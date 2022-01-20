ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

One-dimensional bound states in the continuum in the w~k space for nonlinear optical applications

By Kaili Sun, Hui Jiang, Dmitry A. Bykov, Vien Van, Uriel Levy, Yangjian Cai, Zhanghua Han
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The phenomenon of bound state in the continuum (BIC) with infinite quality factor and lifetime has emerged in recent years in photonics as a new tool of manipulating light-matter interactions. However, most of the investigated structures only support BIC resonances at...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

