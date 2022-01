MANSFIELD—To start the first Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Governors meeting of the year, a new member was added to replace Mary Dixon, who retired in December. Bill McFarland was elected to a four-year term back in November to represent Richland County and was sworn in during the January 19th organizational meeting. McFarland is a retired educator with 39 years of experience. He spent 29 of those years as an administrator with several districts in Northwest Ohio. He now lives in Lucas, where he serves on the Lucas Community Center Board and is a member of the Lucas Lions Club.

