Optimizing the light penetration depth in APDs and SPADs for high gain-bandwidth and ultra-wide spectral response

By Ahasan Ahamed, Cesar Bartolo-Perez, Ahmed Sulaiman Mayet, Soroush Ghandiparsi, Gerard Arino-Estrada, Xiangnan Zhou, Julien Bec, Shih-Yuan Wang, Laura Marcu, M. Saif Islam
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Ahasan Ahamed, Cesar Bartolo-Perez, Ahmed Sulaiman Mayet, Soroush Ghandiparsi, Gerard Arino-Estrada, Xiangnan Zhou, Julien Bec, Shih-Yuan Wang, Laura Marcu, M. Saif Islam. Controlling light penetration depth in Avalanche Photodiodes (APDs) and Single Photon Avalanche Diodes (SPADs) play a major role in achieving high multiplication gain by delivering light near the multiplication...

