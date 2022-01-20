ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams-Bucs injury report: Whitworth and Rapp still DNP Thursday

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Being on a short week, the Los Angeles Rams didn’t practice on Wednesday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers only held a walk-through, so they started the week with a lighter day of work, too.

Both teams kicked things up a notch on Thursday with a full practice, which gave us a better idea of the health of each team. The injury reports included several starters, including two stud offensive linemen for the Bucs who were non-participants again.

On the Rams’ side, Andrew Whitworth was still held out of practice, while Taylor Rapp remains in the concussion protocol. Troy Reeder was limited again, raising questions about his status Todd playing against the Buccaneers. Ben Skowronek and Brandon Powell were limited for the second straight day.

For Tampa Bay, Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen were both out again Thursday. Missing two starting offensive linemen would be a big blow for the Buccaneers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r227X_0drWQCPB00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

