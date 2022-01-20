ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GeoFill: Reference-Based Image Inpainting of Scenes with Complex Geometry

By Yunhan Zhao, Connelly Barnes, Yuqian Zhou, Eli Shechtman, Sohrab Amirghodsi, Charless Fowlkes
 4 days ago

Reference-guided image inpainting restores image pixels by leveraging the content from another reference image. The previous state-of-the-art, TransFill, warps the source image with multiple homographies, and fuses them together for hole...

Riemannian Geometry and Molecular Surfaces I: Spectrum of the Laplacian

Ligand-based virtual screening aims to reduce the cost and duration of drug discovery campaigns. Shape similarity can be used to screen large databases, with the goal of predicting potential new hits by comparing to molecules with known favourable properties. This paper presents the theory underpinning RGMolSA, a new alignment-free and mesh-free surface-based molecular shape descriptor derived from the mathematical theory of Riemannian geometry. The treatment of a molecule as a series of intersecting spheres allows the description of its surface geometry using the Riemannian metric, obtained by considering the spectrum of the Laplacian. This gives a simple vector descriptor constructed of the weighted surface area and eight non-zero eigenvalues, which capture the surface shape. We demonstrate the potential of our method by considering a series of PDE5 inhibitors that are known to have similar shape as an initial test case. RGMolSA displays promise when compared to existing shape descriptors and in its capability to handle different molecular conformers. The code and data used to produce the results are available via GitHub: this https URL.
CHEMISTRY
The Geometry of Navigation Problems

While many works exploiting an existing Lie group structure have been proposed for state estimation, in particular the Invariant Extended Kalman Filter (IEKF), few papers address the construction of a group structure that allows casting a given system into the IEKF framework, namely making the dynamics group affine and the observations invariant. In this paper we introduce a large class of systems encompassing most problems involving a navigating vehicle encountered in practice. For those systems we introduce a novel methodology that systematically provides a group structure for the state space, including vectors of the body frame such as biases. We use it to derive observers having properties akin to those of linear observers or filters. The proposed unifying and versatile framework encompasses all systems where IEKF has proved successful, improves state-of-the art "imperfect" IEKF for inertial navigation with sensor biases, and allows addressing novel examples, like GNSS antenna lever arm estimation.
SCIENCE
From Second-order Differential Geometry to Stochastic Geometric Mechanics

Classical geometric mechanics, including the study of symmetries, Lagrangian and Hamiltonian mechanics, and the Hamilton-Jacobi theory, are founded on geometric structures such as jets, symplectic and contact ones. In this paper, we shall use a partly forgotten framework of second-order (or stochastic) differential geometry, developed originally by L. Schwartz and P.-A. Meyer, to construct second-order counterparts of those classical structures. These will allow us to study symmetries of stochastic differential equations (SDEs), to establish stochastic Lagrangian and Hamiltonian mechanics and their key relations with the second-order Hamilton-Jacobi-Bellman (HJB) equation. Indeed, stochastic prolongation formulae will be derived to study symmetries of SDEs and mixed-order Cartan symmetries. Stochastic Hamilton's equations will follow from a second-order symplectic structure and canonical transformations will lead to the HJB equation. A stochastic variational problem on Riemannian manifolds will provide a stochastic Euler-Lagrange equation compatible with HJB one and equivalent to the Riemannian version of stochastic Hamilton's equations. A stochastic Noether's theorem will also follow. An inspirational example, along the paper, will be the rich dynamical structure of Schrödinger's problem in optimal transport with diffusion bridges as its solutions, also regarded as an Euclidean version of hydrodynamical interpretation of quantum mechanics.
MATHEMATICS
Model-Based Image Signal Processors via Learnable Dictionaries

Digital cameras transform sensor RAW readings into RGB images by means of their Image Signal Processor (ISP). Computational photography tasks such as image denoising and colour constancy are commonly performed in the RAW domain, in part due to the inherent hardware design, but also due to the appealing simplicity of noise statistics that result from the direct sensor readings. Despite this, the availability of RAW images is limited in comparison with the abundance and diversity of available RGB data. Recent approaches have attempted to bridge this gap by estimating the RGB to RAW mapping: handcrafted model-based methods that are interpretable and controllable usually require manual parameter fine-tuning, while end-to-end learnable neural networks require large amounts of training data, at times with complex training procedures, and generally lack interpretability and parametric control. Towards addressing these existing limitations, we present a novel hybrid model-based and data-driven ISP that builds on canonical ISP operations and is both learnable and interpretable. Our proposed invertible model, capable of bidirectional mapping between RAW and RGB domains, employs end-to-end learning of rich parameter representations, i.e. dictionaries, that are free from direct parametric supervision and additionally enable simple and plausible data augmentation. We evidence the value of our data generation process by extensive experiments under both RAW image reconstruction and RAW image denoising tasks, obtaining state-of-the-art performance in both. Additionally, we show that our ISP can learn meaningful mappings from few data samples, and that denoising models trained with our dictionary-based data augmentation are competitive despite having only few or zero ground-truth labels.
COMPUTERS
Region-based Layout Analysis of Music Score Images

The Layout Analysis (LA) stage is of vital importance to the correct performance of an Optical Music Recognition (OMR) system. It identifies the regions of interest, such as staves or lyrics, which must then be processed in order to transcribe their content. Despite the existence of modern approaches based on deep learning, an exhaustive study of LA in OMR has not yet been carried out with regard to the precision of different models, their generalization to different domains or, more importantly, their impact on subsequent stages of the pipeline. This work focuses on filling this gap in literature by means of an experimental study of different neural architectures, music document types and evaluation scenarios. The need for training data has also led to a proposal for a new semi-synthetic data generation technique that enables the efficient applicability of LA approaches in real scenarios. Our results show that: (i) the choice of the model and its performance are crucial for the entire transcription process; (ii) the metrics commonly used to evaluate the LA stage do not always correlate with the final performance of the OMR system, and (iii) the proposed data-generation technique enables state-of-the-art results to be achieved with a limited set of labeled data.
COMPUTERS
Stability of Erdős-Ko-Rado Theorems in Circle Geometries

Circle geometries are incidence structures that capture the geometry of circles on spheres, cones and hyperboloids in 3-dimensional space. In a previous paper, the author characterised the largest intersecting families in finite ovoidal circle geometries, except for Möbius planes of odd order. In this paper we show that also in these Möbius planes, if the order is greater than 3, the largest intersecting families are the sets of circles through a fixed point. We show the same result in the only known family of finite non-ovoidal circle geometries. Using the same techniques, we show a stability result on large intersecting families in all ovoidal circle geometries. More specifically, we prove that an intersecting family $\mathcal F$ in one of the known finite circle geometries of order $q$, with $|\mathcal F| \geq \frac 1 {\sqrt2} q^2 + 2 \sqrt 2 q + 8$, must consist of circles through a common point, or through a common nucleus in case of a Laguerre plane of even order.
MATHEMATICS
The Polyhedral Geometry of Pivot Rules and Monotone Paths

Motivated by the analysis of the performance of the simplex method we study the behavior of families of pivot rules of linear programs. We introduce normalized-weight pivot rules which are fundamental for the following reasons: First, they are memory-less, in the sense that the pivots are governed by local information encoded by an arborescence. Second, many of the most used pivot rules belong to that class, and we show this subclass is critical for understanding the complexity of all pivot rules. Finally, normalized-weight pivot rules can be parametrized in a natural continuous manner.
MATHEMATICS
Coarse-to-Fine Embedded PatchMatch and Multi-Scale Dynamic Aggregation for Reference-based Super-Resolution

Reference-based super-resolution (RefSR) has made significant progress in producing realistic textures using an external reference (Ref) image. However, existing RefSR methods obtain high-quality correspondence matchings consuming quadratic computation resources with respect to the input size, limiting its application. Moreover, these approaches usually suffer from scale misalignments between the low-resolution (LR) image and Ref image. In this paper, we propose an Accelerated Multi-Scale Aggregation network (AMSA) for Reference-based Super-Resolution, including Coarse-to-Fine Embedded PatchMatch (CFE-PatchMatch) and Multi-Scale Dynamic Aggregation (MSDA) module. To improve matching efficiency, we design a novel Embedded PatchMacth scheme with random samples propagation, which involves end-to-end training with asymptotic linear computational cost to the input size. To further reduce computational cost and speed up convergence, we apply the coarse-to-fine strategy on Embedded PatchMacth constituting CFE-PatchMatch. To fully leverage reference information across multiple scales and enhance robustness to scale misalignment, we develop the MSDA module consisting of Dynamic Aggregation and Multi-Scale Aggregation. The Dynamic Aggregation corrects minor scale misalignment by dynamically aggregating features, and the Multi-Scale Aggregation brings robustness to large scale misalignment by fusing multi-scale information. Experimental results show that the proposed AMSA achieves superior performance over state-of-the-art approaches on both quantitative and qualitative evaluations.
COMPUTERS
MAg: a simple learning-based patient-level aggregation method for detecting microsatellite instability from whole-slide images

The prediction of microsatellite instability (MSI) and microsatellite stability (MSS) is essential in predicting both the treatment response and prognosis of gastrointestinal cancer. In clinical practice, a universal MSI testing is recommended, but the accessibility of such a test is limited. Thus, a more cost-efficient and broadly accessible tool is desired to cover the traditionally untested patients. In the past few years, deep-learning-based algorithms have been proposed to predict MSI directly from haematoxylin and eosin (H&E)-stained whole-slide images (WSIs). Such algorithms can be summarized as (1) patch-level MSI/MSS prediction, and (2) patient-level aggregation. Compared with the advanced deep learning approaches that have been employed for the first stage, only the naïve first-order statistics (e.g., averaging and counting) were employed in the second stage. In this paper, we propose a simple yet broadly generalizable patient-level MSI aggregation (MAg) method to effectively integrate the precious patch-level information. Briefly, the entire probabilistic distribution in the first stage is modeled as histogram-based features to be fused as the final outcome with machine learning (e.g., SVM). The proposed MAg method can be easily used in a plug-and-play manner, which has been evaluated upon five broadly used deep neural networks: ResNet, MobileNetV2, EfficientNet, Dpn and ResNext. From the results, the proposed MAg method consistently improves the accuracy of patient-level aggregation for two publicly available datasets. It is our hope that the proposed method could potentially leverage the low-cost H&E based MSI detection method. The code of our work has been made publicly available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
MATHEMATICS
Can dark energy emerge from a varying $G$ and spacetime geometry?

The accelerated expansion of the Universe implies the existence of an energy contribution known as dark energy. Associated with the cosmological constant in the standard model of cosmology, the nature of this dark energy is still unknown. We will discuss an alternative gravity model in which this dark energy contribution emerges naturally, as a result of allowing for a time-dependence on the gravitational constant, $G$, in Einstein's Field Equations. With this modification, Bianchi's identities require an additional tensor field to be introduced so that the usual conservation equation for matter and radiation is satisfied. The equation of state of this tensor field is obtained using additional constraints, coming from the assumption that this tensor field represents the space-time response to the variation of $G$. We will also present the predictions of this model for the late-Universe data, and show that the energy contribution of this new tensor is able to explain the accelerated expansion of the Universe without the addition of a cosmological constant. Unlike many other alternative gravities with varying gravitational strength, the predicted $G$ evolution is also consistent with local observations and therefore this model does not require screening. We will finish by discussing possible other implications this approach might have for cosmology and some future prospects.
ASTRONOMY
Multi-granularity Association Learning Framework for on-the-fly Fine-Grained Sketch-based Image Retrieval

Fine-grained sketch-based image retrieval (FG-SBIR) addresses the problem of retrieving a particular photo in a given query sketch. However, its widespread applicability is limited by the fact that it is difficult to draw a complete sketch for most people, and the drawing process often takes time. In this study, we aim to retrieve the target photo with the least number of strokes possible (incomplete sketch), named on-the-fly FG-SBIR (Bhunia et al. 2020), which starts retrieving at each stroke as soon as the drawing begins. We consider that there is a significant correlation among these incomplete sketches in the sketch drawing episode of each photo. To learn more efficient joint embedding space shared between the photo and its incomplete sketches, we propose a multi-granularity association learning framework that further optimizes the embedding space of all incomplete sketches. Specifically, based on the integrity of the sketch, we can divide a complete sketch episode into several stages, each of which corresponds to a simple linear mapping layer. Moreover, our framework guides the vector space representation of the current sketch to approximate that of its later sketches to realize the retrieval performance of the sketch with fewer strokes to approach that of the sketch with more strokes. In the experiments, we proposed more realistic challenges, and our method achieved superior early retrieval efficiency over the state-of-the-art methods and alternative baselines on two publicly available fine-grained sketch retrieval datasets.
SCIENCE
The enumerative geometry of cubic hypersurfaces: point and line conditions

In order to count the number of smooth cubic hypersurfaces tangent to a prescribed number of lines and passing through a given number of points, we construct a compactification of their moduli space. We term the latter a $1$--\textit{complete variety of cubic hypersurfaces} in analogy to the space of complete quadrics. Paolo Aluffi explored the case of plane cubic curves. Starting from his work, we construct such a space in arbitrary dimension by a sequence of five blow-ups. The counting problem is then reduced to the computation of five Chern classes, climbing the sequence of blow-ups. Computing the last of these is difficult due to the fact that the vector bundle is not given explicitly. Identifying a restriction of this vector bundle, we arrive at the desired numbers in the case of cubic surfaces.
MATHEMATICS
Slice-selective Zero Echo Time imaging of ultra-short T2 tissues based on spin-locking

Purpose: To expand the capabilities of Zero Echo Time (ZTE) pulse sequences with a slice selection method suitable for the shortest-lived tissues in the body. Methods: We introduce two new sequences that integrate spin-locking pulses into standard ZTE imaging to achieve slice selection: one for moderately short $T_2$ (DiSLoP), the other for ultra-short $T_2$ samples (PreSLoP). These methods exploit the slower signal decay (at $T_{1\rho}\gg T_2$) to retain the magnetization in the slices during the selection process, which is otherwise comparable to or even much longer than $T_2$.
SCIENCE
Synergy Additive offers ‘laser-based solutions to complex manufacturing challenges’

Synergy Additive Manufacturing LLC specializes in developing laser-based solutions to complex manufacturing challenges related to wear, corrosion, and tool life. It heat-treats, welds, and additively manufactures parts. The Clinton Twp., Mich., shop also custom-builds heat-treating, cladding, and additive manufacturing systems and sells plug-and-play devices that integrate robots, CNC machines, and...
ENGINEERING
Error estimates for harmonic and biharmonic interpolation splines with annular geometry

The main result in this paper is an error estimate for interpolation biharmonic polysplines in an annulus $A\left( r_{1},r_{N}\right) $, with respect to a partition by concentric annular domains $A\left( r_{1} ,r_{2}\right) ,$ ...., $A\left( r_{N-1},r_{N}\right) ,$ for radii $0<r_{1}<....<r_{N}.$ The biharmonic polysplines interpolate a smooth function on the spheres $\left\vert x\right\vert =r_{j}$ for $j=1,...,N$ and satisfy natural boundary conditions for $\left\vert x\right\vert =r_{1}$ and $\left\vert x\right\vert =r_{N}.$ By analogy with a technique in one-dimensional spline theory established by C. de Boor, we base our proof on error estimates for harmonic interpolation splines with respect to the partition by the annuli $A\left( r_{j-1},r_{j}\right) $. For these estimates it is important to determine the smallest constant $c\left( \Omega\right) ,$ where $\Omega=A\left( r_{j-1},r_{j}\right) ,$ among all constants $c$ satisfying \[ \sup_{x\in\Omega}\left\vert f\left( x\right) \right\vert \leq c\sup _{x\in\Omega}\left\vert \Delta f\left( x\right) \right\vert \] for all $f\in C^{2}\left( \Omega\right) \cap C\left( \overline{\Omega }\right) $ vanishing on the boundary of the bounded domain $\Omega$ . In this paper we describe $c\left( \Omega\right) $ for an annulus $\Omega=A\left( r,R\right) $ and we will give the estimate \[ \min\{\frac{1}{2d},\frac{1}{8}\}\left( R-r\right) ^{2}\leq c\left( A\left( r,R\right) \right) \leq\max\{\frac{1}{2d},\frac{1}{8}\}\left( R-r\right) ^{2}% \] where $d$ is the dimension of the underlying space.
MATHEMATICS
Reconstruction-based spectroscopy using CMOS image sensors with random photon-trapping nanostructure per sensor

Ahasan Ahamed, Cesar Bartolo-Perez, Ahmed Sulaiman Mayet, Soroush Ghandiparsi, Lisa McPhillips, Shih-Yuan Wang, M. Saif Islam. Optical spectrometers are widely used scientific equipment with many applications involving material characterization, chemical analysis, disease diagnostics, surveillance, etc. Emerging applications in biomedical and communication fields have boosted the research in the miniaturization of spectrometers. Recently, reconstruction-based spectrometers have gained popularity for their compact size, easy maneuverability, and versatile utilities. These devices exploit the superior computational capabilities of recent computers to reconstruct hyperspectral images using detectors with distinct responsivity to different wavelengths. In this paper, we propose a CMOS compatible reconstruction-based on-chip spectrometer pixels capable of spectrally resolving the visible spectrum with 1 nm spectral resolution maintaining high accuracy (>95 %) and low footprint (8 um x 8 um), all without the use of any additional filters. A single spectrometer pixel is formed by an array of silicon photodiodes, each having a distinct absorption spectrum due to their integrated nanostructures, this allows us to computationally reconstruct the hyperspectral image. To achieve distinct responsivity, we utilize random photon-trapping nanostructures per photodiode with different dimensions and shapes that modify the coupling of light at different wavelengths. This also reduces the spectrometer pixel footprint (comparable to conventional camera pixels), thus improving spatial resolution. Moreover, deep trench isolation (DTI) reduces the crosstalk between adjacent photodiodes. This miniaturized spectrometer can be utilized for real-time in-situ biomedical applications such as Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy (FLIM), pulse oximetry, disease diagnostics, and surgical guidance.
SCIENCE
Geometry of the neutrino mixing space

We study a geometric structure of a physical region of neutrino mixing matrices as part of the unit ball of the spectral norm. Each matrix from the geometric region is a convex combination of unitary PMNS matrices. The disjoint subsets corresponding to a different minimal number of additional neutrinos are described as relative interiors of faces of the unit ball. We determined the Carathéodory's number showing that, at most, four unitary matrices of dimension three are necessary to represent any matrix from the neutrino geometric region. For matrices which correspond to scenarios with one and two additional neutrino states, the Carathéodory's number is two and three, respectively. Further, we discuss the volume associated with different mathematical structures, particularly with unitary and orthogonal groups, and the unit ball of the spectral norm. We compare the obtained volumes to the volume of the region of physically admissible mixing matrices for both the CP-conserving and CP-violating cases in the present scenario with three neutrino families and scenarios with the neutrino mixing matrix of dimension higher than three.
MATHEMATICS
Multi-view Monocular Depth and Uncertainty Prediction with Deep SfM in Dynamic Environments

3D reconstruction of depth and motion from monocular video in dynamic environments is a highly ill-posed problem due to scale ambiguities when projecting to the 2D image domain. In this work, we investigate the performance of the current State-of-the-Art (SotA) deep multi-view systems in such environments. We find that current supervised methods work surprisingly well despite not modelling individual object motions, but make systematic errors due to a lack of dense ground truth data. To detect such errors during usage, we extend the cost volume based Deep Video to Depth (DeepV2D) framework \cite{teed2018deepv2d} with a learned uncertainty. Our Deep Video to certain Depth (DeepV2cD) model allows i) to perform en par or better with current SotA and ii) achieve a better uncertainty measure than the naive Shannon entropy. Our experiments show that a simple filter strategy based on the uncertainty can significantly reduce systematic errors. This results in cleaner reconstructions both on static and dynamic parts of the scene.
COMPUTERS

