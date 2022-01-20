ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

SPAMs: Structured Implicit Parametric Models

By Pablo Palafox, Nikolaos Sarafianos, Tony Tung, Angela Dai
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Parametric 3D models have formed a fundamental role in modeling deformable objects, such as human bodies, faces, and hands; however, the construction of such parametric models requires significant manual intervention and domain expertise. Recently, neural implicit 3D representations have shown great expressibility in capturing 3D shape geometry....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Deep learning and protein structure modeling

Deep learning has transformed protein structure modeling. Here we relate AlphaFold and RoseTTAFold to classical physically based approaches to protein structure prediction, and discuss the many areas of structural biology that are likely to be affected by further advances in deep learning. Up until recently, computational structural biology-the prediction and...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A classical model of spontaneous parametric down-conversion

We model spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) as classical difference frequency generation (DFG) of the pump field and a hypothetical stochastic "vacuum" seed field. We analytically show that the second-order spatiotemporal correlations of the field generated from the DFG process replicate those of the signal field from SPDC. Specifically, for low gain, the model is consistent with the quantum calculation of the signal photon's reduced density matrix; and for high gain, the model's predictions are in good agreement with our experimental measurements of the far-field intensity profile, orbital angular momentum spectrum, and wavelength spectrum of the SPDC field for increasing pump strengths. We further theoretically show that the model successfully captures second-order SU(1,1) interference and induced coherence effects in both gain regimes. Intriguingly, the model also correctly predicts the linear scaling of the interference visibility with object transmittance in the low-gain regime -- a feature that is often regarded as a quintessential signature of the nonclassicality of induced coherence. Our model may not only lead to novel fundamental insights into the classical-quantum divide in the context of SPDC and induced coherence, but can also be a useful theoretical tool for numerous experiments and applications based on SPDC.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Adaptive symplectic model order reduction of parametric particle-based Vlasov-Poisson equatio

High-resolution simulations of particle-based kinetic plasma models typically require a high number of particles and thus often become computationally intractable. This is exacerbated in multi-query simulations, where the problem depends on a set of parameters. In this work, we derive reduced order models for the semi-discrete Hamiltonian system resulting from a geometric particle-in-cell approximation of the parametric Vlasov-Poisson equations. Since the problem's non-dissipative and highly nonlinear nature makes it reducible only locally in time, we adopt a nonlinear reduced basis approach where the reduced phase space evolves in time. This strategy allows a significant reduction in the number of simulated particles, but the evaluation of the nonlinear operators associated with the Vlasov-Poisson coupling remains computationally expensive. We propose a novel reduction of the nonlinear terms that combines adaptive parameter sampling and hyper-reduction techniques to address this. The proposed approach allows decoupling the operations having a cost dependent on the number of particles from those that depend on the instances of the required parameters. In particular, in each time step, the electric potential is approximated via dynamic mode decomposition (DMD) and the particle-to-grid map via a discrete empirical interpolation method (DEIM). These approximations are constructed from data obtained from a past temporal window at a few selected values of the parameters to guarantee a computationally efficient adaptation. The resulting DMD-DEIM reduced dynamical system retains the Hamiltonian structure of the full model, provides good approximations of the solution, and can be solved at a reduced computational cost.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An Eulerian-based immersed boundary method for particle suspensions with implicit lubrication model

We describe an immersed boundary method in which the fluid-structure coupling is achieved in an Eulerian framework. The method is an improved extension of the immersed boundary method originally developed by Kajishima et al. [1], which accounts for the inertia of the fictitious fluid inside the particle volume and is thus able to reproduce the behaviour of particles both in the case of neutrally-buoyant objects and in the presence of density difference between the particles and the fluid. The method is capable to handle the presence of multiple suspended objects, i.e., a suspension, by including a soft-sphere normal collision model, while the lubrication correction typically added to similar immersed boundary methods in order to capture the sub-grid unresolved lubrication force is here treated implicitly, i.e., naturally obtained without any explicit expression, thus no additional computation is required. We show that our methodology can successfully reproduce the rheology of a particle suspension in a shear flow up to a dense regime (with a maximum particle volume fraction around 46%) without any additional correction force. The applicability of this methodology is also tested in a turbulent pressure-driven duct flow at high Reynolds number in the presence of non-negligible inertia and non-uniform shear-rate, showing good agreement with experimental measurements.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Models#Parametric 3d#Parametric#Spams#Url
arxiv.org

On the Gouy-Chapman-Stern model of the electrical double-layer structure with a generalized Boltzmann factor

The classical treatment of the electrical double-layer (EDL) structure at a planar metal/electrolyte junction via the Gouy-Chapman-Stern (GCS) approach is based on the Poisson equation relating the electrostatic potential to the net mean charge density. The ions concentration in the diffuse layer are assumed to follow the Boltzmann distribution law, i.e. $\propto \exp(-\tilde{\psi})$ where $\tilde{\psi}$ is the dimensionless electrostatic potential. However, even in stationary equilibrium in which variables are averaged over a large number of elementary stochastic events, deviations from the mean-value are expected. In this study we evaluate the behavior of the EDL by assuming some small perturbations superposed on top of its Boltzmann distribution of ion concentrations using the Tsallis nonextensive statistics framework. With this we assume the ion concentrations to be proportional to $ [ 1- (1-q) \tilde{\psi}]^{{1}/{(1-q)}} = \exp_q({- \tilde{\psi}})$ with $q$ being a real parameter that characterizes the system's statistics. We derive analytical expression and provide computational results for the overall differential capacitance of the EDL structure, which, depending on the values of the parameter $q$ can show both the traditional inverse bell-shaped curves for aqueous solutions and bell curves observed with ionic liquids.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

On generalization bounds for deep networks based on loss surface implicit regularization

The classical statistical learning theory says that fitting too many parameters leads to overfitting and poor performance. That modern deep neural networks generalize well despite a large number of parameters contradicts this finding and constitutes a major unsolved problem towards explaining the success of deep learning. The implicit regularization induced by stochastic gradient descent (SGD) has been regarded to be important, but its specific principle is still unknown. In this work, we study how the local geometry of the energy landscape around local minima affects the statistical properties of SGD with Gaussian gradient noise. We argue that under reasonable assumptions, the local geometry forces SGD to stay close to a low dimensional subspace and that this induces implicit regularization and results in tighter bounds on the generalization error for deep neural networks. To derive generalization error bounds for neural networks, we first introduce a notion of stagnation sets around the local minima and impose a local essential convexity property of the population risk. Under these conditions, lower bounds for SGD to remain in these stagnation sets are derived. If stagnation occurs, we derive a bound on the generalization error of deep neural networks involving the spectral norms of the weight matrices but not the number of network parameters. Technically, our proofs are based on controlling the change of parameter values in the SGD iterates and local uniform convergence of the empirical loss functions based on the entropy of suitable neighborhoods around local minima. Our work attempts to better connect non-convex optimization and generalization analysis with uniform convergence.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Implicit Bias of MSE Gradient Optimization in Underparameterized Neural Networks

We study the dynamics of a neural network in function space when optimizing the mean squared error via gradient flow. We show that in the underparameterized regime the network learns eigenfunctions of an integral operator $T_{K^\infty}$ determined by the Neural Tangent Kernel (NTK) at rates corresponding to their eigenvalues. For example, for uniformly distributed data on the sphere $S^{d - 1}$ and rotation invariant weight distributions, the eigenfunctions of $T_{K^\infty}$ are the spherical harmonics. Our results can be understood as describing a spectral bias in the underparameterized regime. The proofs use the concept of "Damped Deviations", where deviations of the NTK matter less for eigendirections with large eigenvalues due to the occurence of a damping factor. Aside from the underparameterized regime, the damped deviations point-of-view can be used to track the dynamics of the empirical risk in the overparameterized setting, allowing us to extend certain results in the literature. We conclude that damped deviations offers a simple and unifying perspective of the dynamics when optimizing the squared error.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Nilpotent dynamics on signed interaction graphs and weak converses of Thomas' rules

A finite dynamical system with $n$ components is a function $f:X\to X$ where $X=X_1\times\dots\times X_n$ is a product of $n$ finite intervals of integers. The structure of such a system $f$ is represented by a signed digraph $G$, called interaction graph: there are $n$ vertices, one per component, and the signed arcs describe the positive and negative influences between them. Finite dynamical systems are usual models for gene networks. In this context, it is often assumed that $f$ is {\em degree-bounded}, that is, the size of each $X_i$ is at most the out-degree of $i$ in $G$ plus one. Assuming that $G$ is connected and that $f$ is degree-bounded, we prove the following: if $G$ is not a cycle, then $f^{n+1}$ may be a constant. In that case, $f$ describes a very simple dynamics: a global convergence toward a unique fixed point in $n+1$ iterations. This shows that, in the degree-bounded case, the fact that $f$ describes a complex dynamics {\em cannot} be deduced from its interaction graph. We then widely generalize the above result, obtaining, as immediate consequences, other limits on what can be deduced from the interaction graph only, as the following weak converses of Thomas' rules: if $G$ is connected and has a positive (negative) cycle, then $f$ may have two (no) fixed points.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Parametrization of sunspot groups based on machine learning approach

Sunspot groups observed in white-light appear as complex structures. Analysis of these structures is usually based on simple morphological descriptors which capture only generic properties and miss information about fine details. We present a machine learning approach to introduce a complete yet compact description of sunspot groups. The idea is to map sunspot group images into an appropriate lower-dimensional (latent) space. We apply a combination of Variational Autoencoder and Principal Component Analysis to obtain a set of 285 latent descriptors. We demonstrate that the standard descriptors are embedded into the latent ones. Thus, latent features can be considered as an extended description of sunspot groups and, in our opinion, can expand the possibilities for the research on sunspot groups. In particular, we demonstrate an application for estimation of the sunspot group complexity. The proposed parametrization model is generic and can be applied to investigation of other traces of solar activity observed in various spectrum lines. Key components of this work, which are the parametrization model, dataset of sunspot groups and latent vectors, are available in the public GitHub repository this https URL groups and can be used to reproduce the results and for further research.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Implicit correlations within phenomenological parametric models of the neutron star equation of state

The rapid increase in the number and precision of astrophysical probes of neutron stars in recent years allows for the inference of their equation of state. Observations target different macroscopic properties of neutron stars which vary from star to star, such as mass and radius, but the equation of state allows for a common description of all neutron stars. To connect these observations and infer the properties of dense matter and neutron stars simultaneously, models for the equation of state are introduced. Parametric models rely on carefully engineered functional forms that reproduce a large array of realistic equations of state. Such models benefit from their simplicity but are limited because any finite-parameter model cannot accurately approximate all possible equations of state. Nonparametric models overcome this by increasing model freedom at the cost of increased complexity. In this study, we compare common parametric and nonparametric models, quantify the limitations of the former, and study the impact of modeling on our current understanding of high-density physics. We show that parametric models impose strongly model-dependent, and sometimes opaque, correlations between density scales. Such inter-density correlations result in tighter constraints that are unsupported by data and can lead to biased inference of the equation of state and of individual neutron star properties.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

k-parametric Dynamic Generalized Linear Models: a sequential approach via Information Geometry

Dynamic generalized linear models may be seen simultaneously as an extension to dynamic linear models and to generalized linear models, formally treating serial auto-correlation inherent to responses observed through time. The present work revisits inference methods for this class, proposing an approach based on information geometry, focusing on the $k$- parametric exponential family. Among others, the proposed method accommodates multinomial and can be adapted to accommodate compositional responses on $k=d+1$ categories, while preserving the sequential aspect of the Bayesian inferential procedure, producing real-time inference. The updating scheme benefits from the conjugate structure in the exponential family, assuring computational efficiency. Concepts such as Kullback-Leibler divergence and the projection theorem are used in the development of the method, placing it close to recent approaches on variational inference. Applications to real data are presented, demonstrating the computational efficiency of the method, favorably comparing to alternative approaches, as well as its flexibility to quickly accommodate new information when strategically needed, preserving aspects of monitoring and intervention analysis, as well as discount factors, which are usual in sequential analyzes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Parametrized Convex Universal Approximators for Decision-Making Problems

Parametrized max-affine (PMA) and parametrized log-sum-exp (PLSE) networks are proposed for general decision-making problems. The proposed approximators generalize existing convex approximators, namely, max-affine (MA) and log-sum-exp (LSE) networks, by considering function arguments of condition and decision variables and replacing the network parameters of MA and LSE networks with continuous functions with respect to the condition variable. The universal approximation theorem of PMA and PLSE is proven, which implies that PMA and PLSE are shape-preserving universal approximators for parametrized convex continuous functions. Practical guidelines for incorporating deep neural networks within PMA and PLSE networks are provided. A numerical simulation is performed to demonstrate the performance of the proposed approximators. The simulation results support that PLSE outperforms other existing approximators in terms of minimizer and optimal value errors with scalable and efficient computation for high-dimensional cases.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Directed mean curvature flow in noisy environment

We consider the directed mean curvature flow on the plane in a weak Gaussian random environment. We prove that, when started from a sufficiently flat initial condition, a rescaled and recentred solution converges to the Cole--Hopf solution of the KPZ equation. This result follows from the analysis of a more general system of nonlinear SPDEs driven by inhomogeneous noises, using the theory of regularity structures. However, due to inhomogeneity of the noise, the "black box" result developed in the series of works [Hai14, BHZ19, CH16, BCCH21] cannot be applied directly and requires significant extension to infinite-dimensional regularity structures.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Marginal Effects for Non-Linear Prediction Functions

Beta coefficients for linear regression models represent the ideal form of an interpretable feature effect. However, for non-linear models and especially generalized linear models, the estimated coefficients cannot be interpreted as a direct feature effect on the predicted outcome. Hence, marginal effects are typically used as approximations for feature effects, either in the shape of derivatives of the prediction function or forward differences in prediction due to a change in a feature value. While marginal effects are commonly used in many scientific fields, they have not yet been adopted as a model-agnostic interpretation method for machine learning models. This may stem from their inflexibility as a univariate feature effect and their inability to deal with the non-linearities found in black box models. We introduce a new class of marginal effects termed forward marginal effects. We argue to abandon derivatives in favor of better-interpretable forward differences. Furthermore, we generalize marginal effects based on forward differences to multivariate changes in feature values. To account for the non-linearity of prediction functions, we introduce a non-linearity measure for marginal effects. We argue against summarizing feature effects of a non-linear prediction function in a single metric such as the average marginal effect. Instead, we propose to partition the feature space to compute conditional average marginal effects on feature subspaces, which serve as conditional feature effect estimates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Improved Random Features for Dot Product Kernels

Dot product kernels, such as polynomial and exponential (softmax) kernels, are among the most widely used kernels in machine learning, as they enable modeling the interactions between input features, which is crucial in applications like computer vision, natural language processing, and recommender systems. We make several novel contributions for improving the efficiency of random feature approximations for dot product kernels, to make these kernels more useful in large scale learning. First, we present a generalization of existing random feature approximations for polynomial kernels, such as Rademacher and Gaussian sketches and TensorSRHT, using complex-valued random features. We show empirically that the use of complex features can significantly reduce the variances of these approximations. Second, we provide a theoretical analysis for understanding the factors affecting the efficiency of various random feature approximations, by deriving closed-form expressions for their variances. These variance formulas elucidate conditions under which certain approximations (e.g., TensorSRHT) achieve lower variances than others (e.g, Rademacher sketch), and conditions under which the use of complex features leads to lower variances than real features. Third, by using these variance formulas, which can be evaluated in practice, we develop a data-driven optimization approach to random feature approximations for general dot product kernels, which is also applicable to the Gaussian kernel. We describe the improvements brought by these contributions with extensive experiments on a variety of tasks and datasets.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

SparseAlign: A Super-Resolution Algorithm for Automatic Marker Localization and Deformation Estimation in Cryo-Electron Tomography

Tilt-series alignment is crucial to obtaining high-resolution reconstructions in cryo-electron tomography. Beam-induced local deformation of the sample is hard to estimate from the low-contrast sample alone, and often requires fiducial gold bead markers. The state-of-the-art approach for deformation estimation uses (semi-)manually labelled marker locations in projection data to fit the parameters of a polynomial deformation model. Manually-labelled marker locations are difficult to obtain when data are noisy or markers overlap in projection data. We propose an alternative mathematical approach for simultaneous marker localization and deformation estimation by extending a grid-free super-resolution algorithm first proposed in the context of single-molecule localization microscopy. Our approach does not require labelled marker locations; instead, we use an image-based loss where we compare the forward projection of markers with the observed data. We equip this marker localization scheme with an additional deformation estimation component and solve for a reduced number of deformation parameters. Using extensive numerical studies on marker-only samples, we show that our approach automatically finds markers and reliably estimates sample deformation without labelled marker data. We further demonstrate the applicability of our approach for a broad range of model mismatch scenarios, including experimental electron tomography data of gold markers on ice.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

ANOVA for Data in Metric Spaces, with Applications to Spatial Point Patterns

We give a review of recent ANOVA-like procedures for testing group differences based on data in a metric space and present a new such procedure. Our statistic is based on the classic Levene's test for detecting differences in dispersion. It uses only pairwise distances of data points and and can be computed quickly and precisely in situations where the computation of barycenters ("generalized means") in the data space is slow, only by approximation or even infeasible. We show the asymptotic normality of our test statistic and present simulation studies for spatial point pattern data, in which we compare the various procedures in a 1-way ANOVA setting. As an application, we perform a 2-way ANOVA on a data set of bubbles in a mineral flotation process.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stochastic Mirror Descent for Convex Optimization with Consensus Constraints

The mirror descent algorithm is known to be effective in applications where it is beneficial to adapt the mirror map to the underlying geometry of the optimization model. However, the effect of mirror maps on the geometry of distributed optimization problems has not been previously addressed. In this paper we propose and study exact distributed mirror descent algorithms in continuous-time under additive noise and present the settings that enable linear convergence rates. Our analysis draws motivation from the augmented Lagrangian and its relation to gradient tracking. To further explore the benefits of mirror maps in a distributed setting we present a preconditioned variant of our algorithm with an additional mirror map over the Lagrangian dual variables. This allows our method to adapt to the geometry of the consensus manifold and leads to faster convergence. We illustrate the performance of the algorithms in convex settings both with and without constraints. We also explore their performance numerically in a non-convex application with neural networks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy