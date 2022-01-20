ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CP-Net: Contour-Perturbed Reconstruction Network for Self-Supervised Point Cloud Learning

By Mingye Xu, Zhipeng Zhou, Hongbin Xu, Yali Wang, Yu Qiao
 4 days ago

Self-supervised learning has not been fully explored for point cloud analysis. Current frameworks are mainly based on point cloud reconstruction. Given only 3D coordinates, such approaches tend to learn local geometric structures and contours, while failing in understanding high level semantic content. Consequently, they achieve unsatisfactory performance in downstream tasks such...

Learning Without a Global Clock: Asynchronous Learning in a Physics-Driven Learning Network

In a neuron network, synapses update individually using local information, allowing for entirely decentralized learning. In contrast, elements in an artificial neural network (ANN) are typically updated simultaneously using a central processor. Here we investigate the feasibility and effect of asynchronous learning in a recently introduced decentralized, physics-driven learning network. We show that desynchronizing the learning process does not degrade performance for a variety of tasks in an idealized simulation. In experiment, desynchronization actually improves performance by allowing the system to better explore the discretized state space of solutions. We draw an analogy between asynchronicity and mini-batching in stochastic gradient descent, and show that they have similar effects on the learning process. Desynchronizing the learning process establishes physics-driven learning networks as truly fully distributed learning machines, promoting better performance and scalability in deployment.
COMPUTERS
S$^2$FPR: Crowd Counting via Self-Supervised Coarse to Fine Feature Pyramid Ranking

Most conventional crowd counting methods utilize a fully-supervised learning framework to learn a mapping between scene images and crowd density maps. Under the circumstances of such fully-supervised training settings, a large quantity of expensive and time-consuming pixel-level annotations are required to generate density maps as the supervision. One way to reduce costly labeling is to exploit self-structural information and inner-relations among unlabeled images. Unlike the previous methods utilizing these relations and structural information from the original image level, we explore such self-relations from the latent feature spaces because it can extract more abundant relations and structural information. Specifically, we propose S$^2$FPR which can extract structural information and learn partial orders of coarse-to-fine pyramid features in the latent space for better crowd counting with massive unlabeled images. In addition, we collect a new unlabeled crowd counting dataset (FUDAN-UCC) with 4,000 images in total for training. One by-product is that our proposed S$^2$FPR method can leverage numerous partial orders in the latent space among unlabeled images to strengthen the model representation capability and reduce the estimation errors for the crowd counting task. Extensive experiments on four benchmark datasets, i.e. the UCF-QNRF, the ShanghaiTech PartA and PartB, and the UCF-CC-50, show the effectiveness of our method compared with previous semi-supervised methods. The source code and dataset are available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
COROLLA: An Efficient Multi-Modality Fusion Framework with Supervised Contrastive Learning for Glaucoma Grading

Glaucoma is one of the ophthalmic diseases that may cause blindness, for which early detection and treatment are very important. Fundus images and optical coherence tomography (OCT) images are both widely-used modalities in diagnosing glaucoma. However, existing glaucoma grading approaches mainly utilize a single modality, ignoring the complementary information between fundus and OCT. In this paper, we propose an efficient multi-modality supervised contrastive learning framework, named COROLLA, for glaucoma grading. Through layer segmentation as well as thickness calculation and projection, retinal thickness maps are extracted from the original OCT volumes and used as a replacing modality, resulting in more efficient calculations with less memory usage. Given the high structure and distribution similarities across medical image samples, we employ supervised contrastive learning to increase our models' discriminative power with better convergence. Moreover, feature-level fusion of paired fundus image and thickness map is conducted for enhanced diagnosis accuracy. On the GAMMA dataset, our COROLLA framework achieves overwhelming glaucoma grading performance compared to state-of-the-art methods.
SCIENCE
Supervised Contrastive Learning for Recommendation

Compared with the traditional collaborative filtering methods, the graph convolution network can explicitly model the interaction between the nodes of the user-item bipartite graph and effectively use higher-order neighbors, which enables the graph neural network to obtain more effective embeddings for recommendation, such as NGCF And LightGCN. However, its representations is very susceptible to the noise of interaction. In response to this problem, SGL explored the self-supervised learning on the user-item graph to improve the robustness of GCN. Although effective, we found that SGL directly applies SimCLR's comparative learning framework. This framework may not be directly applicable to the scenario of the recommendation system, and does not fully consider the uncertainty of user-item this http URL this work, we aim to consider the application of contrastive learning in the scenario of the recommendation system adequately, making it more suitable for recommendation task. We propose a supervised contrastive learning framework to pre-train the user-item bipartite graph, and then fine-tune the graph convolutional neural network. Specifically, we will compare the similarity between users and items during data preprocessing, and then when applying contrastive learning, not only will the augmented views be regarded as the positive samples, but also a certain number of similar samples will be regarded as the positive samples, which is different from SimCLR who treats other samples in a batch as negative samples. We term this learning method as Supervised Contrastive Learning(SCL) and apply it on the most advanced LightGCN. In addition, in order to consider the uncertainty of node interaction, we also propose a new data augment method called node replication.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Automatic Sparse Connectivity Learning for Neural Networks

Since sparse neural networks usually contain many zero weights, these unnecessary network connections can potentially be eliminated without degrading network performance. Therefore, well-designed sparse neural networks have the potential to significantly reduce FLOPs and computational resources. In this work, we propose a new automatic pruning method - Sparse Connectivity Learning (SCL). Specifically, a weight is re-parameterized as an element-wise multiplication of a trainable weight variable and a binary mask. Thus, network connectivity is fully described by the binary mask, which is modulated by a unit step function. We theoretically prove the fundamental principle of using a straight-through estimator (STE) for network pruning. This principle is that the proxy gradients of STE should be positive, ensuring that mask variables converge at their minima. After finding Leaky ReLU, Softplus, and Identity STEs can satisfy this principle, we propose to adopt Identity STE in SCL for discrete mask relaxation. We find that mask gradients of different features are very unbalanced, hence, we propose to normalize mask gradients of each feature to optimize mask variable training. In order to automatically train sparse masks, we include the total number of network connections as a regularization term in our objective function. As SCL does not require pruning criteria or hyper-parameters defined by designers for network layers, the network is explored in a larger hypothesis space to achieve optimized sparse connectivity for the best performance. SCL overcomes the limitations of existing automatic pruning methods. Experimental results demonstrate that SCL can automatically learn and select important network connections for various baseline network structures. Deep learning models trained by SCL outperform the SOTA human-designed and automatic pruning methods in sparsity, accuracy, and FLOPs reduction.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
SimReg: Regression as a Simple Yet Effective Tool for Self-supervised Knowledge Distillation

Feature regression is a simple way to distill large neural network models to smaller ones. We show that with simple changes to the network architecture, regression can outperform more complex state-of-the-art approaches for knowledge distillation from self-supervised models. Surprisingly, the addition of a multi-layer perceptron head to the CNN backbone is beneficial even if used only during distillation and discarded in the downstream task. Deeper non-linear projections can thus be used to accurately mimic the teacher without changing inference architecture and time. Moreover, we utilize independent projection heads to simultaneously distill multiple teacher networks. We also find that using the same weakly augmented image as input for both teacher and student networks aids distillation. Experiments on ImageNet dataset demonstrate the efficacy of the proposed changes in various self-supervised distillation settings.
SCIENCE
Learning Temporally and Semantically Consistent Unpaired Video-to-video Translation Through Pseudo-Supervision From Synthetic Optical Flow

Unpaired video-to-video translation aims to translate videos between a source and a target domain without the need of paired training data, making it more feasible for real applications. Unfortunately, the translated videos generally suffer from temporal and semantic inconsistency. To address this, many existing works adopt spatiotemporal consistency constraints incorporating temporal information based on motion estimation. However, the inaccuracies in the estimation of motion deteriorate the quality of the guidance towards spatiotemporal consistency, which leads to unstable translation. In this work, we propose a novel paradigm that regularizes the spatiotemporal consistency by synthesizing motions in input videos with the generated optical flow instead of estimating them. Therefore, the synthetic motion can be applied in the regularization paradigm to keep motions consistent across domains without the risk of errors in motion estimation. Thereafter, we utilize our unsupervised recycle and unsupervised spatial loss, guided by the pseudo-supervision provided by the synthetic optical flow, to accurately enforce spatiotemporal consistency in both domains. Experiments show that our method is versatile in various scenarios and achieves state-of-the-art performance in generating temporally and semantically consistent videos. Code is available at: this https URL.
COMPUTERS
SensatUrban: Learning Semantics from Urban-Scale Photogrammetric Point Clouds

With the recent availability and affordability of commercial depth sensors and 3D scanners, an increasing number of 3D (i.e., RGBD, point cloud) datasets have been publicized to facilitate research in 3D computer vision. However, existing datasets either cover relatively small areas or have limited semantic annotations. Fine-grained understanding of urban-scale 3D scenes is still in its infancy. In this paper, we introduce SensatUrban, an urban-scale UAV photogrammetry point cloud dataset consisting of nearly three billion points collected from three UK cities, covering 7.6 km^2. Each point in the dataset has been labelled with fine-grained semantic annotations, resulting in a dataset that is three times the size of the previous existing largest photogrammetric point cloud dataset. In addition to the more commonly encountered categories such as road and vegetation, urban-level categories including rail, bridge, and river are also included in our dataset. Based on this dataset, we further build a benchmark to evaluate the performance of state-of-the-art segmentation algorithms. In particular, we provide a comprehensive analysis and identify several key challenges limiting urban-scale point cloud understanding. The dataset is available at this http URL.
SOFTWARE
Formula graph self-attention network for representation-domain independent materials discovery

The success of machine learning (ML) in materials property prediction depends heavily on how the materials are represented for learning. Two dominant families of material descriptors exist, one that encodes crystal structure in the representation and the other that only uses stoichiometric information with the hope of discovering new materials. Graph neural networks (GNNs) in particular have excelled in predicting material properties within chemical accuracy. However, current GNNs are limited to only one of the above two avenues owing to the little overlap between respective material representations. Here, we introduce a new concept of formula graph which unifies both stoichiometry-only and structure-based material descriptors. We further develop a self-attention integrated GNN that assimilates a formula graph and show that the proposed architecture produces material embeddings transferable between the two domains. Our model substantially outperforms previous structure-based GNNs as well as structure-agnostic counterparts while exhibiting better sample efficiency and faster convergence. Finally, the model is applied in a challenging exemplar to predict the complex dielectric function of materials and nominate new substances that potentially exhibit epsilon-near-zero phenomena.
CHEMISTRY
SeamlessGAN: Self-Supervised Synthesis of Tileable Texture Maps

We present SeamlessGAN, a method capable of automatically generating tileable texture maps from a single input exemplar. In contrast to most existing methods, focused solely on solving the synthesis problem, our work tackles both problems, synthesis and tileability, simultaneously. Our key idea is to realize that tiling a latent space within a generative network trained using adversarial expansion techniques produces outputs with continuity at the seam intersection that can be then be turned into tileable images by cropping the central area. Since not every value of the latent space is valid to produce high-quality outputs, we leverage the discriminator as a perceptual error metric capable of identifying artifact-free textures during a sampling process. Further, in contrast to previous work on deep texture synthesis, our model is designed and optimized to work with multi-layered texture representations, enabling textures composed of multiple maps such as albedo, normals, etc. We extensively test our design choices for the network architecture, loss function and sampling parameters. We show qualitatively and quantitatively that our approach outperforms previous methods and works for textures of different types.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Jamming Attacks on Federated Learning in Wireless Networks

Federated learning (FL) offers a decentralized learning environment so that a group of clients can collaborate to train a global model at the server, while keeping their training data confidential. This paper studies how to launch over-the-air jamming attacks to disrupt the FL process when it is executed over a wireless network. As a wireless example, FL is applied to learn how to classify wireless signals collected by clients (spectrum sensors) at different locations (such as in cooperative sensing). An adversary can jam the transmissions for the local model updates from clients to the server (uplink attack), or the transmissions for the global model updates the server to clients (downlink attack), or both. Given a budget imposed on the number of clients that can be attacked per FL round, clients for the (uplink/downlink) attack are selected according to their local model accuracies that would be expected without an attack or ranked via spectrum observations. This novel attack is extended to general settings by accounting different processing speeds and attack success probabilities for clients. Compared to benchmark attack schemes, this attack approach degrades the FL performance significantly, thereby revealing new vulnerabilities of FL to jamming attacks in wireless networks.
SOFTWARE
Learning self-driven collective dynamics with graph networks

Despite decades of theoretical research, the nature of the self-driven collective motion remains indigestible and controversial, while the phase transition process of its dynamic is a major research issue. Recent methods propose to infer the phase transition process from various artificially extracted features using machine learning. In this thesis, we propose a new order parameter by using machine learning to quantify the synchronization degree of the self-driven collective system from the perspective of the number of clusters. Furthermore, we construct a powerful model based on the graph network to determine the long-term evolution of the self-driven collective system from the initial position of the particles, without any manual features. Results show that this method has strong predictive power, and is suitable for various noises. Our method can provide reference for the research of other physical systems with local interactions.
COMPUTERS
Boundary-aware Self-supervised Learning for Video Scene Segmentation

Self-supervised learning has drawn attention through its effectiveness in learning in-domain representations with no ground-truth annotations; in particular, it is shown that properly designed pretext tasks (e.g., contrastive prediction task) bring significant performance gains for downstream tasks (e.g., classification task). Inspired from this, we tackle video scene segmentation, which is a task of temporally localizing scene boundaries in a video, with a self-supervised learning framework where we mainly focus on designing effective pretext tasks. In our framework, we discover a pseudo-boundary from a sequence of shots by splitting it into two continuous, non-overlapping sub-sequences and leverage the pseudo-boundary to facilitate the pre-training. Based on this, we introduce three novel boundary-aware pretext tasks: 1) Shot-Scene Matching (SSM), 2) Contextual Group Matching (CGM) and 3) Pseudo-boundary Prediction (PP); SSM and CGM guide the model to maximize intra-scene similarity and inter-scene discrimination while PP encourages the model to identify transitional moments. Through comprehensive analysis, we empirically show that pre-training and transferring contextual representation are both critical to improving the video scene segmentation performance. Lastly, we achieve the new state-of-the-art on the MovieNet-SSeg benchmark. The code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
Maximizing Self-supervision from Thermal Image for Effective Self-supervised Learning of Depth and Ego-motion

Recently, self-supervised learning of depth and ego-motion from thermal images shows strong robustness and reliability under challenging scenarios. However, the inherent thermal image properties such as weak contrast, blurry edges, and noise hinder to generate effective self-supervision from thermal images. Therefore, most research relies on additional self-supervision sources such as well-lit RGB images, generative models, and Lidar information. In this paper, we conduct an in-depth analysis of thermal image characteristics that degenerates self-supervision from thermal images. Based on the analysis, we propose an effective thermal image mapping method that significantly increases image information, such as overall structure, contrast, and details, while preserving temporal consistency. The proposed method shows outperformed depth and pose results than previous state-of-the-art networks without leveraging additional RGB guidance.
SCIENCE
Two-Stage is Enough: A Concise Deep Unfolding Reconstruction Network for Flexible Video Compressive Sensing

We consider the reconstruction problem of video compressive sensing (VCS) under the deep unfolding/rolling structure. Yet, we aim to build a flexible and concise model using minimum stages. Different from existing deep unfolding networks used for inverse problems, where more stages are used for higher performance but without flexibility to different masks and scales, hereby we show that a 2-stage deep unfolding network can lead to the state-of-the-art (SOTA) results (with a 1.7dB gain in PSNR over the single stage model, RevSCI) in VCS. The proposed method possesses the properties of adaptation to new masks and ready to scale to large data without any additional training thanks to the advantages of deep unfolding. Furthermore, we extend the proposed model for color VCS to perform joint reconstruction and demosaicing. Experimental results demonstrate that our 2-stage model has also achieved SOTA on color VCS reconstruction, leading to a >2.3dB gain in PSNR over the previous SOTA algorithm based on plug-and-play framework, meanwhile speeds up the reconstruction by >17 times. In addition, we have found that our network is also flexible to the mask modulation and scale size for color VCS reconstruction so that a single trained network can be applied to different hardware systems. The code and models will be released to the public.
COMPUTERS
TSA-Net: Tube Self-Attention Network for Action Quality Assessment

In recent years, assessing action quality from videos has attracted growing attention in computer vision community and human computer interaction. Most existing approaches usually tackle this problem by directly migrating the model from action recognition tasks, which ignores the intrinsic differences within the feature map such as foreground and background information. To address this issue, we propose a Tube Self-Attention Network (TSA-Net) for action quality assessment (AQA). Specifically, we introduce a single object tracker into AQA and propose the Tube Self-Attention Module (TSA), which can efficiently generate rich spatio-temporal contextual information by adopting sparse feature interactions. The TSA module is embedded in existing video networks to form TSA-Net. Overall, our TSA-Net is with the following merits: 1) High computational efficiency, 2) High flexibility, and 3) The state-of-the art performance. Extensive experiments are conducted on popular action quality assessment datasets including AQA-7 and MTL-AQA. Besides, a dataset named Fall Recognition in Figure Skating (FR-FS) is proposed to explore the basic action assessment in the figure skating scene.
TECHNOLOGY

