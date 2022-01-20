ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A Joint Morphological Profiles and Patch Tensor Change Detection for Hyperspectral Imagery

By Zengfu Hou, Wei Li
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Multi-temporal hyperspectral images can be used to detect changed information, which has gradually attracted researchers' attention. However, traditional change detection algorithms have not deeply explored the relevance of spatial and spectral changed features, which leads...



arxiv.org

The 3D magnetic field morphology of the Perseus molecular cloud An arc-shaped morphology

M. Tahani, W. Lupypciw, J. Glover, R. Plume, J.L. West, R. Kothes, S. Inutsuka, M-Y. Lee, T. Robishaw, L.B.G. Knee, J.C. Brown, Y. Doi, I.A. Grenier, M. Haverkorn. Despite recent observational and theoretical advances in mapping the magnetic fields associated with molecular clouds, their three-dimensional (3D) morphology remains unresolved. Multi-wavelength and multi-scale observations will allow us to paint a comprehensive picture of the magnetic fields of these star-forming regions. We reconstruct the 3D magnetic field morphology associated with the Perseus molecular cloud and compare it with predictions of cloud-formation models. These cloud-formation models predict a bending of magnetic fields associated with filamentary molecular clouds. We compare the orientation and direction of this field bending with our 3D magnetic field view of the Perseus cloud. We use previous line-of-sight and plane-of-sky magnetic field observations, as well as Galactic magnetic field models, to reconstruct the complete 3D magnetic field vectors and morphology associated with the Perseus cloud. We approximate the 3D magnetic field morphology of the cloud as a concave arc that points in the decreasing longitude direction in the plane of the sky (from our point of view). This field morphology preserves a memory of the Galactic magnetic field. In order to compare this morphology to cloud-formation model predictions, we assume that the cloud retains a memory of its most recent interaction. Incorporating velocity observations, we find that the line-of-sight magnetic field observations are consistent with predictions of shock-cloud-interaction models. To our knowledge, this is the first time that the 3D magnetic fields of a molecular cloud have been reconstructed. We find the 3D magnetic field morphology of the Perseus cloud to be consistent with the predictions of the shock-cloud-interaction model, which describes the formation mechanism of filamentary molecular clouds.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Theoretical Limits of Joint Detection and Estimation for Radar Target

This paper proposes a joint detection and estimation (JDE) scheme based on mutual information for the radar work, whose goal is to choose the true one between target existent and target absence, and to estimate the unknown distance parameter when the target is existent. Inspired by the thoughts of Shannon information theory, the JDE system model is established in the presence of complex white Gaussian noise. We make several main contributions: (1) the equivalent JDE channel and the posterior probability density function are derived based on the priori statistical characteristic of the noise, target scattering and joint target parameter; (2) the performance of the JDE system is measured by the joint entropy deviation and the joint information that is defined as the mutual information between received signal and the joint target parameter; (3) the sampling a posterior probability and cascaded JDEers are proposed, and their performance is measured by the empirical joint entropy deviation the empirical joint information; (4) the joint theorem is proved that the joint information is the available limit of the overall performance, that is, the joint information is available, and the empirical joint information of any JDEer is no greater than the joint information; (5) the cascaded theorem is proved that the sum of empirical detection information and empirical estimation information can approximate the joint information, i.e., the performance limit of cascaded JDEer is available. Simulation results verify the correctness of the joint and the cascaded theorems, and show that the performance of the sampling a posterior probability JDEer is asymptotically optimal. Moreover, the performance of cascaded JDEer can approximate the system performance of JDE system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards energy discretization for muon scattering tomography in GEANT4 simulations: A discrete probabilistic approach

In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.
SCIENCE
USC News

Using Only 100 Atoms, Electric Fields Can Be Detected and Changed

USC Viterbi researchers create first nano-sized, molecular device potentially capable of sensing and altering the cell’s electric field, ushering in new possibilities for basic research. Bioelectricity, the current that flows between our cells, is fundamental to our ability to think and talk and walk. In addition, there is a...
SCIENCE
#Spectral#Morphology#Tensor#Change Detection#Jmpt
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Free-water diffusion tensor imaging detects occult periependymal abnormality in the AQP4-IgG-seropositive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder

To compare free-water corrected diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) measures in the normal-appearing periependymal area between AQP4-IgG-seropositive NMOSD and multiple sclerosis (MS) to investigate occult pathophysiology. This prospective study included 44 patients (mean age, 39.52"‰Â±"‰11.90Â years; 14 men) with AQP4-IgG-seropositive NMOSD (n"‰="‰20) and MS (n"‰="‰24) who underwent DTI between April 2014 and April 2020. Based on free-water corrected DTI measures obtained from normal-appearing periependymal voxels of (1) lateral ventricles and (2) the 3rd and 4th ventricles as dependent variables, MANCOVA was conducted to compare the two groups, using clinical variables as covariates. A significant difference was found between AQP4-IgG-seropositive NMOSD and MS in the 3rd and 4th periependymal voxels (Î»"‰="‰0.462, P"‰="‰0.001). Fractional anisotropy, axial diffusivity was significantly decreased and radial diffusivity was increased in AQP4-IgG-seropositive NMOSD in post-hoc analysis, compared with MS (F"‰="‰27.616, P"‰<"‰0.001, F"‰="‰7.336, P"‰="‰0.011, and F"‰="‰5.800, P"‰="‰0.022, respectively). Free-water corrected DTI measures differ in the periependymal area surrounding the diencephalon and brain stem/cerebellum between MS and NMOSD, which may suggest occult white matter injury in areas with distribution of AQP-4 in NMOSD.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Morphological Analysis of Japanese Hiragana Sentences using the BI-LSTM CRF Model

This study proposes a method to develop neural models of the morphological analyzer for Japanese Hiragana sentences using the Bi-LSTM CRF model. Morphological analysis is a technique that divides text data into words and assigns information such as parts of speech. This technique plays an essential role in downstream applications in Japanese natural language processing systems because the Japanese language does not have word delimiters between words. Hiragana is a type of Japanese phonogramic characters, which is used for texts for children or people who cannot read Chinese characters. Morphological analysis of Hiragana sentences is more difficult than that of ordinary Japanese sentences because there is less information for dividing. For morphological analysis of Hiragana sentences, we demonstrated the effectiveness of fine-tuning using a model based on ordinary Japanese text and examined the influence of training data on texts of various genres.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

SparseAlign: A Super-Resolution Algorithm for Automatic Marker Localization and Deformation Estimation in Cryo-Electron Tomography

Tilt-series alignment is crucial to obtaining high-resolution reconstructions in cryo-electron tomography. Beam-induced local deformation of the sample is hard to estimate from the low-contrast sample alone, and often requires fiducial gold bead markers. The state-of-the-art approach for deformation estimation uses (semi-)manually labelled marker locations in projection data to fit the parameters of a polynomial deformation model. Manually-labelled marker locations are difficult to obtain when data are noisy or markers overlap in projection data. We propose an alternative mathematical approach for simultaneous marker localization and deformation estimation by extending a grid-free super-resolution algorithm first proposed in the context of single-molecule localization microscopy. Our approach does not require labelled marker locations; instead, we use an image-based loss where we compare the forward projection of markers with the observed data. We equip this marker localization scheme with an additional deformation estimation component and solve for a reduced number of deformation parameters. Using extensive numerical studies on marker-only samples, we show that our approach automatically finds markers and reliably estimates sample deformation without labelled marker data. We further demonstrate the applicability of our approach for a broad range of model mismatch scenarios, including experimental electron tomography data of gold markers on ice.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Using Joint Random Partition Models for Flexible Change Point Analysis in Multivariate Processes

Change point analyses are concerned with identifying positions of an ordered stochastic process that undergo abrupt local changes of some underlying distribution. When multiple processes are observed, it is often the case that information regarding the change point positions is shared across the different processes. This work describes a method that takes advantage of this type of information. Since the number and position of change points can be described through a partition with contiguous clusters, our approach develops a joint model for these types of partitions. We describe computational strategies associated with our approach and illustrate improved performance in detecting change points through a small simulation study. We then apply our method to a financial data set of emerging markets in Latin America and highlight interesting insights discovered due to the correlation between change point locations among these economies.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantifying yeast colony morphologies with feature engineering from time-lapse photography

Baker's yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) is a model organism for studying the morphology that emerges at the scale of multi-cell colonies. To look at how morphology develops, we collect a dataset of time-lapse photographs of the growth of different strains of S. cerevisiae. We discuss the general statistical challenges that arise when using time-lapse photographs to extract time-dependent features. In particular, we show how texture-based feature engineering and representative clustering can be successfully applied to categorize the development of yeast colony morphology using our dataset. The local binary pattern (LBP) from image processing is used to score the surface texture of colonies. This texture score develops along a smooth trajectory during growth. The path taken depends on how the morphology emerges. A hierarchical clustering of the colonies is performed according to their texture development trajectories. The clustering method is designed for practical interpretability; it obtains the best representative colony image for any hierarchical sub-cluster.
SCIENCE
Photonics.com

DROACOR Software for Drone Imagery

What are the key features of your product/service? DROACOR® is a fully automatic physics-based processor which dynamically adjusts to the given instrument and the atmospheric conditions for an automatic reflectance retrieval from drone imagery. What problems does it solve? During the last few years, drone based sensors have been...
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Diffusion Tensor Estimation with Transformer Neural Networks

Diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) is the most widely used tool for studying brain white matter development and degeneration. However, standard DTI estimation methods depend on a large number of high-quality measurements. This would require long scan times and can be particularly difficult to achieve with certain patient populations such as neonates. Here, we propose a method that can accurately estimate the diffusion tensor from only six diffusion-weighted measurements. Our method achieves this by learning to exploit the relationships between the diffusion signals and tensors in neighboring voxels. Our model is based on transformer networks, which represent the state of the art in modeling the relationship between signals in a sequence. In particular, our model consists of two such networks. The first network estimates the diffusion tensor based on the diffusion signals in a neighborhood of voxels. The second network provides more accurate tensor estimations by learning the relationships between the diffusion signals as well as the tensors estimated by the first network in neighboring voxels. Our experiments with three datasets show that our proposed method achieves highly accurate estimations of the diffusion tensor and is significantly superior to three competing methods. Estimations produced by our method with six measurements are comparable with those of standard estimation methods with 30-88 measurements. Hence, our method promises shorter scan times and more reliable assessment of brain white matter, particularly in non-cooperative patients such as neonates and infants.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Approximating moving point sources in hyperbolic partial differential equations

We consider point sources in hyperbolic equations discretized by finite differences. If the source is stationary, appropriate source discretization has been shown to preserve the accuracy of the finite difference method. Moving point sources, however, pose two challenges that do not appear in the stationary case. First, the discrete source must not excite modes that propagate with the source velocity. Second, the discrete source spectrum amplitude must be independent of the source position. We derive a source discretization that meets these requirements and prove design-order convergence of the numerical solution for the one-dimensional advection equation. Numerical experiments indicate design-order convergence also for the acoustic wave equation in two dimensions. The source discretization covers on the order of $\sqrt{N}$ grid points on an $N$-point grid and is applicable for source trajectories that do not touch domain boundaries.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Directed mean curvature flow in noisy environment

We consider the directed mean curvature flow on the plane in a weak Gaussian random environment. We prove that, when started from a sufficiently flat initial condition, a rescaled and recentred solution converges to the Cole--Hopf solution of the KPZ equation. This result follows from the analysis of a more general system of nonlinear SPDEs driven by inhomogeneous noises, using the theory of regularity structures. However, due to inhomogeneity of the noise, the "black box" result developed in the series of works [Hai14, BHZ19, CH16, BCCH21] cannot be applied directly and requires significant extension to infinite-dimensional regularity structures.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Marginal Effects for Non-Linear Prediction Functions

Beta coefficients for linear regression models represent the ideal form of an interpretable feature effect. However, for non-linear models and especially generalized linear models, the estimated coefficients cannot be interpreted as a direct feature effect on the predicted outcome. Hence, marginal effects are typically used as approximations for feature effects, either in the shape of derivatives of the prediction function or forward differences in prediction due to a change in a feature value. While marginal effects are commonly used in many scientific fields, they have not yet been adopted as a model-agnostic interpretation method for machine learning models. This may stem from their inflexibility as a univariate feature effect and their inability to deal with the non-linearities found in black box models. We introduce a new class of marginal effects termed forward marginal effects. We argue to abandon derivatives in favor of better-interpretable forward differences. Furthermore, we generalize marginal effects based on forward differences to multivariate changes in feature values. To account for the non-linearity of prediction functions, we introduce a non-linearity measure for marginal effects. We argue against summarizing feature effects of a non-linear prediction function in a single metric such as the average marginal effect. Instead, we propose to partition the feature space to compute conditional average marginal effects on feature subspaces, which serve as conditional feature effect estimates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An Optimization Problem in Heat Conduction With Volume Constraint and Double Obstacles

We consider the optimization problem of minimizing $\int_{\mathbb{R}^n}|\nabla u|^2\,\mathrm{d}x$ with double obstacles $\phi\leq u\leq\psi$ a.e. in $D$ and a constraint on the volume of $\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$, where $D\subset\mathbb{R}^n$ is a bounded domain. By studying a penalization problem that achieves the constrained volume for small values of penalization parameter, we prove that every minimizer is $C^{1,1}$ locally in $D$ and Lipschitz continuous in $\mathbb{R}^n$ and that the free boundary $\partial\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$ is smooth. Moreover, when the boundary of $D$ has a plane portion, we show that the minimizer is $C^{1,\frac{1}{2}}$ up to the plane portion.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning Tensor Representations for Meta-Learning

We introduce a tensor-based model of shared representation for meta-learning from a diverse set of tasks. Prior works on learning linear representations for meta-learning assume that there is a common shared representation across different tasks, and do not consider the additional task-specific observable side information. In this work, we model the meta-parameter through an order-$3$ tensor, which can adapt to the observed task features of the task. We propose two methods to estimate the underlying tensor. The first method solves a tensor regression problem and works under natural assumptions on the data generating process. The second method uses the method of moments under additional distributional assumptions and has an improved sample complexity in terms of the number of tasks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE

