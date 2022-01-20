ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubic graphical regular representations of some classical simple groups

By Binzhou Xia, Shasha Zheng, Sanming Zhou
 4 days ago

A graphical regular representation (GRR) of a group $G$ is a Cayley graph of $G$ whose full automorphism group is equal to the right regular permutation representation of $G$. In this paper we study cubic GRRs of $\mathrm{PSL}_{n}(q)$ ($n=4, 6, 8$), $\mathrm{PSp}_{n}(q)$ ($n=6, 8$), $\mathrm{P}\Omega_{n}^{+}(q)$ ($n=8, 10, 12$) and $\mathrm{P}\Omega_{n}^{-}(q)$ ($n=8,...

Proof of the Strong Ivić Conjecture for the Cubic Moment of Maass-form $L$-functions

In this paper, we prove the following asymptotic formula for the spectral cubic moment of central $L$-values: $$. \sum_{t_f \leqslant T} \frac {2 L \big( \tfrac 1 2 , f \big)^3} {L(1, \mathrm{Sym}^2 f)} + \frac {2} {\pi} \int_{0}^{T} \frac {\left| \zeta \big(\tfrac 1 2 + it \big) \right|^{6} } { | \zeta (1 + 2 it ) |^2 } \mathrm{d} t = T^2 P_3 (\log T) + O (T^{1+\varepsilon}) , $$ where $f$ ranges in an orthonormal basis of (even) Hecke--Maass cusp forms, and $P_3$ is a certain polynomial of degree $3$. It improves on the error term $O (T^{8/7+\varepsilon})$ in a paper of Ivić and hence confirms his strong conjecture for the cubic moment. This is the first time that the (strong) moment conjecture is fully proven in a cubic case. Moreover, we establish the short-interval variant of the above asymptotic formula on intervals of length as short as $T^{\varepsilon}$.
An Optimization Problem in Heat Conduction With Volume Constraint and Double Obstacles

We consider the optimization problem of minimizing $\int_{\mathbb{R}^n}|\nabla u|^2\,\mathrm{d}x$ with double obstacles $\phi\leq u\leq\psi$ a.e. in $D$ and a constraint on the volume of $\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$, where $D\subset\mathbb{R}^n$ is a bounded domain. By studying a penalization problem that achieves the constrained volume for small values of penalization parameter, we prove that every minimizer is $C^{1,1}$ locally in $D$ and Lipschitz continuous in $\mathbb{R}^n$ and that the free boundary $\partial\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$ is smooth. Moreover, when the boundary of $D$ has a plane portion, we show that the minimizer is $C^{1,\frac{1}{2}}$ up to the plane portion.
Cross $t$-intersecting families for symplectic polar spaces

Let $\mathscr{P}$ be a symplectic polar space over a finite field $\mathbb{F}_q$, and $\mathscr{P}_m$ denote the collection of all $k$-dimensional totally isotropic subspace in $\mathscr{P}$. Let $\mathscr{F}_1\subset\mathscr{P}_{m_1}$ and $\mathscr{F}_2\subset\mathscr{P}_{m_2}$ satisfy $\dim(F_1\cap F_2)\ge t$ for any $F_1\in\mathscr{F}_1$ and $F_2\in\mathscr{F}_2$. We say they are cross $t$-intersecting families. Moreover, we say they are trivial if each member of them contains a fixed $t$-dimensional totally isotropic subspace. In this paper, we show that cross $t$-intersecting families with maximum product of sizes are trivial. We also describe the structure of non-trivial $t$-intersecting families with maximum product of sizes.
Hypergeometric sheaves for classical groups via geometric Langlands

In a previous paper, the first and third authors gave an explicit realization of the geometric Langlands correspondence for hypergeometric sheaves, considered as $\textrm{GL}_n$-local systems. Certain hypergeometric local systems admit a symplectic or orthogonal structure, which can be viewed as $\check{G}$-local systems, for a classical group $\check{G}$. This article aims to realize the geometric Langlands correspondence for these $\check{G}$-local systems. We study this problem from two aspects. In the first approach, we define the hypergeometric automorphic data for a classical group $G$ in the framework of Yun, one of whose local components is a new class of euphotic representations in the sense of Jakob-Yun. We prove the rigidity of hypergeometric automorphic data under natural assumptions, which allows us to define $\check{G}$-local systems $\mathcal{E}_{\check{G}}$ on $\mathbb{G}_m$ as Hecke eigenvalues (in both $\ell$-adic and de Rham setting). In the second approach (which works only in the de Rham setting), we quantize an enhanced ramified Hitchin system, following Beilinson-Drinfeld and Zhu, and identify $\mathcal{E}_{\check{G}}$ with certain $\check{G}$-opers on $\mathbb{G}_m$. Finally, we compare these $\check{G}$-opers with hypergeometric local systems.
Classification of Consistent Systems of Handlebody Group Representations

The classifying spaces of handlebody groups form a modular operad. Algebras over the handlebody operad yield systems of representations of handlebody groups that are compatible with gluing. We prove that algebras over the modular operad of handlebodies with values in an arbitrary symmetric monoidal bicategory $\mathcal{M}$ (we introduce for these the name ansular functor) are equivalent to self-dual balanced braided algebras in $\mathcal{M}$. After specialization to a linear framework, this proves that consistent systems of handlebody group representations on finite-dimensional vector spaces are equivalent to ribbon Grothendieck-Verdier categories in the sense of Boyarchenko-Drinfeld. Additionally, it produces a concrete formula for the vector space assigned to an arbitrary handlebody in terms of a generalization of Lyubashenko's coend. Our main result can be used to obtain an ansular functor from vertex operator algebras subject to mild finiteness conditions. This includes examples of vertex operator algebras whose representation category has a non-exact monoidal product.
Nilpotent dynamics on signed interaction graphs and weak converses of Thomas' rules

A finite dynamical system with $n$ components is a function $f:X\to X$ where $X=X_1\times\dots\times X_n$ is a product of $n$ finite intervals of integers. The structure of such a system $f$ is represented by a signed digraph $G$, called interaction graph: there are $n$ vertices, one per component, and the signed arcs describe the positive and negative influences between them. Finite dynamical systems are usual models for gene networks. In this context, it is often assumed that $f$ is {\em degree-bounded}, that is, the size of each $X_i$ is at most the out-degree of $i$ in $G$ plus one. Assuming that $G$ is connected and that $f$ is degree-bounded, we prove the following: if $G$ is not a cycle, then $f^{n+1}$ may be a constant. In that case, $f$ describes a very simple dynamics: a global convergence toward a unique fixed point in $n+1$ iterations. This shows that, in the degree-bounded case, the fact that $f$ describes a complex dynamics {\em cannot} be deduced from its interaction graph. We then widely generalize the above result, obtaining, as immediate consequences, other limits on what can be deduced from the interaction graph only, as the following weak converses of Thomas' rules: if $G$ is connected and has a positive (negative) cycle, then $f$ may have two (no) fixed points.
Tridiagonal real symmetric matrices with a connection to Pascal's triangle and the Fibonacci sequence

We explore a certain family $\{A_n\}_{n=1}^{\infty}$ of $n \times n$ tridiagonal real symmetric matrices. After deriving a three-term recurrence relation for the characteristic polynomials of this family, we find a closed form solution. The coefficients of these characteristic polynomials turn out to involve the diagonal entries of Pascal's triangle in a tantalizingly predictive manner. Lastly, we explore a relation between the eigenvalues of various members of the family. More specifically, we give a sufficient condition on the values $m,n \in \mathbb{N}$ for when $\texttt{spec}(A_m)$ is contained in $\texttt{spec}(A_n)$. We end the paper with a number of open questions, one of which intertwines our characteristic polynomials with the Fibonacci sequence in an intriguing manner involving ellipses.
Orbital stability of periodic standing waves for the cubic fractional nonlinear Schrodinger equation

In this paper, the existence and orbital stability of the periodic standing waves solutions for the nonlinear fractional Schrodinger (fNLS) equation with cubic nonlinearity is studied. The existence is determined by using a minimizing constrained problem in the complex setting and we it is showed that the corresponding real solution is always positive. The orbital stability is proved by combining some tools regarding positive operators, the oscillation theorem for fractional Hill operators and a Vakhitov-Kolokolov condition, well known for Schrodinger equations. We then perform a numerical approach to generate periodic standing wave solutions of the fNLS equation by using the Petviashvili's iteration method. We also investigate the Vakhitov-Kolokolov condition numerically which cannot be obtained analytically for some values of the order of the fractional derivative.
Extended Randomized Kaczmarz Method for Sparse Least Squares and Impulsive Noise Problems

The Extended Randomized Kaczmarz method is a well known iterative scheme which can find the Moore-Penrose inverse solution of a possibly inconsistent linear system and requires only one additional column of the system matrix in each iteration in comparison with the standard randomized Kaczmarz method. Also, the Sparse Randomized Kaczmarz method has been shown to converge linearly to a sparse solution of a consistent linear system. Here, we combine both ideas and propose an Extended Sparse Randomized Kaczmarz method. We show linear expected convergence to a sparse least squares solution in the sense that an extended variant of the regularized basis pursuit problem is solved. Moreover, we generalize the additional step in the method and prove convergence to a more abstract optimization problem. We demonstrate numerically that our method can find sparse least squares solutions of real and complex systems if the noise is concentrated in the complement of the range of the system matrix and that our generalization can handle impulsive noise.
Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
Performance Bounds for Group Testing With Doubly-Regular Designs

In the group testing problem, the goal is to identify a subset of defective items within a larger set of items based on tests whose outcomes indicate whether any defective item is present. This problem is relevant in areas such as medical testing, DNA sequencing, and communications. In this paper, we study a doubly-regular design in which the number of tests-per-item and the number of items-per-test are fixed. We analyze the performance of this test design alongside the Definite Defectives (DD) decoding algorithm in several settings, namely, (i) the sub-linear regime $k=o(n)$ with exact recovery, (ii) the linear regime $k=\Theta(n)$ with approximate recovery, and (iii) the size-constrained setting, where the number of items per test is constrained. Under setting (i), we show that our design together with the DD algorithm, matches an existing achievability result for the DD algorithm with the near-constant tests-per-item design, which is known to be asymptotically optimal in broad scaling regimes. Under setting (ii), we provide novel approximate recovery bounds that complement a hardness result regarding exact recovery. Lastly, under setting (iii), we improve on the best known upper and lower bounds in scaling regimes where the maximum allowed test size grows with the total number of items.
Directed mean curvature flow in noisy environment

We consider the directed mean curvature flow on the plane in a weak Gaussian random environment. We prove that, when started from a sufficiently flat initial condition, a rescaled and recentred solution converges to the Cole--Hopf solution of the KPZ equation. This result follows from the analysis of a more general system of nonlinear SPDEs driven by inhomogeneous noises, using the theory of regularity structures. However, due to inhomogeneity of the noise, the "black box" result developed in the series of works [Hai14, BHZ19, CH16, BCCH21] cannot be applied directly and requires significant extension to infinite-dimensional regularity structures.
Virtual Classes of Character Stacks

In this paper, we extend the Topological Quantum Field Theory developed by González-Prieto, Logares and Muñoz for computing virtual classes of representation varieties of closed orientable surfaces in the Grothendieck ring of varieties to the setting of the character stacks. To this aim, we define a suitable Grothendieck ring of representable stacks, over which this Topological Quantum Field Theory is defined. We apply this theory to the case of the affine linear group of rank 1, providing an explicit expression for the virtual class of the character stack of closed orientable surfaces of arbitrary genus. This virtual class remembers the natural adjoint action, and in particular from this we can derive the virtual class of the character variety.
Marginal Effects for Non-Linear Prediction Functions

Beta coefficients for linear regression models represent the ideal form of an interpretable feature effect. However, for non-linear models and especially generalized linear models, the estimated coefficients cannot be interpreted as a direct feature effect on the predicted outcome. Hence, marginal effects are typically used as approximations for feature effects, either in the shape of derivatives of the prediction function or forward differences in prediction due to a change in a feature value. While marginal effects are commonly used in many scientific fields, they have not yet been adopted as a model-agnostic interpretation method for machine learning models. This may stem from their inflexibility as a univariate feature effect and their inability to deal with the non-linearities found in black box models. We introduce a new class of marginal effects termed forward marginal effects. We argue to abandon derivatives in favor of better-interpretable forward differences. Furthermore, we generalize marginal effects based on forward differences to multivariate changes in feature values. To account for the non-linearity of prediction functions, we introduce a non-linearity measure for marginal effects. We argue against summarizing feature effects of a non-linear prediction function in a single metric such as the average marginal effect. Instead, we propose to partition the feature space to compute conditional average marginal effects on feature subspaces, which serve as conditional feature effect estimates.
A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SparseAlign: A Super-Resolution Algorithm for Automatic Marker Localization and Deformation Estimation in Cryo-Electron Tomography

Tilt-series alignment is crucial to obtaining high-resolution reconstructions in cryo-electron tomography. Beam-induced local deformation of the sample is hard to estimate from the low-contrast sample alone, and often requires fiducial gold bead markers. The state-of-the-art approach for deformation estimation uses (semi-)manually labelled marker locations in projection data to fit the parameters of a polynomial deformation model. Manually-labelled marker locations are difficult to obtain when data are noisy or markers overlap in projection data. We propose an alternative mathematical approach for simultaneous marker localization and deformation estimation by extending a grid-free super-resolution algorithm first proposed in the context of single-molecule localization microscopy. Our approach does not require labelled marker locations; instead, we use an image-based loss where we compare the forward projection of markers with the observed data. We equip this marker localization scheme with an additional deformation estimation component and solve for a reduced number of deformation parameters. Using extensive numerical studies on marker-only samples, we show that our approach automatically finds markers and reliably estimates sample deformation without labelled marker data. We further demonstrate the applicability of our approach for a broad range of model mismatch scenarios, including experimental electron tomography data of gold markers on ice.
Persistence probabilities of mixed FBM and other mixed processes

We consider the sum of two self-similar centred Gaussian processes with different self-similarity indices. Under non-negativity assumptions of covariance functions and some further minor conditions, we show that the asymptotic behaviour of the persistence probability of the sum is the same as for the single process with the greater self-similarity index.
A nonlinear conjugate gradient method with complexity guarantees and its application to nonconvex regression

Nonlinear conjugate gradients are among the most popular techniques for solving continuous optimization problems. Although these schemes have long been studied from a global convergence standpoint, their worst-case complexity properties have yet to be fully understood, especially in the nonconvex setting. In particular, it is unclear whether such methods possess better guarantees than first-order methods such as gradient descent. On the other hand, recent results have shown good performance of standard nonlinear conjugate gradient methods on nonconvex problems, even when compared with methods endowed with the best known complexity guarantees.
Fast Differentiable Matrix Square Root

Computing the matrix square root or its inverse in a differentiable manner is important in a variety of computer vision tasks. Previous methods either adopt the Singular Value Decomposition (SVD) to explicitly factorize the matrix or use the Newton-Schulz iteration (NS iteration) to derive the approximate solution. However, both methods are not computationally efficient enough in either the forward pass or in the backward pass. In this paper, we propose two more efficient variants to compute the differentiable matrix square root. For the forward propagation, one method is to use Matrix Taylor Polynomial (MTP), and the other method is to use Matrix Padé Approximants (MPA). The backward gradient is computed by iteratively solving the continuous-time Lyapunov equation using the matrix sign function. Both methods yield considerable speed-up compared with the SVD or the Newton-Schulz iteration. Experimental results on the de-correlated batch normalization and second-order vision transformer demonstrate that our methods can also achieve competitive and even slightly better performances. The code is available at \href{this https URL}{this https URL}.
