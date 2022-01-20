ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pseudo-hydrodynamic flow of quasiparticles in semimetal WTe2 at room temperature

By Young-Gwan Choi, Manh-Ha Doan, Gyung-Min Choi, Maxim N. Chernodub
 4 days ago

Recently, much interest has emerged in fluid-like electric charge transport in various solid-state systems. The hydrodynamic behavior of the electronic fluid reveals itself as a decrease of the electrical resistance with increasing temperature (the Gurzhi effect) in narrow conducting channels, polynomial scaling of the resistance as a function of the channel...

Quantized circular photoinduced orbital magnetization in multifold Weyl semimetal

Multifold fermions are among the most promising candidates for directly probing the materials topology, such as the topological charges and Chern numbers. Recently, the quantized circular photogalvanic effect (CPGE) was predicted for the chiral Weyl semimetals (WSMs). Such a remarkable quantization has been generalized to the unconventional multifold fermions, and soon afterwards identified firstly for the multifold fermions in experiments. However, most of the rich topological properties of the multifold fermions remain largely unveiled so far. Here we propose the remarkable quantized circular photoinduced orbital magnetization (CPOM) for the multifold fermions. In particular, we demonstrate that the manifested quantizations are uniquely connected with the topological invariants for the spin-1 and spin-3/2 Weyl fermions. Furthermore, we show the quantization signature also holds for the general multifold fermions, which can be understood as a generic feature resulting from the intrinsic scale invariance. These interesting results are all numerically verified in this work, which can be experimentally checked in realistic multifold Weyl semimetals.
PHYSICS
Field-Induced Lifshitz Transition in the Magnetic Weyl Semimetal Candidate PrAlSi

Lifshitz transition (LT) refers to an abrupt change in the electronic structure and Fermi surface, and is associated to a variety of emergent quantum phenomena. Amongst the LTs observed in known materials, the field-induced LT has been rare and its origin remains elusive. To understand the origin of field-induced LT, it is important to extend the material basis beyond the usual setting of heavy fermion metals. Here, we report on a field-induced LT in PrAlSi, a magnetic Weyl semimetal candidate with localized 4$f$ electrons, through a study of magnetotransport up to 55 T. The quantum oscillation analysis reveals that across a threshold field $B^*\approx$14.5 T the oscillation frequency ($F_1$ = 43 T) is replaced by two new frequencies ($F_2$ = 62 T and $F_3$ = 103 T). Strikingly, the LT occurs well below quantum limit, with obvious temperature-dependent oscillation frequency and field-dependent cyclotron mass. Our work not only enriches the rare examples of field-induced LTs, but also paves the way for further investigation on the interplay among topology, magnetism and electronic correlation.
PHYSICS
Objective Point Symmetry Classifications/Quantifications of an Electron Diffraction Spot Pattern with Pseudo-Hexagonal Metric

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.
PHYSICS
Raman response and shear viscosity in the non-Fermi liquid phase of Luttinger semimetals

Luttinger semimetals represent materials with strong spin-orbit coupling, harbouring doubly degenerate quadratic band touchings at the Brillouin zone center. In the presence of Coulomb interactions, such a system exhibits a non-Fermi liquid phase [dubbed as the Luttinger-Abrikosov-Beneslavskii (LAB) phase], at low temperatures and zero doping. However, a clear experimental evidence of this emergent state remains elusive to this date. Here, we determine the Raman response of the LAB phase. At frequencies much larger than the temperature, the Raman response exhibits a power-law behavior, which could be verified experimentally. On the other hand, at lower frequencies, the Raman response displays a quasi-elastic peak. We also compute the ratio of the shear viscosity and the entropy density $\eta/s$, using a Kubo formula analysis, to analyze the consequences of the hyperscaling violation that emerges in the LAB phase.
CHEMISTRY
Computational discovery of spin-polarized semimetals in spinel materials

The materials with spin-polarized electronic states have attracted a huge amount of interest due to their potential applications in spintronics. Based on first-principles calculations, we study the electronic characteristics of a series of AB2X4 chalcogeniden spinel structures and propose two promising candidates, VZn2O4 and VCd2S4, are spin-polarized semimetal materials. Both of them have ferromagnetic ground states. Their bands near the Fermi level are completely spin-polarized and form two types of nodal rings in the spin-up channel, and the large gaps in the spin-down channel prevent the spin-flip. Further symmetry analysis reveals that the nodal rings are protected by the glide mirror or mirror symmetries. Significantly, these nodal rings connect with each other and form a nodal chain structure, which can be well described by a simple four-band tight-binding (TB) model. The two ternary chalcogeniden spinel materials with a fully spin polarized nodal chain can serve as a prominent platform in the future applications of spintronic.
CHEMISTRY
Enhanced quantum sensing with room-temperature solid-state masers

