Deep Unsupervised Contrastive Hashing for Large-Scale Cross-Modal Text-Image Retrieval in Remote Sensing

By Georgii Mikriukov, Mahdyar Ravanbakhsh, Begüm Demir
 4 days ago

Due to the availability of large-scale multi-modal data (e.g., satellite images acquired by different sensors, text sentences, etc) archives, the development of cross-modal retrieval systems that can search and retrieve semantically relevant data across different modalities based on a query in any modality has attracted great attention in RS. In this...

The Independent

Scientists develop four-legged robot that hikes difficult terrain faster than average human

A new control technology has been developed by scientists for a four-legged robot that allowed it to achieve the “effortless” superhuman feat of hiking 120 vertical metres in the Alps in 31 minutes without any falls or missteps.The advance may lead to the development of new robots and other kinds of robotic technology that can be used in terrain too dangerous for humans, said the researchers, including those from ETH Zurich in Switzerland.The ANYmal quadrupedal robot successfully finished the hike – which consisted of steep sections on slippery ground, high steps and forest trails full of roots – four minutes...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Incidents1M: a large-scale dataset of images with natural disasters, damage, and incidents

Natural disasters, such as floods, tornadoes, or wildfires, are increasingly pervasive as the Earth undergoes global warming. It is difficult to predict when and where an incident will occur, so timely emergency response is critical to saving the lives of those endangered by destructive events. Fortunately, technology can play a role in these situations. Social media posts can be used as a low-latency data source to understand the progression and aftermath of a disaster, yet parsing this data is tedious without automated methods. Prior work has mostly focused on text-based filtering, yet image and video-based filtering remains largely unexplored. In this work, we present the Incidents1M Dataset, a large-scale multi-label dataset which contains 977,088 images, with 43 incident and 49 place categories. We provide details of the dataset construction, statistics and potential biases; introduce and train a model for incident detection; and perform image-filtering experiments on millions of images on Flickr and Twitter. We also present some applications on incident analysis to encourage and enable future work in computer vision for humanitarian aid. Code, data, and models are available at this http URL.
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

Efficient Non-Local Contrastive Attention for Image Super-Resolution

Non-Local Attention (NLA) brings significant improvement for Single Image Super-Resolution (SISR) by leveraging intrinsic feature correlation in natural images. However, NLA gives noisy information large weights and consumes quadratic computation resources with respect to the input size, limiting its performance and application. In this paper, we propose a novel Efficient Non-Local Contrastive Attention (ENLCA) to perform long-range visual modeling and leverage more relevant non-local features. Specifically, ENLCA consists of two parts, Efficient Non-Local Attention (ENLA) and Sparse Aggregation. ENLA adopts the kernel method to approximate exponential function and obtains linear computation complexity. For Sparse Aggregation, we multiply inputs by an amplification factor to focus on informative features, yet the variance of approximation increases exponentially. Therefore, contrastive learning is applied to further separate relevant and irrelevant features. To demonstrate the effectiveness of ENLCA, we build an architecture called Efficient Non-Local Contrastive Network (ENLCN) by adding a few of our modules in a simple backbone. Extensive experimental results show that ENLCN reaches superior performance over state-of-the-art approaches on both quantitative and qualitative evaluations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Systematic biases when using deep neural networks for annotating large catalogs of astronomical images

Deep convolutional neural networks (DCNNs) have become the most common solution for automatic image annotation due to their non-parametric nature, good performance, and their accessibility through libraries such as TensorFlow. Among other fields, DCNNs are also a common approach to the annotation of large astronomical image databases acquired by digital sky surveys. One of the main downsides of DCNNs is the complex non-intuitive rules that make DCNNs act as a ``black box", providing annotations in a manner that is unclear to the user. Therefore, the user is often not able to know what information is used by the DCNNs for the classification. Here we demonstrate that the training of a DCNN is sensitive to the context of the training data such as the location of the objects in the sky. We show that for basic classification of elliptical and spiral galaxies, the sky location of the galaxies used for training affects the behavior of the algorithm, and leads to a small but consistent and statistically significant bias. That bias exhibits itself in the form of cosmological-scale anisotropy in the distribution of basic galaxy morphology. Therefore, while DCNNs are powerful tools for annotating images of extended sources, the construction of training sets for galaxy morphology should take into consideration more aspects than the visual appearance of the object. In any case, catalogs created with deep neural networks that exhibit signs of cosmological anisotropy should be interpreted with the possibility of consistent bias.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cross-Modal ASR Post-Processing System for Error Correction and Utterance Rejection

Although modern automatic speech recognition (ASR) systems can achieve high performance, they may produce errors that weaken readers' experience and do harm to downstream tasks. To improve the accuracy and reliability of ASR hypotheses, we propose a cross-modal post-processing system for speech recognizers, which 1) fuses acoustic features and textual features from different modalities, 2) joints a confidence estimator and an error corrector in multi-task learning fashion and 3) unifies error correction and utterance rejection modules. Compared with single-modal or single-task models, our proposed system is proved to be more effective and efficient. Experiment result shows that our post-processing system leads to more than 10% relative reduction of character error rate (CER) for both single-speaker and multi-speaker speech on our industrial ASR system, with about 1.7ms latency for each token, which ensures that extra latency introduced by post-processing is acceptable in streaming speech recognition.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

De-Noising of Photoacoustic Microscopy Images by Deep Learning

As a hybrid imaging technology, photoacoustic microscopy (PAM) imaging suffers from noise due to the maximum permissible exposure of laser intensity, attenuation of ultrasound in the tissue, and the inherent noise of the transducer. De-noising is a post-processing method to reduce noise, and PAM image quality can be recovered. However, previous de-noising techniques usually heavily rely on mathematical priors as well as manually selected parameters, resulting in unsatisfactory and slow de-noising performance for different noisy images, which greatly hinders practical and clinical applications. In this work, we propose a deep learning-based method to remove complex noise from PAM images without mathematical priors and manual selection of settings for different input images. An attention enhanced generative adversarial network is used to extract image features and remove various noises. The proposed method is demonstrated on both synthetic and real datasets, including phantom (leaf veins) and in vivo (mouse ear blood vessels and zebrafish pigment) experiments. The results show that compared with previous PAM de-noising methods, our method exhibits good performance in recovering images qualitatively and quantitatively. In addition, the de-noising speed of 0.016 s is achieved for an image with $256\times256$ pixels. Our approach is effective and practical for the de-noising of PAM images.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Enhancing Low-Light Images in Real World via Cross-Image Disentanglement

Images captured in the low-light condition suffer from low visibility and various imaging artifacts, e.g., real noise. Existing supervised enlightening algorithms require a large set of pixel-aligned training image pairs, which are hard to prepare in practice. Though weakly-supervised or unsupervised methods can alleviate such challenges without using paired training images, some real-world artifacts inevitably get falsely amplified because of the lack of corresponded supervision. In this paper, instead of using perfectly aligned images for training, we creatively employ the misaligned real-world images as the guidance, which are considerably easier to collect. Specifically, we propose a Cross-Image Disentanglement Network (CIDN) to separately extract cross-image brightness and image-specific content features from low/normal-light images. Based on that, CIDN can simultaneously correct the brightness and suppress image artifacts in the feature domain, which largely increases the robustness to the pixel shifts. Furthermore, we collect a new low-light image enhancement dataset consisting of misaligned training images with real-world corruptions. Experimental results show that our model achieves state-of-the-art performances on both the newly proposed dataset and other popular low-light datasets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

COROLLA: An Efficient Multi-Modality Fusion Framework with Supervised Contrastive Learning for Glaucoma Grading

Glaucoma is one of the ophthalmic diseases that may cause blindness, for which early detection and treatment are very important. Fundus images and optical coherence tomography (OCT) images are both widely-used modalities in diagnosing glaucoma. However, existing glaucoma grading approaches mainly utilize a single modality, ignoring the complementary information between fundus and OCT. In this paper, we propose an efficient multi-modality supervised contrastive learning framework, named COROLLA, for glaucoma grading. Through layer segmentation as well as thickness calculation and projection, retinal thickness maps are extracted from the original OCT volumes and used as a replacing modality, resulting in more efficient calculations with less memory usage. Given the high structure and distribution similarities across medical image samples, we employ supervised contrastive learning to increase our models' discriminative power with better convergence. Moreover, feature-level fusion of paired fundus image and thickness map is conducted for enhanced diagnosis accuracy. On the GAMMA dataset, our COROLLA framework achieves overwhelming glaucoma grading performance compared to state-of-the-art methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-granularity Association Learning Framework for on-the-fly Fine-Grained Sketch-based Image Retrieval

Fine-grained sketch-based image retrieval (FG-SBIR) addresses the problem of retrieving a particular photo in a given query sketch. However, its widespread applicability is limited by the fact that it is difficult to draw a complete sketch for most people, and the drawing process often takes time. In this study, we aim to retrieve the target photo with the least number of strokes possible (incomplete sketch), named on-the-fly FG-SBIR (Bhunia et al. 2020), which starts retrieving at each stroke as soon as the drawing begins. We consider that there is a significant correlation among these incomplete sketches in the sketch drawing episode of each photo. To learn more efficient joint embedding space shared between the photo and its incomplete sketches, we propose a multi-granularity association learning framework that further optimizes the embedding space of all incomplete sketches. Specifically, based on the integrity of the sketch, we can divide a complete sketch episode into several stages, each of which corresponds to a simple linear mapping layer. Moreover, our framework guides the vector space representation of the current sketch to approximate that of its later sketches to realize the retrieval performance of the sketch with fewer strokes to approach that of the sketch with more strokes. In the experiments, we proposed more realistic challenges, and our method achieved superior early retrieval efficiency over the state-of-the-art methods and alternative baselines on two publicly available fine-grained sketch retrieval datasets.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

System and Software architecting harmonization practices in ultra-large-scale Systems of Systems

Context: The challenges posed by the architecting of System of Systems (SoS) has motivated a significant number of research efforts in the area. However, literature is lacking when it comes to the interplay between the disciplines involved in the architecting process, a key factor in addressing these challenges.Objective: This paper aims to contribute to this line of research by confirming and extending previously characterized architecting harmonization practices from Systems and Software Engineering, adopted in an ultra-large-scale SoS. Method: We conducted a confirmatory case study on the Square-Kilometre Array (SKA) project to evaluate and extend the findings of our exploratory case on the LOFAR/LOFAR2.0 radio-telescope projects. In doing so, a pre-study was conducted to map the findings of the previous study with respect to the SKA context. A survey was then designed, through which the views of 46 SKA engineers were collected and analyzed. Results: The study confirmed in various degrees the four practices identified in the exploratory case, and provided further insights about them, namely: (1) the friction between disciplines caused by long-term system requirements, and how they can be ameliorated through intermediate, short-term requirements; (2) the way design choices with a cross-cutting impact on multiple agile teams have an indirect impact on the system architecture; (3) how these design choices are often caused by the criteria that guided early system decomposition; (4) the seemingly recurrent issue with the lack of details about the dynamic elements of the interfaces; and (5) the use of machine-readable interface specifications for aligning hardware/software development processes.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

