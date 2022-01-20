'I Have a Dream'

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO