ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Modeling and hexahedral meshing of arterial networks from centerlines

By Méghane Decroocq, Carole Frindel, Makoto Ohta, Guillaume Lavoué
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulation provides valuable information on blood flow from the vascular geometry. However, it requires to extract accurate models of arteries from low resolution medical images, which remains challenging. Centerline-based representation is widely used to model large vascular networks with small vessels, as it enables manual editing and...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

ERS: a novel comprehensive endoscopy image dataset for machine learning, compliant with the MST 3.0 specification

The article presents a new multi-label comprehensive image dataset from flexible endoscopy, colonoscopy and capsule endoscopy, named ERS. The collection has been labeled according to the full medical specification of 'Minimum Standard Terminology 3.0' (MST 3.0), describing all possible findings in the gastrointestinal tract (104 possible labels), extended with an additional 19 labels useful in common machine learning applications.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

GraphVAMPNet, using graph neural networks and variational approach to markov processes for dynamical modeling of biomolecules

Finding low dimensional representation of data from long-timescale trajectories of biomolecular processes such as protein-folding or ligand-receptor binding is of fundamental importance and kinetic models such as Markov modeling have proven useful in describing the kinetics of these systems. Recently, an unsupervised machine learning technique called VAMPNet was introduced to learn the low dimensional representation and linear dynamical model in an end-to-end manner. VAMPNet is based on variational approach to Markov processes (VAMP) and relies on neural networks to learn the coarse-grained dynamics. In this contribution, we combine VAMPNet and graph neural networks to generate an end-to-end framework to efficiently learn high-level dynamics and metastable states from the long-timescale molecular dynamics trajectories. This method bears the advantages of graph representation learning and uses graph message passing operations to generate an embedding for each datapoint which is used in the VAMPNet to generate a coarse-grained representation. This type of molecular representation results in a higher resolution and more interpretable Markov model than the standard VAMPNet enabling a more detailed kinetic study of the biomolecular processes. Our GraphVAMPNet approach is also enhanced with an attention mechanism to find the important residues for classification into different metastable states.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Accurate Phylogenetic Inference with a Symmetry-preserving Neural Network Model

Scientists world-wide are putting together massive efforts to understand how the biodiversity that we see on Earth evolved from single-cell organisms at the origin of life and this diversification process is represented through the Tree of Life. Low sampling rates and high heterogeneity in the rate of evolution across sites and lineages produce a phenomenon denoted "long branch attraction" (LBA) in which long non-sister lineages are estimated to be sisters regardless of their true evolutionary relationship. LBA has been a pervasive problem in phylogenetic inference affecting different types of methodologies from distance-based to likelihood-based. Here, we present a novel neural network model that outperforms standard phylogenetic methods and other neural network implementations under LBA settings. Furthermore, unlike existing neural network models, our model naturally accounts for the tree isomorphisms via permutation invariant functions which ultimately result in lower memory and allows the seamless extension to larger trees.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamic Infection Spread Model Based Group Testing

We study a dynamic infection spread model, inspired by the discrete time SIR model, where infections are spread via non-isolated infected individuals. While infection keeps spreading over time, a limited capacity testing is performed at each time instance as well. In contrast to the classical, static, group testing problem, the objective in our setup is not to find the minimum number of required tests to identify the infection status of every individual in the population, but to control the infection spread by detecting and isolating the infections over time by using the given, limited number of tests. In order to analyze the performance of the proposed algorithms, we focus on the mean-sense analysis of the number of individuals that remain non-infected throughout the process of controlling the infection. We propose two dynamic algorithms that both use given limited number of tests to identify and isolate the infections over time, while the infection spreads. While the first algorithm is a dynamic randomized individual testing algorithm, in the second algorithm we employ the group testing approach similar to the original work of Dorfman. By considering weak versions of our algorithms, we obtain lower bounds for the performance of our algorithms. Finally, we implement our algorithms and run simulations to gather numerical results and compare our algorithms and theoretical approximation results under different sets of system parameters.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arteries#Network Model#Cfd#Centerline#Computational Geometry#Cg
arxiv.org

Retinal processing: insights from mathematical modelling

The retina is the entrance of the visual system. Although based on common biophysical principles the dynamics of retinal neurons is quite different from their cortical counterparts, raising interesting problems for modellers. In this paper I address some mathematically stated questions in this spirit, discussing, in particular: (1) How could lateral amacrine cell connectivity shape the spatio-temporal spike response of retinal ganglion cells ? (2) How could spatio-temporal stimuli correlations and retinal network dynamics shape the spike train correlations at the output of the retina ? These questions are addressed, first, introducing a mathematically tractable model of the layered retina, integrating amacrine cells lateral connectivity and piecewise linear rectification, allowing to compute the retinal ganglion cells receptive field together with the voltage and spike correlations of retinal ganglion cells resulting from the amacrine cells networks. Then, I review some recent results showing how the concept of spatio-temporal Gibbs distributions and linear response theory can be used to characterize the collective spike response to a spatio-temporal stimulus of a set of retinal ganglion cells, coupled via effective interactions corresponding to the amacrine cells network. On these bases, I briefly discuss several potential consequences of these results at the cortical level.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bayesian calibration of Arterial Windkessel Model

This work is motivated by personalized digital twins based on observations and physical models for treatment and prevention of Hypertension. The models commonly used are simplification of the real process and the aim is to make inference about physically interpretable parameters. To account for model discrepancy we propose to set up the estimation problem in a Bayesian calibration framework. This naturally solves the inverse problem accounting for and quantifying the uncertainty in the model formulation, in the parameter estimates and predictions. We focus on the inverse problem, i.e. to estimate the physical parameters given observations. The models we consider are the two and three parameters Windkessel models (WK2 and WK3). These models simulate the blood pressure waveform given the blood inflow and a set of physically interpretable calibration parameters. The third parameter in WK3 function as a tuning parameter. The WK2 model offers physical interpretable parameters and therefore we adopt it as a computer model choice in a Bayesian calibration formulation. In a synthetic simulation study, we simulate noisy data from the WK3 model. We estimate the model parameters using conventional methods, i.e. least squares optimization and through the Bayesian calibration framework. It is demonstrated that our formulation can reconstruct the blood pressure waveform of the complex model, but most importantly can learn the parameters according to known mathematical connections between the two models. We also successfully apply this formulation to a real case study, where data was obtained from a pilot randomized controlled trial study. Our approach is successful for both the simulation study and the real cases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bayesian Nonparametric Mixtures of Exponential Random Graph Models for Ensembles of Networks

Ensembles of networks arise in various fields where multiple independent networks are observed on the same set of nodes, for example, a collection of brain networks constructed on the same brain regions for different individuals. However, there are few models that describe both the variations and characteristics of networks in an ensemble at the same time. In this paper, we propose to model the ensemble of networks using a Dirichlet Process Mixture of Exponential Random Graph Models (DPM-ERGMs), which divides the ensemble into different clusters and models each cluster of networks using a separate Exponential Random Graph Model (ERGM). By employing a Dirichlet process mixture, the number of clusters can be determined automatically and changed adaptively with the data provided. Moreover, in order to perform full Bayesian inference for DPM-ERGMs, we employ the intermediate importance sampling technique inside the Metropolis-within-slice sampling scheme, which addressed the problem of sampling from the intractable ERGMs on an infinite sample space. We also demonstrate the performance of DPM-ERGMs with both simulated and real datasets.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the adaptation of recurrent neural networks for system identification

This paper presents a transfer learning approach which enables fast and efficient adaptation of Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) models of dynamical systems. A nominal RNN model is first identified using available measurements. The system dynamics are then assumed to change, leading to an unacceptable degradation of the nominal model performance on the perturbed system. To cope with the mismatch, the model is augmented with an additive correction term trained on fresh data from the new dynamic regime. The correction term is learned through a Jacobian Feature Regression (JFR) method defined in terms of the features spanned by the model's Jacobian with respect to its nominal parameters. A non-parametric view of the approach is also proposed, which extends recent work on Gaussian Process (GP) with Neural Tangent Kernel (NTK-GP) to the RNN case (RNTK-GP). This can be more efficient for very large networks or when only few data points are available. Implementation aspects for fast and efficient computation of the correction term, as well as the initial state estimation for the RNN model are described. Numerical examples show the effectiveness of the proposed methodology in presence of significant system variations.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Neural Network Quantization with AI Model Efficiency Toolkit (AIMET)

While neural networks have advanced the frontiers in many machine learning applications, they often come at a high computational cost. Reducing the power and latency of neural network inference is vital to integrating modern networks into edge devices with strict power and compute requirements. Neural network quantization is one of the most effective ways of achieving these savings, but the additional noise it induces can lead to accuracy degradation. In this white paper, we present an overview of neural network quantization using AI Model Efficiency Toolkit (AIMET). AIMET is a library of state-of-the-art quantization and compression algorithms designed to ease the effort required for model optimization and thus drive the broader AI ecosystem towards low latency and energy-efficient inference. AIMET provides users with the ability to simulate as well as optimize PyTorch and TensorFlow models. Specifically for quantization, AIMET includes various post-training quantization (PTQ, cf. chapter 4) and quantization-aware training (QAT, cf. chapter 5) techniques that guarantee near floating-point accuracy for 8-bit fixed-point inference. We provide a practical guide to quantization via AIMET by covering PTQ and QAT workflows, code examples and practical tips that enable users to efficiently and effectively quantize models using AIMET and reap the benefits of low-bit integer inference.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Power-to-Gas in a gas and electricity distribution network: a sensitivity analysis of modeling approaches

Power-to-Gas (P2G) has been one of the most frequently discussed technologies in the last few years. On one hand, this technology allows CO2 free fuels to be produced, and on the other hand, thanks to its high flexibility, services to be offered to the power system that can, for example, improve the matching between Variable Renewable Energy Sources (VRES) and the electricity demand, and thus reduce problems related to VRES overproduction. The study of P2G plants connected to a transmission network used to offer flexibility to the Transmission System Operator (TSO) has been extensively analyzed in the literature. Instead, the analysis of these systems used within the distribution networks has only been dealt with in a few studies. This article presents a methodological analysis on some simulation approaches for this type of scenario. Critical conditions for the operation of such systems can in fact easily arise for distribution scenarios. It is therefore necessary to analyze the most appropriate modeling approach for these scenarios in order to avoid overestimating or underestimating the potential of P2G plants connected to distribution networks. The aim of this paper is to study the impact of some modeling approaches in order to determine whether, and under which conditions, they may be acceptable or not. An illustrative case study has been developed to perform this kind of analysis. The results have demonstrated that it is important to take into account the electric distribution network topology, as the performance of P2G plants could be affected by their placement in the network.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Empirical likelihood method for complete independence test on high dimensional data

Given a random sample of size $n$ from a $p$ dimensional random vector, where both $n$ and $p$ are large, we are interested in testing whether the $p$ components of the random vector are mutually independent. This is the so-called complete independence test. In the multivariate normal case, it is equivalent to testing whether the correlation matrix is an identity matrix. In this paper, we propose a one-sided empirical likelihood method for the complete independence test for multivariate normal data based on squared sample correlation coefficients. The limiting distribution for our one-sided empirical likelihood test statistic is proved to be $Z^2I(Z>0)$ when both $n$ and $p$ tend to infinity, where $Z$ is a standard normal random variable. In order to improve the power of the empirical likelihood test statistic, we also introduce a rescaled empirical likelihood test statistic. We carry out an extensive simulation study to compare the performance of the rescaled empirical likelihood method and two other statistics which are related to the sum of squared sample correlation coefficients.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A phase transition for finding needles in nonlinear haystacks with LASSO artificial neural networks

To fit sparse linear associations, a LASSO sparsity inducing penalty with a single hyperparameter provably allows to recover the important features (needles) with high probability in certain regimes even if the sample size is smaller than the dimension of the input vector (haystack). More recently learners known as artificial neural networks (ANN) have shown great successes in many machine learning tasks, in particular fitting nonlinear associations. Small learning rate, stochastic gradient descent algorithm and large training set help to cope with the explosion in the number of parameters present in deep neural networks. Yet few ANN learners have been developed and studied to find needles in nonlinear haystacks. Driven by a single hyperparameter, our ANN learner, like for sparse linear associations, exhibits a phase transition in the probability of retrieving the needles, which we do not observe with other ANN learners. To select our penalty parameter, we generalize the universal threshold of Donoho and Johnstone (1994) which is a better rule than the conservative (too many false detections) and expensive cross-validation. In the spirit of simulated annealing, we propose a warm-start sparsity inducing algorithm to solve the high-dimensional, non-convex and non-differentiable optimization problem. We perform precise Monte Carlo simulations to show the effectiveness of our approach.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Eliciting Knowledge from Pretrained Language Models for Prototypical Prompt Verbalizer

Recent advances on prompt-tuning cast few-shot classification tasks as a masked language modeling problem. By wrapping input into a template and using a verbalizer which constructs a mapping between label space and label word space, prompt-tuning can achieve excellent results in zero-shot and few-shot scenarios. However, typical prompt-tuning needs a manually designed verbalizer which requires domain expertise and human efforts. And the insufficient label space may introduce considerable bias into the results. In this paper, we focus on eliciting knowledge from pretrained language models and propose a prototypical prompt verbalizer for prompt-tuning. Labels are represented by prototypical embeddings in the feature space rather than by discrete words. The distances between the embedding at the masked position of input and prototypical embeddings are used as classification criterion. For zero-shot settings, knowledge is elicited from pretrained language models by a manually designed template to form initial prototypical embeddings. For few-shot settings, models are tuned to learn meaningful and interpretable prototypical embeddings. Our method optimizes models by contrastive learning. Extensive experimental results on several many-class text classification datasets with low-resource settings demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach compared with other verbalizer construction methods. Our implementation is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Exploring the LSTM Neural Network Model for Time Series

Practical, straightforward implementation with the scalecast library. One of the most advanced models out there to forecast time series is the Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) Neural Network. According to Korstanje in his book, Advanced Forecasting with Python:. “The LSTM cell adds long-term memory in an even more performant way because...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Propagating uncertainty in a network of energy models

Victoria Volodina (UCL), Nikki Sonenberg (Heilbronn Institute of Mathematical Research, University of Bristol), Jim Q. Smith (University of Warwick), Peter G. Challenor (University of Exeter), Chris J. Dent (University of Edinburgh), Henry P. Wynn (London School of Economics) Computational models are widely used in decision support for energy system operation,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Use of Simulation Models for the Development of a Statistical Production Framework for Mobile Network Data with the simutils Package

We propose to use agent-based simulation models for the development of statistical methods in Official Statistics, especially in relation with the new digital data sources. We present a mobile network data simulator which is managed through the simutils R package which provides geospatial representations of the simulated data. While the synthetic data are produced by an external tool, our simutils package allows an R user to parameterize and run this external simulation tool, to build geospatial data structures from the simulation output or to compute several aggregates. The geospatial data structures were designed with the purpose of using them in a visualization package too. Useful simulation models require the incorporation of real metadata from mobile telecommunication networks driving us to the inclusion of functionalities allowing the user to specify and validate them. All metadata are specified using XML file whose structure are defined in corresponding XSD files. Our R package includes example data sets and we show here how validate the metadata, how to run a simulation and how build the geospatial data structures and how to compute different aggregates.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Marginal Effects for Non-Linear Prediction Functions

Beta coefficients for linear regression models represent the ideal form of an interpretable feature effect. However, for non-linear models and especially generalized linear models, the estimated coefficients cannot be interpreted as a direct feature effect on the predicted outcome. Hence, marginal effects are typically used as approximations for feature effects, either in the shape of derivatives of the prediction function or forward differences in prediction due to a change in a feature value. While marginal effects are commonly used in many scientific fields, they have not yet been adopted as a model-agnostic interpretation method for machine learning models. This may stem from their inflexibility as a univariate feature effect and their inability to deal with the non-linearities found in black box models. We introduce a new class of marginal effects termed forward marginal effects. We argue to abandon derivatives in favor of better-interpretable forward differences. Furthermore, we generalize marginal effects based on forward differences to multivariate changes in feature values. To account for the non-linearity of prediction functions, we introduce a non-linearity measure for marginal effects. We argue against summarizing feature effects of a non-linear prediction function in a single metric such as the average marginal effect. Instead, we propose to partition the feature space to compute conditional average marginal effects on feature subspaces, which serve as conditional feature effect estimates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Severely Deformed Mesh Reconstruction (DMR) from a Single-View Image

Much progress has been made in the supervised learning of 3D reconstruction of rigid objects from multi-view images or a video. However, it is more challenging to reconstruct severely deformed objects from a single-view RGB image in an unsupervised manner. Although training-based methods, such as specific category-level training, have been shown to successfully reconstruct rigid objects and slightly deformed objects like birds from a single-view image, they cannot effectively handle severely deformed objects and neither can be applied to some downstream tasks in the real world due to the inconsistent semantic meaning of vertices, which are crucial in defining the adopted 3D templates of objects to be reconstructed. In this work, we introduce a template-based method to infer 3D shapes from a single-view image and apply the reconstructed mesh to a downstream task, i.e., absolute length measurement. Without using 3D ground truth, our method faithfully reconstructs 3D meshes and achieves state-of-the-art accuracy in a length measurement task on a severely deformed fish dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Phase Diagram of the Contact Process on Barabasi-Albert Networks

We show results for the contact process on Barabasi networks. The contact process is a model for an epidemic spreading without permanent immunity that has an absorbing state. For finite lattices, the absorbing state is the true stationary state, which leads to the need for simulation of quasi-stationary states, which we did in two ways: reactivation by inserting spontaneous infected individuals, or by the quasi-stationary method, where we store a list of active states to continue the simulation when the system visits the absorbing state. The system presents an absorbing phase transition where the critical behavior obeys the Mean Field exponents $\beta=1$, $\gamma'=0$, and $\nu=2$. However, the different quasi-stationary states present distinct finite-size logarithmic corrections. We also report the critical thresholds of the model as a linear function of the network connectivity inverse $1/z$, and the extrapolation of the critical threshold function for $z \to \infty$ yields the basic reproduction number $R_0=1$ of the complete graph, as expected. Decreasing the network connectivity leads to the increase of the critical basic reproduction number $R_0$ for this model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy