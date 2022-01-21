ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue men’s basketball: Mistake plagued first-half results in a deficit

By BRENDON GORHAM Staff Reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6KKn_0drWJ0eF00
Senior forward Trevion Williams passes the ball out from under the basket.  Sara White | Senior Photographer

Despite another fast start offensively, the Indiana men’s basketball team took a 37-28 lead at halftime against Purdue.

Multiple Boilermakers found ways to contribute offensively. Sophomore forward Mason Gillis, junior guard Isaiah Thompson and senior guard Sasha Stefanovic all cashed in 3-pointers. Meanwhile, sophomore center Zach Edey and senior center Trevion Williams each made layups of their own.

On the defensive end, freshman forward Caleb Furst came into the lineup to play aggressive defense. Hoosier players defended by Williams were quickly met with Furst’s help defense. It led to open looks for Indiana on the perimeter, but they weren’t able to convert.

The Boiler’s quick start turned into a stretch of possessions plagued by mistakes, letting Indiana slowly climb back into the game throughout the first half.

Purdue committed nine more turnovers than Indiana. Williams accounted for four and six others accounted for the rest. Indiana converted those turnovers into 11 points. Edey and Gillis also struggled at the free throw line, only making one out of their five free throws.

A massive, crowd silencing dunk by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey wasn’t enough to steal the momentum from Indiana, as the Hoosiers fought back from an early 7-0 deficit to a 25-24 lead with five minutes to go in the half.

To make matters worse for the Boilermakers, their early rhythm seemed like a fever dream. They only managed to score eight points in the final nine minutes thanks to Edey, Gillis and Thompson.

The offensive struggles were mirrored on the defensive side of the ball. While the Boilers continued to miss, the Hoosiers continued to run up the score.

Comments / 1

Related
The Exponent

01/22/22 Purdue 7, Xavier 0

Boilermaker women's tennis team hosts Xavier this Saturday noon at Schwartz Tennis Center, West Lafayette. With strong team attitudes and outstanding performance, Boilermakers dominated the entire game and received a 7-0 victory over Xavier. Csilla Fodor and Tara Milic defeated Xavier team Anna Roggenburk and Imani Graham at No.1 with 6-4. Then Xavier responed with the victory of team Kat Lyman and Anne-Sophie Courteau over Nathalia Wolf Gaspasin and Rut Galindo. Freshman team Carmen Guevara Gallardo and Juana Larranaga brought the game back with 7-6 over Anna Smith and Blessing Nwaozuzu , and helps Boilermaker move to single matches with 1-0 advantage. In singles, Senior Japanese player Seira Shimizu had a slow start but catched up and win the match against Anne-Sophie Courteau with 6-3 and 6-4. Juana Larranaga defeated Anna Smith second time with 6-3 and 6-2 after the double victory.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
West Lafayette, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
The Exponent

1/20/22 Indiana 68, No. 4 Purdue 65

Indiana (14-4, 5-3) took advantage of Purdue's turnovers and failure to convert at the free throw line and converted it into a 68-65 win Thursday night in Bloomington. With the win, the Hoosiers broke a 9-game winning streak by Purdue (15-3, 4-3) in the rivalry. Purdue had 12 turnovers compared to Indiana's 3 and missed 10 free throws (7 of 17). Indiana was led by Lafayette native Rob Phinisee who had 20 points off the bench. Phinisee hit a shot that made the difference – a 3-pointer with 17 seconds to give Indiana the lead for good, 66-65.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Fever Dream#Furst#Boiler
The Exponent

Nebraska offers 2023 QB William Watson after junior day

William Watson had a scholarship offer from Mark Whipple at Pitt and now he's got one at Nebraska, as well. The three-star, class of 2023 quarterback from Massachusetts tweeted that he had received an offer from the Huskers on Saturday afternoon after attending the first of two January junior day events at NU.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

1/20/22 Watch Party, Jaden Ivey's dunk gets Mackey cheering

A Jaden Ivey dunk gets the crowd cheering Thursday night during a watch party in Mackey Arena. Fans were able to watch the Boilermakers on the videoboard as they faced Indiana in Bloomington on Thursday night.
The Exponent

Roll-ing in victory

Hours after taking down the Illinois Fighting Illini in a double-overtime game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 35 orders of cheeseburgers, tenderloins and fries awaited of the men’s basketball team at a nearby Indiana staple. This wasn’t their first trip to Beef House Restaurant in Covington, Indiana, which...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Huskers officially acknowledge group of 10 transfers that have committed in recent weeks

Nebraska on Friday formalized the addition of 10 transfers that, collectively, have been central to a busy football offseason so far. It was the first time the Huskers have officially acknowledged the large group of transfers -- though new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite mentioned junior college running back Anthony Grant earlier this week in a radio interview -- because Division I transfers don't sign National Letters of Intent like high school players do.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Missouri Kentucky Football

Third cornerback transfer set to join Wisconsin football. Badgers adding a third experienced cornerback from the transfer portal, with former Kentucky starter Cedrick Dort Jr. set to join UW. Dort Jr. played in 44 games over five years with the Wildcats.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Third cornerback transfer set to join Wisconsin football

The University of Wisconsin football team continued beefing up its cornerback group through the transfer portal on Thursday, adding Cedrick Dort Jr. to the position. Dort Jr. was a five-year player at Kentucky before entering the transfer portal earlier this month. He is the third experienced cornerback the Badgers have taken on as transfers following Justin Clark (Toledo) and Jay Shaw (UCLA). Clark will be playing his seventh college season at UW, while Clark and Dort Jr. will be in their sixth seasons.
NFL
The Exponent

From Melbourne to Purdue

It’s easy to spot Abbey Ellis when she’s on the court. Since she was a kid, she sported her signature accessory every time she has been on the court. Sometimes it takes an extra hair tie, triple knotting the ribbon or lots of extra hairspray, but Ellis’ ribbon is always displayed in her hair and stays in place the entire game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy