PAWS director resigns, interim appointed

By Staff Reporters
crestviewnewspaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliams, who has served as Executive Director of PAWS since July 2020, plans to leave PAWS by late February. “I am extremely humbled and proud that the previous and current leadership recognized. the need for drastic changes and allowed...

crestviewnewspaper.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHG-TV

Executive director of PAWS animal shelter resigns

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) have announced the organization’s executive director, Tracey Williams, has resigned. Williams has reportedly been executive director since July 2020 and plans to leave PAWS by late February. “I am extremely humbled and proud that the...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

