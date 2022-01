The Brady City Council will have a full agenda for their regular meeting at 6PM this Tuesday (Jan. 18) as they will consider three separate zoning requests along with awarding bids for a jet refueler for the airport, survey services in regards to Brady Lake and 4 new police vehicles. They will also conduct three public hearings to take input on the three proposed zoning requests for properties located at 1107 E 11th St, 500 S Plum St and 701 Grace Ave.

8 DAYS AGO