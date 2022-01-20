ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Generation of vortex particles via weak measurements

By D. V. Karlovets, G. Geloni, G. K. Sizykh, V. G. Serbo
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

While twisted photons with orbital angular momentum can be generated in several ways, their massive counterparts -- vortex electrons, neutrons, or atoms -- can be obtained so far only via diffraction techniques, not applicable for relativistic energies. Here we show...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Sliding across a surface: particles with fixed and mobile ligands

A quantitative model of the mobility of functionalized particles at the interface is pivotal to understanding important systems in biology and nanotechnology. In this work, we investigate the emerging dynamics of particles anchored through ligand-receptor bridges to functionalized surfaces. We consider systems with reversible bridges in which ligand-receptor pairs bind/unbind with finite reaction rates. For a given set of bridges, the particle can explore a tiny fraction of the surface as the extensivity of the bridges is finite. We show how at time scales longer than the bridges' lifetime, the averaged position of the particle diffuses away from its initial value. We distill our findings into two analytic equations for the sliding diffusion constant of particles carrying mobile and fixed ligands. We quantitatively validate our theoretical predictions using reaction-diffusion simulations. Our results, along with recent literature, will allow inferring the microscopic parameters at play in complex biological systems from experimental trajectories.
CHEMISTRY
SlashGear

This super-strong hybrid particle could upend electronics

Physicists with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have published a new study detailing their discovery of a hybrid particle, one comprised of an electron and phonon combined together in a way that allows them to behave as a single particle. The team refers to this bond between the two particles as “glue,” explaining that it is 10 times stronger than any previously discovered hybrid of this kind.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Extreme escape with killing for diffusing particles in one dimension

The extreme narrow escape theory describes the statistical properties of the fastest among many identical stochastic particles to escape from a narrow window. We study here the arrival of the fastest particle when a killing term is added inside a one dimensional interval. Killing represents a degradation that leads to removal of the moving particles with a given probability. Using the time dependent flux for the solution of the diffusion equation, we compute asymptotically the mean time for the fastest to escape alive. We also study the role of several killing distributions on the mean extreme time for the fastest and compare the results with Brownian simulations. Finally, we discuss some possible applications to cell biology.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dose and Fluence Distributions of the Primary and Secondary Particles in Biological Material Irradiated by $^{252}$Cf Fission Neutrons and d-Be Generated Neutrons

For understanding the biological effects of neutrons, predictions of the secondary charged particle distributions by neutron irradiation are needed in biophysical models. We have performed detailed Monte-Carlo simulations using the PHITS computer code of the the dose and fluence spectra of charged particles in the biological materials irradiated by neutron beams with energies below 10 MeV. We compare the results for two different neutron spectra used in radiobiology experiments; the spontaneous fission neutron spectrum of $^{252}$Cf, and a 4 MeV d-Be generated neutron spectrum. The results show that over 90% of the dose and fluence are from secondary protons, which are low energy (<2 MeV) and high LET, and indicate higher secondary charged particle fluence near the surface compared to the deep tissue regions in a mouse. It is also suggested that the different neutron sources considered result in largely similar types of secondary particles with modestly varying fluence distributions.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vortex#Particles#Laser Beams#Accelerator Physics#Quantum Physics
arxiv.org

Spirographic motion in a vortex

Studies of particle motion in vortical flows have mainly focused on point-like particles, either inertial or self-propelled. This approximation assumes that the velocity field that surrounds the particle is linear. We consider an inertialess rigid dumbbell in a two-dimensional steady vortex. While the system remains analytically tractable, the particle experiences the nonlinearity of the surrounding velocity field. By exploiting the rotational symmetry of the flow, we reduce the problem to that of a two-dimensional dynamical system, whose fixed points and periodic orbits can be used to explain the motion of the dumbbell. For all vortices in which the fluid angular velocity decreases with radial distance, the center of mass of the dumbbell follows a spirographic trajectory around the vortex center. This results from a periodic oscillation in the radial direction combined with revolution around the center. The shape of the trajectory depends strongly on the initial position and orientation of the dumbbell, but the dynamics is qualitatively the same irrespective of the form of the vortex. If the fluid angular velocity is not monotonic, the spirographic motion is altered by the existence of transport barriers, whose shape is now sensitive to the details of the vortex.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers develop novel microscopic picoshell particles

Production of high-energy fats by microalgae may provide a sustainable, renewable energy source that can help tackle climate change. However, microalgae engineered to produce lipids rapidly usually grow slowly themselves, making it difficult to increase overall yields. UCLA bioengineers have created a new type of petri dish in the form...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Generation and propagation characterization of a vortex beam through an electro-optical crystal-based electrically controlled flat plate

With the increasing demand for potential applications in almost all fields in modern optics, the generation of vortex beams has attracted significant interest. Based on a flat plate made of electro-optical crystals, we propose an electrically controlling method to generate vortex beams assisted by the Pockels effect. Compared with traditional methods, our method allows flexibly tuning the wavelength and topological charge of the generated optical vortex beams. We simulate the propagation of optical beams transmitted from the flat plate and investigate the orbital-angular-momentum(OAM)-mode spectra of the transmitted optical beams. The OAM-mode spectra are in agreement well with the simulation results. The proposed method improves the flexibility of the generation of optical vortex beams, may gain more significant potential applications in optical communication and optical manipulation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Resolving massive black hole binaries evolution via adaptive particle-splitting

The study of the interaction of a massive black hole binary with its gaseous environment is crucial in order to be able to predict merger rates and possible electromagnetic counterparts of gravitational wave signals. The evolution of the binary semi-major axis resulting from this interaction has been recently debated, and a clear consensus is still missing, also because of several numerical limitations, i.e. fixed orbit binaries or lack of resolution inside the cavity carved by the binary in its circumbinary disc. We use the 3D meshless finite mass method of the code GIZMO with Lagrangian hyper-refinement, to resolve for the first time the dynamics inside the cavity, and in particular the mini-discs that form around the two components of a live binary surrounded by a locally isothermal gaseous circumbinary disc. We show that the binary orbit decays with time for very cold and very warm discs and that the result of the interaction in the intermediate regime is strongly influenced by the disc viscosity as this essentially regulates the fraction of mass contained in the mini-discs as well as the fraction that is accreted by the binary. We find the balance between these two quantities to determine whether the binary semi-major axis decreases with time.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Modelling astrophysical fluids with particles

Computational fluid dynamics is a crucial tool to theoretically explore the cosmos. In the last decade, we have seen a substantial methodological diversification with a number of cross-fertilizations between originally different methods. Here we focus on recent developments related to the Smoothed Particle Hydrodynamics (SPH) method. We briefly summarize recent technical improvements in the SPH-approach itself, including smoothing kernels, gradient calculations and dissipation steering. These elements have been implemented in the Newtonian high-accuracy SPH code MAGMA2 and we demonstrate its performance in a number of challenging benchmark tests. Taking it one step further, we have used these new ingredients also in the first particle-based, general-relativistic fluid dynamics code that solves the full set of Einstein equations, SPHINCS_BSSN. We present the basic ideas and equations and demonstrate the code performance at examples of relativistic neutron stars that are evolved self-consistently together with the spacetime.
ASTRONOMY
Space Daily

Particles formed in boreal forests affect clouds in the troposphere

A new study shows that through aerosol formation and growth, the forests are capable of mitigating climate change and have a regional effect on the climate of an entire continent at the most. Prior research has shown that boreal forests release gaseous compounds that form aerosol particles. Mixing upwards from...
SCIENCE
illinoisstate.edu

Tiny particles with a huge potential

Someday when you pick up your new thinner, faster smartphone or tablet, you might be grasping technology derived from nanostructures synthesized in an Illinois State University laboratory. Through a tedious process akin to cooking a seemingly invisible meal, physics students Amelia Korveziroska and Marcos Perez are whipping up nanoparticles thousands...
CHICAGO, IL
arxiv.org

Quasilinear theory for inhomogeneous plasma

This paper presents local quasilinear theory that describes classical plasma interacting with inhomogeneous turbulence in the presence of background fields. The particle Hamiltonian is kept general; for example, relativistic, electromagnetic, and gravitational effects are subsumed. A Fokker--Plank equation for a dressed `oscillation-center' (OC) distribution is derived from the Klimontovich equation and captures quasilinear diffusion, interaction with the background fields, and ponderomotive effects simultaneously. In particular, the expression for the OC Hamiltonian is generalized to resonant interactions, and the diffusion coefficient is positive-semidefinite. Waves are allowed to be off-shell (i.e. not constrained by a dispersion relation), and a collision integral of the Balescu--Lenard type emerges as a part of the theory. Without being restricted to electrostatic interactions, this operator conserves particles, momentum, and energy, and it also satisfies the H-theorem. As a spin-off, a general expression for the spectrum of microscopic fluctuations is derived. For on-shell waves, which satisfy a quasilinear wave-kinetic equation, the theory conserves the momentum and energy of the wave--plasma system. Dewar's OC quasilinear theory of electrostatic turbulence (1973, Phys. Fluids 16, 1102) is proven formally as a particular case and given a concise formulation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Weak Gravity Conjecture: A Review

The Weak Gravity Conjecture holds that in a theory of quantum gravity, any gauge force must mediate interactions stronger than gravity for some particles. This statement has surprisingly deep and extensive connections to many different areas of physics and mathematics. Several variations on the basic conjecture have been proposed, including statements that are much stronger but are nonetheless satisfied by all known consistent quantum gravity theories. We review these related conjectures and the evidence for their validity in the string theory landscape. We also review a variety of arguments for these conjectures, which tend to fall into two categories: qualitative arguments which claim the conjecture is plausible based on general principles, and quantitative arguments for various special cases or analogues of the conjecture. We also outline the implications of these conjectures for particle physics, cosmology, general relativity, and mathematics. Finally, we highlight important directions for future research.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Guide to Particle Advection Performance

The performance of particle advection-based flow visualization techniques is complex, since computational work can vary based on many factors, including number of particles, duration, and mesh type. Further, while many approaches have been introduced to optimize performance, the efficacy of a given approach can be similarly complex. In this work, we seek to establish a guide for particle advection performance by conducting a comprehensive survey of the area. We begin by identifying the building blocks for particle advection and establishing a simple cost model incorporating these building blocks. We then survey existing optimizations for particle advection, using two high-level categories: algorithmic optimizations and hardware efficiency. The sub-categories of algorithmic optimizations include solvers, cell locators, I/O efficiency, and precomputation, while the sub-categories of hardware efficiency all involve parallelism: shared-memory, distributed-memory, and hybrid. Finally, we conclude the survey by identifying current gaps in particle advection performance, and in particular on achieving a workflow for predicting performance under various optimizations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Standing shock prevents propagation of sparks in supersonic explosive flows

Jens von der Linden, Clare Kimblin, Ian McKenna, Skyler Bagley, Hsiao-Chi Li, Ryan Houim, Christopher S. Kueny, Allen Kuhl, Dave Grote, Mark Converse, Caron E. J. Vossen, Sönke Stern, Corrado Cimarelli, Jason Sears. Volcanic jet flows in explosive eruptions emit radio frequency signatures, indicative of their fluid dynamic and...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards energy discretization for muon scattering tomography in GEANT4 simulations: A discrete probabilistic approach

In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy