ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Safe-haven yen gains against Aussie as risk sentiment sours

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The safe-haven yen gained versus the riskier Australian dollar on Friday as risk sentiment soured amid rekindled fears of heated inflation and aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening. The dollar took a breather from recent gains as a rally in U.S. Treasury yields stalled, but was...

q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 adding to economic uncertainty and fueling a spike in consumer prices rose not seen for decades, the Fed's decision Wednesday will be closely scrutinized for signs policymakers will take more aggressive steps to contain inflation. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action. "I think it's kind of a holding operation rather than a blockbuster meeting, but the March one will be more fun," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told AFP.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Funds Rate#Aussie#Yen#Australian Dollar#Reuters#U S Treasury#The U S Federal Reserve#Westpac
FXStreet.com

Risk appetite suffers in Asia, resources index weighs on Aussie market

Asia Market Update: Risk appetite suffers in Asia, Resources index weighs on Aussie market; US equity FUTs extend declines; UST yields drop; Evergrande and offshore bondholders in focus. General trend. - JPY and CHF supported by lower UST yields. - 2-year UST yield tested 1.00%. - WTI Crude Futs extend...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

US yields have risen enough for bonds to retake their safe haven role

Yesterday, investor confidence faded throughout the day and finally resulted even in a standard risk-off repositioning. A positive risk sentiment in Asia encouraged by the outlook for further PBOC easing initially only modestly inspired European investors. US equities tried to do better despite mixed US data, including an unexpected jump in US weekly jobless claims as omicron dented activity (286k vs 231k expected). Initial US equity gains of 1.5%/2.0% apparently were seen as an opportunity to further offload risk. European indices ended near best levels of the day (EuroStoxx +0.73%). However, a late session US sell-off resulted in losses of up to 1.30%. The risk-off this time also supported a (temporary?) change the dynamics on the bond markets. Of late, bond sales/higher rates in anticipation of accelerated Fed rate hikes weighted in risky assets. Yesterday, some investors apparently concluded that US yields had risen enough for bonds to retake their safe haven role. US yields and the end of the day declined between 3.2 bps (2-y) and 6 bps (5 & 10-y). The move was more or less equally divided between real yields and inflation expectations. A setback in oil prices didn’t help to support sentiment. European yields ended with modest losses between 0.7 bps (2-y) and 2.1 bps (30-y). The accounts of the December ECB policy meeting showed some (hawkish) members made reservations both on the ECB’s assessment of inflation as well as on the proposed package with respect to monetary policy. Even so, it doesn’t look that the hawks had the leverage to profoundly alter the ECB’s anti-inflation strategy anytime soon. On the FX market, the dollar initially showed no clear trend. However, at the of US dealings FX also returned to a ‘standard’ risk-off move. The yen slightly outperformed the dollar (USD/JPY close at 114.11). At the same time DXY rebounded to close at 95.73. EUR/USD drifted further south in the 1.13 big figure (close 1.1312). Sterling initially traded strong with EUR/GBP setting a new cycle low, but the UK currency returned some of its gains in the late session repositioning (close EUR/GBP 0.8317).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
FXStreet.com

Risk aversion sentiment continues to simmer ahead of next week's Fed meeting

EU Mid-Market Update: Risk aversion sentiment continues to simmer ahead of next week's Fed meeting; PBoC cuts more policy rates. - Risk aversion continued to percolate ahead of next week Fed meeting (recent re-pricing in Fed rate hike expectations with markets pricing in up to four hikes in 2022 with liftoff seen in March [some speculation it could be 50bps at that time].
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank should ‘lean against’ longer-term inflation, MPC member says

A member of the Bank of England group that sets interest rates has warned that inflation is seeping through to parts of the economy that are normally more stable as she said the Bank should “lean against” long-term inflation.Catherine Mann said that as the UK goes into 2022, expectations of increases in prices and wages will likely keep inflation strong for longer.This in turn could reinforce raising prices and wages, she said.“In my view, the objective for monetary policy now should be to lean against this “strong-for-longer” scenario,” she saidIt is the first speech that Ms Mann has given since...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Major Support as Global Risk Outlook Sours

Bitcoin slumps, dragging the crypto market down with it. Global markets turn risk-off. No sooner had I posted an article highlighting the lack of Bitcoin volatility and sideways price action, than the market turned sharply lower with Bitcoin slicing through multi-month support with relative ease. The sell-off has continued today with BTCUSD touching a low of $37.7k earlier before easing back to $38.5k. Macro drivers continue to direct Bitcoin at present with the Federal Reserve looking to not only start a series of interest rate hikes imminently but to also pare back the recent monetary largesse that has fueled risk markets since Q1 2020. Markets’ expectations of a hawkish Fed meeting next week are high and this may leave room for the Fed to disappoint, especially if chair Powell factors in the recent heavy sell-off in global risk markets.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Aussie Extends Gains on Jobs Data

The Australian dollar is in positive territory for a second straight day. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7233, up 0.30% on the day. On the fundamentals front, Australian employment numbers were sharp. In the US, it’s a relatively quiet day, highlighted by the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and unemployment claims.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Safe-haven flows dominate markets mid-week

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, January 19:. Wall Street's main indexes suffered heavy losses and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to its highest level in more than two years near 1.9% on Tuesday, allowing the greenback to continue to outperform its major rivals. Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets early Wednesday amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions, inflation fears and the rising number of coronavirus cases in Asia. Later in the day, Building Permits and Housing Starts will be featured in the US economic docket and Statistics Canada will release December Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Battle for Safe-Havens

After three consecutive trading sessions during which the USD/JPY price attempted to recover, the pace of gains stopped around the 115.05 resistance level. This is most important for the bullish trend and returned to stability around the 114.25 level at the time of writing the analysis. It is looking for stronger catalysts to continue the upward trend or continue the recent selling operations.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy