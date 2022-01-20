Benelli's Amazing Magnifico Set of Five Shotguns: First Look

Why, you might wonder, does this 20-gauge airgun from Umarex exist? The best answer we got at SHOT Show 2022 was, “Why not?” It wasn’t until we started shooting the Umarex Primal 20 that we started to see potential applications for the airgun. The Primal 20 is a little unwieldy, sure, but it’s quiet, has minimal recoil, and would work just fine for suburban deer hunting, hog control, and shooting pesky squirrels while you’re waiting on a buck to show. Just swap your slug for birdshot, and you’ve got a relatively quiet solution for critter control in the deer woods.
