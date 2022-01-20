ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Association of anthropometric parameters as a risk factor for development of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes mellitus

By Aditya Verma
Nature.com
 4 days ago

To study the relationship of body fat distribution in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM), and its long-term complications like diabetic retinopathy (DR), in Indian population. Methods. This was a prospective, cross-sectional observational study involving 1773 subjects diagnosed with DM and 1778 age and gender-matched individuals. The patients with DM...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The independent association between vitamin B12 and insomnia in Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a cross-sectional study

Insomnia is highly prevalent in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). This study therefore evaluated the associations between various micronutrients and insomnia in patients with T2DM. Subjects/methods. Between January 2018 and December 2020, a total of 418 T2DM patients with or without insomnia were recruited. Clinical and biochemical parameters,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
heart.org

Comprehensive Management of Cardiovascular Risk Factors for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes

This scientific statement provides an update to all the latest clinical trials until June 2020 that examined cardiovascular risk management through individual and population level interventions to increase control of cardiovascular risk factors in persons with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2D) The statement addresses the continued importance of lifestyle interventions,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Compensatory contribution of retinal larger vessels to perfusion density in diabetics without retinopathy

Vessel and perfusion densities may decrease before diabetic retinopathy appears; it is unknown whether these changes affect the contribution of vessel density to perfusion density. This was aÂ non-experimental, comparative, prospective, cross-sectional study in non-diabetic subjects (group 1) and diabetics without retinopathy (group 2). Vessel and perfusion densities in the superficial capillary plexus were compared between groups at the center, inner, and full regions and by field (superior, temporal, inferior, nasal) using optical coherence tomography angiography. Coefficients of determination (R2) between vessel and perfusion densities were calculated to find the contribution of larger retinal vessels to perfusion density. Percent differences were used to evaluate the contribution of these vessels to perfusion density in a regression model.Â There were 62 participants, 31 eyes by group; vessel and perfusion densities as well as the coefficients of determination between them were lower in group 2, especially in the nasal field (R2 0.85 vs. 0.71), which showed a higher contribution of larger retinal vessels to perfusion density. The regression model adjusted to a quadratic equation. In diabetics without retinopathy the contribution of vessel density to perfusion density may decrease; a low vessel density may increase the contribution of larger retinal vessels to perfusion density.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Retinal non-perfusion in diabetic retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy is a major cause of vision loss worldwide and areas of retinal non-perfusion (RNP) are a key pathologic feature of the vascular component of diabetic retinopathy. While there is a need for a more complete understanding of the natural history of RNP development and progression, overall, increasing RNP has been closely linked with worsening DR severity. Both traditional and novel approaches to quantitative image assessment are being explored to advance our understanding of the vascular, physiologic and functional changes associated with progressive RNP. Retinal ischemia secondary to RNP leads to tissue hypoxia and changes in the expression of a host of signalling molecules. Current anti-vascular endothelial growth factor and steroid pharmaceutical agents appear to be unable to reperuse areas of RNP, but may be able to slow the progressive longitudinal accumulation of RNP with regular retreatments. There remains a tremendous unmet need for pharmacotherapies that can slow RNP progression and ultimately reperfuse areas of the non-perfused retina. Towards this end, novel targets including the semaphorin family are being investigated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aao.org

Diabetic retinopathy severity can predict the risk of cardiovascular events

Review of: Severity of diabetic retinopathy and the risk of future cerebrovascular disease, cardiovascular disease, and all-cause mortality. Modjtahedi B, Wu J, Luong T, et al. Ophthalmology, August 2021. This US retrospective cohort study evaluated the relationship between the severity of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in patients with type 2 diabetes...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aao.org

Nonperfusion and diabetic retinopathy severity associated with outer zone vascular caliber

Review of: Retinal vascular caliber association with nonperfusion and diabetic retinopathy severity depends on vascular caliber measurement location. Ashraf M, Shokrollahi S, Pisig A, et al. Ophthalmology Retina, June 2021. This study looked at the location at which vascular caliber is measured and its association with nonperfusion and diabetic retinopathy...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
tctmd.com

As US Diabetes Rates Soar, AHA Urges CV Risk Factor Control

Management of cardiovascular risk factors should be a cornerstone of type 2 diabetes care, urges a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA) published today in Circulation. This effort is being boosted by new therapeutic options. Use of these medications—specifically, sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and glucagon-like peptide-1...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
reviewofoptometry.com

Nutrient-rich Foods Play Important Role in Diabetic Retinopathy

Carrots, with their ready supply of vitamin A, have long been touted as the food of choice for general eye health, but for patients with diabetic retinopathy (DR), it’s a little more complex, according to a recent study on the associations of circulating micronutrients and DR risk. “Diabetes mellitus...
HEALTH
Nature.com

AGEs and renal sodium handling: association with hypertension

Advanced glycation end products (AGEs) are a group of molecules produced by proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids through a nonenzymatic glycation process called the Maillard reaction [1]. AGEs can be classified into those of exogenous and endogenous origin, and exogenous AGEs are produced by a high-temperature diet [1]. On the other hand, the endogenous AGEs accumulate with age, oxidative stress, and chronic diseases such as hypertension,Â diabetes and chronic kidney disease [1]. Conversely, accumulation of AGEs can also cause or exacerbate disease, such as by increasing arterial stiffness or inducing cardiovascular events. However, this association may not be a direct cause-and-effect relationship, and may be related to other pathways such as those involved in the generation of oxidative stress [1, 2].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Global accessibility of therapeutics for diabetes mellitus

Diabetes mellitus is a global health issue, yet huge regional disparities exist in its care, including in access to basic necessities such as insulin. In this Viewpoint, six experts from different regions discuss differences in access to insulin and other diabetes mellitus therapies as well as the key barriers in diabetes mellitus care accessibility and potential solutions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aao.org

Patients with diabetic retinopathy given ranibizumab have less need for PRP

Review of: Panretinal photocoagulation for diabetic retinopathy in the RIDE and RISE trials: Not “1 and done”. Gonzalez V, Wang P-H, Ruiz C. Ophthalmology, October 2021. Investigators conducted a post hoc analysis evaluating panretinal photocoagulation (PRP) treatment and re-treatment patterns in the Phase 3 randomized, controlled RIDE and RISE clinical trials of ranibizumab.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

LncRNA DLEU2 regulates sirtuins and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex IV: a novel pathway in obesity and offspring's health

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a rapidly expanding area of interest in chronic diseases. They are mostly unknown for roles in metabolic regulation. Sirtuins, an epigenetic modulator class, regulate metabolic pathways. However, how sirtuins are regulated via lncRNA is unknown. We hypothesized that a high-fat high-fructose diet (HFD-HF) during pregnancy would increase the risk for obesity via lncRNA-Sirtuin pathways.
SCIENCE
aao.org

Insurance type affects visual acuity and severity of diabetic retinopathy outcomes

Review of: Racial, ethnic, and insurance-based disparities upon initiation of anti–vascular endothelial growth factor therapy for diabetic macular edema in the US. Malhotra N, Greenlee T, Iyer A, et al. Ophthalmology, October 2021. Using the IRIS registry, researchers found disparities in outcomes for patients with diabetic retinopathy (DR) based...
HEALTH
Nature.com

The association of dietary fibre intake and the IL13 rs20541 polymorphism with the risk of gastric cancer: a case-control study in Korea

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The beneficial effect of fibre intake on reducing the risk of gastric cancer (GC) has been emphasized in recent years; however, the findings from the existing literature have been ambiguous. Fibre and anti-inflammatory cytokines are associated with GC through inflammation. We investigated whether a higher fibre intake reduces GC risk and whether the IL13 rs20541 single-nucleotide polymorphism interacts with fibre intake to modify GC risk.
CANCER
Nature.com

Interactions between a polygenic risk score for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid concentration, eating behaviour, and body composition in children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between eating behaviour and current body weight has been described. However little is known about the effect of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) in this relationship. Genetic contribution to a certain condition is derived from a combination of small effects from many genetic variants, and polygenic risk scores (PRS) summarize these effects. A PRS based on a GWAS for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid (DHA) has been created, based on SNPs from 9 genes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Diets for inflammatory bowel disease: What do we know so far?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Epigenetic insights into the pathogenesis of Kawasaki disease

It has been suggested that the prenatal and perinatal environments influence the development of diseases in adulthood. During the Dutch famine of World War II, children exposed to low nutrition in utero during pregnancy showed a high incidence of obesity in adulthood.1 Various stresses during the fetal period, including preterm birth and low birth weight, increase the future risks of coronary artery disease, stroke, liver disease, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and chronic kidney disease.1,2,3 In addition, it is becoming clear that stresses during the early postnatal period can affect health in later life. This hypothesis, previously known as the Barker hypothesis, has now evolved into the DOHAD (Developmental Origins of Health and Disease) hypothesis. Prenatal and perinatal fetal exposures can induce epigenetic modifications that persist into adulthood and contribute to disease development later in life. Such epigenetic modifications include DNA methylations, histone modifications, and microRNAs that modify gene transcription and expression. Thus, the fetal period and infancy hold the keys to lifelong health. Determination of the relationships between diseases after birth and stresses during the fetal period and infancy is an important field in health-related research. In recent years, epigenetic therapies have been attracting attention as novel treatments for cancer, and in the future, these therapies are expected to prevent and treat various diseases.
HEALTH
reviewofoptometry.com

​​Diabetic Retinopathy May Increase Risk of Cognitive Impairment

Current research supports the notion that vascular insufficiency and neurodegeneration both contribute to an increased risk of cognitive impairment in patients with diabetes. Because the retina is a brain-derived tissue, its examination may act as an easily accessible and less invasive way to screen for cerebral structural abnormalities or cognitive decline in diabetic patients. Findings from a recent study found that diabetic retinopathy (DR) was associated with both structural abnormalities in the brain and cognitive impairment, even after adjusting for glycemia, hemoglobin A1c levels and hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

