Revisiting Weakly Supervised Pre-Training of Visual Perception Models

By Mannat Singh, Laura Gustafson, Aaron Adcock, Vinicius de Freitas Reis, Bugra Gedik, Raj Prateek Kosaraju, Dhruv Mahajan, Ross Girshick, Piotr Dollár, Laurens van der Maaten
 4 days ago

Model pre-training is a cornerstone of modern visual recognition systems. Although fully supervised pre-training on...

Uni-EDEN: Universal Encoder-Decoder Network by Multi-Granular Vision-Language Pre-training

Vision-language pre-training has been an emerging and fast-developing research topic, which transfers multi-modal knowledge from rich-resource pre-training task to limited-resource downstream tasks. Unlike existing works that predominantly learn a single generic encoder, we present a pre-trainable Universal Encoder-DEcoder Network (Uni-EDEN) to facilitate both vision-language perception (e.g., visual question answering) and generation (e.g., image captioning). Uni-EDEN is a two-stream Transformer based structure, consisting of three modules: object and sentence encoders that separately learns the representations of each modality, and sentence decoder that enables both multi-modal reasoning and sentence generation via inter-modal interaction. Considering that the linguistic representations of each image can span different granularities in this hierarchy including, from simple to comprehensive, individual label, a phrase, and a natural sentence, we pre-train Uni-EDEN through multi-granular vision-language proxy tasks: Masked Object Classification (MOC), Masked Region Phrase Generation (MRPG), Image-Sentence Matching (ISM), and Masked Sentence Generation (MSG). In this way, Uni-EDEN is endowed with the power of both multi-modal representation extraction and language modeling. Extensive experiments demonstrate the compelling generalizability of Uni-EDEN by fine-tuning it to four vision-language perception and generation downstream tasks.
Overview of Supervised Machine Learning Algorithms

How the big picture gives us insights and a better understanding of ML by connecting the dots. There are so many machine learning algorithms out there, and we can find different kinds of overviews and cheat sheets. Why another overview?. I tried to build this different overview with these three...
Visualizing Backpropagation in Neural Network Training at Any Scale

Using HiPlot to generate parallel coordinate plots to visualize deep learning model training. Understanding and debugging a Neural Network’s performance on a dataset is a critical chapter in the end-to-end lifecycle of a Machine Learning (ML) model. Having the ability to comprehend how a model is training can provide valuable insight into where improvements can be made. In this article, we will walk through creating a simple, yet effective, method of visualizing a process called backpropagation during Neural Network training. The visualization technique we will be using is called parallel coordinate plots. This is generally a technique used to visualize many different features with varying units or types from multiple data points. Below is an outline of the rest of this article:
A Survey of Controllable Text Generation using Transformer-based Pre-trained Language Models

Controllable Text Generation (CTG) is emerging area in the field of natural language generation (NLG). It is regarded as crucial for the development of advanced text generation technologies that are more natural and better meet the specific constraints in practical applications. In recent years, methods using large-scale pre-trained language models (PLMs), in particular the widely used transformer-based PLMs, have become a new paradigm of NLG, allowing generation of more diverse and fluent text. However, due to the lower level of interpretability of deep neural networks, the controllability of these methods need to be guaranteed. To this end, controllable text generation using transformer-based PLMs has become a rapidly growing yet challenging new research hotspot. A diverse range of approaches have emerged in the recent 3-4 years, targeting different CTG tasks which may require different types of controlled constraints. In this paper, we present a systematic critical review on the common tasks, main approaches and evaluation methods in this area. Finally, we discuss the challenges that the field is facing, and put forward various promising future directions. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first survey paper to summarize CTG techniques from the perspective of PLMs. We hope it can help researchers in related fields to quickly track the academic frontier, providing them with a landscape of the area and a roadmap for future research.
Finding Label and Model Errors in Perception Data With Learned Observation Assertions

ML is being deployed in complex, real-world scenarios where errors have impactful consequences. In these systems, thorough testing of the ML pipelines is critical. A key component in ML deployment pipelines is the curation of labeled training data. Common practice in the ML literature assumes that labels are the ground truth. However, in our experience in a large autonomous vehicle development center, we have found that vendors can often provide erroneous labels, which can lead to downstream safety risks in trained models.
Pedestrians in static crowds are not grains, but game players

Thibault Bonnemain, Matteo Butano (LPTMS), Théophile Bonnet (IJCLab, LPTMS, CEA), Iñaki Echeverría-Huarte (UPNA), Antoine Seguin (FAST), Alexandre Nicolas (ILM), Cécile Appert-Rolland (IJCLab), Denis Ullmo (LPTMS) The short-term (`operational') dynamics of pedestrian crowds are generally thought to involve no anticipation, except perhaps the avoidance of the most...
Contrastive Regularization for Semi-Supervised Learning

Consistency regularization on label predictions becomes a fundamental technique in semi-supervised learning, but it still requires a large number of training iterations for high performance. In this study, we analyze that the consistency regularization restricts the propagation of labeling information due to the exclusion of samples with unconfident pseudo-labels in the model updates. Then, we propose contrastive regularization to improve both efficiency and accuracy of the consistency regularization by well-clustered features of unlabeled data. In specific, after strongly augmented samples are assigned to clusters by their pseudo-labels, our contrastive regularization updates the model so that the features with confident pseudo-labels aggregate the features in the same cluster, while pushing away features in different clusters. As a result, the information of confident pseudo-labels can be effectively propagated into more unlabeled samples during training by the well-clustered features. On benchmarks of semi-supervised learning tasks, our contrastive regularization improves the previous consistency-based methods and achieves state-of-the-art results, especially with fewer training iterations. Our method also shows robust performance on open-set semi-supervised learning where unlabeled data includes out-of-distribution samples.
GearNet: Stepwise Dual Learning for Weakly Supervised Domain Adaptation

This paper studies weakly supervised domain adaptation(WSDA) problem, where we only have access to the source domain with noisy labels, from which we need to transfer useful information to the unlabeled target domain. Although there have been a few studies on this problem, most of them only exploit unidirectional relationships from the source domain to the target domain. In this paper, we propose a universal paradigm called GearNet to exploit bilateral relationships between the two domains. Specifically, we take the two domains as different inputs to train two models alternately, and asymmetrical Kullback-Leibler loss is used for selectively matching the predictions of the two models in the same domain. This interactive learning schema enables implicit label noise canceling and exploits correlations between the source and target domains. Therefore, our GearNet has the great potential to boost the performance of a wide range of existing WSDL methods. Comprehensive experimental results show that the performance of existing methods can be significantly improved by equipping with our GearNet.
Weakly Supervised Semantic Segmentation of Remote Sensing Images for Tree Species Classification Based on Explanation Methods

The collection of a high number of pixel-based labeled training samples for tree species identification is time consuming and costly in operational forestry applications. To address this problem, in this paper we investigate the effectiveness of explanation methods for deep neural networks in performing weakly supervised semantic segmentation using only image-level labels. Specifically, we consider four methods:i) class activation maps (CAM); ii) gradient-based CAM; iii) pixel correlation module; and iv) self-enhancing maps (SEM). We compare these methods with each other using both quantitative and qualitative measures of their segmentation accuracy, as well as their computational requirements. Experimental results obtained on an aerial image archive show that:i) considered explanation techniques are highly relevant for the identification of tree species with weak supervision; and ii) the SEM outperforms the other considered methods. The code for this paper is publicly available at this https URL.
NFANet: A Novel Method for Weakly Supervised Water Extraction from High-Resolution Remote Sensing Imagery

The use of deep learning for water extraction requires precise pixel-level labels. However, it is very difficult to label high-resolution remote sensing images at the pixel level. Therefore, we study how to utilize point labels to extract water bodies and propose a novel method called the neighbor feature aggregation network (NFANet). Compared with pixellevel labels, point labels are much easier to obtain, but they will lose much information. In this paper, we take advantage of the similarity between the adjacent pixels of a local water-body, and propose a neighbor sampler to resample remote sensing images. Then, the sampled images are sent to the network for feature aggregation. In addition, we use an improved recursive training algorithm to further improve the extraction accuracy, making the water boundary more natural. Furthermore, our method utilizes neighboring features instead of global or local features to learn more representative features. The experimental results show that the proposed NFANet method not only outperforms other studied weakly supervised approaches, but also obtains similar results as the state-of-the-art ones.
Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks

Class imbalance occurs in many real-world applications, including image classification, where the number of images in each class differs significantly. With imbalanced data, the generative adversarial networks (GANs) leans to majority class samples. The two recent methods, Balancing GAN (BAGAN) and improved BAGAN (BAGAN-GP), are proposed as an augmentation tool to handle this problem and restore the balance to the data. The former pre-trains the autoencoder weights in an unsupervised manner. However, it is unstable when the images from different categories have similar features. The latter is improved based on BAGAN by facilitating supervised autoencoder training, but the pre-training is biased towards the majority classes. In this work, we propose a novel Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks (CAPGAN) as an augmentation tool to generate realistic synthetic images. In particular, we utilize a conditional convolutional variational autoencoder with supervised and balanced pre-training for the GAN initialization and training with gradient penalty. Our proposed method presents a superior performance of other state-of-the-art methods on the highly imbalanced version of MNIST, Fashion-MNIST, CIFAR-10, and two medical imaging datasets. Our method can synthesize high-quality minority samples in terms of Fréchet inception distance, structural similarity index measure and perceptual quality.
StolenEncoder: Stealing Pre-trained Encoders

Pre-trained encoders are general-purpose feature extractors that can be used for many downstream tasks. Recent progress in self-supervised learning can pre-train highly effective encoders using a large volume of unlabeled data, leading to the emerging encoder as a service (EaaS). A pre-trained encoder may be deemed confidential because its training often requires lots of data and computation resources as well as its public release may facilitate misuse of AI, e.g., for deepfakes generation. In this paper, we propose the first attack called StolenEncoder to steal pre-trained image encoders. We evaluate StolenEncoder on multiple target encoders pre-trained by ourselves and three real-world target encoders including the ImageNet encoder pre-trained by Google, CLIP encoder pre-trained by OpenAI, and Clarifai's General Embedding encoder deployed as a paid EaaS. Our results show that the encoders stolen by StolenEncoder have similar functionality with the target encoders. In particular, the downstream classifiers built upon a target encoder and a stolen encoder have similar accuracy. Moreover, stealing a target encoder using StolenEncoder requires much less data and computation resources than pre-training it from scratch. We also explore three defenses that perturb feature vectors produced by a target encoder. Our evaluation shows that these defenses are not enough to mitigate StolenEncoder.
Concise Logarithmic Loss Function for Robust Training of Anomaly Detection Model

Recently, deep learning-based algorithms are widely adopted due to the advantage of being able to establish anomaly detection models without or with minimal domain knowledge of the task. Instead, to train the artificial neural network more stable, it should be better to define the appropriate neural network structure or the loss function. For the training anomaly detection model, the mean squared error (MSE) function is adopted widely. On the other hand, the novel loss function, logarithmic mean squared error (LMSE), is proposed in this paper to train the neural network more stable. This study covers a variety of comparisons from mathematical comparisons, visualization in the differential domain for backpropagation, loss convergence in the training process, and anomaly detection performance. In an overall view, LMSE is superior to the existing MSE function in terms of strongness of loss convergence, anomaly detection performance. The LMSE function is expected to be applicable for training not only the anomaly detection model but also the general generative neural network.
LP-BERT: Multi-task Pre-training Knowledge Graph BERT for Link Prediction

Link prediction plays an significant role in knowledge graph, which is an important resource for many artificial intelligence tasks, but it is often limited by incompleteness. In this paper, we propose knowledge graph BERT for link prediction, named LP-BERT, which contains two training stages: multi-task pre-training and knowledge graph fine-tuning. The pre-training strategy not only uses Mask Language Model (MLM) to learn the knowledge of context corpus, but also introduces Mask Entity Model (MEM) and Mask Relation Model (MRM), which can learn the relationship information from triples by predicting semantic based entity and relation elements. Structured triple relation information can be transformed into unstructured semantic information, which can be integrated into the pre-training model together with context corpus information. In the fine-tuning phase, inspired by contrastive learning, we carry out a triple-style negative sampling in sample batch, which greatly increased the proportion of negative sampling while keeping the training time almost unchanged. Furthermore, we propose a data augmentation method based on the inverse relationship of triples to further increase the sample diversity. We achieve state-of-the-art results on WN18RR and UMLS datasets, especially the Hits@10 indicator improved by 5\% from the previous state-of-the-art result on WN18RR dataset.
Visual Exploration of Machine Learning Model Behavior with Hierarchical Surrogate Rule Sets

One of the potential solutions for model interpretation is to train a surrogate model: a more transparent model that approximates the behavior of the model to be explained. Typically, classification rules or decision trees are used due to the intelligibility of their logic-based expressions. However, decision trees can grow too deep and rule sets can become too large to approximate a complex model. Unlike paths on a decision tree that must share ancestor nodes (conditions), rules are more flexible. However, the unstructured visual representation of rules makes it hard to make inferences across rules. To address these issues, we present a workflow that includes novel algorithmic and interactive solutions. First, we present Hierarchical Surrogate Rules (HSR), an algorithm that generates hierarchical rules based on user-defined parameters. We also contribute SuRE, a visual analytics (VA) system that integrates HSR and interactive surrogate rule visualizations. Particularly, we present a novel feature-aligned tree to overcome the shortcomings of existing rule visualizations. We evaluate the algorithm in terms of parameter sensitivity, time performance, and comparison with surrogate decision trees and find that it scales reasonably well and outperforms decision trees in many respects. We also evaluate the visualization and the VA system by a usability study with 24 volunteers and an observational study with 7 domain experts. Our investigation shows that the participants can use feature-aligned trees to perform non-trivial tasks with very high accuracy. We also discuss many interesting observations that can be useful for future research on designing effective rule-based VA systems.
Transformers in Action:Weakly Supervised Action Segmentation

The video action segmentation task is regularly explored under weaker forms of supervision, such as transcript supervision, where a list of actions is easier to obtain than dense frame-wise labels. In this formulation, the task presents various challenges for sequence modeling approaches due to the emphasis on action transition points, long sequence lengths, and frame contextualization, making the task well-posed for transformers. Given developments enabling transformers to scale linearly, we demonstrate through our architecture how they can be applied to improve action alignment accuracy over the equivalent RNN-based models with the attention mechanism focusing around salient action transition regions. Additionally, given the recent focus on inference-time transcript selection, we propose a supplemental transcript embedding approach to select transcripts more quickly at inference-time. Furthermore, we subsequently demonstrate how this approach can also improve the overall segmentation performance. Finally, we evaluate our proposed methods across the benchmark datasets to better understand the applicability of transformers and the importance of transcript selection on this video-driven weakly-supervised task.
Enhanced Performance of Pre-Trained Networks by Matched Augmentation Distributions

Touqeer Ahmad, Mohsen Jafarzadeh, Akshay Raj Dhamija, Ryan Rabinowitz, Steve Cruz, Chunchun Li, Terrance E. Boult. There exists a distribution discrepancy between training and testing, in the way images are fed to modern CNNs. Recent work tried to bridge this gap either by fine-tuning or re-training the network at different resolutions. However re-training a network is rarely cheap and not always viable. To this end, we propose a simple solution to address the train-test distributional shift and enhance the performance of pre-trained models -- which commonly ship as a package with deep learning platforms \eg, PyTorch. Specifically, we demonstrate that running inference on the center crop of an image is not always the best as important discriminatory information may be cropped-off. Instead we propose to combine results for multiple random crops for a test image. This not only matches the train time augmentation but also provides the full coverage of the input image. We explore combining representation of random crops through averaging at different levels \ie, deep feature level, logit level, and softmax level. We demonstrate that, for various families of modern deep networks, such averaging results in better validation accuracy compared to using a single central crop per image. The softmax averaging results in the best performance for various pre-trained networks without requiring any re-training or fine-tuning whatsoever. On modern GPUs with batch processing, the paper's approach to inference of pre-trained networks, is essentially free as all images in a batch can all be processed at once.
Natural Attack for Pre-trained Models of Code

Pre-trained models of code have achieved success in many important software engineering tasks. However, these powerful models are vulnerable to adversarial attacks that slightly perturb model inputs to make a victim model produce wrong outputs. Current works mainly attack models of code with examples that preserve operational program semantics but ignore a fundamental requirement for adversarial example generation: perturbations should be natural to human judges, which we refer to as naturalness requirement.
Learning-From-Disagreement: A Model Comparison and Visual Analytics Framework

With the fast-growing number of classification models being produced every day, numerous model interpretation and comparison solutions have also been introduced. For example, LIME and SHAP can interpret what input features contribute more to a classifier's output predictions. Different numerical metrics (e.g., accuracy) can be used to easily compare two classifiers. However, few works can interpret the contribution of a data feature to a classifier in comparison with its contribution to another classifier. This comparative interpretation can help to disclose the fundamental difference between two classifiers, select classifiers in different feature conditions, and better ensemble two classifiers. To accomplish it, we propose a learning-from-disagreement (LFD) framework to visually compare two classification models. Specifically, LFD identifies data instances with disagreed predictions from two compared classifiers and trains a discriminator to learn from the disagreed instances. As the two classifiers' training features may not be available, we train the discriminator through a set of meta-features proposed based on certain hypotheses of the classifiers to probe their behaviors. Interpreting the trained discriminator with the SHAP values of different meta-features, we provide actionable insights into the compared classifiers. Also, we introduce multiple metrics to profile the importance of meta-features from different perspectives. With these metrics, one can easily identify meta-features with the most complementary behaviors in two classifiers, and use them to better ensemble the classifiers. We focus on binary classification models in the financial services and advertising industry to demonstrate the efficacy of our proposed framework and visualizations.
