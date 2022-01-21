ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

S.Korea unveils $12 billion extra budget to cushion impact of extended COVID curbs

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea unveiled a 14 trillion won ($11.75 billion) supplementary budget on Friday to support the self-employed and small businesses that have taken a heavy hit from extended COVID-19 curbs. Some 11.5 trillion won will be used to help small business owners and compensate their...

q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
q957.com

Analysis-A handbook of (mostly failed) radical inflation-fighting efforts

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – More governments are seeking ways to prevent surging inflation whipping up economic trouble – and even public unrest – without raising interest rates. But as the examples below show, past attempts to rein in soaring prices without hiking borrowing costs have often ended...
BUSINESS
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
q957.com

Norway’s Summa raises $2.6 billion in latest ‘impact’ fund

LONDON (Reuters) – Summa Equity said it has raised 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion) for Europe’s biggest-ever ‘impact’ fund, which is focused on helping meet the U.N.’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The Oslo-based Nordic private equity firm said the fund aims to improve health and...
WORLD
q957.com

Chinese banks, insurers urged to step up digitalisation -Securities Times

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese regulators urged banks and insurers to make clear progress in their digital transformation by 2025, the state-owned newspaper Securities Times reported on Thursday. The goal was set out in guidelines issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), which is also promoting digitalised...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#S Korea#Gross Domestic Product#Curbs#Reuters#Omicron#Treasury#Democratic Party
q957.com

New Zealand business outlook and demand weakens in Q4

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand business confidence and demand dropped in the fourth quarter of last year as the COVID-19 outbreak dragged on, a private think tank said on Tuesday. A net 28.0% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 11% pessimism in the previous...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

LG Energy Solution Raises $10.8 Billion in S.Korea's Biggest IPO

SYDNEY/SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) raised $10.8 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), attracting record demand for a deal in South Korea, the company said on Friday. LGES shares were priced at 300,000 won each, at the top of a range announced in...
ECONOMY
BBC

Jersey extends support for businesses impacted by Covid

More businesses in Jersey will be able to claim financial support from the co-funded payroll scheme for December and this month. The scheme will be extended to include restaurants, bars, coffee shops, taxis, entertainment and sole traders. The co-funded payroll scheme was established in 2020 to subsidise the payrolls of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Metro International

Hong Kong unveils further steps to curb COVID-19 spread, boost vaccinations

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong will shut kindergartens and primary schools and start offering COVID-19 vaccines for children from the age of five, the city’s leader said on Tuesday, as the financial hub grapples with an increase in coronavirus infections. Certain passengers meanwhile will be banned from transiting through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

S.Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea has authorised use of Novavax Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, the food and drug safety ministry said on Wednesday. It joins the ranks of authorised vaccines made by AstraZeneca Inc, Moderna Inc, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Climate, COVID, China: Takeaways from online Davos event

Government and business leaders have urged cooperation on the world's biggest issues — climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recovery — at the World Economic Forum s virtual gathering.Speeches and discussions from the likes of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres moved online this week after COVID-19 concerns delayed the forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Critics regularly fault the Davos event for hosting elites touting high-minded but often empty goals deemed out of touch with regular people.As usual, big ideas were debated, but no concrete deals emerged. The forum announced Friday that it...
WORLD
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 adding to economic uncertainty and fueling a spike in consumer prices rose not seen for decades, the Fed's decision Wednesday will be closely scrutinized for signs policymakers will take more aggressive steps to contain inflation. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action. "I think it's kind of a holding operation rather than a blockbuster meeting, but the March one will be more fun," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told AFP.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank should ‘lean against’ longer-term inflation, MPC member says

A member of the Bank of England group that sets interest rates has warned that inflation is seeping through to parts of the economy that are normally more stable as she said the Bank should “lean against” long-term inflation.Catherine Mann said that as the UK goes into 2022, expectations of increases in prices and wages will likely keep inflation strong for longer.This in turn could reinforce raising prices and wages, she said.“In my view, the objective for monetary policy now should be to lean against this “strong-for-longer” scenario,” she saidIt is the first speech that Ms Mann has given since...
BUSINESS
agfax.com

Fertilizer Output in China Impacted by Air Pollution Curbs

Bloomberg News reported on Monday that, “China’s urea plants are getting caught up in Beijing’s drive to ensure blue skies for the Winter Olympics, which includes ordering factory shutdowns to curb air pollution. Three plants in northern Shanxi province were asked to begin operating at 50% capacity...
BUSINESS
KVCR NEWS

How are COVID-related expenses impacting your household budget?

As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, for many, the dollar cost of trying to stay safe adds up. Protective masks and COVID tests — though the Biden administration is offering families a limited number for free — cost time to find and money to buy, and we're wondering how these and other COVID safety expenditures are affecting you.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anime News Network

Japan Unveils New Anti-COVID-19 Measures, Extends Ban on Foreign Entrants

Government aims to give vaccine booster shots earlier than planned. The Japanese government and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled new anti-coronavirus measures on Tuesday in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The government aims to first give vaccine booster shots to about 31 million people, including doctors, nurses, care home residents/workers, and elderly citizens. It also plans to make booster shots available to others in March, which would be earlier than originally planned. Officials state that the Self-Defense Forces will set up large-scale venues to help local municipalities.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy