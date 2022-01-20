High-order Photonic Cavity Resonance Enabled 3D Structural Color

Lujun Huang, Bin Jia, Yan Kei Chiang, Sibo Huang, Chen Shen, Fu Deng, Tianzhi Yang, David A Powell, Yong Li, Andrey E Miroshnichenko. Acoustic resonant cavities play a vital role in modern acoustical systems. They have led to many essential applications for noise control, biomedical ultrasonics, and underwater communications. The ultrahigh quality-factor resonances are highly desired for some applications like high-resolution acoustic sensors and acoustic lasers. Here, we theoretically propose and experimentally demonstrate a new class of supercavity resonances in a coupled acoustic resonators system, arising from the merged bound states in the continuum (BICs) in geometry space. We demonstrate their topological origin by explicitly calculating their topological charges before and after BIC merging, accompanied by charges annihilation. Comparing with other types of BICs, they are robust to the perturbation brought by fabrication imperfection. Moreover, we found that such supercavity modes can be linked with the Friedrich-Wintgen BICs supported by an entire rectangular (cuboid) resonator sandwiched between two rectangular (or circular) waveguides, and thus more supercavity modes are constructed. Then, we fabricate these coupled resonators and experimentally confirm such a unique phenomenon: moving, merging, and vanishing of BICs by measuring their reflection spectra, which show good agreement with the numerical simulation and theoretical prediction of mode evolution. Finally, given the similar wave nature of acoustic and electromagnetic waves, such merged BICs also can be constructed in a coupled photonic resonator system. Our results may find exciting applications in acoustic and photonics, such as enhanced acoustic emission, filtering, and sensing.
