constraints using Lagrangian relaxation

Deep reinforcement learning (DRL) has attracted much attention as an approach to solve sequential decision making problems without mathematical models of systems or environments. In general, a constraint may be imposed on the decision making. In this study, we consider the optimal decision making problems with constraints to complete temporal high-level tasks in the continuous state-action domain. We describe the constraints using signal temporal logic (STL), which is useful for time sensitive control tasks since it can specify continuous signals within a bounded time interval. To deal with the STL constraints, we introduce an extended constrained Markov decision process (CMDP), which is called a $\tau$-CMDP. We formulate the STL constrained optimal decision making problem as the $\tau$-CMDP and propose a two-phase constrained DRL algorithm using the Lagrangian relaxation method. Through simulations, we also demonstrate the learning performance of the proposed algorithm.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

SparseAlign: A Super-Resolution Algorithm for Automatic Marker Localization and Deformation Estimation in Cryo-Electron Tomography

Tilt-series alignment is crucial to obtaining high-resolution reconstructions in cryo-electron tomography. Beam-induced local deformation of the sample is hard to estimate from the low-contrast sample alone, and often requires fiducial gold bead markers. The state-of-the-art approach for deformation estimation uses (semi-)manually labelled marker locations in projection data to fit the parameters of a polynomial deformation model. Manually-labelled marker locations are difficult to obtain when data are noisy or markers overlap in projection data. We propose an alternative mathematical approach for simultaneous marker localization and deformation estimation by extending a grid-free super-resolution algorithm first proposed in the context of single-molecule localization microscopy. Our approach does not require labelled marker locations; instead, we use an image-based loss where we compare the forward projection of markers with the observed data. We equip this marker localization scheme with an additional deformation estimation component and solve for a reduced number of deformation parameters. Using extensive numerical studies on marker-only samples, we show that our approach automatically finds markers and reliably estimates sample deformation without labelled marker data. We further demonstrate the applicability of our approach for a broad range of model mismatch scenarios, including experimental electron tomography data of gold markers on ice.
SCIENCE

