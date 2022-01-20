ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

U.S. sees home sales decline

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as many would-be buyers were frustrated by a lack of available houses, which fell to the lowest level in more than two decades. Existing home sales dropped 4.6% last month from...

www.butlereagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldpropertyjournal.com

2021 Total U.S. Home Sales Hits Highest Levels in 15 Years

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales declined in December 2021, snapping a streak of three straight months of gains. Each of the four major U.S. regions witnessed sales fall in December from both a month-over-month and a year-over-year basis. Despite the drop, overall sales for 2021 increased 8.5%.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Reached a 15-Year High of 6.1 Million Last Year

U.S. home sales surged to a 15-year high in 2021, as ultralow interest rates and remote work fueled an extremely competitive housing market. Home prices grew at a record pace across the country last year as buyers vied for a limited number of homes for sale. Homes sold faster than ever, with many sellers receiving multiple offers above the list price. Existing-home sales rose 8.5% from a year earlier to 6.12 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.
REAL ESTATE
Sun-Journal

U.S. home sales fall, with available properties at a record low

WASHINGTON — Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as many would-be buyers were frustrated by a lack of available houses, which fell to the lowest level in more than two decades. Existing home sales dropped 4.6 percent last month from...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
rismedia.com

Existing-Home Sales Mark 15-Year Milestone, Despite Decline in December

After seeing several months of gains, existing-home sales retracted in December by 7.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.18 million, with each of the four major U.S. regions seeing both a month-over-month and year-over-year decreases, according to the latest data from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price holding near two-month high following drop in U.S. existing home sales

(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to hold at its highest level since November as weak home sales data provides some support for prices. Existing home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted and annualized rate of 6.18 million units last month, down 4.6% compared to November’s annualized rate of 6.46 million homes, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Thursday. Market consensus projections called for existing home sales fall only slightly to 6.42 million.
MARKETS
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Home supply sees largest decline since pandemic’s start

December housing sales fell lower than they have since the start of the pandemic, a new Redfin report found. There were fewer homes for sale in December than ever. Despite having the largest month-over-month inventory decline since May of 2020, home prices continued to rise, climbing 15% from last year, the 17th month in a row of double-digit increases, the report noted.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
mansionglobal.com

Luxury Homes in Australian Cities Continue to See Big Jumps in Sales and Price Growth

Australia’s major cities continue to see robust growth in the luxury residential market, according to a report from Knight Frank released Tuesday. There were 1,971 prime sales—the top 5% of homes in a market—recorded in the third quarter of 2021, a 119% rise compared to the same time in 2020, according to data from the estate agency. The sales number is the second-highest on record.
REAL ESTATE
worldpropertyjournal.com

December U.S. Home Sales Recorded Biggest Monthly Decline Since Covid Began

National property broker Redfin is reporting this week that fewer U.S. homes were for sale in December 2022, driving seasonally-adjusted home sales down 3.6%. This marks the largest month-over-month sales decline since May 2020. Home prices surged 15% from a year earlier, the 17th consecutive month of double-digit increases. "Home...
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

After declines, year-over-year U.S. cannabis sales growth appears to be stabilizing

A downward trend in year-over-year cannabis sales growth in states appears to be stabilizing, with growth starting to increase in some markets, according to new data. Seeking Alpha contributor and New Cannabis Ventures Managing Partner Alan Brochstein writes that encouraging trends are being seen in Illinois and Michigan, and year-over-year growth is being seen now in Massachusetts.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Zillow#Americans#The Federal Reserve
New York Post

Retail sales declined in final month of 2021

US retail sales dipped significantly more than expected in December as Americans wrapped up their holiday shopping — while also facing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, ongoing supply chain disruptions and decades-high inflation, according to data released Friday. December retail sales fell 1.9% from November, the Commerce Department said...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Affordability Of New Homes Continues Decline

New homes continued to become less affordable for the typical American household. New homes continued to become less affordable for the typical American household according to the latest data published by the U.S. Census Bureau. Data released just before the Christmas holiday for November 2021 confirms that trend, in which...
REAL ESTATE
dsnews.com

Mortgage Delinquency Rates on the Decline as Home Equity Increases

The solutions provider examines all stages of delinquency, as shown in the full report. In October 2021, the U.S. delinquency and transition rates, and their year-over-year changes, were, according to the report:. Early-stage Delinquencies (30 to 59 days past due): 1.2%, down from 1.4% in October 2020. Adverse Delinquency (60...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Detroit News

Auto dealers see U.S. sales edging up 3.4% as shortages continue

U.S. auto sales will climb just 3.4% this year to 15.4 million cars and trucks as the semiconductor shortages continue to constrain vehicle inventory, auto dealers predict. The National Automobile Dealers Association, which represents 16,000 U.S. car retailers, said the lingering chip shortage slashed inventory on dealer lots by 59% in December compared to a year earlier. The organization said it expects inventories will remain diminished into the second half of 2022.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
gamingintelligence.com

China lottery sales continue to decline into November

China’s two national lotteries saw combined lottery sales decline year-on-year for the fourth consecutive month in November 2021. November lottery sales fell by 8 per cent compared to the same month a year ago to RMB33.11bn (€4.59bn), with Welfare Lottery sales down 12 per cent at RMB13.19bn, and Sports Lottery sales falling 5 per cent year-on-year to RMB19.92bn.
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy