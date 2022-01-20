PAWS director resigns, interim appointed

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A raccoon found in Severna Park Wednesday has tested positive for rabies, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health said.
Anyone who may have come in contact with it near the intersection of Larkspur and Windrose lanes or whose pet may have is asked to call the health department at 410-222-7254 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or 443-481-3140 after business hours.
Rabies is spread through the bite or scratch of an infected animal or when the infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or other animal.
Preventive treatment through injections may be required for anyone who handled, was attacked by or fed the raccoon. Rabies is fatal, and injections need to be started as quickly as possible.
People should not feed wild or stray animals or leave food outside. Pet owners also should keep their animals’ rabies vaccinations current.
The health department has information about rabies online or by calling 410-222-7254.
Comments / 0