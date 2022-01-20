ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calculations of neutron fluxes and isotope conversion rates in a thorium-fuelled MYRRHA reactor, using GEANT4 and MCNPX, Nuclear Engineering and Design

By Asiya Rummana, Roger John Barlow, Syed Mohammad Saad
4 days ago
 4 days ago

Neutronics calculations have been performed of the MYRRHA ADS Reactor with a thorium-based fuel mixture, using the simulation programs MCNPX (Waters, 2002) and Geant4 (Agostinelli, 2003). Thorium is often considered for ADS systems, and this is the first evaluation of the possibilities...

