Pfizer says has approval in Japan for COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Friday it received special approval in...

The Independent

Toyota production in Japan hit by parts crunch from COVID-19

The shortage of parts caused by the coronavirus pandemic is further denting production at Toyota Japan’s top automaker. Production at 11 plants in Japan will be halted Friday, Saturday and next Monday, Toyota Motor Corp. said. That comes on top of reductions planned for February that were announced earlier. Those reduction will be on various days at eight of its 14 plants in Japan, including assembly lines making the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models. Supplies are running short because of a lack of computer chips, which are crucial in auto parts. Plants in and out of Japan...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Romania to launch COVID-19 jabs for children aged 5 to 11

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Children in Romania aged between 5-11 will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting late January, authorities said, as the country grappled Friday with a virus surge and low adult vaccination rates. Parents or legal guardians can schedule appointments starting this week to get...
Person
Jacqueline Wong
94.3 Jack FM

Austria introduces lottery as COVID vaccine incentive

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s conservative-led government said on Thursday it was introducing a national lottery to encourage holdouts to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, hours before parliament was due to pass a bill introducing a national vaccine mandate. Roughly 72% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19,...
baltimorenews.net

Depending upon COVID vaccine availability, children aged above 5 yrs should be vaccinated, suggests Dr Faheem

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Emphasising that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for children, children over the age of five years should get vaccinated against the disease, suggests Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at US' University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. Elaborating upon the importance of...
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
94.3 Jack FM

Merck COVID pill molnupiravir to be produced by 27 drugmakers

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Nearly 30 generic drugs manufacturers signed an agreement to produce low-cost versions of Merck & Co’s COVID-19 pill molnupiravir, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) said on Thursday. The agreement, negotiated by the MPP with Merck, allows 27 generic drugmakers from India, China and other countries in...
94.3 Jack FM

China says will roll out more steps to boost effective demand – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will roll out more steps to boost effective demand, state media on Thursday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying. China’s economy faces new downward pressure and increased uncertainties, Li was quoted as saying. Li reiterated that China will keep its economic operations within a...
94.3 Jack FM

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Beijing raises vigilance as local cases tick higher. China’s capital Beijing ramped up efforts to curb COVID-19 infections, ordering checks among cold-chain firms and urging residents to cut unnecessary gatherings, as the city reported an uptick in local cases weeks before the Winter Olympics.
94.3 Jack FM

IMF sees cost of COVID pandemic rising beyond $12.5 trillion estimate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund expects to raise its forecast that the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the global economy $12.5 trillion through 2024, the head of the global lender said on Thursday. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told an event hosted by the Financial Times that supply...
AFP

Indonesia to push for new global health agency, president says

Indonesia will push for the creation of a new global health agency while the country holds the presidency of the G20, President Joko Widodo said Thursday at the virtual Davos forum. Indonesia holds the G20 presidency for the first time this year and has specified recovery from the pandemic as its core objective.
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
