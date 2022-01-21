Purdue men’s basketball: Mistake plagued first-half results in a deficit

Senior forward Trevion Williams passes the ball out from under the basket. Sara White | Senior Photographer

Despite another fast start offensively, the Indiana men’s basketball team took a 37-28 lead at halftime against Purdue.

Multiple Boilermakers found ways to contribute offensively. Sophomore forward Mason Gillis, junior guard Isaiah Thompson and senior guard Sasha Stefanovic all cashed in 3-pointers. Meanwhile, sophomore center Zach Edey and senior center Trevion Williams each made layups of their own.

On the defensive end, freshman forward Caleb Furst came into the lineup to play aggressive defense. Hoosier players defended by Williams were quickly met with Furst’s help defense. It led to open looks for Indiana on the perimeter, but they weren’t able to convert.

The Boiler’s quick start turned into a stretch of possessions plagued by mistakes, letting Indiana slowly climb back into the game throughout the first half.

Purdue committed nine more turnovers than Indiana. Williams accounted for four and six others accounted for the rest. Indiana converted those turnovers into 11 points. Edey and Gillis also struggled at the free throw line, only making one out of their five free throws.

A massive, crowd silencing dunk by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey wasn’t enough to steal the momentum from Indiana, as the Hoosiers fought back from an early 7-0 deficit to a 25-24 lead with five minutes to go in the half.

To make matters worse for the Boilermakers, their early rhythm seemed like a fever dream. They only managed to score eight points in the final nine minutes thanks to Edey, Gillis and Thompson.

The offensive struggles were mirrored on the defensive side of the ball. While the Boilers continued to miss, the Hoosiers continued to run up the score.