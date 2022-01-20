ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Lost Horizon? -- Modeling Black Holes in String Theory

By Nick Huggett, Keizo Matsubara
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The modeling of black holes is an important desideratum for any quantum theory of gravity. Not only is a classical black hole metric sought, but also agreement with the laws of black...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Smallest Black Hole Ever Found

As technology progresses and our reach to space grows, scientists continue to discover new things. One of their latest discoveries is a black hole that is among the smallest ever found. Among the biggest mysteries regarding space, black holes are still a subject riddled with question marks. One of the...
ASTRONOMY
Lootpress

Are astronomers seeing a signal from giant black holes?

An international team of astronomers has discovered what could be the early sign of a background signal arising from supermassive black holes, observed through low-frequency gravitational waves. These scientists are comparing data collected from several instruments, including the National Science Foundation’s Green Bank Telescope (GBT.) Gravitational Waves ripple through...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

A black hole is giving birth to stars, Nasa finds

A black hole has been ‘ giving birth to stars in a nearby dwarf galaxy.The study shows that black holes are not always the violent and destructive objects they are usually known as. Instead, they appear to be able to create stars, not just eat them.Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope spotted one such black hole in the galaxy known as Henize 2-10, which is 30 million lightyears away.As well as suggesting that black holes can be more productive than we realised, the new research might also help us understand where supermassive black holes originally come from.Amy Reines, the researcher who...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hole Thermodynamics#Lost Horizon#String Theory
Discover Mag

Black Hole Theory Finally Explains How Galaxies Form

One of the great mysteries in astronomy is how galaxies form. At issue is why stars gather into “island universes” rather than spreading out evenly through the universe. One clue comes from the observation that most galaxies contain massive black holes at their centers. That has led to the proposal that galaxies form around black holes which act as seeds for this process.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmos

Have we spotted the birth of a black hole?

Astronomers using a small telescope on top of California’s Mt Palomar, outside of San Diego, have detected not one but two examples of a new type of supernova explosion, witnessing, possibly for the first time, the birth of black holes. Both discoveries were made by a sky survey called...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

New study reveals the gentler side of black holes

Black holes are largely misunderstood. Yes, these gigantic, dark beasts consume any celestial object that dares come too close, but it’s not all destruction with black holes. Sometimes, black holes actually make way for new cosmic life. Scientists observed a black hole birthing new stars in a dwarf galaxy...
ASTRONOMY
advancedsciencenews.com

Dark matter could be composed of primordial black holes

A new model to explain dark matter has just been proposed, where physicists now think that it could be composed of primordial black holes born during the first moments following the Big Bang. In the new model, the masses of black holes vary widely, which is in contrast to previous theories of dark matter which considers black holes. This is not only consistent with the observable evidence for the presence of dark matter, such as the inexplicably large rotation velocities of stars in some galaxies, but also mitigates some tension between our current understanding of the universe’s evolution and astronomical observations.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
Good News Network

New Study Further Resolves Stephen Hawking’s Black Hole Paradox – With String Theory

Black holes really are giant fuzzballs, a new study says. The study attempts to put to rest the debate over Stephen Hawking’s famous information paradox, the problem created by Hawking’s conclusion that any data that enters a black hole can never leave. This conclusion accorded with the laws of thermodynamics, but opposed the fundamental laws of quantum mechanics.
SCIENCE
Lantern

Ohio State study finds string theory may be solution to Stephen Hawking’s black hole information paradox

A Dec. 28, 2021, study aims to solve theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking’s black hole information paradox and end the black hole “fuzzball or wormhole” debate. Researchers at Ohio State have found that string theory, which states that particles at their smallest are made of vibrating strings that can stretch within a black hole, might be the answer to Hawking’s paradox.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Destroying the event horizon of a nonsingular rotating quantum-corrected black hole

The destruction of the event horizon of a nonsingular black hole, which is not prevented by the weak cosmic censorship conjecture, might provide us the possibility to access quantum regime of gravity inside black hole. We investigate the possibility of overspinning a nonsingular rotating quantum-corrected black hole by a test particle and a scalar field in this paper, and analyse the effect of the quantum parameter on the destruction of the event horizon. For the test particle injection, both extremal and near-extremal black holes cannot be overspun due to the existence of the quantum parameter. And the larger the quantum parameter the harder the black hole to be overspun. It seems that the quantum parameter acts as a protector to prevent the black hole to be destroyed. However, for the test scalar field scattering, both extremal and near-extremal black holes can be destroyed. Due to the loop quantum gravity correction, the angular velocity of the extremal black hole shifts from that of the extremal Kerr black hole. This provides a small range of wave modes to destroy the event horizon of the quantum-corrected black hole.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A decades-long mystery surrounding black holes was finally solved

Scientists have been trying to explain the different mysteries of black holes for decades. One such mystery that astronomers have been scratching their heads over is how we get glimpses of the universe around the edges of black holes. Other mysteries include black holes giving birth to new stars. According to Albert Sneppen, a Danish student, there are an infinite number of trajectories that light can reach an observer when looking at a black hole. Through these trajectories, you can get glimpses of the galaxies behind the black hole. One of the biggest mysteries of black holes, though, has been how...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Multipolar gravitational waveforms for spinning binary black holes and their impact on source characterization

In the last five years, gravitational-wave astronomy has gone from a purely theoretical field into a thriving experimental science. Many gravitational-wave signals, emitted by stellar-mass binary black holes and binary neutron stars, have been detected, and many more are expected in the future. The observation of the gravitational-wave signals from these systems, and the characterization of their sources, heavily relies on the precise models for the emitted gravitational waveforms. In this thesis, I present an updated version of the waveform models for spinning binary black holes within the effective-one-body formalism. The novelty of the waveform models presented in this work is the inclusion of beyond-quadupolar terms in the waveforms emitted by spinning binary black holes. I first construct the model in the simplified case of black holes with spins aligned with the orbital angular momentum of the binary, then I extend it to the case of generic spin orientations. The measurement of the source properties of a binary system emitting gravitational waves requires to compute $\mathcal{O}(10^7-10^9)$ different waveforms. Since the waveform models mentioned before can require $\mathcal{O}(1-10)$s to generate a single waveform, they can be difficult to use in data-analysis studies. To overcome this obstacle, I use the reduced-order-modeling technique to develop a faster version of the waveform model for black holes with spins aligned to the orbital angular momentum of the binary. The waveform models developed in this thesis have been used by the LIGO and Virgo collaborations for the inference of the source parameters of the gravitational-wave signals detected during the second and third observing runs (O2 and O3) of the LIGO and Virgo detectors. Here, I present a study on the source properties of the signals GW170729 and GW190412, for which I have been directly involved in the analysis.
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

Black hole at center of Milky Way unpredictable and chaotic

(Nanowerk News) An international team of researchers, led by postgraduate student Alexis Andrés, has found that the black hole at the centre of our galaxy, Sagittarius A*, not only flares irregularly from day to day but also in the long term. The team analysed 15 years’ worth of data to come to this conclusion. The research was initiated by Andres in 2019 when he was a summer student at the University of Amsterdam.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Canonical Purification of Evaporating Black Holes

We show that the canonical purification of an evaporating black hole after the Page time consists of a short, connected, Lorentzian wormhole between two asymptotic boundaries, one of which is unitarily related to the radiation. This provides a quantitative and general realization of the predictions of ER=EPR in an evaporating black hole after the Page time; this further gives a standard AdS/CFT calculation of the entropy of the radiation (without modifications of the homology constraint). Before the Page time, the canonical purification consists of two disconnected, semiclassical black holes. From this, we construct two bipartite entangled holographic CFT states, with equal (and large) amount of entanglement, where the semiclassical dual of one has a connected ERB and the other does not. From this example, we speculate that that measures of multipartite entanglement may offer a more complete picture into the emergence of spacetime.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Global study of the scalar quasi-normal modes of Kerr-AdS${}_5$ black holes: Stability, thermality, and horizon area quantization

We numerically explore the structure of quasi-normal (QN) frequencies of the five-dimensional small and large Kerr-anti de Sitter (Kerr-AdS${}_5$) black hole with equal and unequal rotations. Our investigation also covers low and high Hawking temperatures. We then study the stability of the Kerr-AdS${}_5$ black hole and the structure of highly damped QN modes, which would reflect the thermodynamic property of the Kerr-AdS${}_5$ black hole. We find that the highly damped complex QN frequencies of a nearly maximally spinning Kerr-AdS${}_5$ black hole have the periodic separation of the surface gravity at the horizon in the imaginary part while the real part converges to the superradiant frequency, which may be relevant to the pole structure of the thermal Green's function in the corresponding conformal field theory on the Kerr-AdS${}_5$ boundary. Finally, we discuss a relation between the QN modes of the Kerr-AdS${}_5$ black hole and the Hod's conjecture on the horizon area quantization along with the analysis of the horizon topology of the Kerr-AdS${}_5$ black hole. We show that in general, an ultra-spinning Kerr-AdS${}_5$ black hole, whose spin parameter is infinitesimally close to the AdS curvature radius, has its non-compact horizon, and based on the Hod's conjecture, we argue that the horizon area may be continuous, that is, the unit area of the horizon vanishes in the ultra-spinning regime.
SCIENCE
Axios

Black hole eats a star

A team of scientists using archival data has spotted a black hole shredding a star in deep space. Why it matters: This kind of stellar sleuthing can be used to find more of these types of events and piece together the details of how galaxies evolve through time. Details: When...
ASTRONOMY
bulletin-news.com

Astronomers Discover Mini-Supermassive Black Hole

Researchers have discovered a black hole with 200,000 times the mass of the Sun in Mrk 462, a dwarf galaxy with just a few hundred million stars, using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. Our Milky Way has a few hundred billion stars in contrast. In the Mrk 462 galaxy, 110 million light-years distant in the constellation of Canes Venatici, the black hole was densely shrouded in gas and dust.
ASTRONOMY
advancedsciencenews.com

Physicists identify a quantum membrane in merging black holes

An international team of physicists has analyzed the structure of a gravitational wave emitted by two merging black holes and have identified a long sought-after phenomenon: a quantum membrane, also known as the stretched horizon, that exists just outside the event horizon, and whose existence presumably affects the behavior of gravitational and non-gravitational fields in the vicinity of a black hole.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy