Mathematics

Rigidity and automorphisms of large-type Artin groups

By Nicolas Vaskou
 4 days ago

In this paper we study the automorphisms of large-type Artin groups. In particular, we solve the isomorphism problem for large-type free-of-infinity Artin groups, and we compute...

Entropy rigidity for cusped Hitchin representations

We establish an entropy rigidity theorem for Hitchin representations of all geometrically finite Fuchsian groups which generalizes a theorem of Potrie and Sambarino for Hitchin representations of closed surface groups. In the process, we introduce the class of (1,1,2)-hypertransverse groups and show for such a group that the Hausdorff dimension of its conical limit set agrees with its (first) simple root entropy, providing a common generalization of results of Bishop and Jones, for Kleinian groups, and Pozzetti, Sambarino and Wienhard, for Anosov groups. We also introduce the theory of transverse representations of projectively visible groups as a tool for studying discrete subgroups of linear groups which are not necessarily Anosov or relatively Anosov.
Uniqueness of best proximity pairs and rigidity of semimetric spaces

For arbitrary semimetric space $(X, d)$ and disjoint proximinal subsets $A$, $B$ of $X$ we define the proximinal graph as the bipartite graph with parts $A$ and $B$ whose edges $\{a, b\}$ satisfy the equality $d(a, b) = \operatorname{dist}(A, B)$. The structure of proximinal graphs is completely described for strongly rigid semimetric spaces. It is shown that a graph $G$ is not isomorphic to any proximinal graph of any strongly rigid semimetric space iff either $G$ is a finite null graph or satisfies at least one from the inequalities $|E(G)| > 1$ and $|V(G)| > \mathfrak{c}$, where $\mathfrak{c}$ is the cardinality of the continuum. We also characterize all semimetric spaces for which every proximinal graph has at most one edge and all semimetric spaces for which every point has exactly one best approximation in each proximinal set.
Automorphisms of Groups and a Higher Rank JSJ Decomposition I: RAAGs and a Higher Rank Makanin-Razborov Diagram

The JSJ decomposition encodes the automorphisms and the virtually cyclic splittings of a hyperbolic group. For general finitely presented groups, the JSJ decomposition encodes only their splittings. In this sequence of papers we study the automorphisms of a hierarchically hyperbolic group that satisfies some weak acylindricity conditions. To study these...
Pre-rigid Monoidal Categories

Liftable pairs of adjoint functors between braided monoidal categories in the sense of \cite{GV-OnTheDuality} provide auto-adjunctions between the associated categories of bialgebras. Motivated by finding interesting examples of such pairs, we study general pre-rigid monoidal categories. Roughly speaking, these are monoidal categories in which for every object $X$, an object $X^{\ast}$ and a nicely behaving evaluation map from $X^{\ast}\otimes X$ to the unit object exist. A prototypical example is the category of vector spaces over a field, where $X^{\ast}$ is not a categorical dual if $X$ is not finite-dimensional. We explore the connection with related notions such as right closedness, and present meaningful examples. We also study the categorical frameworks for Turaev's Hopf group-(co)algebras in the light of pre-rigidity and closedness, filling some gaps in literature along the way. Finally, we show that braided pre-rigid monoidal categories indeed provide an appropriate setting for liftability in the sense of loc. cit. and we present an application, varying on the theme of vector spaces, showing how -- in favorable cases -- the notion of pre-rigidity allows to construct liftable pairs of adjoint functors when right closedness of the category is not available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rigidity
The Positive Energy Theorem for Asymptotically Hyperboloidal Initial Data Sets With Toroidal Infinity and Related Rigidity Results

We establish the positive energy theorem and a Penrose-type inequality for 3-dimensional asymptotically hyperboloidal initial data sets with toroidal infinity, weakly trapped boundary, and satisfying the dominant energy condition. In the umbilic case, a rigidity statement is proven showing that the total energy vanishes precisely when the initial data manifold is isometric to a portion of the canonical slice of the associated Kottler spacetime. Furthermore, we provide a new proof of the recent rigidity theorems of Eichmair-Galloway-Mendes [10] in dimension 3, with weakened hypotheses in certain cases. These results are obtained through an analysis of the level sets of spacetime harmonic functions.
Fitting height of finite groups admitting a fixed-point-free automorphism satisfying an additional polynomial identity

Let $f(x)$ be a non-zero polynomial with integer coefficients. An automorphism $\varphi$ of a group $G$ is said to satisfy the elementary abelian identity $f(x)$ if the linear transformation induced by $\varphi$ on every characteristic elementary abelian section $S$ of $G$ is annihilated by $f(x)$. We prove that if a finite (soluble) group $G$ admits a fixed-point-free automorphism $\varphi$ satisfying an elementary abelian identity $f(x)$, where $f(x)$ is a primitive polynomial, then the Fitting height of $G$ is bounded in terms of $\operatorname{deg}(f(x))$. We also prove that if $f(x)$ is any non-zero polynomial and $G$ is a $\sigma'$-group for a finite set of primes $\sigma=\sigma(f(x))$ depending only on $f(x)$, then the Fitting height of $G$ is bounded in terms of the number $\operatorname{irr}(f(x))$ of irreducible factors in the decomposition of $f(x)$. These bounds for the Fitting height are stronger than the well-known bounds in terms of the composition length $\alpha (|\varphi|)$ of $\langle\varphi\rangle$ when $\operatorname{deg} (f(x))$ or $\operatorname{irr}(f(x))$ is small in comparison with $\alpha (|\varphi|)$.
Tridiagonal real symmetric matrices with a connection to Pascal's triangle and the Fibonacci sequence

We explore a certain family $\{A_n\}_{n=1}^{\infty}$ of $n \times n$ tridiagonal real symmetric matrices. After deriving a three-term recurrence relation for the characteristic polynomials of this family, we find a closed form solution. The coefficients of these characteristic polynomials turn out to involve the diagonal entries of Pascal's triangle in a tantalizingly predictive manner. Lastly, we explore a relation between the eigenvalues of various members of the family. More specifically, we give a sufficient condition on the values $m,n \in \mathbb{N}$ for when $\texttt{spec}(A_m)$ is contained in $\texttt{spec}(A_n)$. We end the paper with a number of open questions, one of which intertwines our characteristic polynomials with the Fibonacci sequence in an intriguing manner involving ellipses.
Virtual Classes of Character Stacks

In this paper, we extend the Topological Quantum Field Theory developed by González-Prieto, Logares and Muñoz for computing virtual classes of representation varieties of closed orientable surfaces in the Grothendieck ring of varieties to the setting of the character stacks. To this aim, we define a suitable Grothendieck ring of representable stacks, over which this Topological Quantum Field Theory is defined. We apply this theory to the case of the affine linear group of rank 1, providing an explicit expression for the virtual class of the character stack of closed orientable surfaces of arbitrary genus. This virtual class remembers the natural adjoint action, and in particular from this we can derive the virtual class of the character variety.
A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
Directed mean curvature flow in noisy environment

We consider the directed mean curvature flow on the plane in a weak Gaussian random environment. We prove that, when started from a sufficiently flat initial condition, a rescaled and recentred solution converges to the Cole--Hopf solution of the KPZ equation. This result follows from the analysis of a more general system of nonlinear SPDEs driven by inhomogeneous noises, using the theory of regularity structures. However, due to inhomogeneity of the noise, the "black box" result developed in the series of works [Hai14, BHZ19, CH16, BCCH21] cannot be applied directly and requires significant extension to infinite-dimensional regularity structures.
Cross $t$-intersecting families for symplectic polar spaces

Let $\mathscr{P}$ be a symplectic polar space over a finite field $\mathbb{F}_q$, and $\mathscr{P}_m$ denote the collection of all $k$-dimensional totally isotropic subspace in $\mathscr{P}$. Let $\mathscr{F}_1\subset\mathscr{P}_{m_1}$ and $\mathscr{F}_2\subset\mathscr{P}_{m_2}$ satisfy $\dim(F_1\cap F_2)\ge t$ for any $F_1\in\mathscr{F}_1$ and $F_2\in\mathscr{F}_2$. We say they are cross $t$-intersecting families. Moreover, we say they are trivial if each member of them contains a fixed $t$-dimensional totally isotropic subspace. In this paper, we show that cross $t$-intersecting families with maximum product of sizes are trivial. We also describe the structure of non-trivial $t$-intersecting families with maximum product of sizes.
Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
An Optimization Problem in Heat Conduction With Volume Constraint and Double Obstacles

We consider the optimization problem of minimizing $\int_{\mathbb{R}^n}|\nabla u|^2\,\mathrm{d}x$ with double obstacles $\phi\leq u\leq\psi$ a.e. in $D$ and a constraint on the volume of $\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$, where $D\subset\mathbb{R}^n$ is a bounded domain. By studying a penalization problem that achieves the constrained volume for small values of penalization parameter, we prove that every minimizer is $C^{1,1}$ locally in $D$ and Lipschitz continuous in $\mathbb{R}^n$ and that the free boundary $\partial\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$ is smooth. Moreover, when the boundary of $D$ has a plane portion, we show that the minimizer is $C^{1,\frac{1}{2}}$ up to the plane portion.
ANOVA for Data in Metric Spaces, with Applications to Spatial Point Patterns

We give a review of recent ANOVA-like procedures for testing group differences based on data in a metric space and present a new such procedure. Our statistic is based on the classic Levene's test for detecting differences in dispersion. It uses only pairwise distances of data points and and can be computed quickly and precisely in situations where the computation of barycenters ("generalized means") in the data space is slow, only by approximation or even infeasible. We show the asymptotic normality of our test statistic and present simulation studies for spatial point pattern data, in which we compare the various procedures in a 1-way ANOVA setting. As an application, we perform a 2-way ANOVA on a data set of bubbles in a mineral flotation process.
Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
Towards energy discretization for muon scattering tomography in GEANT4 simulations: A discrete probabilistic approach

In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.
Smoothed Model-Assisted Small Area Estimation

In countries where population census and sample survey data are limited, generating accurate subnational estimates of health and demographic indicators is challenging. Existing model-based geostatistical methods leverage covariate information and spatial smoothing to reduce the variability of estimates but often assume the survey design is ignorable, which may be inappropriate given the complex design of household surveys typically used in this context. On the other hand, small area estimation approaches common in the survey statistics literature do not incorporate both unit-level covariate information and spatial smoothing in a design-consistent way. We propose a new smoothed model-assisted estimator that accounts for survey design and leverages both unit-level covariates and spatial smoothing, bridging the survey statistics and model-based geostatistics perspectives. Under certain assumptions, the new estimator can be viewed as both design-consistent and model-consistent, offering potential benefits from both perspectives. We demonstrate our estimator's performance using both real and simulated data, comparing it with existing design-based and model-based estimators.
Persistence probabilities of mixed FBM and other mixed processes

We consider the sum of two self-similar centred Gaussian processes with different self-similarity indices. Under non-negativity assumptions of covariance functions and some further minor conditions, we show that the asymptotic behaviour of the persistence probability of the sum is the same as for the single process with the greater self-similarity index.
Minrank of Embedded Index Coding Problems and its Relation to Connectedness of a Bipartite Graph

This paper deals with embedded index coding problem (EICP), introduced by A. Porter and M. Wootters, which is a decentralized communication problem among users with side information. An alternate definition of the parameter minrank of an EICP, which has reduced computational complexity compared to the existing definition, is presented. A graphical representation for an EICP is given using directed bipartite graphs, called bipartite problem graph, and the side information alone is represented using an undirected bipartite graph called the side information bipartite graph. Inspired by the well-studied single unicast index coding problem (SUICP), graphical structures, similar to cycles and cliques in the side information graph of an SUICP, are identified in the side information bipartite graph of a single unicast embedded index coding problem (SUEICP). Transmission schemes based on these graphical structures, called tree cover scheme and bi-clique cover scheme are also presented for an SUEICP. Also, a relation between connectedness of the side information bipartite graph and the number of transmissions required in a scalar linear solution of an EICP is established.
Phase retrieval for nilpotent groups

We study the phase retrieval property for orbits of general irreducible representations of nilpotent groups, for the classes of simply connected connected Lie groups, and for finite groups. We prove by induction that in the Lie group case, all irreducible representations do phase retrieval. For the finite group case, we...
