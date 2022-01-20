High-power laser experiment forming a supercritical collisionless shock in a magnetized uniform plasma at rest
By Ryo Yamazaki, S. Matsukiyo, T. Morita, S. J. Tanaka, T. Umeda, K. Aihara, M. Edamoto, S. Egashira, R. Hatsuyama, T. Higuchi, T. Hihara, Y. Horie, M. Hoshino, A. Ishii, N. Ishizaka, Y. Itadani, T. Izumi, S. Kambayashi, S. Kakuchi, N. Katsuki, R. Kawamura, Y. Kawamura, S. Kisaka, T. Kojima, A. Konuma, R. Kumar, T. Minami, I. Miyata, T. Moritaka, Y. Murakami, K. Nagashima, Y. Nakagawa, T. Nishimoto, Y. Nishioka, Y. Ohira, N. Ohnishi, M. Ota, N. Ozaki, T. Sano, K. Sakai, S. Sei, J. Shiota, Y. Shoji, K. Sugiyama, D. Suzuki, M. Takagi, H. Toda, S. Tomita, S. Tomiya, H. Yoneda, T. Takezaki, K. Tomita, Y. Kuramitsu, Y. Sakawa
4 days ago
Plasma streaming instabilities play an important role in magnetic field amplification and particle acceleration in relativistic shocks and their environments. However, in the far shock precursor region where accelerated particles constitute a highly relativistic and dilute beam, streaming instabilities typically become inefficient and operate at very small scales when compared to the gyroradii of the beam particles. We report on a plasma cavitation instability that is driven by dilute relativistic beams and can increase both the magnetic field strength and coherence scale by orders of magnitude to reach near-equipartition values with the beam energy density. This instability grows after the development of the Weibel instability and is associated with the asymmetric response of background leptons and ions to the beam current. The resulting net inductive electric field drives a strong energy asymmetry between positively and negatively charged beam species. Large-scale particle-in-cell simulations are used to verify analytical predictions for the growth and saturation level of the instability and indicate that it is robust over a wide range of conditions, including those associated with pair-loaded plasmas. These results can have important implications for the magnetization and structure of shocks in gamma-ray bursts, and more generally for magnetic field amplification and asymmetric scattering of relativistic charged particles in plasma astrophysical environments.
Laser cutting of intrusive rocks, including granite, gabbro, and diorite, is carried out in order to assess the cut characteristics through geometrical measurements, such as kerf width, melting width, and penetration depth. The absorption rate for each specimen at the wavelength of 1064Â nm is measured using a spectrophotometer. A multimode fiber laser is used in this study with the power of 9Â kW and different cutting speeds. Furthermore, nitrogen gas at 13Â bar is applied as the assistant gas in order to remove the melted material effectively. As a result of the experiment, the relationship between the cutting speed and geometrical measurements is investigated. Furthermore, variations of penetration depth are performed in accordance with the number of laser cuts. In addition, through energy dispersive X-ray (EDX) element mapping, minerals that comprise the rocks are classified and characterized. Subsequently, the changes in the microstructure and chemical composition of each specimen, before and after laser cutting, are compared using scanning electron microscope (SEM)Â andÂ EDXÂ analyses. Experimental results demonstrate that the cutting characteristics vary, depending on the types of minerals that make up the rock. Based on a series of tests, it is identified that volume energy of more than 3.06E"‰+"‰13 \(\mathrm{J}/{\mathrm{m}}^{3}\) is required to fully cut intrusive rocks that have a thickness of 25Â mm.
Joseph M. Levesque, Andy S. Liao, Patrick Hartigan, Rachel P. Young, Matthew Trantham, Sallee Klein, William Gray, Mario Manuel, Gennady Fiksel, Joseph Katz, Chikang Li, Andrew Birkel, Petros Tzeferacos, Edward C. Hansen, Benjamin Khiar, John M. Foster, Carolyn Kuranz. The magnetic field produced by planets with active dynamos, like the...
A plasma whose Coulomb-collision rate is very small may relax on a shorter time scale to non-Maxwellian quasi-equilibria, which, nevertheless, have a universal form, with dependence on initial conditions retained only via an infinite set of Casimir invariants enforcing phase-volume conservation. These are distributions derived by Lynden-Bell (1967) via a statistical-mechanical entropy-maximisation procedure, assuming perfect mixing of phase-space elements. To show that these equilibria are reached dynamically, one must derive an effective `collisionless collision integral' for which they are fixed points -- unique and inevitable provided the integral has an appropriate H-theorem. We describe how such collision integrals are derived and what assumptions are required for them to have a closed form, how to prove the H-theorems for them, and why, for a system carrying sufficiently large electric-fluctuation energy, collisionless relaxation should be fast. It is suggested that collisionless dynamics may favour maximising entropy locally in phase space before converging to global maximum-entropy states.
Ultrahigh peak power lasers are important scientific tools for frontier laser-physics researches, in which both the peak power improvement and operating safety are very important meanwhile limited by the damage threshold and size of compression gratings currently. Based on a recent reported method "multistep pulse compressor (MPC)", a multistage smoothing based MPC (MS-MPC) is proposed here to further improve the running safety, operating convenience, and simplify the whole setup of the MPC. In this optimized design, the beam smoothing is not simply executed in the pre-compressor or main-compressor, but separated into multistage. Then, it can protect important optics in every stage directly and reduce the executing difficult of typical MPC at the same time. The prism pair based pre-compressor will induce suitable spatial dispersion which is easier to be achieved and enough to protect the first grating directly. At the same time, the asymmetric four-grating compressor (AFGC) will also induce spatial dispersion to further smooth the laser beam which helps to protect the last grating directly. In this way, 10s-100s PW lasers can be compressed by using current available optics with improved operating safety owing to remove random spatial intensity modulations. Furthermore, an additional beam smoothing stage can be added before the main amplifier to protect the biggest amplification crystal away from damage. This MS-MPC optical design can be easily extended to be used in all exist PW laser facilities to improve their potential compressed pulse energy and running safety.
The interaction of a high-frequency laser with plasma in the presence of an inhomogeneous external magnetic field has been studied here with the help of Particle-In-Cell simulation. It has been shown that laser enters inside the plasma as an extraordinary wave (X-wave), where the electric field of the wave oscillates perpendicular to both external magnetic field and propagation direction, and as it travels through the plasma, its dispersion property changes due to the inhomogeneity of the externally applied magnetic field. Our study shows that the X-wave's electromagnetic energy is converted to an electrostatic mode as it encounters the upper-hybrid (UH) resonance layer. In the later stage of the evolution, this electrostatic wave breaks and converts its energy to electron kinetic energy. Our study reveals two additional processes involved in decaying electrostatic mode at the UH resonance layer. We have shown that the energy of the electrostatic mode also converts to a low-frequency lower-hybrid mode and high-frequency electromagnetic harmonic radiations at the resonance layer. The dependence of energy conversion processes on the gradient of external magnetic field has also been studied and analyzed.
We present a first-principles model of pitch-angle and energy distribution function evolution as particles are sequentially accelerated by multiple flare magnetic islands. Data from magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations of an eruptive flare/coronal mass ejection provide ambient conditions for the evolving particle distributions. Magnetic islands, which are created by sporadic reconnection at the self-consistently formed flare current sheet, contract and accelerate the particles. The particle distributions are evolved using rules derived in our previous work. In this investigation, we assume that a prescribed fraction of particles sequentially "hops" to another accelerator and receives an additional boost in energy and anisotropy. This sequential process generates particle number spectra that obey an approximate power law at mid-range energies and presents low- and high-energy breaks. We analyze these spectral regions as functions of the model parameters. We also present a fully analytic method for forming and interpreting such spectra, independent of the sequential acceleration model. The method requires only a few constrained physical parameters, such as the percentage of particles transferred between accelerators, the energy gain in each accelerator, and the number of accelerators visited. Our investigation seeks to bridge the gap between MHD and kinetic regimes by combining global simulations and analytic kinetic theory. The model reproduces and explains key characteristics of observed flare hard X-ray spectra as well as the underlying properties of the accelerated particles. Our analytic model provides tools to interpret high-energy observations for missions and telescopes, such as RHESSI, FOXSI, NuSTAR, Solar Orbiter, EOVSA, and future high-energy missions.
Arc plasmas have promising applications in many fields. To explore their property is of interest. This paper presents detailed pressure-based finite volume simulation of argon arc. In the modeling, the whole cathode region is coupled to electromagnetic calculations to promise the free change of current density at cathode surface. In numerical solutions, the upwind difference scheme is chosen to promise the transport property of convective terms, and the SIMPLE (Semi-Implicit Method for Pressure Linked Equations) algorithm is used to solve thermal pressure. By simulations of the free-burning argon arc, the model shows good agreement with experiment. We observe an interesting phenomenon that argon arc concentrates intensively in the high-frequency alternating longitudinal magnetic field. Different from existing constricting mechanisms, here arc achieves to be pinched through a continuous transition between shrinking and expansion. The underlying mechanism is that via collaborating with arc's motion inertia, the applied high-frequency alternating magnetic field is able to effectively play a "plasma trap" role, which leads the arc plasma to be imprisoned into a narrower space. This may provide a new approach to constrict arc.
The propagation of high-power femtosecond laser pulses in air under conditions of superposed spatial phase modulation is considered theoretically. The numerical simulations are carried out on the basis of the reduced form of nonlinear Schrodinger equation (NLSE) for time-averaged electric field envelope. Initial spatial modulations are applied to pulse wavefront profiling by a staggered (TEM33) phase plate which is simulated numerically. The dynamics of laser pulse self-focusing, filamentation, and post-filamentation self-channeling after the phase plates with variable phase jumps is studied. We show that with specific phase modulations, the pulse filamentation region in air can be markedly shifted further and elongated compared to a non-modulated pulse. Moreover, during the post-filamentation propagation of spatially structured radiation, the highly-localized light channels are formed possessing enhanced intensity and reduced angular divergence which enables post-filamentation pulse self-channeling on the distance multiple exceeding the Rayleigh range.
We study the magnetic field to density ($B-\rho$) relation in turbulent molecular clouds with dynamically important magnetic fields using nonideal three-dimensional magnetohydrodynamic simulations. Our simulations show that there is a distinguishable break density $\rho_{\rm T}$ between the relatively flat low density regime and a power-law regime at higher densities. We present an analytic theory for $\rho_{\rm T}$ based on the interplay of the magnetic field, turbulence, and gravity. The break density $\rho_{\rm T}$ scales with the strength of the initial Alfvén Mach number $\mathcal{M}_{\rm A0}$ for sub-Alfvénic ( $\mathcal{M}_{\rm A0}<1$) and trans-Alfvénic ($\mathcal{M}_{\rm A0} \sim 1$) clouds. We fit the variation of $\rho_{\rm T}$ for model clouds as a function of $\mathcal{M}_{\rm A0}$, set by different values of initial sonic Mach number $\mathcal{M_{\rm 0}}$ and the initial ratio of gas pressure to magnetic pressure $\beta_{\rm 0}$. This implies that $\rho_{\rm T}$, which denotes the transition in mass-to-flux ratio from the subcritical to supercritical regime, is set by the initial turbulent compression of the molecular cloud.
In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.
The fastest-spinning white dwarf ever seen is flinging plasma into interstellar space – according to observations made by astronomers in the UK. Ingrid Pelisoli at the University of Warwick and colleagues have combined data from two instruments to show that binary star system J0240+1952 contains a highly magnetized white dwarf, which completes a full rotation in just 24.9 s. Their discovery is the second known example of such a magnetic propeller system.
Y. Tseng, J. Thomas, W. Zhang, E. Paris, P. Puphal, R. Bag, G. Deng, T. C. Asmara, V. N. Strocov, S. Singh, E. Pomjakushina, U. Kumar, A. Nocera, H. M. Rønnow, S. Johnston, T. Schmitt. We studied the magnetic excitations in the quasi-one-dimensional (q-1D) ladder subsystem of Sr_(14-x) Ca_x...
A novel collisionless shock jump condition is suggested by modeling the entropy production at the shock transition region. We also calculate downstream developments of the atomic ionization balance and the ion temperature relaxation in supernova remnants (SNRs). The injection process and subsequent acceleration of cosmic-rays (CRs) in the SNR shocks are closely related to the formation process of the collisionless shocks. The formation of the shock is caused by wave-particle interactions. Since the wave-particle interactions result in energy exchanges between electromagnetic fields and charged particles, the randomization of particles associated with the shock transition may occur with the rate given by the scalar product of the electric field and current. We find that order-of-magnitude estimates of the randomization with reasonable strength of the electromagnetic fields in the SNR constrain the amount of the CR nuclei and ion temperatures. The constrained amount of the CR nuclei can be sufficient to explain the Galactic CRs. The ion temperature becomes significantly lower than the case of no CRs. To distinguish the case without CRs, we perform synthetic observations of atomic line emissions from the downstream region of the SNR RCW~86. Future observations by {\it XRISM} and {\it Athena} can distinguish whether the SNR shock accelerates the CRs or not from the ion temperatures.
This paper presents local quasilinear theory that describes classical plasma interacting with inhomogeneous turbulence in the presence of background fields. The particle Hamiltonian is kept general; for example, relativistic, electromagnetic, and gravitational effects are subsumed. A Fokker--Plank equation for a dressed `oscillation-center' (OC) distribution is derived from the Klimontovich equation and captures quasilinear diffusion, interaction with the background fields, and ponderomotive effects simultaneously. In particular, the expression for the OC Hamiltonian is generalized to resonant interactions, and the diffusion coefficient is positive-semidefinite. Waves are allowed to be off-shell (i.e. not constrained by a dispersion relation), and a collision integral of the Balescu--Lenard type emerges as a part of the theory. Without being restricted to electrostatic interactions, this operator conserves particles, momentum, and energy, and it also satisfies the H-theorem. As a spin-off, a general expression for the spectrum of microscopic fluctuations is derived. For on-shell waves, which satisfy a quasilinear wave-kinetic equation, the theory conserves the momentum and energy of the wave--plasma system. Dewar's OC quasilinear theory of electrostatic turbulence (1973, Phys. Fluids 16, 1102) is proven formally as a particular case and given a concise formulation.
Recent observations have shown that in many large solar energetic particle (SEP) events the event-integrated differential spectra resemble double power laws. We perform numerical modeling of particle acceleration at coronal shocks propagating through a streamer-like magnetic field by solving the Parker transport equation, including protons and heavier ions. We find that for all ion species the energy spectra integrated over the simulation domain can be described by a double power law, and the break energy depends on the ion charge-to-mass ratio as $E_B \sim (Q/A)^\alpha$, with $\alpha$ varying from 0.16 to 1.2 by considering different turbulence spectral indices. We suggest that the double power law distribution may emerge as a result of the superposition of energetic particles from different source regions where the acceleration rates differ significantly due to particle diffusion. The diffusion and mixing of energetic particles could also provide an explanation for the increase of Fe/O at high energies as observed in some SEP events. Although further mixing processes may occur, our simulations indicate that either power-law break or rollover can occur near the Sun and predict that the spectral forms vary significantly along the shock front, which may be examined by upcoming near-Sun SEP measurements from Parker Solar Probe and Solar Orbiter.
The ordered tetragonal intermetallic Cr$_2$Al forms the same structure type as Mn$_2$Au, and the latter has been heavily investigated for its potential in antiferromagnetic spintronics due to its degenerate in-plane Néel vector. We present the single crystal flux growth of Cr$_2$Al and orientation-dependent magnetic properties. Powder neutron diffraction of Cr$_2$Al and first-principles simulations reveal that the magnetic ordering is likely in-plane and therefore identical to Mn$_2$Au, providing a second material candidate in the MoSi$_2$ structure type to evaluate the fundamental interactions that govern spintronic effects. The single ordering transition seen in thermal analysis and resistivity indicates that no canting of the moments along the $c$ axis is likely. Magnetometry, resistivity, and differential scanning calorimetry measurements confirm the Néel temperature to be $634 \pm 2$ K. First-principles simulations indicate that the system has a small density of states at the Fermi energy and confirm the lowest-energy magnetic ground state ordering, while Monte Carlo simulations match the experimental Néel temperature.
Jens von der Linden, Clare Kimblin, Ian McKenna, Skyler Bagley, Hsiao-Chi Li, Ryan Houim, Christopher S. Kueny, Allen Kuhl, Dave Grote, Mark Converse, Caron E. J. Vossen, Sönke Stern, Corrado Cimarelli, Jason Sears. Volcanic jet flows in explosive eruptions emit radio frequency signatures, indicative of their fluid dynamic and...
Creating magnetized relativistic pair plasma in the laboratory would enable the exploration of unique plasma physics relevant to some of the most energetic events in the universe. As a step towards a laboratory pair plasma, we have demonstrated effective confinement of multi-$\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons inside a pulsed-power-driven $13$ $\mathrm{T}$ magnetic mirror field with a mirror ratio of $2.6$. The confinement is diagnosed by measuring the axial and radial losses with magnetic spectrometers. The loss spectra are consistent with $\leq 2.5$ $\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons confined in the mirror for $\sim 1$ $\mathrm{ns}$. With a source of $10^{12}$ electron-positron pairs at comparable energies, this magnetic mirror would confine a relativistic pair plasma with Lorentz factor $\gamma \sim 6$ and magnetization $\sigma \sim 40$.
