ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer says has approval in Japan for COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Friday it received special approval in...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Toyota production in Japan hit by parts crunch from COVID-19

The shortage of parts caused by the coronavirus pandemic is further denting production at Toyota Japan’s top automaker. Production at 11 plants in Japan will be halted Friday, Saturday and next Monday, Toyota Motor Corp. said. That comes on top of reductions planned for February that were announced earlier. Those reduction will be on various days at eight of its 14 plants in Japan, including assembly lines making the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models. Supplies are running short because of a lack of computer chips, which are crucial in auto parts. Plants in and out of Japan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Japan to expedite booster shots, bolster island defence -PM Kishida

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will bring forward COVID-19 vaccination booster shots by as much as two months, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant sends infections soaring nationwide. In a policy speech to parliament, Kishida also said Japan would fortify defence capabilities around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Romania to launch COVID-19 jabs for children aged 5 to 11

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Children in Romania aged between 5-11 will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting late January, authorities said, as the country grappled Friday with a virus surge and low adult vaccination rates. Parents or legal guardians can schedule appointments starting this week to get...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
baltimorenews.net

Depending upon COVID vaccine availability, children aged above 5 yrs should be vaccinated, suggests Dr Faheem

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Emphasising that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for children, children over the age of five years should get vaccinated against the disease, suggests Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at US' University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. Elaborating upon the importance of...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Pakistan records most daily COVID cases since pandemic began

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan reported on Friday over 7,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, its highest daily number of infections since the pandemic began, as the south Asian nation imposes new restrictions to curb the fast-spreading Omicron variant. At least 7,678 cases in the past 24 hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Poland reports new daily record of 40,876 COVID cases

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland reported a record 40,876 new daily COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the health ministry said, as the Omicron variant takes hold across the country. Authorities have said the latest wave of the pandemic will drive case numbers to levels not yet seen in Poland, with estimates of the peak ranging from 60,000 to as many as 140,000 daily infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Reuters
104.1 WIKY

Exclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States, the World Health Organization’s top donor, is resisting proposals to make the agency more independent, four officials involved in the talks said, raising doubts about the Biden administration’s long-term support for the U.N. agency. The proposal, made by the WHO’s working...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Quake with preliminary magnitude of 6.4 jolts southern Japan -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 jolted southern Japan early on Saturday morning, broadcaster NHK reported. The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan’s four main islands, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami warning...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
104.1 WIKY

U.S. FTC orders marketers to stop false claims their products can prevent COVID

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission ordered over 20 marketers nationwide to immediately stop making baseless claims that their products and supposed therapies can treat or prevent COVID-19. “Violators who make deceptive claims related to the treatment, cure, or prevention of COVID-19 are subject to penalties of up to $43,792 per violation”, the FTC said in a statement on Wednesday https://bit.ly/3GKZNtQ.
U.S. POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Magnitude 6 quake strikes Talaud Islands, Indonesia- GFZ

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Talaud Islands in Indonesia on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles), GFZ said. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

China can achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022- cabinet adviser

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will be able to achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022, Zhu Guangyao, an adviser to China’s cabinet, said on Friday. China’s potential economic growth rate is estimated at 5-6%, Zhu told a briefing. The expected interest rate hikes by the U.S....
CHINA
AFP

Indonesia to push for new global health agency, president says

Indonesia will push for the creation of a new global health agency while the country holds the presidency of the G20, President Joko Widodo said Thursday at the virtual Davos forum. Indonesia holds the G20 presidency for the first time this year and has specified recovery from the pandemic as its core objective.
HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy