JACKSON • The Senate Education committee on Thursday morning passed a bill that would bar public schools and universities in the state from teaching critical race theory. Though the phrase “critical race theory” isn’t spelled out in the legislation, the the bill bars school districts from teaching “that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or nationality is inherently superior or inferior," which is not what proponents of critical race theory describe as the aims of the theory.

TUPELO, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO