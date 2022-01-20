Generation of vortex particles via weak measurements

In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.

