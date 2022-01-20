ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Coherent Optical Processes on Cs D$_2$ line Magnetically Induced Transitions

By Armen Sargsyan, Arevik Amiryan, Ara Tonoyan, Emmanuel Klinger, David Sarkisyan
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The increased spectral resolution allowed by the use of extremely thin vapor cells has led to the observation of interesting behaviour of alkali transitions when placed in a magnetic field. Particularly, transitions obeying an apparent $F_e-F_g\equiv\Delta F =\pm2$...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Field-Induced Lifshitz Transition in the Magnetic Weyl Semimetal Candidate PrAlSi

Lifshitz transition (LT) refers to an abrupt change in the electronic structure and Fermi surface, and is associated to a variety of emergent quantum phenomena. Amongst the LTs observed in known materials, the field-induced LT has been rare and its origin remains elusive. To understand the origin of field-induced LT, it is important to extend the material basis beyond the usual setting of heavy fermion metals. Here, we report on a field-induced LT in PrAlSi, a magnetic Weyl semimetal candidate with localized 4$f$ electrons, through a study of magnetotransport up to 55 T. The quantum oscillation analysis reveals that across a threshold field $B^*\approx$14.5 T the oscillation frequency ($F_1$ = 43 T) is replaced by two new frequencies ($F_2$ = 62 T and $F_3$ = 103 T). Strikingly, the LT occurs well below quantum limit, with obvious temperature-dependent oscillation frequency and field-dependent cyclotron mass. Our work not only enriches the rare examples of field-induced LTs, but also paves the way for further investigation on the interplay among topology, magnetism and electronic correlation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Active tuning of plasmon damping via light induced magnetism

Circularly polarized optical excitation of plasmonic nanostructures causes coherent circulating motion of their electrons, which in turn, gives rise to strong optically induced magnetization - a phenomenon known as the inverse Faraday effect (IFE). In this study we report how the IFE also significantly decreases plasmon damping. By modulating the optical polarization state incident on achiral plasmonic nanostructures from linear to circular, we observe reversible increases of reflectance by 78% as well as simultaneous increases of optical field concentration by 35.7% under 10^9 W/m^2 continuous wave (CW) optical excitation. These signatures of decreased plasmon damping were also monitored in the presence of an externally applied magnetic field (0.2 T). The combined interactions allow an estimate of the light-induced magnetization, which corresponds to an effective magnetic field of ~1.3 T during circularly polarized CW excitation (10^9 W/m^2). We rationalize the observed decreases in plasmon damping in terms of the Lorentz forces acting on the circulating electron trajectories. Our results outline strategies for actively modulating intrinsic losses in the metal, and thereby, the optical mode quality and field concentration via opto-magnetic effects encoded in the polarization state of incident light.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The angular dependence of magnetization dynamics induced by a GHz range strain pulse

The dynamics of magnetization is important in spintronics, where the coupling between phonon and magnon attracts much attention. In this work, we study the angular dependence of the coupling between longitudinal-wave phonon and magnon. We investigated the magnetization dynamics using the time-resolved magneto-optical Kerr effect, which allows measuring spin-wave resonances and the magnetic echo signal. The frequency, mode number, and amplitude of the spin-wave resonance change with the out-of-plane angle of the external magnetic field. The amplitude of the magnetic echo signal caused by the strain pulse also changes with the angle. We calculate these angular dependences based on the Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert equation and find that the angles of the external field and magnetic moment are important factors for the phonon-magnon coupling when phonon propagates in the thickness direction under the out-of-plane magnetic field.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sigma#Magnetic Field#Alkali#Arxiv#Coupling#Cs#Eit#Typ#Atomic Physics
arxiv.org

Chiral phase transition of a dense, magnetized and rotating quark matter

We investigate the chiral symmetry restoration/breaking of a dense, magnetized and rotating quark matter within the Nambu Jona-Lasinio model including $N_f=2$ and $N_c=3$ numbers of flavors and colors, respectively. Imposing the spectral boundary conditions, as well as the positiveness of energy levels, lead to a correlation between the magnetic and rotation fields such that strongly magnetized plasma can not rotate anymore. We solve the gap equation at zero and finite temperature. At finite temperature and baryon chemical potential $\mu_B$, we sketch the phase diagrams $T_c(\mu_B)$ and $T_c(R\Omega)$ in different cases. As a result, we always observe inverse-rotational catalysis mean to decrease $T_c$ by increasing $R\Omega$. But the magnetic field has a more complex structure in the phase diagram. For slowly rotating plasma, we find that $T_c$ decreases by increasing $eB$, while in the fast rotating plasma we see that $T_c$ increases by increasing $eB$. Also, we locate exactly the position of Critical End Point by solving the equations of first and second derivatives of effective action with respect to the order parameters, simultaneously.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Unravelling Distance-Dependent Inter-Site Interactions and Magnetic Transition Effects of Heteronuclear Single Atom Catalysts on Electrochemical Oxygen Reduction

Inter-site interactions between single atom catalysts (SACs) in the high loading regime are critical to tuning the catalytic performance. However, the understanding on such interactions and their distance dependent effects remains elusive, especially for the heteronuclear SACs. In this study, we reveal the effects of the distance-dependent inter-site interaction on the catalytic performance of SACs. Using the density functional theory calculations, we systematically investigate the heteronuclear iron and cobalt single atoms co-supported on the nitrogen-doped graphene (FeN4-C and CoN4-C) for oxygen reduction reaction (ORR). We find that as the distance between Fe and Co SACs decreases, FeN4-C exhibits a reduced catalytic activity, which can be mitigated by the presence of an axial hydroxyl ligand, whereas the activity of CoN4-C shows a volcano-like evolution with the optimum reached at the intermediate distance. We further unravel that the transition towards the high-spin state upon adsorption of ORR intermediate adsorbates is responsible for the decreased activity of both FeN4-C and CoN4-C at short inter-site distance. Such high-spin state transition is also found to significantly shift the linear relation between hydroxyl (*OH) and hydroperoxyl (*OOH) adsorbates. These findings not only shed light on the SAC-specific effect of the distance-dependent inter-site interaction between heteronuclear SACs, but also pave a way towards shifting the long-standing linear relations observed in multiple-electron chemical reactions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Graphene Lattices with Embedded Transition-Metal Atoms and Tunable Magnetic Anisotropy Energy: Implications for Spintronic Devices

Doping of the graphene lattice with transition metal atoms resulting in high magnetic anisotropy energy (MAE) is an important goal of materials research owing to its potential application in spintronics. In this article, by using spin-polarized density functional theory including spin-orbit coupling, we examined magnetic properties of graphene with vacancy defects, both bare and nitrogen-decorated, and doped by Cr, Mn and Fe transition metal single atom (TM-SA) and two different TM atoms simultaneously. [...] The computational findings are supplemented by an atomic-resolution characterization of an incidental Mn impurity bonded to four carbon atoms, whose localized spin matches expectations as measured using core-level electron energy-loss spectroscopy. Conducting TM-doped graphene with robust magnetic features offers prospects for the design of graphene-based spintronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Resonant Precession of Magnetization and Precession -- Induced DC voltages in FeGaB Thin Films

Measurements of frequency dependent ferromagnetic resonance (FMR) and spin pumping driven dc voltage (V_{dc}) are reported for amorphous films of Fe_{78}Ga_{13}B_{9} (FeGaB) alloy to address the phenomenon of self-induced inverse spin Hall effect (ISHE) in plain films of metallic ferromagnets. The V_{dc} signal, which is antisymmetric on field reversal, comprises of symmetric and asymmetric Lorentzians centered around the resonance field. Dominant role of thin film size effects is seen in setting the magnitude of static magnetization, V_{dc} and dynamics of magnetization precession in thinner films (\leq 8 nm). The film thickness dependence of magnetization parameters indicates the presence of a magnetically disordered region at the film-substrate interface, which may promote preferential flow of spins generated by the precessing magnetization towards the substrate. However, the V_{dc} signal also draws contributions from rectification effects of a \approx 0.4 \% anisotropic magnetoresistance and a large (\approx 54 n\Omega.m) anomalous Hall resistivity (AHR) of these films which ride over the effect of spin-orbit coupling driven spin-to-charge conversion near the film-substrate interface. We have addressed these data in the framework of the existing theories of electrodynamics of a ferromagnetic film subjected to radio-frequency field in a coplanar waveguide geometry. Our estimation of the self-induced ISHE for the sample with 54 n\Omega.m AHR shows that it may contribute significantly (\approx 90\%) to the measured symmetric voltage. This study is expected to be very useful for fully understanding the spin pumping induced dc voltages in metallic ferromagnets with disordered interfaces and large anomalous Hall effect.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Transverse Coronal-Loop Oscillations Induced by the Non-radial Eruption of a Magnetic Flux Rope

We investigate the transverse coronal-loop oscillations induced by the eruption of a prominence-carrying flux rope on 7 December 2012. The flux rope originating from NOAA Active Region (AR) 11621 was observed in EUV wavelengths by the SDO/AIA and in H$\alpha$ line center by the ground-based telescope at the BBSO. The early evolution of the flux rope is divided into two steps: a slow rise phase at a speed of $\approx$230\,km\,s$^{-1}$ and a fast rise phase at a speed of $\approx$706\,km\,s$^{-1}$. The eruption generates a C5.8 flare and the onset of the fast rise is consistent with the HXR peak time of the flare. The embedded prominence has a lower speed of $\approx$452\,km\,s$^{-1}$. During the early eruption of the flux rope, the nearby coronal loops are disturbed and experience independent kink-mode oscillations in the horizontal and vertical directions. The oscillation in the horizontal direction has an initial amplitude of $\approx$3.1\,Mm, a period of $\approx$294\,seconds, and a damping time of $\approx$645\,seconds. It is most striking in 171\,Å and lasts for three to four cycles. The oscillations in the vertical directions are observed mainly in 171, 193, and 211\,Å. The initial amplitudes lie in the range of 3.4\,--\,5.2\,Mm, with an average value of 4.5\,Mm. The periods are between 407\,seconds and 441\,seconds, with an average value of 423\,seconds. The oscillations are damping and last for nearly four cycles. The damping times lie in the range of 570\,--\,1012\,seconds, with an average value of 741\,seconds. Assuming a semi-circular shape of the vertically oscillating loops, we calculate the loop lengths according to their heights. Using the observed periods, we carry out coronal seismology and estimate the internal Alfvén speeds (988\,--\,1145\,km\,s$^{-1}$) and the magnetic-field strengths (12\,--\,43\,G) of the oscillating loops.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Orbital Hall effect in bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides: From the intra-atomic approximation to the orbital magnetic moment approach

Using an effective Dirac model, we study the orbital Hall effect (OHE) in bilayers of transition metal dichalcogenides with 2H stacking (2H-TMD). We use first-order perturbation theory in the interlayer coupling of the bilayer system to obtain analytical expressions for the orbital Hall conductivity in the linear response regime. We use two distinct descriptions of the orbital angular momentum (OAM) operator: The first one is the intra-atomic approximation that considers only the intrasite contribution to the OAM [Cysne et al. Phys. Rev. Lett. 126, 056601 (2021)]. The second one uses the Berry-phase formula of the orbital (valley) magnetic moment to describe the OAM operator [Bhowal and Vignale, Phys. Rev. B 103, 195309 (2021)]. This approach includes both intersite and intrasite contributions to the OAM. Our results suggest that the two approaches agree qualitatively in describing the OHE in bilayers of 2H-TMDs, although they present some quantitative differences. We also show that interlayer coupling plays an essential role in understanding the OHE in the unbiased bilayer of 2H-TMD. This coupling causes the Bloch states to become combinations of states of individual layers, demanding the consideration of the non-Abelian structure of the orbital magnetic moment. As we discuss throughout the work, the emerging picture of transport of OAM in the unbiased bilayer of 2H-TMDs based on OHE is very different from the usual picture based on the valley Hall effect, shedding new lights on previous experimental results. We also discuss the effect of the inclusion of a gate-voltage bias in the bilayer system. Our work gives support to recent theoretical predictions on OHE in two-dimensional materials.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantitative near-field characterization of surface plasmon polaritons on monocrystalline gold platelets

The subwavelength confinement of surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs) makes them attractive for various applications such as sensing, light generation and solar energy conversion. Near-field microscopy associated with interferometric detection allows to visualize both the amplitude and phase of SPPs. However, their full quantitative characterization in a reflection configuration is challenging due to complex wave patterns arising from the interference between several excitation channels. Here, we present near-field measurements of SPPs on large monocrystalline gold platelets in the visible spectral range. We study systematically the influence of the incident angle of the exciting light on the SPPs launched by an atomic force microscope tip. We find that the amplitude and phase signals of these SPPs are best disentangled from other signals at grazing incident angle relative to the edge of the gold platelet. Furthermore, we introduce a simple model to explain the phase shift observed between the SPP amplitude and phase profiles. Using this model, the wavelength and propagation length of the tip-launched plasmons are retrieved by isolating and fitting their signals far from the platelets edges. Our experimental results are in excellent agreement with theoretical models using gold refractive index values. The presented method to fully characterize the SPP complex wavevector could enable the quantitative analysis of polaritons occurring in different materials at visible wavelengths.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Supercurrent-induced Weyl superconductivity

We show that Weyl superconductivity can be induced by finite supercurrent in noncentrosymmetric spin-orbit-coupled superconductors with line nodes. We introduce a three-dimensional tight-binding model of a tetragonal superconductor in a $D+p$-wave pairing state with a finite center-of-mass momentum, and elucidate that a line-nodal to point-nodal spectral transition occurs by applying an infinitesimal supercurrent. We also clarify that the higher-order effect in spin-orbit coupling is particularly important for this phenomenon. The point nodes are protected by topologically nontrivial Weyl charges, and therefore gapless arc states appear on the surface of the superconductor. Furthermore, both the positions and the Weyl charges of the point nodes depend on the direction of the current. In addition, a quantized Berry phase defined on high-symmetry planes characterizes the Weyl nodes when the in-plane supercurrent is considered. Our proposition paves a new way for controlling the superconducting gap structures by using an external field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum cooling activated by coherent-controlled thermalisation

In this paper, we show that by applying $N$ identical thermalizing channels in a superposition of N cyclic causal orders [2], one can largely boost the heat extracting ability of the working system in ICO fridge even in the ultracold regime (it can be further boosted by utilizing a quDit working system in low temperature region). Moreover, in the controlled-SWAP scheme first introduced in [1] where we have access to the reservoir qubits which are quantum correlated with the control-target system, the performance of the fridge can be greatly enhanced in general(tripled for all N's and temperatures). Then inspired by [3,4], we show that coherently controls between thermalizing a working system with one of N identical thermalizing channels (where causal indefiniteness plays no role) show same advantages in controlled-SWAP scheme compared to the generalized N-SWITCH protocol for the thermodynamic task described in [1]. We also provide an experimental simulatable quantum cooling protocol with coherently-controlled thermalizing channels and notice that it can outperform ICO refrigerator with some specific implementations of the thermalizing channel in the case when we only have access to the control-target system. These 2 quantum cooling protocols bear much lower circuit complexity compared to the one with indefinite causal order which makes it more accessible for implementation of this type of nonclassical refrigerator with cutting edge quantum technologies.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Collision-induced satellite in the blue wing of the Balmer-beta line and consequences on the Balmer series

In this paper we emphasize the non-Lorentzian behavior of the Balmer series in helium-dominated DBA white dwarf stars for which the decades-old problem exists for the determination of the hydrogen abundance. In a very recent work, we have shown that quasi-molecular line satellites due to H-He and H-H collisions are responsible for the asymmetrical shape of the Lyman-alpha lines observed with the Cosmic Origin Spectrograph (COS) and that a similar asymmetry exists for the Balmer-alpha line profiles. In continuation with very recent work, where the n=2, 3 potential energies and transition dipole moments from the ground state were determined, here, we present accurate H-He potential energies and electronic transition dipole moments concerning the molecular states correlated with H(n=4)+He and their transition dipole moments with the states correlated with H(n=2)+He. Those new data are used to provide a theoretical investigation of the collisional effects in the blue wing of the Balmer-beta line of H perturbed by He. Because of the general trend characterizing the repulsive Sigma states of the potential energies involved in the Balmer series, the amplitude in the core of the line is decreasing very fast with the order of the series when the helium density gets as large as 10^21 cm^-3. This study is undertaken by applying a unified theory of spectral line broadening that is valid at very high helium densities found in DZA white dwarf stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Observation of short-period helical spin order and magnetic transition in a non-chiral centrosymmetric helimagnet

Bei Ding, Jun Liu, Hang Li, Jinjing Liang, Jie Chen, Zefang Li, Xue Li, Xuekui Xi, Zhenxiang Cheng, Jianli Wang, Yuan Yao, Wenhong Wang. The search for materials exhibiting nanoscale spiral order continues to be fuelled by the promise of emergent inductors. Although such spin textures have been reported in many materials, most of them exhibit long periods or are limited to operate far below room temperature. Here, we present the real-space observation of an ordered helical spin order with a period of 3.2 nm in a non-chiral centrosymmetric helimagnet MnCoSi at room temperature via multi-angle and multi-azimuth approach of Lorentz transmission electron microscopy (TEM). A magnetic transition from the ordered helical spin order to a cycloidal spin order below 228 K is clearly revealed by in situ neutron powder diffraction and Lorentz TEM, which is closely correlated with temperature-induced variation in magneto-crystalline anisotropy. These results reveal the origin of spiral ordered spin textures in non-chiral centrosymmetric helimagnet, which can serve as a new strategy for searching materials with nanoscale spin order with potential applications in emergent electromagnetism.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Volume Transport by a 3D Quasigeostrophic Heton

Oceanic flows self-organize into coherent vortices which strongly influence their transport and mixing properties. Counter-rotating vortex pairs can travel long distances and carry trapped fluid as they move. These structures are often modeled as hetons, viz. counter-rotating quasigeostrophic point vortex pairs with equal circulations. Here, we investigate the structure of the transport induced by a single three-dimensional heton. The transport is determined by the Hamiltonian structure of the velocity field induced by the heton's component vortices. The dynamics displays a sequence of bifurcations as one moves through the heton-induced velocity field in height. These bifurcations create and destroy unstable fixed points whose associated invariant manifolds bound the trapped volume. Heton configurations fall into three categories. Vertically aligned hetons do not move and do not transport fluid. Horizontally aligned hetons have a single parameter, the horizontal vortex half-separation $Y$, and simple scaling shows the dimensional trapped volume scales as $Y^3$. Tilted hetons are described by two parameters, $Y$ and the vertical vortex half-separation $Z$, rendering the scaling analysis more complex. A scaling theory is developed for the trapped volume of tilted hetons showing that it scales as $Z^4/Y$ for large $Z$. Numerical calculations illustrate the structure of the trapped volume and verify the scaling theory.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy