Numerical simulation of flow over flapping wings in tandem: wingspan effects

By Rafael Jurado, Gonzalo Arranz, Oscar Flores, Manuel García-Villalba
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We report direct numerical simulations of a pair of wings in horizontal tandem configuration, to analyze the effect of their aspect ratio on the flow and the aerodynamic performance of the system. The wings are immersed in a uniform free-stream at Reynolds number Re = 1000, and...

arxiv.org

Effect of topology on the statics and dynamics of a polymer chain at the fluid-fluid interface: a molecular dynamics simulation study

The effect of chain topology on the statics and dynamics of chain at the interface of two immiscible fluids is studied by means of molecular dynamics simulations. For three topologically different chains, namely, linear, ring, and trefoil-knot of same molecular weight the effect of varying both polymer--fluid and fluid--fluid interaction nature on the width of the fluid interface, chain conformation, shape, and chain dynamics. For sharp-interface binary-fluid system, the interface width is insensitive to both topology and polymer-fluid interaction nature, while a weak non-monotonic variation is seen for weak-interface system. Chain extension normal to the interface plane is significantly affected by the topology with trefoil-knot chain, due to the additional constraint, has the largest value compared to both linear and ring polymers. Instantaneous shapes are also quantified through shape parameters. Furthermore, it is observed that the qualitative behavior of center of mass mean-square displacement (MSD) is independent of topology, i.e., all the chain types show same diffusion exponent $\alpha~(\approx 1)$. However, the self-diffusion constant depends on the topology and it is largest for trefoil-knot chain. An interesting observation pertaining the early time behavior of monomeric-MSD is that, within the sub-diffusive regime, the values of $\alpha$ for different parameters (independent of topology) are grouped into two distinct ranges (0.52--0.59 and 0.62--0.67) which is related to the different chain conformation for polymer-fluid interaction range below and above a threshold value equal to that of the self-interaction of the pure fluid phase.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Numerical investigation of the scale effects of rock bridges

The concept of joint persistence has been widely used to study the mechanics and failure processes of rock masses benefitting from the simplicity of statistical linear weighing of the discontinuity. Nevertheless, this term neglects the scale effects of rock bridges, meaning that the same joint persistence may refer to different numbers and spacings of rock bridges, leading to erroneous equivalent rock mass responses. To fill in this gap, an intact rock bridge was dispersed as multi rock bridges while maintaining a constant joint persistence, subjected to direct shear by conducting numerical simulations employing Universal Distinct Element Code (UDEC). In this way, scale effects of rock bridges were investigated from the perspective of load-displacement curves, stress and displacement fields, crack propagations and AE characterizations. Results revealed that the shear resistance and the area and value of stress-concentration decreased with increasing dispersion. Furthermore, uneven distribution of displacement fields in an arc manner moving and degrading away from the load was first observed, indicating the sequential failure of multi rock bridges. It was also found that the propagation of wing cracks was insensitive to scale, while the asperity of macro shear fracture mainly formed by secondary cracks decreased with increasing dispersion. In addition, increasing dispersion of rock bridges would overlap the failure precursors identified by intense AE activities. Based on the abovementioned results, we evaluated existing methods to characterize the joint persistence, and a threshold was observed to possibly define a rock bridge.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Dipolar Coupling Thermal Correction for NMR Signal during Natural Rock Flooding by Melding Experimentation and Numerical Simulation (Th-CENS)

Researchers have used NMR to measure multi-phase fluid saturation and distribution inside porous media of natural rock. However, the NMR signal amplitude suffers reduction with the increase of temperature. The main reason is the Transverse Overhauser Effect, where heating increases the freedom for ionic motion, affecting spinning behavior by having two spins go in two opposite directions to form the Dipolar Coupling. We approach solving NMR thermal effects correction by melding experimentation and numerical simulation method. We use NMR for Cretaceous carbonate rock multi-phase flow research. We conduct time step in-situ temperature measurement for four different sections of the flooding system at the inlet, center, and outlet along the flooding path. In addition, we conduct a temperature measurement at the NMR device radial axis, representing the permanent magnet temperature. We build a 3D cylindrical heat transfer model for the numerical simulator that simulates thermal effect distribution on the NMR for optimally generating the correction model. The insight provided by the simulator improved the understanding of the thermal distribution at the natural rock core plug to produce a better thermal correction model that meld experimentation and simulation, a method we call Th-CENS.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Numerical simulations of bar formation in the Local Group

More than 50 per cent of present-day massive disc galaxies show a rotating stellar bar. Their formation and dynamics have been widely studied both numerically and observationally. Although numerical simulations in the $\Lambda$CDM cosmological framework predict the formation of such stellar components, there seems to be a tension between theoretical and observational results. Simulated bars are typically larger in size and have slower pattern speed than observed ones. We study the formation and evolution of barred galaxies, using two $\Lambda$CDM zoom-in hydrodynamical simulations of the CLUES project that follow the evolution of a cosmological Local Group-like volume. We found that our simulated bars, at $z = 0$, are both shorter and faster rotators than previous ones found in other studies on cosmological simulations alleviating the tension mentioned above. These bars match the short tail-end of the observed bar length distribution. In agreement with previous numerical works, we find that bars form in those systems where the disc self-gravity is dominant over the dark matter halo, making them unstable against bar formation. Our bars developed in the last 3-4 Gyr until they achieve their current length and strength; as bars grow, their lengths increase while their rotation speeds decrease. Despite this slowdown, at redshift $z = 0$ their rotation speeds and size match well the observational data.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the origin of magnetic fields in stars II: The effect of numerical resolution

Are the kG-strength magnetic fields observed in young stars a fossil field left over from their formation or are they generated by a dynamo? Our previous numerical study concluded that magnetic fields must originate by a dynamo process. Here, we continue that investigation by performing even higher numerical resolution calculations of the gravitational collapse of a 1~M$_\odot$ rotating, magnetised molecular cloud core through the first and second collapse phases until stellar densities are reached. Each model includes Ohmic resistivity, ambipolar diffusion, and the Hall effect. We test six numerical resolutions, using between $10^5$ and $3\times10^7$ particles to model the cloud. At all but the lowest resolutions, magnetic walls form in the outer parts of the first hydrostatic core, with the maximum magnetic field strength located within the wall rather than at the centre of the core. At high resolution, this magnetic wall is disrupted by the Hall effect, producing a magnetic field with a spiral-shaped distribution of intensity. As the second collapse occurs, this field is dragged inward and grows in strength, with the maximum field strength increasing with resolution. As the second core forms, the maximum field strength exceeds 1~kG in our highest resolution simulations, and the stellar core field strength exceeds this threshold at the highest resolution. Our resolution study suggests that kG-strength magnetic fields may be implanted in low-mass stars during their formation, and may persist over long timescales given that the diffusion timescale for the magnetic field exceeds the age of the Universe.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Droplet impact of blood and blood simulants on a solid surface: Effect of the deformability of red blood cells and the elasticity of plasma

Previous studies suggest that the behaviour of impacting blood is similar to that of a Newtonian fluid, which has a shear viscosity equivalent to that of blood at high shear rates. To understand this important fact, we conducted comparative experiments of droplet impact on a glass surface using whole blood and three solutions with a shear viscosity similar to that of blood. Specifically, we used dog's whole blood (deformable red blood cells dispersed in plasma, WB), plasma with non-deformable resin particles (PwP), glycerol and water with resin particles (GWwP), and a commercial blood simulant (hard particles dispersed in a water-based Newtonian solution, BS). The ranges of Reynolds and Weber numbers in our experiments were 550 $<Re<$ 1700 and 120 $<We<$ 860, respectively. Side and bottom views of droplet impact were simultaneously recorded by two high-speed cameras. The spreading radius of the impacting WB droplet in our experiments agreed well with that of Newtonian fluids with viscosity similar to that of WB at high shear rates. Splashing droplets of WB and Newtonian fluids form finger structures (finger-splashing). Although PwP has a viscosity similar to that of WB at high shear rates, an impacting PwP droplet exhibited typical characteristics of impacting suspension droplets, that is, a reduced spreading radius and splashing with ejection of particles. Such significant differences between impacting droplets of PwP and WB indicates that the high deformability of red blood cells in WB plays a crucial role in the Newtonian-like behaviour of blood droplets on impact. Importantly, the impacting BS droplet behaved quite differently from WB in both spreading and splashing. Our results imply that the use of deformable particles rather than hard particles in a BS is essential for mimicking blood droplet impact.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards energy discretization for muon scattering tomography in GEANT4 simulations: A discrete probabilistic approach

In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Confinement of relativistic electrons in a magnetic mirror en route to a magnetized relativistic pair plasma

Creating magnetized relativistic pair plasma in the laboratory would enable the exploration of unique plasma physics relevant to some of the most energetic events in the universe. As a step towards a laboratory pair plasma, we have demonstrated effective confinement of multi-$\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons inside a pulsed-power-driven $13$ $\mathrm{T}$ magnetic mirror field with a mirror ratio of $2.6$. The confinement is diagnosed by measuring the axial and radial losses with magnetic spectrometers. The loss spectra are consistent with $\leq 2.5$ $\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons confined in the mirror for $\sim 1$ $\mathrm{ns}$. With a source of $10^{12}$ electron-positron pairs at comparable energies, this magnetic mirror would confine a relativistic pair plasma with Lorentz factor $\gamma \sim 6$ and magnetization $\sigma \sim 40$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantitative near-field characterization of surface plasmon polaritons on monocrystalline gold platelets

The subwavelength confinement of surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs) makes them attractive for various applications such as sensing, light generation and solar energy conversion. Near-field microscopy associated with interferometric detection allows to visualize both the amplitude and phase of SPPs. However, their full quantitative characterization in a reflection configuration is challenging due to complex wave patterns arising from the interference between several excitation channels. Here, we present near-field measurements of SPPs on large monocrystalline gold platelets in the visible spectral range. We study systematically the influence of the incident angle of the exciting light on the SPPs launched by an atomic force microscope tip. We find that the amplitude and phase signals of these SPPs are best disentangled from other signals at grazing incident angle relative to the edge of the gold platelet. Furthermore, we introduce a simple model to explain the phase shift observed between the SPP amplitude and phase profiles. Using this model, the wavelength and propagation length of the tip-launched plasmons are retrieved by isolating and fitting their signals far from the platelets edges. Our experimental results are in excellent agreement with theoretical models using gold refractive index values. The presented method to fully characterize the SPP complex wavevector could enable the quantitative analysis of polaritons occurring in different materials at visible wavelengths.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Standing shock prevents propagation of sparks in supersonic explosive flows

Jens von der Linden, Clare Kimblin, Ian McKenna, Skyler Bagley, Hsiao-Chi Li, Ryan Houim, Christopher S. Kueny, Allen Kuhl, Dave Grote, Mark Converse, Caron E. J. Vossen, Sönke Stern, Corrado Cimarelli, Jason Sears. Volcanic jet flows in explosive eruptions emit radio frequency signatures, indicative of their fluid dynamic and...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The effect of the width of the incident pulse to the dielectric transition layer in the scattering of an electromagnetic pulse -- a quantum lattice algorithm simulation

The effect of the thickness of the dielectric boundary layer that connects a material of refractive index $n_1$ to another of index $n_2$ is considered for the propagation of an electromagnetic pulse. For very thin boundary layer the scattering properties of the pulse mimics that found from the Fresnel jump conditions for a plane wave - except that the transmission to incident amplitudes are augmented by a factor of $\sqrt{n_2/n_1}$. As the boundary layer becomes thicker one finds deviations away from the Fresnel conditions and eventually one approaches WKB propagation. However there is found a small but unusual dip in part of the transmitted pulse that persists in time. The quantum lattice algorithm (QLA) used recovers the Maxwell equations to second order in a small parameter -- but QLA still recovers Maxwell equations when this parameter is unity. The expansion parameter is the speed of the pulse in medium $n_1$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Research and experimental design of Astrojax double balls trajectory based on double pendulum system

Based on the double pendulum and Lagrange equation, the moving particles are captured by a binocular three-dimensional capture camera. Two trajectory models of Astrojax and the relationship between trajectory empirical formula and parameters are established. Through research, the calculated trajectory of this formula and related parameters fit well with the actual measured trajectory, and can accurately predict and change the trajectory of the model. The equipment and materials required in the experiment are simple and easy to obtain, and the experimental theme is relatively interesting and novel, which can be applied as an extended experiment in college physics experiment course, so that students can understand the motion characteristics of the double pendulum and learn physics from life. The designing experiment can not only improve students' interest in learning, but also broaden their knowledge and cultivate their practical ability.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Directed mean curvature flow in noisy environment

We consider the directed mean curvature flow on the plane in a weak Gaussian random environment. We prove that, when started from a sufficiently flat initial condition, a rescaled and recentred solution converges to the Cole--Hopf solution of the KPZ equation. This result follows from the analysis of a more general system of nonlinear SPDEs driven by inhomogeneous noises, using the theory of regularity structures. However, due to inhomogeneity of the noise, the "black box" result developed in the series of works [Hai14, BHZ19, CH16, BCCH21] cannot be applied directly and requires significant extension to infinite-dimensional regularity structures.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS

