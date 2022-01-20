Benelli Lupo Gets a Facelift for 2022

The reliable bolt-action platform now features a classic look that will catch the eye of any rifle connoisseur. In 2020, Benelli expanded their legendary status as gunmakers and launched the Lupo, setting a new standard for bolt-action rifles across the board. This rifle took the market by storm, offering a quaint...
Contemporary styling and innovative technology are stand outs when one thinks of the premium Benelli 828U series. Benelli takes the upland double-barrel to a new level by introducing the 828U Limited Edition. Benelli fundamentally redefined the possibilities of the O/U shotgun category when the company presented the all-new 828U to...
Benelli’s steady return to prominence took a big step forward late last year with the reveal of the new TRK800 adventure bike, but the company might be on the verge of an even larger leap as it’s developing a new 800cc-class parallel-twin engine. Revealed in these patent images,...
If you're in the market for a new competition or hunting shotgun, these twelve are worth a look. It looks like a lot of new competition shotguns are being served up, but there are plenty of new hunting shotguns, too.
Buying a functional break-action double, whether it was an over/under or side-by-side, used to be an expensive endeavor—and it still can be. But now more than ever, shotgun manufacturers are building moderately priced break-actions that perform and last, opening the platform to a wider range of shooters. Semi-autos continue their trend of getting lighter and smaller. Sub-gauges have undergone a renaissance in the last decade due to the lower cost of non-toxic metals, like bismuth and tungsten. Due to the advancement in shotshell technology, more companies are producing 20s, 28s, and .410s because they are capable of effectively killing ducks, geese, upland birds, turkeys, and other small game. Reliable, price-point pumps have always been a mainstay in the gun closets of American hunters. But basic repeaters have morphed into shotguns with more shooter-friendly features, like floating fore-ends that make it easier to work the action, but still remained affordable.
The big trend in riflescopes for 2022 is specialization. You want a new scope designed specifically for your 6.5 Creedmoor? Check. How about one for your straight-wall-cartridge deer gun? Got that. Maybe you need a fast, compact optic for you brush gun, or an extra-high light-transmission fixed-power specifically for hunting in low light. Check, check. This year’s crop of riflescopes also reflects a growth in hybrid riflescopes that blend the best features of a traditional hunting model with those typically found only on long-range optics. The last trend I see may be the best, though: Many of this year’s new models are quite affordable by today’s standard. Of course, if you want to spend thousands, you can do that too. Below is a closer look at nine of the hottest new riflescopes for 2022.
Chinese motorcycle manufacturers are certainly putting in the hours in elevating their product portfolios. From small-displacement, commuter-focused knockoffs, made-in-China bikes have significantly improved their quality, and have even begun competing in the global segment—for just a handful of manufacturers, that is. Qianjiang, the Chinese two-wheeler behemoth that distributes motorcycles...
Citroen wants the C5 Aircross to move upmarket with this latest update. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Nope, we’re not having you on – this really is the facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross. It may not look...
Our friends at Motor.es has just shared with us a new rendering of the upcoming 2023 BMW X5 Facelift. The high-selling crossover will get the usual mid cycle facelift this year before arriving in customers’ hands in late 2022 and early 2023. And as you’d expect, the visual changes are mild considering that the current X5 is one of the best looking BMWs today. At the front, the rendering, based on recent spy shots, reveals a different interpretation of the headlights which resemble the design we’ve already seen on the 5 Series facelift.
BMW’s first ever Sports Activity Coupe will get a design and tech refresh in 2023. The BMW X6 Facelift (LCI) is rumored to enter production in April, 2023, alongside the BMW X5 Facelift. Several prototypes were already spotted on the road which triggered new rendering exercises from digital artists. This latest BMW X6 LCI render comes from Motor.es who shared with us their latest work. As always, take these renderings with a grain of salt since they are simply based on rumors and test prototypes.
The new EOTech Vudu 1-10×28 FFP riflescope is just one example of the dozen-plus low-power variable optics that we’re seeing from as many brands at SHOT Show 2022. The new Vudu configuration is a versatile optic that’s well-suited for an AR, carbine, or traditional bolt-action hunting rifles. With its wide field of view at the 1x magnification, the scope is designed for rapid shot transitions, while higher magnifications allow you to make precise holdover shots at medium-range targets.
The BMW X5 is due to be facelifted next year, and as these spy shots reveal, testing has begun for the updated high-performance M version. The new X5 M will receive numerous design changes, a revamped interior and potentially even more power. At the front, slimmer headlight units flank a...
Ask any American sports car enthusiasts about their list of favorite rides and it’s very likely that they’ll name drop a Ford muscle car. Also, it’s not just any average model either. Bring A Trailer is about to make someone’s dream come true as it prepares to...
This combination of Camaro and Chevelle has carbon fiber body panels, Brembo brakes, and a custom interior. Do you like classic Chevys but prefer something with a few modern amenities? Then, check out this bizarre 2013 Camaro ZL1 Convertible with a conversion to look like a 1969 Chevelle. Mecum will auction it on Sunday, January 16, as part of its Kissimmee, Florida, sale.
Savage Arms has announced the addition of the 110 Carbon Tactical to its line of 110 bolt-action rifles. The new Savage 110 Carbon Tactical builds upon the success of the 110 Tactical, but cuts weight with an exclusive PROOF Research carbon fiber wrapped stainless steel barrel. “The 110 Tactical has...
This car is the perfect representation of what a muscle car should be with a big V8 Hemi engine, rare colors, and tons of iconic style to match!. Dodge is one of those companies whose influence on the American car culture remains extremely predominant today. While they have been in the news in recent years due to the creation of models such as the Hellcat Chargers and Challenger, even the oldest models in the Dodge lineup still live on as the nation's favorite muscle cars. Unlike some other vehicles, which are typically classified as muscle cars, such as the Challenger and Barracuda, pony cars. The Charger was an actual muscle car that checked nearly every qualification to earn this title, especially in the second generation. This gen saw the introduction of some excellent engine options, such as the ever-popular 440 ci V8 and other V8 powerhouses. However, this particular car has something far more unique, a 426 ci Hemi. But what makes this such an awesome addition to this vehicle?
Gun manufacturers continue to innovate for greater precision and performance. Technological advancements in long-range rifles have made leaps and bounds over the past decade. Several manufacturers are producing true 1,000-yard rifles, while almost all new centerfire rifles can consistently pop a volleyball at 500 yards. Now, just because the rifle...
This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor. Custom classic Chevy vehicles are some of the coolest cars ever to hit America's open roads as they combine the classic styling that vintage American cars are known for with a ton of modern performance and comfort. Of course, older vehicles from the land of the free are already iconic in their original form, but something special happens when you step into the mind of a dedicated builder. This is one of the most detailed and thoughtfully crafted builds that we have ever seen, and it serves as a tribute to the Impalas, Chevelles, and Camaros that we all know and love. So why is this particular car such an impressive example of a modern resto-mod?
This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
In the past, we have brought you Lazzarini Design Studio's mega yacht concept, Prodigium. The King of the Seas, as it's also known, was shaped like a giant shark and spanned a whopping 501 feet (153 meters) long. Inspired by Roman architecture, Prodigium was equipped with Roman statues and two...
GM turned Corvettes into Cadillacs years ago with the XLR. Now, Competition Carbon will be doing it to brand new C8 Corvettes. It is developing a rebody kit to convert Corvettes with Cadillac styling. Called the Cadillac C120R, the company says it will be available in 2022. Only a few...
