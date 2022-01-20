ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

'I Have a Dream'

By Jason Schulte
 3 days ago

Everyone knows Martin Luther King, Jr’s. famous speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington which included those famous four words. While researching more information about the man, I clicked on a story in which it talked about famous quotes he uttered. ‘. I was impressed with the...

Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Here is the text of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic “I have a dream” speech, which changed the conversation of our nation and inspired generations. He delivered it in 1963 in Washington, D.C.: I am happy to join with you today in what will go down in history as the greatest demonstration for freedom in […] The post Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Defining moment – fifty eight years ago – King’s ‘I have a Dream’ speech

Jan. 14, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. On Monday the nation will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., fifty-eight years after he delivered his “I have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., His speech is celebrated as one of the greatest, if not the greatest speech of the 20th century,
A Charge to Keep I Have

“A charge to keep, I have; a God to glorify! A never dying soul to save and fitted for the sky.” To serve the present age, My calling to fulfill; Oh, may it all my pow’rs engage To do my Master’s will!”. I was reminded of that...
You and I have memories

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I felt another wave of relief. Things are still hard, but they seem to be getting easier. I acknowledge that after all the trauma we've experienced together it will never happen quick enough. I can acknowledge that there are also things we can do to project more confidence and pick up the pace.
I Have a Dream Awards Recognition scheduled Jan. 16

LIMA — The 42nd annual “I Have A Dream Awards Recognition 2022” is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center City Club, 7 Town Square. Derry Glenn, 6th Ward Lima City councilman, said several community members will be recognized for their achievements. The event will feature Voices of Harmony and minister Chris Banks, plus an opportunity for COVID testing.
Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
OP-ED: Opposing Abortion Is ‘Without Much Christian Heart’

Christianity in America is identified with an opposition to abortion. But it is an opposition without much Christian heart, writes Lisa Sharon Harper, a Black evangelical author who says the casualties are women’s actual lives and their ability to exercise agency over their own bodies, futures and stories.
The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
Thich Nhat Hanh, influential Zen Buddhist monk, dies at 95

Thich Nhat Hanh, the revered Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East has died. He was 95.A post on the monk's verified Twitter page attributed to The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism said that Nhat Hanh, known as Thay to his followers, died at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam.“We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts,” a follow-up post read.Born...
Jane, stop this crazy thing!

Happy 2022! I hope your new year is off to a good start. In the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have begun more readily using tools for remote learning and meeting. Applications like Zoom, Go To Meeting, Google Hangouts and Face Time have seen widespread use. Internet providers have seen a surge in requests for higher speeds as people living and working from home need to interact with others online.
Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West dies in Vietnam

One of the world's most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, died in Vietnam Saturday at age 95, his Zen teaching organization said in a statement posted to the peace activist's Twitter account. The meditation master "passed away peacefully" at the Tu Hieu Temple in the city of Hue, Vietnam's Buddhist heartland, the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism said. "We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts," the organization said on Nhat Hanh's Twitter account, using the Vietnamese word for teacher. The monk-turned-peace-activist credited with bringing mindfulness to the West -- from the homes of Hollywood celebrities to Silicon Valley boardrooms -- returned to his home country of Vietnam in 2018 after spending nearly four decades in exile in France.
