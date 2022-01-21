Pfizer says has approval in Japan for COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

Japan’s exports and imports both reached record highs in December, largely because of surging oil prices and a weaker yen, the government said Thursday.Japan’s imports last month surged 41% from the same month a year earlier. Exports rose 17.5% from the previous year, on stronger shipments of autos and computer chips.Imports have now risen for 11 months straight, while exports have risen for 10 consecutive months, the Finance Ministry said. The pandemic's impact on manufacturing, travel and other economic activity has been a huge drag on the world’s third largest economy. Government-ordered restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus...
