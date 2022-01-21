ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer says has approval in Japan for COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Friday it received special approval in...

kfgo.com

The Independent

Toyota production in Japan hit by parts crunch from COVID-19

The shortage of parts caused by the coronavirus pandemic is further denting production at Toyota Japan’s top automaker. Production at 11 plants in Japan will be halted Friday, Saturday and next Monday, Toyota Motor Corp. said. That comes on top of reductions planned for February that were announced earlier. Those reduction will be on various days at eight of its 14 plants in Japan, including assembly lines making the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models. Supplies are running short because of a lack of computer chips, which are crucial in auto parts. Plants in and out of Japan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Romania to launch COVID-19 jabs for children aged 5 to 11

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Children in Romania aged between 5-11 will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting late January, authorities said, as the country grappled Friday with a virus surge and low adult vaccination rates. Parents or legal guardians can schedule appointments starting this week to get...
KIDS
kfgo.com

Sweden scraps demand for negative COVID test to enter country

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Travelers to Sweden will no longer be required to show a negative COVID test before entering the country, the government said on Tuesday. Sweden introduced rules for a recent negative COVID test on Dec. 28 last year in a bid to slow the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant. Since then, Sweden has repeatedly set new daily case records with Omicron now the totally dominant variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Brazil’s Health Ministry approves China’s Sinovac shot for some children

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Health Ministry on Friday approved use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, for children ages 6 to 17. In a news conference announcing the addition of Coronavac to the national vaccination plan, Deputy Health Minister Rodrigo Cruz said the ministry has 6 million doses of the vaccine available, with states and cities having their own stocks.
WORLD
baltimorenews.net

Depending upon COVID vaccine availability, children aged above 5 yrs should be vaccinated, suggests Dr Faheem

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Emphasising that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for children, children over the age of five years should get vaccinated against the disease, suggests Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at US' University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. Elaborating upon the importance of...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Italy reports 171,263 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 333 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 171,263 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 179,106 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 333 from 373. Italy has registered 143,296 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday as the Omicron variant continued to spread rapidly. The capital city had 11,227 new coronavirus cases, the local government said, a day after reinstatement of curbs on mobility and business...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 76,807 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, continuing a recent downturn in the number of infections, and 297 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 95,787 cases and 288 deaths reported on Friday. (Reporting by Michael...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Poland reports new daily record of 40,876 COVID cases

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland reported a record 40,876 new daily COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the health ministry said, as the Omicron variant takes hold across the country. Authorities have said the latest wave of the pandemic will drive case numbers to levels not yet seen in Poland, with estimates of the peak ranging from 60,000 to as many as 140,000 daily infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Olympics-No forced labour involved in Beijing Games outfits, says IOC

(Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said no forced labour was involved in the production of uniforms for the Beijing Winter Games following concerns from U.S. lawmakers. The United States’ Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) said earlier this month it was worried that suppliers Anta Sports and Hengyuanxiang...
SPORTS
kfgo.com

Magnitude 6 quake strikes Talaud Islands, Indonesia- GFZ

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Talaud Islands in Indonesia on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles), GFZ said. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Japan's imports hit record highs on surging energy prices

Japan’s exports and imports both reached record highs in December, largely because of surging oil prices and a weaker yen, the government said Thursday.Japan’s imports last month surged 41% from the same month a year earlier. Exports rose 17.5% from the previous year, on stronger shipments of autos and computer chips.Imports have now risen for 11 months straight, while exports have risen for 10 consecutive months, the Finance Ministry said. The pandemic's impact on manufacturing, travel and other economic activity has been a huge drag on the world’s third largest economy. Government-ordered restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus...
BUSINESS
AFP

Indonesia to push for new global health agency, president says

Indonesia will push for the creation of a new global health agency while the country holds the presidency of the G20, President Joko Widodo said Thursday at the virtual Davos forum. Indonesia holds the G20 presidency for the first time this year and has specified recovery from the pandemic as its core objective.
HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH

