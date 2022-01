“Maybe they’re just ignorant?” I’ve lost count of how many times I have heard this hopeful suggestion from students and colleagues trying to navigate ideological divides. It’s usually offered as a charitable way of trying to understand why someone doesn’t agree with a particular viewpoint on a controversial issue, often one related to identity or equality. It implies that the person would agree with the speaker if only they knew better. In some cases, that may in fact be the case. But its use as a default rationalization has turned it into something I call the fallacy of equal knowledge. It’s based in the unstated assumption that if we all had the same information, we’d all agree.

