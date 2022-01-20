One-dimensional bound states in the continuum in the w~k space for nonlinear optical applications

Zhangyong Tang (1), Tianyang Xu (1), Hui Li (1), Xiao-Jun Wu (1), Xuefeng Zhu (1), Josef Kittler (2) ((1) Jiangnan University, Wuxi, China, (2) University of Surrey, UK) We address the problem of multi-modal object tracking in video and explore various options of fusing the complementary information conveyed by the visible (RGB) and thermal infrared (TIR) modalities including pixel-level, feature-level and decision-level fusion. Specifically, different from the existing methods, paradigm of image fusion task is heeded for fusion at pixel level. Feature-level fusion is fulfilled by attention mechanism with channels excited optionally. Besides, at decision level, a novel fusion strategy is put forward since an effortless averaging configuration has shown the superiority. The effectiveness of the proposed decision-level fusion strategy owes to a number of innovative contributions, including a dynamic weighting of the RGB and TIR contributions and a linear template update operation. A variant of which produced the winning tracker at the Visual Object Tracking Challenge 2020 (VOT-RGBT2020). The concurrent exploration of innovative pixel- and feature-level fusion strategies highlights the advantages of the proposed decision-level fusion method. Extensive experimental results on three challenging datasets, \textit{i.e.}, GTOT, VOT-RGBT2019, and VOT-RGBT2020, demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of the proposed method, compared to the state-of-the-art approaches. Code will be shared at \textcolor{blue}{\emph{this https URL}.