CLIP-Event: Connecting Text and Images with Event Structures

Manling Li, Ruochen Xu, Shuohang Wang, Luowei Zhou, Xudong Lin, Chenguang Zhu, Michael Zeng, Heng Ji, Shih-Fu Chang. Vision-language (V+L) pretraining models have achieved great success in supporting multimedia applications by understanding the alignments between images and text. While existing vision-language pretraining models primarily focus on understanding objects in images or entities in text, they often ignore the alignment at the level of events and their argument structures. % In this work, we propose a contrastive learning framework to enforce vision-language pretraining models to comprehend events and associated argument (participant) roles. To achieve this, we take advantage of text information extraction technologies to obtain event structural knowledge, and utilize multiple prompt functions to contrast difficult negative descriptions by manipulating event structures. We also design an event graph alignment loss based on optimal transport to capture event argument structures. In addition, we collect a large event-rich dataset (106,875 images) for pretraining, which provides a more challenging image retrieval benchmark to assess the understanding of complicated lengthy sentences. Experiments show that our zero-shot CLIP-Event outperforms the state-of-the-art supervised model in argument extraction on Multimedia Event Extraction, achieving more than 5\% absolute F-score gain in event extraction, as well as significant improvements on a variety of downstream tasks under zero-shot settings.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Towards Adversarially Robust Deep Image Denoising

This work systematically investigates the adversarial robustness of deep image denoisers (DIDs), i.e, how well DIDs can recover the ground truth from noisy observations degraded by adversarial perturbations. Firstly, to evaluate DIDs' robustness, we propose a novel adversarial attack, namely Observation-based Zero-mean Attack ({\sc ObsAtk}), to craft adversarial zero-mean perturbations on given noisy images. We find that existing DIDs are vulnerable to the adversarial noise generated by {\sc ObsAtk}. Secondly, to robustify DIDs, we propose an adversarial training strategy, hybrid adversarial training ({\sc HAT}), that jointly trains DIDs with adversarial and non-adversarial noisy data to ensure that the reconstruction quality is high and the denoisers around non-adversarial data are locally smooth. The resultant DIDs can effectively remove various types of synthetic and adversarial noise. We also uncover that the robustness of DIDs benefits their generalization capability on unseen real-world noise. Indeed, {\sc HAT}-trained DIDs can recover high-quality clean images from real-world noise even without training on real noisy data. Extensive experiments on benchmark datasets, including Set68, PolyU, and SIDD, corroborate the effectiveness of {\sc ObsAtk} and {\sc HAT}.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

ViT2Hash: Unsupervised Information-Preserving Hashing

Unsupervised image hashing, which maps images into binary codes without supervision, is a compressor with a high compression rate. Hence, how to preserving meaningful information of the original data is a critical problem. Inspired by the large-scale vision pre-training model, known as ViT, which has shown significant progress for learning visual representations, in this paper, we propose a simple information-preserving compressor to finetune the ViT model for the target unsupervised hashing task. Specifically, from pixels to continuous features, we first propose a feature-preserving module, using the corrupted image as input to reconstruct the original feature from the pre-trained ViT model and the complete image, so that the feature extractor can focus on preserving the meaningful information of original data. Secondly, from continuous features to hash codes, we propose a hashing-preserving module, which aims to keep the semantic information from the pre-trained ViT model by using the proposed Kullback-Leibler divergence loss. Besides, the quantization loss and the similarity loss are added to minimize the quantization error. Our method is very simple and achieves a significantly higher degree of MAP on three benchmark image datasets.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Semantic decoupled representation learning for remote sensing image change detection

Contemporary transfer learning-based methods to alleviate the data insufficiency in change detection (CD) are mainly based on ImageNet pre-training. Self-supervised learning (SSL) has recently been introduced to remote sensing (RS) for learning in-domain representations. Here, we propose a semantic decoupled representation learning for RS image CD. Typically, the object of interest (e.g., building) is relatively small compared to the vast background. Different from existing methods expressing an image into one representation vector that may be dominated by irrelevant land-covers, we disentangle representations of different semantic regions by leveraging the semantic mask. We additionally force the model to distinguish different semantic representations, which benefits the recognition of objects of interest in the downstream CD task. We construct a dataset of bitemporal images with semantic masks in an effortless manner for pre-training. Experiments on two CD datasets show our model outperforms ImageNet pre-training, in-domain supervised pre-training, and several recent SSL methods.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Is Contrastive Learning Suitable for Left Ventricular Segmentation in Echocardiographic Images?

Contrastive learning has proven useful in many applications where access to labelled data is limited. The lack of annotated data is particularly problematic in medical image segmentation as it is difficult to have clinical experts manually annotate large volumes of data. One such task is the segmentation of cardiac structures in ultrasound images of the heart. In this paper, we argue whether or not contrastive pretraining is helpful for the segmentation of the left ventricle in echocardiography images. Furthermore, we study the effect of this on two segmentation networks, DeepLabV3, as well as the commonly used segmentation network, UNet. Our results show that contrastive pretraining helps improve the performance on left ventricle segmentation, particularly when annotated data is scarce. We show how to achieve comparable results to state-of-the-art fully supervised algorithms when we train our models in a self-supervised fashion followed by fine-tuning on just 5% of the data. We also show that our solution achieves better results than what is currently published on a large public dataset (EchoNet-Dynamic) and we compare the performance of our solution on another smaller dataset (CAMUS) as well.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

BridgeFormer: Bridging Video-text Retrieval with Multiple Choice Questions

Pre-training a model to learn transferable video-text representation for retrieval has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. Previous dominant works mainly adopt two separate encoders for efficient retrieval, but ignore local associations between videos and texts. Another line of research uses a joint encoder to interact video with texts, but results in low efficiency since each text-video pair needs to be fed into the model. In this work, we enable fine-grained video-text interactions while maintaining high efficiency for retrieval via a novel pretext task, dubbed as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), where a parametric module BridgeFormer is trained to answer the "questions" constructed by the text features via resorting to the video features. Specifically, we exploit the rich semantics of text (i.e., nouns and verbs) to build questions, with which the video encoder can be trained to capture more regional content and temporal dynamics. In the form of questions and answers, the semantic associations between local video-text features can be properly established. BridgeFormer is able to be removed for downstream retrieval, rendering an efficient and flexible model with only two encoders. Our method outperforms state-of-the-art methods on the popular text-to-video retrieval task in five datasets with different experimental setups (i.e., zero-shot and fine-tune), including HowTo100M (one million videos). We further conduct zero-shot action recognition, which can be cast as video-to-text retrieval, and our approach also significantly surpasses its counterparts. As an additional benefit, our method achieves competitive results with much shorter pre-training videos on single-modality downstream tasks, e.g., action recognition with linear evaluation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Asymmetric Hash Code Learning for Remote Sensing Image Retrieval

Remote sensing image retrieval (RSIR), aiming at searching for a set of similar items to a given query image, is a very important task in remote sensing applications. Deep hashing learning as the current mainstream method has achieved satisfactory retrieval performance. On one hand, various deep neural networks are used to extract semantic features of remote sensing images. On the other hand, the hashing techniques are subsequently adopted to map the high-dimensional deep features to the low-dimensional binary codes. This kind of methods attempts to learn one hash function for both the query and database samples in a symmetric way. However, with the number of database samples increasing, it is typically time-consuming to generate the hash codes of large-scale database images. In this paper, we propose a novel deep hashing method, named asymmetric hash code learning (AHCL), for RSIR. The proposed AHCL generates the hash codes of query and database images in an asymmetric way. In more detail, the hash codes of query images are obtained by binarizing the output of the network, while the hash codes of database images are directly learned by solving the designed objective function. In addition, we combine the semantic information of each image and the similarity information of pairs of images as supervised information to train a deep hashing network, which improves the representation ability of deep features and hash codes. The experimental results on three public datasets demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms symmetric methods in terms of retrieval accuracy and efficiency. The source code is available at this https URL AHCL for TGRS2022.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Efficient Hyperparameter Tuning for Large Scale Kernel Ridge Regression

Kernel methods provide a principled approach to nonparametric learning. While their basic implementations scale poorly to large problems, recent advances showed that approximate solvers can efficiently handle massive datasets. A shortcoming of these solutions is that hyperparameter tuning is not taken care of, and left for the user to perform. Hyperparameters are crucial in practice and the lack of automated tuning greatly hinders efficiency and usability. In this paper, we work to fill in this gap focusing on kernel ridge regression based on the Nyström approximation. After reviewing and contrasting a number of hyperparameter tuning strategies, we propose a complexity regularization criterion based on a data dependent penalty, and discuss its efficient optimization. Then, we proceed to a careful and extensive empirical evaluation highlighting strengths and weaknesses of the different tuning strategies. Our analysis shows the benefit of the proposed approach, that we hence incorporate in a library for large scale kernel methods to derive adaptively tuned solutions.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Dynamic Cooperative Vehicle Platoon Control Considering Longitudinal and Lane-changing Dynamics

This paper presents a distributed cascade Proportional Integral Derivate (DCPID) control algorithm for the connected and automated vehicle (CAV) platoon considering the heterogeneity of CAVs in terms of the inertial lag. Furthermore, a real-time dynamic cooperative lane-changing model for CAVs, which can seamlessly combine the DCPID algorithm and the improved sine function is developed. The DCPID algorithm determines the appropriate longitudinal acceleration and speed of the lane-changing vehicle considering the speed fluctuations of the front vehicle on the target lane (TFV). In the meantime, the sine function plans a reference trajectory which is further updated in real time using the model predictive control (MPC) to avoid potential collisions until lane-changing is completed. Both the local and the asymptotic stability conditions of the DCPID algorithm are mathematically derived, and the sensitivity of the DCPID control parameters under different states is analyzed. Simulation experiments are conducted to assess the performance of the proposed model and the results indicate that the DCPID algorithm can provide robust control for tracking and adjusting the desired spacing and velocity for all 400 scenarios, even in the relatively extreme initial state. Besides, the proposed dynamic cooperative lane-changing model can guarantee an effective and safe lane-changing with different speeds and even in emergency situations (such as the sudden deceleration of the TFV).
CARS
arxiv.org

High contrast imaging with Fizeau interferometry: The case of Altair

Eckhart Spalding, Katie M. Morzinski, Phil Hinz, Jared Males, Michael Meyer, Sascha P. Quanz, Jarron Leisenring, Jennifer Power. The Large Binocular Telescope (LBT) has two 8.4-m primary mirrors that produce beams that can be combined coherently in a "Fizeau" interferometric mode. In principle, the Fizeau PSF enables the probing of structure at a resolution up to three times better than that of the adaptive-optics-corrected PSF of a single 8.4-m telescope. In this work, we examined the nearby star Altair (5.13 pc, type A7V, $\sim$100s Myr to $\approx$1.4 Gyr) in the Fizeau mode with the LBT at Br-$\alpha$ (4.05 $\mu$m) and carried out angular differential imaging to search for companions. This work presents the first filled-aperture LBT Fizeau science dataset to benefit from a correcting mirror which provides active phase control. In the analysis of the $\lambda/D$ angular regime, the sensitivity of the dataset is down to $\approx$0.5 $M_{\odot}$ at 1" for a 1.0 Gyr system. This sensitivity remains limited by the small amount of integration time, which is in turn limited by the instability of the Fizeau PSF. However, in the Fizeau fringe regime we attain sensitivities of $\Delta m \approx 5$ at 0.2" and put constraints to companions of 1.3 $M_{\odot}$ down to an inner angle of $\approx$0.15", closer than any previously published direct imaging of Altair. This analysis is a pathfinder for future datasets of this type, and represents some of the first steps to unlocking the potential of the first ELT. Fizeau observations will be able to reach dimmer targets with upgrades to the instrument, in particular the phase detector.
ASTRONOMY

