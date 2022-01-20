Association of anthropometric parameters as a risk factor for development of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes mellitus

It has been suggested that the prenatal and perinatal environments influence the development of diseases in adulthood. During the Dutch famine of World War II, children exposed to low nutrition in utero during pregnancy showed a high incidence of obesity in adulthood.1 Various stresses during the fetal period, including preterm birth and low birth weight, increase the future risks of coronary artery disease, stroke, liver disease, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and chronic kidney disease.1,2,3 In addition, it is becoming clear that stresses during the early postnatal period can affect health in later life. This hypothesis, previously known as the Barker hypothesis, has now evolved into the DOHAD (Developmental Origins of Health and Disease) hypothesis. Prenatal and perinatal fetal exposures can induce epigenetic modifications that persist into adulthood and contribute to disease development later in life. Such epigenetic modifications include DNA methylations, histone modifications, and microRNAs that modify gene transcription and expression. Thus, the fetal period and infancy hold the keys to lifelong health. Determination of the relationships between diseases after birth and stresses during the fetal period and infancy is an important field in health-related research. In recent years, epigenetic therapies have been attracting attention as novel treatments for cancer, and in the future, these therapies are expected to prevent and treat various diseases.
Comments / 0