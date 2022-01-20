ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

MeMViT: Memory-Augmented Multiscale Vision Transformer for Efficient Long-Term Video Recognition

By Chao-Yuan Wu, Yanghao Li, Karttikeya Mangalam, Haoqi Fan, Bo Xiong, Jitendra Malik, Christoph Feichtenhofer
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Chao-Yuan Wu, Yanghao Li, Karttikeya Mangalam, Haoqi Fan, Bo Xiong, Jitendra Malik, Christoph Feichtenhofer. While today's video recognition systems parse snapshots or short clips accurately, they cannot connect the dots and reason across a longer range of time yet. Most existing video architectures...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Investigation of Data Augmentation Techniques for Disordered Speech Recognition

Disordered speech recognition is a highly challenging task. The underlying neuro-motor conditions of people with speech disorders, often compounded with co-occurring physical disabilities, lead to the difficulty in collecting large quantities of speech required for system development. This paper investigates a set of data augmentation techniques for disordered speech recognition, including vocal tract length perturbation (VTLP), tempo perturbation and speed perturbation. Both normal and disordered speech were exploited in the augmentation process. Variability among impaired speakers in both the original and augmented data was modeled using learning hidden unit contributions (LHUC) based speaker adaptive training. The final speaker adapted system constructed using the UASpeech corpus and the best augmentation approach based on speed perturbation produced up to 2.92% absolute (9.3% relative) word error rate (WER) reduction over the baseline system without data augmentation, and gave an overall WER of 26.37% on the test set containing 16 dysarthric speakers.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
arxiv.org

Uniformer: Unified Transformer for Efficient Spatiotemporal Representation Learning

It is a challenging task to learn rich and multi-scale spatiotemporal semantics from high-dimensional videos, due to large local redundancy and complex global dependency between video frames. The recent advances in this research have been mainly driven by 3D convolutional neural networks and vision transformers. Although 3D convolution can efficiently aggregate local context to suppress local redundancy from a small 3D neighborhood, it lacks the capability to capture global dependency because of the limited receptive field. Alternatively, vision transformers can effectively capture long-range dependency by self-attention mechanism, while having the limitation on reducing local redundancy with blind similarity comparison among all the tokens in each layer. Based on these observations, we propose a novel Unified transFormer (UniFormer) which seamlessly integrates merits of 3D convolution and spatiotemporal self-attention in a concise transformer format, and achieves a preferable balance between computation and accuracy. Different from traditional transformers, our relation aggregator can tackle both spatiotemporal redundancy and dependency, by learning local and global token affinity respectively in shallow and deep layers. We conduct extensive experiments on the popular video benchmarks, e.g., Kinetics-400, Kinetics-600, and Something-Something V1&V2. With only ImageNet-1K pretraining, our UniFormer achieves 82.9%/84.8% top-1 accuracy on Kinetics-400/Kinetics-600, while requiring 10x fewer GFLOPs than other state-of-the-art methods. For Something-Something V1 and V2, our UniFormer achieves new state-of-the-art performances of 60.9% and 71.2% top-1 accuracy respectively. Code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Condensing a Sequence to One Informative Frame for Video Recognition

Video is complex due to large variations in motion and rich content in fine-grained visual details. Abstracting useful information from such information-intensive media requires exhaustive computing resources. This paper studies a two-step alternative that first condenses the video sequence to an informative "frame" and then exploits off-the-shelf image recognition system on the synthetic frame. A valid question is how to define "useful information" and then distill it from a video sequence down to one synthetic frame. This paper presents a novel Informative Frame Synthesis (IFS) architecture that incorporates three objective tasks, i.e., appearance reconstruction, video categorization, motion estimation, and two regularizers, i.e., adversarial learning, color consistency. Each task equips the synthetic frame with one ability, while each regularizer enhances its visual quality. With these, by jointly learning the frame synthesis in an end-to-end manner, the generated frame is expected to encapsulate the required spatio-temporal information useful for video analysis. Extensive experiments are conducted on the large-scale Kinetics dataset. When comparing to baseline methods that map video sequence to a single image, IFS shows superior performance. More remarkably, IFS consistently demonstrates evident improvements on image-based 2D networks and clip-based 3D networks, and achieves comparable performance with the state-of-the-art methods with less computational cost.
COMPUTERS
World Economic Forum

Augmented Workforce: Empowering People, Transforming Manufacturing

Although technology is an important pillar of organizational strategy, people remain essential on shop floors and will continue to be so in the future. To remain competitive in an increasingly complex manufacturing landscape, companies need to move beyond an automation narrative and consider the empowering role of augmentation. This involves...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transformer#Temporal#Computation#Architectures#Memvit#Ava
arxiv.org

Vision in adverse weather: Augmentation using CycleGANs with various object detectors for robust perception in autonomous racing

In an autonomous driving system, perception - identification of features and objects from the environment - is crucial. In autonomous racing, high speeds and small margins demand rapid and accurate detection systems. During the race, the weather can change abruptly, causing significant degradation in perception, resulting in ineffective manoeuvres. In order to improve detection in adverse weather, deep-learning-based models typically require extensive datasets captured in such conditions - the collection of which is a tedious, laborious, and costly process. However, recent developments in CycleGAN architectures allow the synthesis of highly realistic scenes in multiple weather conditions. To this end, we introduce an approach of using synthesised adverse condition datasets in autonomous racing (generated using CycleGAN) to improve the performance of four out of five state-of-the-art detectors by an average of 42.7 and 4.4 mAP percentage points in the presence of night-time conditions and droplets, respectively. Furthermore, we present a comparative analysis of five object detectors - identifying the optimal pairing of detector and training data for use during autonomous racing in challenging conditions.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Efficient Modular Graph Transformation Rule Application

Jakob L. Andersen, Rolf Fagerberg, Juraj Kolčák, Christophe V.F.P. Laurent, Daniel Merkle, Nikolai Nøjgaard. Graph transformation formalisms have proven to be suitable tools for the modelling of chemical reactions. They are well established in theoretical studies and increasingly also in practical applications in chemistry. The latter is made feasible via the development of programming frameworks which makes the formalisms executable.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

ViTBIS: Vision Transformer for Biomedical Image Segmentation

In this paper, we propose a novel network named Vision Transformer for Biomedical Image Segmentation (ViTBIS). Our network splits the input feature maps into three parts with $1\times 1$, $3\times 3$ and $5\times 5$ convolutions in both encoder and decoder. Concat operator is used to merge the features before being fed to three consecutive transformer blocks with attention mechanism embedded inside it. Skip connections are used to connect encoder and decoder transformer blocks. Similarly, transformer blocks and multi scale architecture is used in decoder before being linearly projected to produce the output segmentation map. We test the performance of our network using Synapse multi-organ segmentation dataset, Automated cardiac diagnosis challenge dataset, Brain tumour MRI segmentation dataset and Spleen CT segmentation dataset. Without bells and whistles, our network outperforms most of the previous state of the art CNN and transformer based models using Dice score and the Hausdorff distance as the evaluation metrics.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Representing Videos as Discriminative Sub-graphs for Action Recognition

Human actions are typically of combinatorial structures or patterns, i.e., subjects, objects, plus spatio-temporal interactions in between. Discovering such structures is therefore a rewarding way to reason about the dynamics of interactions and recognize the actions. In this paper, we introduce a new design of sub-graphs to represent and encode the discriminative patterns of each action in the videos. Specifically, we present MUlti-scale Sub-graph LEarning (MUSLE) framework that novelly builds space-time graphs and clusters the graphs into compact sub-graphs on each scale with respect to the number of nodes. Technically, MUSLE produces 3D bounding boxes, i.e., tubelets, in each video clip, as graph nodes and takes dense connectivity as graph edges between tubelets. For each action category, we execute online clustering to decompose the graph into sub-graphs on each scale through learning Gaussian Mixture Layer and select the discriminative sub-graphs as action prototypes for recognition. Extensive experiments are conducted on both Something-Something V1 & V2 and Kinetics-400 datasets, and superior results are reported when comparing to state-of-the-art methods. More remarkably, our MUSLE achieves to-date the best reported accuracy of 65.0% on Something-Something V2 validation set.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Conceptor Learning for Class Activation Mapping

Class Activation Mapping (CAM) has been widely adopted to generate saliency maps which provides visual explanations for deep neural networks (DNNs). The saliency maps are conventionally generated by fusing the channels of the target feature map using a weighted average scheme. It is a weak model for the inter-channel relation, in the sense that it only models the relation among channels in a contrastive way (i.e., channels that play key roles in the prediction are given higher weights for them to stand out in the fusion). The collaborative relation, which makes the channels work together to provide cross reference, has been ignored. Furthermore, the model has neglected the intra-channel relation this http URL this paper, we address this problem by introducing Conceptor learning into CAM generation. Conceptor leaning has been originally proposed to model the patterns of state changes in recurrent neural networks (RNNs). By relaxing the dependency of Conceptor learning to RNNs, we make Conceptor-CAM not only generalizable to more DNN architectures but also able to learn both the inter- and intra-channel relations for better saliency map generation. Moreover, we have enabled the use of Boolean operations to combine the positive and pseudo-negative evidences, which has made the CAM inference more robust and comprehensive. The effectiveness of Conceptor-CAM has been validated with both formal verifications and experiments on the dataset of the largest scale in literature. The experimental results show that Conceptor-CAM is compatible with and can bring significant improvement to all well recognized CAM-based methods, and has outperformed the state-of-the-art methods by 43.14%~72.79% (88.39%~168.15%) on ILSVRC2012 in Average Increase (Drop), 15.42%~42.55% (47.09%~372.09%) on VOC, and 17.43%~31.32% (47.54%~206.45%) on COCO, respectively.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Ensemble Transformer for Efficient and Accurate Ranking Tasks: an Application to Question Answering Systems

Large transformer models can highly improve Answer Sentence Selection (AS2) task, but their high computational costs prevent their use in many real world applications. In this paper, we explore the following research question: How can we make the AS2models more accurate without significantly increasing their model complexity? To address the question, we propose a Multiple Heads Student architecture (MHS), an efficient neural network designed to distill an ensemble of large transformers into a single smaller model. An MHS model consists of two components: a stack of transformer layers that is used to encode inputs, and a set of ranking heads; each of them is trained by distilling a different large transformer architecture. Unlike traditional distillation techniques, our approach leverages individual models in ensemble as teachers in a way that preserves the diversity of the ensemble members. The resulting model captures the knowledge of different types of transformer models by using just a few extra parameters. We show the effectiveness of MHS on three English datasets for AS2; our proposed approach outperforms all single-model distillations we consider, rivaling the state-of-the-art large AS2 models that have 2.7x more parameters and run 2.5x slower.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Verilay: A Verifiable Proof of Stake Chain Relay

Blockchain relay schemes enable cross-chain state proofs without requiring trusted intermediaries. This is achieved by applying the source blockchain's consensus validation protocol on the target blockchain. Existing chain relays allow for the validation of blocks created using the Proof of Work (PoW) protocol. Since PoW entails high energy consumption, limited throughput, and no guaranteed finality, Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain protocols are increasingly popular for addressing these shortcomings. We propose Verilay, the first chain relay scheme that enables validating PoS protocols that produce finalized blocks, for example, Ethereum 2.0, Cosmos, and Polkadot. The concept does not require changes to the source blockchain protocols or validator operations. Signatures of block proposers are validated by a dedicated relay smart contract on the target blockchain. In contrast to basic PoW chain relays, Verilay requires only a subset of block headers to be submitted in order to maintain full verifiability. This yields enhanced scalability. We provide a prototypical implementation that facilitates the validation of Ethereum 2.0 beacon chain headers within the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Our evaluation proves the applicability to Ethereum 1.0's mainnet and confirms that only a fraction of transaction costs are required compared to PoW chain relay updates.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Long Short-Term Memory Neural Network for Financial Time Series

Performance forecasting is an age-old problem in economics and finance. Recently, developments in machine learning and neural networks have given rise to non-linear time series models that provide modern and promising alternatives to traditional methods of analysis. In this paper, we present an ensemble of independent and parallel long short-term memory (LSTM) neural networks for the prediction of stock price movement. LSTMs have been shown to be especially suited for time series data due to their ability to incorporate past information, while neural network ensembles have been found to reduce variability in results and improve generalization. A binary classification problem based on the median of returns is used, and the ensemble's forecast depends on a threshold value, which is the minimum number of LSTMs required to agree upon the result. The model is applied to the constituents of the smaller, less efficient Stockholm OMX30 instead of other major market indices such as the DJIA and S&P500 commonly found in literature. With a straightforward trading strategy, comparisons with a randomly chosen portfolio and a portfolio containing all the stocks in the index show that the portfolio resulting from the LSTM ensemble provides better average daily returns and higher cumulative returns over time. Moreover, the LSTM portfolio also exhibits less volatility, leading to higher risk-return ratios.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Pseudo-Labeled Auto-Curriculum Learning for Semi-Supervised Keypoint Localization

Localizing keypoints of an object is a basic visual problem. However, supervised learning of a keypoint localization network often requires a large amount of data, which is expensive and time-consuming to obtain. To remedy this, there is an ever-growing interest in semi-supervised learning (SSL), which leverages a small set of labeled data along with a large set of unlabeled data. Among these SSL approaches, pseudo-labeling (PL) is one of the most popular. PL approaches apply pseudo-labels to unlabeled data, and then train the model with a combination of the labeled and pseudo-labeled data iteratively. The key to the success of PL is the selection of high-quality pseudo-labeled samples. Previous works mostly select training samples by manually setting a single confidence threshold. We propose to automatically select reliable pseudo-labeled samples with a series of dynamic thresholds, which constitutes a learning curriculum. Extensive experiments on six keypoint localization benchmark datasets demonstrate that the proposed approach significantly outperforms the previous state-of-the-art SSL approaches.
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

Adaptive Data Analysis with Correlated Observations

The vast majority of the work on adaptive data analysis focuses on the case where the samples in the dataset are independent. Several approaches and tools have been successfully applied in this context, such as differential privacy, max-information, compression arguments, and more. The situation is far less well-understood without the independence assumption.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dynamic Deep Convolutional Candlestick Learner

Candlestick pattern is one of the most fundamental and valuable graphical tools in financial trading that supports traders observing the current market conditions to make the proper decision. This task has a long history and, most of the time, human experts. Recently, efforts have been made to automatically classify these patterns with the deep learning models. The GAF-CNN model is a well-suited way to imitate how human traders capture the candlestick pattern by integrating spatial features visually. However, with the great potential of the GAF encoding, this classification task can be extended to a more complicated object detection level. This work presents an innovative integration of modern object detection techniques and GAF time-series encoding on candlestick pattern tasks. We make crucial modifications to the representative yet straightforward YOLO version 1 model based on our time-series encoding method and the property of such data type. Powered by the deep neural networks and the unique architectural design, the proposed model performs pretty well in candlestick classification and location recognition. The results show tremendous potential in applying modern object detection techniques on time-series tasks in a real-time manner.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Identifying Adversarial Attacks on Text Classifiers

Zhouhang Xie, Jonathan Brophy, Adam Noack, Wencong You, Kalyani Asthana, Carter Perkins, Sabrina Reis, Sameer Singh, Daniel Lowd. The landscape of adversarial attacks against text classifiers continues to grow, with new attacks developed every year and many of them available in standard toolkits, such as TextAttack and OpenAttack. In response, there is a growing body of work on robust learning, which reduces vulnerability to these attacks, though sometimes at a high cost in compute time or accuracy. In this paper, we take an alternate approach -- we attempt to understand the attacker by analyzing adversarial text to determine which methods were used to create it. Our first contribution is an extensive dataset for attack detection and labeling: 1.5~million attack instances, generated by twelve adversarial attacks targeting three classifiers trained on six source datasets for sentiment analysis and abuse detection in English. As our second contribution, we use this dataset to develop and benchmark a number of classifiers for attack identification -- determining if a given text has been adversarially manipulated and by which attack. As a third contribution, we demonstrate the effectiveness of three classes of features for these tasks: text properties, capturing content and presentation of text; language model properties, determining which tokens are more or less probable throughout the input; and target model properties, representing how the text classifier is influenced by the attack, including internal node activations. Overall, this represents a first step towards forensics for adversarial attacks against text classifiers.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SmartSync: Cross-Blockchain Smart Contract Interaction and Synchronization

Cross-Blockchain communication has gained traction due to the increasing fragmentation of blockchain networks and scalability solutions such as side-chaining and sharding. With SmartSync, we propose a novel concept for cross-blockchain smart contract interactions that creates client contracts on arbitrary blockchain networks supporting the same execution environment. Client contracts mirror the logic and state of the original instance and enable seamless on-chain function executions providing recent states. Synchronized contracts supply instant read-only function calls to other applications hosted on the target blockchain. Hereby, current limitations in cross-chain communication are alleviated and new forms of contract interactions are enabled. State updates are transmitted in a verifiable manner using Merkle proofs and do not require trusted intermediaries. To permit lightweight synchronizations, we introduce transition confirmations that facilitate the application of verifiable state transitions without re-executing transactions of the source blockchain. We prove the concept's soundness by providing a prototypical implementation that enables smart contract forks, state synchronizations, and on-chain validation on EVM-compatible blockchains. Our evaluation demonstrates SmartSync's applicability for presented use cases providing access to recent states to third-party contracts on the target blockchain. Execution costs scale sub-linearly with the number of value updates and depend on the depth and index of corresponding Merkle proofs.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

A Comprehensive Study of Vision Transformers on Dense Prediction Tasks

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), architectures consisting of convolutional layers, have been the standard choice in vision tasks. Recent studies have shown that Vision Transformers (VTs), architectures based on self-attention modules, achieve comparable performance in challenging tasks such as object detection and semantic segmentation. However, the image processing mechanism of VTs is different from that of conventional CNNs. This poses several questions about their generalizability, robustness, reliability, and texture bias when used to extract features for complex tasks. To address these questions, we study and compare VT and CNN architectures as feature extractors in object detection and semantic segmentation. Our extensive empirical results show that the features generated by VTs are more robust to distribution shifts, natural corruptions, and adversarial attacks in both tasks, whereas CNNs perform better at higher image resolutions in object detection. Furthermore, our results demonstrate that VTs in dense prediction tasks produce more reliable and less texture-biased predictions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

High-Dimensional Inference over Networks: Linear Convergence and Statistical Guarantees

We study sparse linear regression over a network of agents, modeled as an undirected graph and no server node. The estimation of the $s$-sparse parameter is formulated as a constrained LASSO problem wherein each agent owns a subset of the $N$ total observations. We analyze the convergence rate and statistical guarantees of a distributed projected gradient tracking-based algorithm under high-dimensional scaling, allowing the ambient dimension $d$ to grow with (and possibly exceed) the sample size $N$. Our theory shows that, under standard notions of restricted strong convexity and smoothness of the loss functions, suitable conditions on the network connectivity and algorithm tuning, the distributed algorithm converges globally at a {\it linear} rate to an estimate that is within the centralized {\it statistical precision} of the model, $O(s\log d/N)$. When $s\log d/N=o(1)$, a condition necessary for statistical consistency, an $\varepsilon$-optimal solution is attained after $\mathcal{O}(\kappa \log (1/\varepsilon))$ gradient computations and $O (\kappa/(1-\rho) \log (1/\varepsilon))$ communication rounds, where $\kappa$ is the restricted condition number of the loss function and $\rho$ measures the network connectivity. The computation cost matches that of the centralized projected gradient algorithm despite having data distributed; whereas the communication rounds reduce as the network connectivity improves. Overall, our study reveals interesting connections between statistical efficiency, network connectivity \& topology, and convergence rate in high dimensions.
COMPUTERS