Quantum sensing with solid-state systems finds broad applications in diverse areas ranging from material and biomedical sciences to fundamental physics. Several solid-state spin sensors have been developed, facilitating the ultra-sensitive detection of physical quantities such as magnetic and electric fields and temperature. Exploiting collective behaviour of non-interacting spins holds the promise of pushing the detection limit to even lower levels, while to date, those levels are scarcely reached due to the broadened linewidth and inefficient readout of solid-state spin ensembles. Here, we experimentally demonstrate that such drawbacks can be overcome by newly reborn maser technology at room temperature in the solid state. Owing to maser action, we observe a 4-fold reduction in the inhomogeneously broadened linewidth of a molecular spin ensemble, which is narrower than the same measured from single spins at cryogenic temperatures. The maser-based readout applied to magnetometry showcases a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 30 dB for single shots. This technique would be a significant addition to the toolbox for boosting the sensitivity of solid-state ensemble spin sensors.
SCIENCE
EH-DPD: a Dissipative Particle Dynamics approach to Electro-Hydrodynamics

Electrohydrodynamics is crucial in many nanofluidic and biotechnological applications. In such small scales, the complexity due to the coupling of fluid dynamics with the dynamics of ions is increased by the relevance of thermal fluctuations. Here, we present a mesoscale method based on the Dissipative Particle Dynamics (DPD) model of the fluid. Two scalar quantities, corresponding to the number of positive and negative ions carried by each DPD particle, are added to the standard DPD formulation. We introduced a general framework that, given the definition of the free-energy of the DPD particle, allows to derive a fluctuation-dissipation relation and the expression for ionic fluxes between the DPD particles. This provides a link between the dynamics of the system and its equilibrium properties. The model is then validated simulating a planar electroosmotic flow for the cases of overlapping and non overlapping electric double layers. It is shown that using a Van der Waals equation of state the effect of ionic finite size can be accounted, leading to significant effects on the concentration and velocity profiles with respect to the ideal solution case.
CHEMISTRY
Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
Science
Physics
Chemistry
Quantitative near-field characterization of surface plasmon polaritons on monocrystalline gold platelets

The subwavelength confinement of surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs) makes them attractive for various applications such as sensing, light generation and solar energy conversion. Near-field microscopy associated with interferometric detection allows to visualize both the amplitude and phase of SPPs. However, their full quantitative characterization in a reflection configuration is challenging due to complex wave patterns arising from the interference between several excitation channels. Here, we present near-field measurements of SPPs on large monocrystalline gold platelets in the visible spectral range. We study systematically the influence of the incident angle of the exciting light on the SPPs launched by an atomic force microscope tip. We find that the amplitude and phase signals of these SPPs are best disentangled from other signals at grazing incident angle relative to the edge of the gold platelet. Furthermore, we introduce a simple model to explain the phase shift observed between the SPP amplitude and phase profiles. Using this model, the wavelength and propagation length of the tip-launched plasmons are retrieved by isolating and fitting their signals far from the platelets edges. Our experimental results are in excellent agreement with theoretical models using gold refractive index values. The presented method to fully characterize the SPP complex wavevector could enable the quantitative analysis of polaritons occurring in different materials at visible wavelengths.
PHYSICS
Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
PHYSICS
Simulation of Graphene Nanoplatelets for NO$_{2}$ and CO Gas Sensing at Room Temperature

This work reports the modeling and simulation of gas sensors made from pristine graphene nanoplatelets (P-GnPs) using COMSOL Multiphysics software. The mass balance equation was solved while including contributions of electromigration flux. An example GnP-based gas sensor was simulated to undergo exposure to NO2 and CO gases at different concentrations to understand the effects of adsorption. Various electrical properties and the overall sensor responses were also studied as a function of gas concentration in order to determine how viable such sensors could be for target gases. The results herein show that the resistance of the P-GnP-based gas sensor decreases when exposed to NO2 gas whereas an opposite trend is seen when CO gas is used for exposures, ultimately suggesting that the P-GnPs exhibit p-type behavior. Sensitivities of 23 % and 60 % were achieved when the P-GnP-based gas sensor was exposed to 10 mol/m3 concentration of NO2 and CO at room temperature, respectively. The data heavily suggest that a higher sensitivity towards CO may be observed in future sensors. These simulations will benefit research efforts by providing a method for predicting the behavior of GnP-based gas sensors.
CHEMISTRY
Simulating wet active polymers by multiparticle collision dynamics

The conformational and dynamical properties of active Brownian polymers embedded in a fluid depend on the nature of the driving mechanism, e.g., self-propulsion or external actuation of the monomers. Implementations of self-propelled and actuated active Brownian polymers in a multiparticle collision dynamics (MPC) fluid are presented, which capture the distinct differences between the two driving mechanisms. The active force-free nature of self-propelled monomers requires adaptations of the MPC simulation scheme, with its streaming and collision steps, where the monomer self-propulsion velocity has to be omitted in the collision step. Comparison of MPC simulation results for active polymers in dilute solution with results of Brownian dynamics simulations accounting for hydrodynamics via the Rotne-Prager-Yamakawa tensor confirm the suitability of the implementation. The polymer conformational and dynamical properties are analyzed by the static and dynamic structure factor, and the scaling behavior of the latter with respect to the wave-number and time dependence are discussed. The dynamic structure factor displays various activity-induced temporal regimes, depending on the considered wave number, which reflect the persistent diffusive motion of the whole polymer at small wave numbers, and the activity-enhanced internal dynamics at large wave numbers. The obtained simulation results are compared with theoretical predictions.
CHEMISTRY
Standing shock prevents propagation of sparks in supersonic explosive flows

Jens von der Linden, Clare Kimblin, Ian McKenna, Skyler Bagley, Hsiao-Chi Li, Ryan Houim, Christopher S. Kueny, Allen Kuhl, Dave Grote, Mark Converse, Caron E. J. Vossen, Sönke Stern, Corrado Cimarelli, Jason Sears. Volcanic jet flows in explosive eruptions emit radio frequency signatures, indicative of their fluid dynamic and...
SCIENCE
Volume Transport by a 3D Quasigeostrophic Heton

Oceanic flows self-organize into coherent vortices which strongly influence their transport and mixing properties. Counter-rotating vortex pairs can travel long distances and carry trapped fluid as they move. These structures are often modeled as hetons, viz. counter-rotating quasigeostrophic point vortex pairs with equal circulations. Here, we investigate the structure of the transport induced by a single three-dimensional heton. The transport is determined by the Hamiltonian structure of the velocity field induced by the heton's component vortices. The dynamics displays a sequence of bifurcations as one moves through the heton-induced velocity field in height. These bifurcations create and destroy unstable fixed points whose associated invariant manifolds bound the trapped volume. Heton configurations fall into three categories. Vertically aligned hetons do not move and do not transport fluid. Horizontally aligned hetons have a single parameter, the horizontal vortex half-separation $Y$, and simple scaling shows the dimensional trapped volume scales as $Y^3$. Tilted hetons are described by two parameters, $Y$ and the vertical vortex half-separation $Z$, rendering the scaling analysis more complex. A scaling theory is developed for the trapped volume of tilted hetons showing that it scales as $Z^4/Y$ for large $Z$. Numerical calculations illustrate the structure of the trapped volume and verify the scaling theory.
SCIENCE
Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
Transient behaviour of electrovortex flow in a cylindrical container

This study is a continuation of the combined experimental and numerical investigation [1] of the flow of the eutectic GaInSn alloy inside a cylindrical vessel exposed to a constant electrical current. The emerging electrovortex flow driven by the interaction of the current, which is applied through a tapered electrode, with its own magnetic field might have both detrimental and advantageous effects in liquid metal batteries. While the former work [1] was mainly concerned with time-averaged results, this paper focuses on the transient behaviour of the electrovortex flow which becomes most relevant under the influence of an external axial field. The additional Lorentz force generated by the interaction of the imposed current with the vertical component of the geomagnetic field bz drives the ordinary electrovortex jet flow into a swirling motion. Velocity distributions and motion characteristics, such as spiral streamlines and shortened and irregularly swinging jet regions, are investigated. The mechanism is analysed in detail for bz = 25.5 {\mu}T. The maximum angular velocity of the rotating jet is basically linearly dependent on bz, at least for the values studied here. A good agreement between the transient simulation and the experimental result is shown.
PHYSICS
A model for the oscillatory flow in the cerebral aqueduct

This paper addresses the pulsating motion of cerebrospinal fluid in the aqueduct of Sylvius, a slender canal connecting the third and fourth ventricles of the brain. Specific attention is given to the relation between the instantaneous values of the flow rate and the interventricular pressure difference, needed in clinical applications to enable indirect evaluations of the latter from direct magnetic-resonance measurements of the former. An order-of-magnitude analysis accounting for the slenderness of the canal is used in simplifying the flow description. The boundary-layer approximation is found to be applicable in the slender canal, where the oscillating flow is characterized by stroke lengths comparable to the canal length and periods comparable to the transverse diffusion time. By way of contrast, the flow in the non-slender opening regions connecting the aqueduct with the two ventricles is found to be inviscid and quasi-steady in the first approximation. The resulting simplified description is validated by comparison with results of direct numerical simulations. The model is used to investigate the relation between the interventricular pressure and the stroke length, in parametric ranges of interest in clinical applications.
SCIENCE
3D hydrodynamical simulations of the impact of mechanical feedback on accretion in supersonic stellar-mass black holes

Isolated stellar-mass BH accrete gas, often at supersonic speeds, and can form outflows that can influence the accreted gas. The latter process, known as mechanical feedback, can significantly affect the accretion rate. We use hydrodynamical simulations to assess the impact of mechanical feedback on the accretion rate when the BH moves supersonically through a uniform medium. We carry out 3D hydrodynamical simulations of outflows fueled by accretion that interact with a uniform medium, probing scales similar to and larger than the accretor gravitational sphere of influence. In the simulations the accretor is at rest and the medium moves at supersonic speeds. The outflow power is assumed to be proportional to the accretion rate. The simulations are run for different outflow-medium motion angles and velocity ratios. The impact of different degrees of outflow collimation, accretor size, and resolution is also investigated. In general, the accretion rate is significantly affected by mechanical feedback. The effect is small for outflows perpendicular to the medium motion, and quickly grows for smaller angles. Moreover, the smaller the medium-to-outflow velocity ratio is, the more accretion decreases. On the other hand, the impact of outflow collimation seems moderate. The effect is enhanced when the accretor size is reduced. For a population of BH with random outflow orientations, the average accretion rate drops by (high-low resolution) ~0.2-0.4 and ~0.1-0.2 for medium-to-outflow velocity ratios of 1/20 and 1/100, respectively, when compared to the corresponding cases without outflow. Our results strongly indicate that, on the considered scales, mechanical feedback can easily reduce the energy available from supersonic accretion by a factor of several. This should be taken into account when studying the mechanical, thermal and non-thermal output of isolated BH.
ASTRONOMY
Hybrid Wave/Current Energy Harvesting with a Flexible Piezoelectric Plate

We investigate the dynamics and energy production capability of a flexible piezoelectric plate submerged near the free surface and exposed to incident head gravity waves and current. An inviscid theoretical vortex model is employed to describe the hydrodynamic interactions between a flexible body, its wake, gravity waves and the incident current. The model reveals two distinct vibration states of a piezoelectric device that correspond to almost similar optimal energy production levels. The first is associated with the cantilever fluttering mode of the plate with limited dependency on the plate's flexibility across different Froude numbers and incoming wave frequencies. The other is the flow-induced flapping mode in more flexible plates, wherein much higher dependency on the plate flexibility is observed. The concurrent existence of these two energetic modes allows adjustment of the plate length to consistently achieve the maximum energy production level across different flow conditions. The role of the Froude number of the system's responses is explored and correlated to the appearance of gravity wave groups on the surface, each propagating with a different wavenumber. It is shown that the submergence depth of less than half of the body length is required to reach a high energetic condition in subcritical and critical flows, with Froude number less than or equal to one. Finally, the role of electrical parameters are quantified and the optimal inductive and resistive values are related to proper matching between timescales of flow, mechanical and electrical domains.
INDUSTRY
Motion of a single skyrmion is controlled at room temperature

Researchers have used electrical currents to manipulate the motions of single skyrmions at room temperature. Xiuzhen Yu, together with colleagues at Japan’s RIKEN Centre for Emergent Matter Science, formed the skyrmions in chiral-lattice magnets, then steered their paths using ultra-short electrical pulses. The team hopes that their results could pave the way for advanced, skyrmion-based information storage devices.
SCIENCE

