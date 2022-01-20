ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Machine-Learning enabled analysis of ELM filament dynamics in KSTAR

By Cooper Jacobus, Minjun J. Choi, Ralph Kube
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The emergence and dynamics of filamentary structures associated with edge-localized modes (ELMs) inside tokamak plasmas during high-confinement mode is regularly studied using Electron Cyclotron Emission Imaging (ECEI) diagnostic systems. Such diagnostics allow us to infer electron temperature variations, often across a poloidal cross-section....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Scientist

What Scientists Learned by Putting Octopuses in MRI Machines

Whether they’re predicting the outcomes of sports games or opening jars, the intelligence of octopuses and their cephalopod kin has fascinated avid sports fans and scientists alike (not that the two groups are mutually exclusive). However, insights into the animals’ brains have been limited, as structural data has come from low-tech methods such as dissection.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

9 Best Machine Learning Models for Beginners

Models you should learn like linear regression, logistic regression to support vector machines, and PCA. Be sure to SUBSCRIBE here to never miss another article on data science guides, tricks and tips, life lessons, and more!. Machine learning is one of the most fascinating fields in computer science. It has...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamic Price of Parking Service based on Deep Learning

The improvement of air-quality in urban areas is one of the main concerns of public government bodies. This concern emerges from the evidence between the air quality and the public health. Major efforts from government bodies in this area include monitoring and forecasting systems, banning more pollutant motor vehicles, and traffic limitations during the periods of low-quality air. In this work, a proposal for dynamic prices in regulated parking services is presented. The dynamic prices in parking service must discourage motor vehicles parking when low-quality episodes are predicted. For this purpose, diverse deep learning strategies are evaluated. They have in common the use of collective air-quality measurements for forecasting labels about air quality in the city. The proposal is evaluated by using economic parameters and deep learning quality criteria at Madrid (Spain).
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Learning self-driven collective dynamics with graph networks

Despite decades of theoretical research, the nature of the self-driven collective motion remains indigestible and controversial, while the phase transition process of its dynamic is a major research issue. Recent methods propose to infer the phase transition process from various artificially extracted features using machine learning. In this thesis, we propose a new order parameter by using machine learning to quantify the synchronization degree of the self-driven collective system from the perspective of the number of clusters. Furthermore, we construct a powerful model based on the graph network to determine the long-term evolution of the self-driven collective system from the initial position of the particles, without any manual features. Results show that this method has strong predictive power, and is suitable for various noises. Our method can provide reference for the research of other physical systems with local interactions.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kstar#Elms#Filament#Elm#Ecei#Plasma Physics#Neural Networks
mit.edu

Physics and the machine-learning “black box”

Machine-learning algorithms are often referred to as a “black box.” Once data are put into an algorithm, it’s not always known exactly how the algorithm arrives at its prediction. This can be particularly frustrating when things go wrong. A new mechanical engineering (MechE) course at MIT teaches students how to tackle the “black box” problem, through a combination of data science and physics-based engineering.
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

Building Machine Learning Models Faster

Creating a Machine Learning model is an easy task because there are different Python libraries that can easily help in building any type of ML or AI model but this is only the initial step because we need to analyze the results, tune the hypermeters, accelerate the model development by building pipelines and also tracking the model performance.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Get Faster & More Productive in Programming — Machine Learning — Data Analysis

Why You Should Get Faster in Programming as a Data Scientist?. Data Analysis is technically a search problem. The faster you are, the more data you can explore so chances that you will find something valuable increases. We can also say the same thing for Machine Learning model development. We are technically searching over an almost infinite model space to find out the best combination of pre-processing steps, predictors, hyperparameters etc.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
nanowerk.com

Machine learning for morphable materials

(Nanowerk News) Flat materials that can morph into three-dimensional shapes have potential applications in architecture, medicine, robotics, space travel, and much more. But programming these shape changes requires complex and time-consuming computations. Now, researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have developed a...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
towardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning 101: Linear Regression

Machine learning and data science have come a long way since being described as the “sexiest job of the 21st century” — we now have very powerful deep learning models capable of self driving automobiles, or seamlessly translating between different languages. Right at the foundation of all these powerful deep learning models is a humble model which I want to explore in deep detail today. That model is linear regression!
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Machine learning algorithms help scientists explore Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover has been exploring the Red Planet's surface for nearly a decade, with its main mission being to determine whether Mars was once habitable. While the rover's investigations have indeed confirmed that Mars was once a watery world filled with potentially life-sustaining chemistry, there's still much to learn. Curiosity's mountains of data offer an opportunity to use machine learning algorithms to investigate the planet's surface in even more detail.
SCIENCE
securityboulevard.com

Machine Learning For Contested Antivirus Decisions | Avast

To provide the best possible security, Avast employs a complex ecosystem of detection techniques. Whenever a file enters your computer or gets executed in your computer, a sequence of checks is performed usually in a fraction of a second. The majority of malicious files get discovered using fast detectors running with a small footprint in your computer. Occasionally, however, these detectors can’t reliably assess a file (this can be the case if it is new and unique). In these scenarios, the cloud backend comes to the rescue, since it’s capable of running deep extensive tests that make use of all the knowledge that Avast has. Such extensive tests are done using so much computing power and data that a standalone computer with installed antivirus would not manage to handle it. The interplay of the client-side antivirus engine and its cloud backend ensures that all files get detected with the maximum achievable accuracy.
SOFTWARE
astrobiology.com

Unsupervised Machine Learning for Exploratory Data Analysis of Exoplanet Transmission Spectra

Scatter plots of 15,000 data points from the benchmark data set: 𝑀 (𝜆1) versus 𝑇 (left panel) and 𝑀 (𝜆1) versus the variable in (12) which can be equivalently expressed as log10 (𝑋H2O𝑋HCN𝑋NH3 𝜅𝑐𝑙) (right panel). The points are color-coded by the value of log10 (𝜏0) as indicated on the colorbar. The horizontal dotted line in the right panel denotes the constant threshold 𝑀 (𝜆1) = (𝑅0/𝑅𝑆) 2 × 100%.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Advanced waste classification with Machine Learning

The accumulation of non-recyclable waste on landfills all around the world and the huge amount of time that most of its materials take to biodegrade can affect in a significant manner our lifestyle in the near future if we, as a society, don't take action to prevent this from happening. Moreover, among the most notorious risks for humans, waste accumulation can enhance the disease spread via vectors such as flies, mosquitoes, and many more insects. Also, in addition to the ruin of the beauty of natural habitats, deforestation, and terrain occupation to provide enough space to landfills, soil and water can be susceptible to be polluted due to the toxic chemicals located in improperly treated materials. At the same time, that pollution can alter the food chain, which inevitably leads to more diseases and health issues for humans and the natural ecosystems worldwide.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Design Patterns in Machine Learning for MLOps

Design Patterns are a set of best practices and reusable solutions to common problems. Data Science and other disciplines such as Software Development, Architecture, etc. are constituted by a large number of recurring problems and therefore trying to categories the most common ones and provide different forms of blueprints to easily recognize them and solve them could provide an immense benefit to the wider community.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

The Ultimate Guide: Challenges of Machine Learning Model Deployment

This is a myth that I’ve heard so many times. As a data scientist with an engineering background, I also had this point of view until actually developed a machine learning deployment (or MLOps) project. Technically, deploying a machine learning(ML) model could be very simple: start a server, create an ML inference API, and apply the API to an existing application. Unfortunately, this workflow is so easy to come up that people tend to underestimate the complexity. In fact, some of my ML engineer friends complained that their jobs are not understood by so many people such as engineers from different teams, product managers, executive teams, and even customers.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Parametrization of sunspot groups based on machine learning approach

Sunspot groups observed in white-light appear as complex structures. Analysis of these structures is usually based on simple morphological descriptors which capture only generic properties and miss information about fine details. We present a machine learning approach to introduce a complete yet compact description of sunspot groups. The idea is to map sunspot group images into an appropriate lower-dimensional (latent) space. We apply a combination of Variational Autoencoder and Principal Component Analysis to obtain a set of 285 latent descriptors. We demonstrate that the standard descriptors are embedded into the latent ones. Thus, latent features can be considered as an extended description of sunspot groups and, in our opinion, can expand the possibilities for the research on sunspot groups. In particular, we demonstrate an application for estimation of the sunspot group complexity. The proposed parametrization model is generic and can be applied to investigation of other traces of solar activity observed in various spectrum lines. Key components of this work, which are the parametrization model, dataset of sunspot groups and latent vectors, are available in the public GitHub repository this https URL groups and can be used to reproduce the results and for further research.
ASTRONOMY
bioworld.com

Machine learning approach speeds resistance identification

A team led by researchers from the ETH Zürich and the University of Basel has used a combination of mass spectrometry data and machine learning to predict antibiotic resistance of clinical bacterial samples. The results, which were published in the Jan. 10, 2022, issue of Nature Medicine, could speed the identification of optimal antibiotic regimens for patients.
SCIENCE
pace.edu

The Science of Machine Learning

When you work in the digital sphere, it is easy to become disconnected. A year ago, clinical professor and former Wall Street data analyst Frank Parisi, alongside other Pace faculty, conceptualized a space where individuals with an interest in data science and machine learning could connect. “We wanted to make a central repository for all kinds of data, where we have the computational power to do interesting things, work together and collaborate across the University and, in the long-term, with outside partners for research,” said Parisi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arxiv.org

Dynamical learning of a photonics quantum-state engineering process

Alessia Suprano, Danilo Zia, Emanuele Polino, Taira Giordani, Luca Innocenti, Alessandro Ferraro, Mauro Paternostro, Nicolò Spagnolo, Fabio Sciarrino. Experimentally engineering high-dimensional quantum states is a crucial task for several quantum information protocols. However, a high degree of precision in the characterization of experimental noisy apparatus is required to apply existing quantum state engineering protocols. This is often lacking in practical scenarios, affecting the quality of the engineered states. Here, we implement experimentally an automated adaptive optimization protocol to engineer photonic Orbital Angular Momentum (OAM) states. The protocol, given a target output state, performs an online estimation of the quality of the currently produced states, relying on output measurement statistics, and determines how to tune the experimental parameters to optimize the state generation. To achieve this, the algorithm needs not be imbued with a description of the generation apparatus itself. Rather, it operates in a fully black-box scenario, making the scheme applicable in a wide variety of circumstances. The handles controlled by the algorithm are the rotation angles of a series of waveplates and can be used to probabilistically generate arbitrary four-dimensional OAM states. We showcase our scheme on different target states both in classical and quantum regimes, and prove its robustness to external perturbations on the control parameters. This approach represents a powerful tool for automated optimizations of noisy experimental tasks for quantum information protocols and technologies.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy